Meghan Markle was baptized in the Anglican church out of respect for the Queen

Soon after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement last year, there was a lot of speculation about Meghan’s religion. She attended Catholic school, but it was believed that her father might be Jewish, and her first husband was Jewish and no one really knew if she converted to marry him. There was seriously a flurry of speculation about it, but none of that mattered because Kensington Palace privately confirmed that Meghan would be baptized in the Anglican church anyway ahead of the wedding. Well, here’s another confirmation for the people in the back:

Prince Harry’s fiancèe Meghan Markle — who was raised Protestant, attended a Catholic school and was once married to a Jewish man — will be baptized and confirmed as an Anglican, the Sunday Times of London reported. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside at the ceremony at Kensington Palace, the newspaper said. Among those who will attend the ceremony, which will be held this month — possibly as early as this week — are her parents. Her father, Thomas, lives in Mexico and has not yet met his future son-in-law. Her mom, Doria Ragland, will be coming to London from her home in California. The bride-to-be does not have to be Anglican to marry the prince. The report said she chose to be baptized as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s role as head of the Church of England. The couple will marry on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Her dad and mom are Protestant. They divorced when she was six. She went to the Catholic Immaculate Heart girls-only high school. Her first husband, Trevor Engelson, was Jewish.

[From Page Six]

Well, there you go. In modern times, this isn’t a big deal whatsoever – many people convert for their spouses, and I suspect that Meghan has never been much of a church-goer up until now anyway. If I was marrying “the hot prince” I would probably agree to be baptized as an Anglican too, just to get people off my heathen ass. Also: the baptism apparently happened this week, and Harry attended.

Also: people always conveniently forget this, but the Duchess of Cambridge did something very similar. She wasn’t raised to be particularly religious but she was baptized, as a child, in the Anglican church. After Kate and William got engaged, she was quietly confirmed in the Anglican church just before the wedding (like, just days before the wedding). It was always going to be more important for Kate, considering she was marrying the future King. No one *should* care about Meghan’s religious status, but I totally understand why she’s doing this. People are just looking for a reason to jump up her ass over anything, so best to not give them any material.