Meghan Markle was baptized in the Anglican church out of respect for the Queen

Soon after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement last year, there was a lot of speculation about Meghan’s religion. She attended Catholic school, but it was believed that her father might be Jewish, and her first husband was Jewish and no one really knew if she converted to marry him. There was seriously a flurry of speculation about it, but none of that mattered because Kensington Palace privately confirmed that Meghan would be baptized in the Anglican church anyway ahead of the wedding. Well, here’s another confirmation for the people in the back:
Prince Harry’s fiancèe Meghan Markle — who was raised Protestant, attended a Catholic school and was once married to a Jewish man — will be baptized and confirmed as an Anglican, the Sunday Times of London reported. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside at the ceremony at Kensington Palace, the newspaper said.
Among those who will attend the ceremony, which will be held this month — possibly as early as this week — are her parents. Her father, Thomas, lives in Mexico and has not yet met his future son-in-law. Her mom, Doria Ragland, will be coming to London from her home in California.
The bride-to-be does not have to be Anglican to marry the prince. The report said she chose to be baptized as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s role as head of the Church of England.
The couple will marry on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Her dad and mom are Protestant. They divorced when she was six. She went to the Catholic Immaculate Heart girls-only high school. Her first husband, Trevor Engelson, was Jewish.
Well, there you go. In modern times, this isn’t a big deal whatsoever – many people convert for their spouses, and I suspect that Meghan has never been much of a church-goer up until now anyway. If I was marrying “the hot prince” I would probably agree to be baptized as an Anglican too, just to get people off my heathen ass. Also: the baptism apparently happened this week, and Harry attended.
Also: people always conveniently forget this, but the Duchess of Cambridge did something very similar. She wasn’t raised to be particularly religious but she was baptized, as a child, in the Anglican church. After Kate and William got engaged, she was quietly confirmed in the Anglican church just before the wedding (like, just days before the wedding). It was always going to be more important for Kate, considering she was marrying the future King. No one *should* care about Meghan’s religious status, but I totally understand why she’s doing this. People are just looking for a reason to jump up her ass over anything, so best to not give them any material.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
I’m not religious, neither is my spouse, but we did get our daughter baptized just out of respect for our grandmothers, just didn’t want to argue about it. Plus it kept them off our back about not being married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We baptized my son out of respect for my grandfather (my son is named after him and my grandfather was super religious and passed away when my son was a few months old). We are not especially religious.
So I think a lot of people can understand Meghan’s position here and agree with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband ‘converted’ to marry me, because it was important to my parents.
In hindsight I feel like it was the wrong thing to do and no one should have to change (or pretend to change) to please their family.
So, yeah, I totally see her position, but I’m not sure I agree with it. What I AM sure about is that it’s none of my damn business what religion she conforms (or pretends to conform) to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare – I agree with you. In my opinion (of an atheist at that) religion is a private matter and should be chosen because someone believes not because it’s convenient or is expected of him or her. That being said, it’s her life, her choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes sense to me, Becks. Sometimes you do these things for the happiness of other people, and guess what, if there is a Divine I’d bet they’re okay with that. So many horrific things are done in the name of God; I’d don’t think this baptism registers anywhere on the meter.
Letizia of Spain was rumored to be atheist. Raised Catholic, not confirmed. She was confirmed just before her wedding to Felipe.
Mary of Denmark converted to marry Frederick. Marie converted to marry Joachim. Charlene of Monaco converted to marry Albert II.
Maxima looked at converting to Protestant but didn’t. They may have gotten a special dispensation not to raise the kids Catholic. Willem-Alexander temporarily lost his spot in line to the British throne for marrying a Catholic, but was restored in 2015. About 1/4 of The Netherlands is Catholic, so her remaining Catholic wasn’t a big issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, I was unaware but always curious of the Maxima W-A situation. What happened in 2015? He was crowned king in 2013 right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m agnostic and would never convert for anyone. When I was single I actually stopped dating a couple of guys once I found out they were religious, or came from a religious family, didn’t matter which religion. That was not something I was willing to deal with.
