Saoirse Ronan in citrus-y Prada at the Spirit Awards: lovely or tragic?

Here are some photos from last night’s Independent Spirit Awards. You can see the full winners list here – at least they spared us from seeing Three Billboards take home Best Picture, Director and Screenplay! Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell did win acting awards though, so it wasn’t all sunshine. You would have thought that Saoirse Ronan’s performance in Lady Bird should have “Spirit Award” written all over it. You would be wrong. She did wear this cute, twee little Prada dress though. Only someone with her pale coloring can really pull this off.

Greta Gerwig’s style has been all over the place during the awards season. This Rosie Assoulin fits in with her eclecticism, but all that means is that it looks like she’s wearing a repurposed prom dress from the ‘80s. Still, she was so happy to win SOMETHING. She picked up the Screenplay award at the Spirit Awards.

The Independent Spirit Awards were mostly a snooze of too-long, overly earnest speeches. But every now and then, there was a spot of joy, or a spot of well-earned rage. Salma Hayek wore a blah dress (I can’t find the ID) and it was clearly not about fashion for her – she was nominated for Beatriz at Dinner (she lost to Frances McDormand) and she presented the award for Best Foreign Film. While she was presenting, she started out with this: “There are no s–thole nations. This award has never gone to a s–thole nation, because there are no s–thole nations.” This is because Donald Trump referred to black and brown countries as “sh-thole nations,” because he’s that f–king ignorant. Good for Salma.

Allison Williams was overdressed in this Andrew Gn gown. This awards show literally takes place in an airport hangar! Frances McDormand wore her pajamas! You don’t need to get this snazzy. (And the dress isn’t even that great.)

Timothée Chalamet in Off-White. Everyone kept making jokes about how he looks like he works at a gas station in this ensemble. It’s true. But his speech – when he won Best Actor – was so sweet and charmingly naive, he actually gave me hope for a brief moment.