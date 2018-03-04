Elizabeth Olsen in Zuhair Murad at the Spirit Awards: 80s fug or glam?

When I watch the Spirit Awards I’m struck by how many good, independent films I’ve barely heard of, especially in the First Feature category. Ingrid Goes West won for that, and it stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in a story about a social media stalker (Plaza) who moves to LA in pursuit of an Instagram influencer (Olsen). You can see the trailer here. It looks funny and I want to rent it with my bestie.

Elizabeth Olsen presented the John Cassavetes Award, for a film which was made under a $500k budget, along with Robert Pattinson. She started cracking up and she had a cute geeky laugh. Olsen wore a crimson Zuhair Murad with very 80s details, like puff sleeves, polka dot mesh and lots of lace. This could easily be fug but I find it fun. I love retro fashion when it’s a nod to the era but doesn’t go too far. I wish the skirt wasn’t sheer though.

Aubrey Plaza went the opposite direction in Miu Miu, in a very staid black dress with velvet sleeves and a peter pan collar. This is underwhelming but her styling is so pretty. Director Matt Spicer heaped praise on her when he accepted the award. I think she was going for “humble” with this look but it does have a nice open back.

Alison Brie was in this ridiculous Ralph & Russo Couture gown with too many layers of white ruffles accented by black and silver embroidered stripes. Her face kind of says that she’s making the best of a difficult situation. Alison presented Best Supporting Female along with last year’s winner, Molly Shannon. They were really cute together on stage.

I wanted to include Sarah Silverman, who was killing it in a green velvet Hottie and Lord suit. I would have liked to have seen more pantsuits last night. I have a green velvet jacket very similar to this and I’m going to make sure to wear it before it gets too warm. How I wish I had matching pants.

15 Responses to “Elizabeth Olsen in Zuhair Murad at the Spirit Awards: 80s fug or glam?”

  1. Esmom says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I think everyone here looks great. I don’t mind Brie’s ruffles. Olsen’s dress does has an 80s vibe but that sheer skirt is not 80s and so…ugh.

  2. HelloSunshine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Last I saw, Ingrid Goes West is on Hulu, if you have that CB!

    Alison.. nooooo, I love you, you deserve better than that dress lol

  3. AngieB says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Olsen’s dress is awful. It’s too tight and sheer and lacy all at once.

  4. Alix says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:07 am

    No judgment, just an observation: Olsen looks as those she’s been enhanced, maybe> Her girls seem rather gravity-defying.

    I often wonder whether her sisters ever spot her a million or two. Or maybe she just gets free clothes for the rest of her life?

  5. Ankhel says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I now want to see a movie about an eccentric, consumptive courtesan and her wily french maid. A handsome man gets trapped (or WAS he?) by bad weather at the courtesan’s isolated manor, and things get creepy and heated.

    Why? IDK, it just came to me.

  6. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Any dress that makes Alison Brie look thicker…..smh.
    I’ll give Olsen credit for not seeming to care that the bottom of her dress is MIA.

  7. Chaine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:49 am

    The top of Oleson’s dress is perfection, too bad about the sheer skirt. Audrey’s dress reminds me of Olive Oyl, would have been much much much better without the little white collar.

  8. Mia4s says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Did I read it right that Olsen’s new series is going to be on Facebook?! I mean, I’m all about the streaming (Netflix, Amazon) but now Facebook?! Geez.

  9. Jayna says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Sarah Silverman did kill it. She looks amazing in it.