But, having said that, if I were in Meghan’s position, I would get baptized. Her situation isn’t normal and, to me, it makes sense to do this. There’s already so much hatred thrown at her for things she can’t control, this is something she can control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still being attacked viciously (on Daily Fail) for converting “once again” for a man. Truth is, she would have been criticized regardless of which way she went on this, so might as well do what makes her happy.
As someone who was born catholic, brought up Anglican, converted to athiesm, and now an Anglican leaning Agnostic, I understand her plight. Religion is an incredibly complex and personal notion. Nobody should be able to judge anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those just looking for a reason to jump on her ass are now complaining that she’s converted. She can’t do right for doing wrong… Never underestimate people’s ability to declare everything wrong about someone they’ve decided not to like!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol:) that sounds like folks on this site criticizing kate..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dad still hasn’t met Harry? Do you think they’ve at least talked on the phone? That part kind of makes this feel a little rushed. I will say, however, that I’m far more close to my mom than dad. I would look for her sign of approval and get her opinion on someone, moreso than my father. Though, I don’t know if I’d marry someone who hadn’t met my father.
Also, in those pictures Meghan has such a sparkle in her eye. It’s lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems to me like Meghan and her father aren’t very close, I’m sure she doesn’t need his opinion on who she wants to marry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they are close either. I don’t know the story behind it, there always is one, but she has a mother she loves and did a great job on her own so Meghan may not feel he is an essential part of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They said in their engagement interview that Harry and her father had talked by phone. I get the feeling that her dad has some financial, and possibly medical, issues, and moved from LA to Baja California a while ago and is kind of “off the grid.” From what I’m gleaning, she was close to her dad growing up, (in interviews when she was on Suits she said she spent a lot of time on the sets he worked on). But in the last several years they’ve been geographically apart-and she seems much closer to her mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a private person and has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the press. Why gossip about him? Sophie’s father is left alone, why not Meghan’s?
Why would Harry need to have met her father? Not everyone has a traditional family set up. A woman does not need permission from her father to marry, nor to be given away at her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get doing these things for other people. In principle. I was baptized for my grandmother and even my (atheist, religion-hating) father agreed because of her. I was never confirmed because I refused. But if it means nothing to the person doing it, how does it mean something to anyone else? Clearly, Kate didn’t care enough to get confirmed as a teen. Meghan is only doing it for the Queen. It’s like getting married for lower taxes. How does that have any meaning?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she just going through the motions to keep everyone happy? If you don’t genuinely believe, just don’t get baptized. If you respect the fact that someone is religious, don’t trivialize one of their sacraments by doing it even if you don’t believe it (or worse, think that it’s ridiculous and meaningless). I’m going to give Meghan the benefit of the doubt because we don’t know what’s in her mind or heart regarding religion, but none of the younger royals seem very devout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My spouse and I aren’t religious at all but we had our daughter baptized out of respect for our grandmothers. They are in their 80s and ver traditional and religious. I don’t see a problem with doing it to make them happy. They still don’t understand why 15 years into our relationship that we haven’t married so I figured doing the baptism would help a lot. No biggie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly, Abby. It’s one thing if you’re baptizing an infant just “out of respect” because it’s not their choice anyway. But for an adult making a decision to do this, it seems disrespectful to me.
I don’t know very much about Anglican baptisms, but in my church, when we’re baptized, we publicly declare our devotion to Christ and dedicate the rest of lives to honoring him by living the gospel. Prayer, studying the scriptures, attending church, performing service for others. Will she also do those things “out of respect”? It seems insulting to the members of a church to be baptized if you’re not sincere and take the ceremony and its meaning seriously.
