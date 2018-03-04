Danai Gurira in Rodarte at the Spirit Awards: too busy or cool?

Yesterday’s Spirit Awards were a celebration of diverse movies finally getting their due. Get Out won so many awards (complete winners list is here) and some of the stars of Black Panther, which is dominating the box office for its third weekend, came out to present. Danai Gurira was there to present Best Actor along with Joseph Gordon Levitt, which went to Timothy Chalamet. She was in this kind of huge flowing black Rodarte which looked like a cute Sunday dress that someone added layers of light fabric to in the same pattern. It’s got a little capelet and bell sleeves. The bottom is actually split into pants with scalloped lace at the hem. It’s busy, but it was striking on screen and I see what she was going for. It almost veers into Mrs. Roper territory in photos but I don’t hate it.

wenn33858359

Amanda Seyfried is always lovely, but she looks like she’s lost her style mojo in this lace McQueen with teardrop cutouts along the top and sides and a very pronounced asymmetric hem. I think it’s her hair and makeup, along with the fact that it looks like she’s wearing a doily. Maybe the dress would be ok with just the top in that fabric and a simpler skirt, but I doubt it.

wenn33856071

wenn33856070

Here’s Kerry Washington in Missoni. Bustier tops are making a comeback because 90s fashion is in, which I love, but there’s too much going on with this look, especially with her styling. The skirt is really cool though even with the layers. It looks like a Monet painting.

wenn33856117

wenn33856115

Chadwick Boseman presented Best Feature to Get Out. He’s 40, just a few years younger than me, so I don’t feel like a creep for finding him hot. Danai is the same age as he is! They both look so much younger. He was in a perfectly tailored black and blue polka dot Burberry suit. Look at him in that suit.

wenn33856219

wenn33856218

wenn33856224

  1. Alix says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:33 am

    The print on Danai’s dress is so big/busy, you totally lose the peekaboo cut-out in front. Why leave it in, then?

    Amanda’s dress is a hot crocheted mess.

    Chadwick is 40??? I had him pegged around 30, wow!

    Reply
  2. nemera says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Danai looks cool; because she is cool and can’t be anything else. I don’t like the breast cutout in the dress. It didn’t need that element.

    Kerry Washington’s dress is UGH to me. Or maybe it is those shoes.

    Reply
  3. Ms. Lib says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Not a big fan of the Mrs. Roper outfit! Way too much going on, even the shoes!

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Love Kerry Washington’s dress, but her hair and shoes are hideous.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I love me some Danai, but that gown. No.

    Maybe it’s that I saw Black Panther again yesterday, but I love that Chadwick and Daniel Kaluuya exchanged the Wakanda salute when Jordan Peele and the cast of Get Out went up to accept the award for Best Picture. And that he is still posing with the salute too.

    Reply
  6. Sullivan says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Bozeman looks so damn good as usual. The others do not.

    Reply
  7. deets says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I can’t decide if I love or hate Danai’s shoes.
    Bozeman looks dashing and Seyfried, yikes. I don’t like th under/over look on the bodice and I hate the asymmetrical hem.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Danai’s dress is too voluminous and the print too busy. She is overpowered by it. Amanda’s dress is also quite dreadful, it does look like a paper doily. Love Kerry’s dress but her hairstyle is incredibly unflattering.

    Reply
  9. magnoliarose says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Danai’s dress has a nice print, but it should have been on another dress with less volume and elements. Amanda’s is cheap looking, and Kerry’s dress might have been adorable if not for her ghastly shoes and styling.

    Reply
  10. Other Renee says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I love Chadwick’s look. Danai’s dress looks like a huge tent. Ridiculous. Amanda is wearing a doily and the color washes her out. Kerry’s dress is too busy. I don’t think she looks good in busy.

    Reply

