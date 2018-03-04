Elizabeth Olsen in Zuhair Murad at the Spirit Awards: 80s fug or glam?



When I watch the Spirit Awards I’m struck by how many good, independent films I’ve barely heard of, especially in the First Feature category. Ingrid Goes West won for that, and it stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in a story about a social media stalker (Plaza) who moves to LA in pursuit of an Instagram influencer (Olsen). You can see the trailer here. It looks funny and I want to rent it with my bestie.

Elizabeth Olsen presented the John Cassavetes Award, for a film which was made under a $500k budget, along with Robert Pattinson. She started cracking up and she had a cute geeky laugh. Olsen wore a crimson Zuhair Murad with very 80s details, like puff sleeves, polka dot mesh and lots of lace. This could easily be fug but I find it fun. I love retro fashion when it’s a nod to the era but doesn’t go too far. I wish the skirt wasn’t sheer though.

Aubrey Plaza went the opposite direction in Miu Miu, in a very staid black dress with velvet sleeves and a peter pan collar. This is underwhelming but her styling is so pretty. Director Matt Spicer heaped praise on her when he accepted the award. I think she was going for “humble” with this look but it does have a nice open back.

Alison Brie was in this ridiculous Ralph & Russo Couture gown with too many layers of white ruffles accented by black and silver embroidered stripes. Her face kind of says that she’s making the best of a difficult situation. Alison presented Best Supporting Female along with last year’s winner, Molly Shannon. They were really cute together on stage.

I wanted to include Sarah Silverman, who was killing it in a green velvet Hottie and Lord suit. I would have liked to have seen more pantsuits last night. I have a green velvet jacket very similar to this and I’m going to make sure to wear it before it gets too warm. How I wish I had matching pants.