It’s sort of baffling that she did this “out of respect” when as you said, it seems to trivialize it. You’d think it would be more respectful to attend services, just learn and show an interest, than to just go through the motions of something they hold as holy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up Catholic and attended church and Sunday school until I was 16 and then I told my mother that it wasn’t for me and I no longer wanted to be involved. She was fine with it. I’m not completely ingnorant of baptism and what it means, but I don’t think I was trivializing anybody’s beliefs. I respect my grandmothers and their beliefs, I just don’t share them. They both asked me to have my daughter baptized in church, I had to attend seven weeks of church on Sunday’s to be able to have her baptized there.
So many horrible things are done in the name of God/gods these days, I highly doubt anyone is going to look down on myself or my family because I did something to make two old ladies happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AbbyRose:
Agree completely. I am a non-confirmed Catholic, not a church-goer, and I am often plagued by doubts (as even saints were), but I don’t think religion is something to be toyed with. It trivialises it, and demeans the truly religious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is 36.
Rush, is marrying someone you met a week ago.
Sure there was a story out there, that Harry asked the Dad’s permission to marry his daughter, (Skype, FaceTime, etc) and he might have even asked the Mother.
Harry and Meghan are in Birmingham today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s not really converting if she’s still a Protestant, I believe. I bet this has more to do with possible children than it does the queen. Those babies will def have to be christened Anglican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! And she was probably already baptized in the Catholic Church since she was educated in the faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, plenty of non Catholics go to Catholic schools.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many Catholic schools accept non-Catholics. So she wasn’t necessarily baptized in the Catholic Church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have lots of friends who aren’t Catholic who attended Catholic schools, My nephew did, and he was raised in a non-denominational church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a strange assumption. Countless Catholic students receive an education without converting to the denomination through baptism. Lol I’ll admit the tuition reduction is quite tempting but our family never even remotely considered converting just because the girls attended Catholic school, despite the youngest one’s pleas. Years later she admitted that she just *really* wanted the sacrament wafers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but I believe the non Catholics have to be baptized or at least show a baptismal certificate from somewhere. Don’t know if it still like that but it used to be when Meghan was a child. I remember when friends of mine tried to enrol their children (who are now Meghan’s age) in Catholic school, they had to get a letter from their priest, and If they couldn’t, had to show proof of baptism from any denomination. Maybe it’s not like that anymore but it was30 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nonsense. My muslim cousins went to Catholic high school, a few of my Jewish friends send their kids to Catholic schools-no baptism or proof of Catholic background. I’m much older than Meghan, and there were plenty of non Catholics at my Catholic high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s not like that. My Jewish husband went to catholic school for the sports program. He wasn’t baptized, and they didn’t care. He did have to take the religion classes though, and says he really struggled with them.
Also, if you were already baptized Christian, you don’t have to be re-baptized Catholic. I wasn’t baptized Catholic because my parents weren’t married and they wouldn’t do it at the time. When it came time make my first communion, we just had to show that I had been baptized with water, and they accepted it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, did I say that they wouldn’t raise their children as Anglicans?Please don’t put words in my mouth. They don’t even have children. I was simply addressing the point that another poster brought up that babies can’t be responsible for their beliefs at their baptism.
As for Meghan, if you re-read my comment, I said she was responsible for what she did, and I respect her for that. I never said she wasn’t sincere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may not have been like that where you were but it was the case where I am. So please don’t say it’s nonsense or that it wasn’t like that. It’s tantamount to calling me a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria, Where did I call you a liar? You yourself said “Maybe it’s not like that anymore but it was 30 years ago”. I was confirming that no, it’s not like that now. I think you’re being very defensive, but please don’t look for insult in my comments, because there was none intended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad, uncle, and aunt who are definitely older than Meghan attended Catholic school despite not being Catholic and have never been baptized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Receiving sacraments for reasons other than belief seems like the opposite of respect to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t know what her beliefs are, now do you?
I recommend watching Queen Margrethe’s Red Thread on YouTube, about Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. It is about how she worked, often struggled, to follow the faith dictated to her by her role in the world. It was part of her job so she reconciled herself to it, and how she dealt with it was very respectful IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, Aang is making a general statement.
She is entitled to her opinion too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She stating her opinion, couched in a way that is judgmental of other people’s spiritual practices. Doesn’t change the fact that she knows nothing about anyone else’s personal beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why makes you think she doesn’t believe in God?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t say that. She is making a general statement. Gheesh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve said she’s doing it out of respect for HM, not because she believes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well if she was already baptized, then she shouldn’t have to be re-baptized, according to some of you she wouldn’t have had to. So maybe that aspect is done for the Queen. As for her private beliefs, she may have very strong ones, no one is saying she has no faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never do it, but then I am not a Christian. If I weren’t Jewish, I would be agnostic or an atheist. Because it is an ethnic-religion, there is more to it than just religion, and it would feel like I lost something important to me.
I would be more concerned about my family’s feelings, and it would devastate them so the wedding would never happen. There is no man in the world I would do it for because for me it would feel like a betrayal and a huge lie. I don’t believe in Christianity, and I would never be able to utter the words needed. I have attended Christian services before but with the Catholic side of my family because I wanted to see it for myself. No judgment about those who are and who are good people but it leaves me cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnolia I said upthread that my husband ‘converted’ to please my parents – he is almost militantly atheist, and we both in hindsight regret the decision for him to convert. It was unfair for him to have to stand in front of my family (and his) and accept tenants that he was never ever going to conform to, or believe in. Disrespectful to him AND to people who truly believe and practice.
In short, I 100% get what you’re saying. But – I find it hard to judge her for something like this – to each their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I suspect the type of families who demand people convert when they marry in or baptize their children are probably not regular churchgoers or believers themselves – it’s probably more about tradition/respect/culture/keeping up appearances. I have a hard time imagining the fervently faithful being cool with people making false convenants they have no intention of keeping.
Not saying that’s true of everyone, it’s just my observation that people tend to get hung up on protocol/religiosity when that’s the beginning and end of their own faith/sprituality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, if she is converting without faith, then I am assuming it’s keeping with a tradition of the royals. I think that sort of thing is interesting–the culture of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VG: I think most of this thread doesn’t understand that we are a secular country and the church is more a cultural thing than an article of faith.
It’s different in other countries especially America and Muslim countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK one of my favorite irreverent takes on CoE is from Eddie Izzard’s Dressed to Kill. That and Vicar of Dibley with Dawn French and the late Emma Chambers.
Some people got up in arms when a divorcee (and possible atheist) married the heir to the Spanish throne. Less than 30 percent of Spain describes themselves as practicing Catholics; it is more cultural as you write not necessarily faith.
Charles is one of the most overt spiritual and religious seekers in a royal family, but no pitchforks out for him and his beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare
I have a converted parent, and it was done for the same reasons your husband did in the beginning. That parent wasn’t religious and disliked Catholicism. But as they studied and learned they came to take to heart even learning Hebrew. It just worked for them.
I think people do it for their own reasons and it is up to them to decide if it is worth it. Meghan is already Protestant, so it isn’t a big deal at all. There isn’t a big leap of faith, pun intended for her to switch. I don’t find it controversial.
@ElleC
You are right about it being something else besides the religion for families. For mine-culture and tradition is very important but so is believing. I also think it is deeper because we don’t have much contact with the Catholics on the other side. So we were immersed in Jewish culture as an influence. That doesn’t mean we are very religious. We aren’t Orthodox or Conservatives.
Most of the men I dated in the past were either from a different background or atheists. The most serious one was nothing and wouldn’t have minded marrying me and having Jewish children but wouldn’t have converted and that would have been fine with me. It just happened that I married a Jewish man, so it didn’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our situation was slightly opposite. He was definitely raised in a non-practicing, nonbelieving household and never attended church services growing up. He wasn’t agnostic or atheist he just didn’t pay religion much attention at all. I am a Christian however and when we met we used to have these long, rambling conversations about faith and religion and he began to explore his own feelings about it. He says that he felt comfortable talking about religion and Christianity with me and that our conversations stayed on his mind long after our wine glasses were empty. He made the decision to embrace Christianity and it has been a journey that we have taken together through the years. It brings us great comfort and has sparked some awesome intellectual conversations as well. His family however continues to scratch their heads over it lol. They are quite convinced that this tea sipping southern belle has bewitched the good doctor lol. No such silliness. The only thing I’ll cop two is adding a few buttery inches to his waistline
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m no expert but I think COE practices fall somewhere between Protestant and Catholic, so I kinda look at this baptism as her acceptance of the rules and practices of the church, which TQ is the head of, as opposed to a traditional conversion requiring a significant change of faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. You don’t need to be Catholic to attend a Catholic school, particularly a Catholic high school in Los Angeles. Source: personal experience
2. You don’t need to convert to Judaism to marry someone Jewish if you marry on an island and don’t have plans to raise the children Jewish. Source: personal experience
3. Most people who are baptized into their faith/receive sacraments didn’t have much opinion about the matter as they were baptized/had a christening as babies.
4. It’s none of our business why she did it or what her motivations are. It’s not like there aren’t people who “find Jesus” later in life. Although I’m not sure this is the motivation here. Still, none of my business. Not my church/faith/country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. Infants who are baptized are the responsibility of their parents who have to promise they they will bring up their kids in the faith, nurture them, teach them etc. Which would put them in a slightly hypocritical position if indeed they have no intention of keeping their promises. They may, on the other hand be very sincere but then find themselves incapable of following through. My belief is that Meghan was likely to have been baptized at some point in her childhood. I don’t feel that it’s necessary to do it again but I respect her for taking that step as an adult and taking responsibility for her choices. It must have meant a lot to the Queen who is a serious Christian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That may be your belief and opinion about parental responsibility and religion Maria, but it isn’t everyone’s.
Who are you to say that they won’t raise their children in the Anglican faith as believers? Harry is one of the few in this generation of the BRF who is said to attend church regularly, especially when he was in the Army.
Mette-Marit of Norway was never traditionally religious. She was a spiritual seeker (much like Prince Charles is), delving a lot in to Hinduism and Buddhism. She is also now dedicated to the Church of Norway and recently released a collection of her favorite hymns.
People and their beliefs change over time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nota, see reply up thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, depending upon your house of worship, parents aren’t making those types of promises. Babies are not responsible for being baptized, parents are not responsible for their children’s immortal souls (if we have them).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maria said no such thing. She expressed opinions about a few possibilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously Maria, the church in England is not that serious. We are mostly a secular country and practise out of a cultural habit than a show of faith.
Baptizing kids without following through on the religious oaths is not a big deal. Plenty of people do it. Most people will swear they are Christians even though the only evidence of it is their attendance to church weddings and funerals. They’ll even wear cross jewellery.
Look at the Middletons. Children baptised as infants. Kate confirmed only days before her wedding and she still doesn’t attend church regularly unless it’s a wedding, funeral, baptism of her own or her friends’ kids or royal duty related.
I expect MM will follow a similar trajectory, but it’s a masterstroke of good PR to claim that she did it to respect the Queen. The church in England is more a cultural thing than an article of faith. We expect the royals to be members of the church, but no one is expecting them to be deeply religious. The Queen happens to be deeply religious, but she would be one of very few monarchs and also in line with her generation to truly have faith as opposed to being in the church because it’s her culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, ZigZags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither of her parents were in attendance; and yes, I know, she is not close to her father, etc. etc. etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but wonder if her father has health issues. And if he does, it’s a heck of a long way to travel if one isn’t well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice to see MM and KM together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she was baptised as a child, the Anglican Church would very likely recognize a prior baptism into a different Christian denomination. As someone baptized as an adult in the Anglican Church, I can tell you that people have a lot of different motivations for seeking adult baptism and the priests were very open minded. Doing it because you are joining an Anglican family and plan to raise Anglican children and want to be a participate in that cultural tradition? They would welcome you whole heartedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse