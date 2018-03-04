Danai Gurira in Rodarte at the Spirit Awards: too busy or cool?

Yesterday’s Spirit Awards were a celebration of diverse movies finally getting their due. Get Out won so many awards (complete winners list is here) and some of the stars of Black Panther, which is dominating the box office for its third weekend, came out to present. Danai Gurira was there to present Best Actor along with Joseph Gordon Levitt, which went to Timothy Chalamet. She was in this kind of huge flowing black Rodarte which looked like a cute Sunday dress that someone added layers of light fabric to in the same pattern. It’s got a little capelet and bell sleeves. The bottom is actually split into pants with scalloped lace at the hem. It’s busy, but it was striking on screen and I see what she was going for. It almost veers into Mrs. Roper territory in photos but I don’t hate it.
Amanda Seyfried is always lovely, but she looks like she’s lost her style mojo in this lace McQueen with teardrop cutouts along the top and sides and a very pronounced asymmetric hem. I think it’s her hair and makeup, along with the fact that it looks like she’s wearing a doily. Maybe the dress would be ok with just the top in that fabric and a simpler skirt, but I doubt it.
Here’s Kerry Washington in Missoni. Bustier tops are making a comeback because 90s fashion is in, which I love, but there’s too much going on with this look, especially with her styling. The skirt is really cool though even with the layers. It looks like a Monet painting.
Chadwick Boseman presented Best Feature to Get Out. He’s 40, just a few years younger than me, so I don’t feel like a creep for finding him hot. Danai is the same age as he is! They both look so much younger. He was in a perfectly tailored black and blue polka dot Burberry suit. Look at him in that suit.
photos credit: WENN
The print on Danai’s dress is so big/busy, you totally lose the peekaboo cut-out in front. Why leave it in, then?
Amanda’s dress is a hot crocheted mess.
Chadwick is 40??? I had him pegged around 30, wow!
He’s 41 actually. Crazy, I know.
Danai is wearing about 16 dresses. Just..no.
Amanda’s is actually close to being great for this event but there are two cut outs too many.
Danai looks cool; because she is cool and can’t be anything else. I don’t like the breast cutout in the dress. It didn’t need that element.
Kerry Washington’s dress is UGH to me. Or maybe it is those shoes.
Yeah, I like everything about Danai’s except the cutout. I don’t mind Kerry’s dress but her hairstyle is very unflattering. And Amanda gives me a Kate Hudson vibe.
Chadwick is perfection.
I’ve always said whoever dresses Olivia Pope should dress KW. She ALWAYS looks a fright on the red carpet. Either it’s the wrong dress or the wrong shoes or the wrong hair. In this case it’s all three.
Not a big fan of the Mrs. Roper outfit! Way too much going on, even the shoes!
LOL! I totally forgot about that show. What a cast of crazy!
Danai’s dress has too much fabric for that bold pattern. It would look stunning it it were pared down a little.
Love Kerry Washington’s dress, but her hair and shoes are hideous.
I love me some Danai, but that gown. No.
Maybe it’s that I saw Black Panther again yesterday, but I love that Chadwick and Daniel Kaluuya exchanged the Wakanda salute when Jordan Peele and the cast of Get Out went up to accept the award for Best Picture. And that he is still posing with the salute too.
Bozeman looks so damn good as usual. The others do not.
He has the most infectious smile. I adore him.
I can’t decide if I love or hate Danai’s shoes.
Bozeman looks dashing and Seyfried, yikes. I don’t like th under/over look on the bodice and I hate the asymmetrical hem.
Danai’s dress is too voluminous and the print too busy. She is overpowered by it. Amanda’s dress is also quite dreadful, it does look like a paper doily. Love Kerry’s dress but her hairstyle is incredibly unflattering.
Danai’s dress has a nice print, but it should have been on another dress with less volume and elements. Amanda’s is cheap looking, and Kerry’s dress might have been adorable if not for her ghastly shoes and styling.
I love Chadwick’s look. Danai’s dress looks like a huge tent. Ridiculous. Amanda is wearing a doily and the color washes her out. Kerry’s dress is too busy. I don’t think she looks good in busy.
