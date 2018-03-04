Sam Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Three Billboards’

The Best Supporting Actor category has gone to Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam was a shoe-in, having won the Globe, Critics Choice, BAFTA, SAG and even a Spirit Award in this category. I’m disappointed as I found Three Billboards over the top and problematic. Both Sam and Frances McDormand turned in excellent performances for a film that was so poorly written though. I was rooting for Willem Dafoe, his work in The Florida Project was nuanced and complex, but I can see why people voted for Rockwell, an accomplished character actor who turned in a powerful performance.
In his speech Rockwell thanked the other nominees and told a story about how his dad pulled him out of school at eight telling him that there was something going on with his grandma. His dad told him after they got in the car that they were going to the movies. “My mom and dad’s love of movies became my love of movies.” He also hilariously thanked “everyone who was involved in Three Billboards” and “anyone who’s ever looked at a billboard.” He told his wife, Leslie Bibb, “you light my fire baby” and then gave a shout out “for my old buddy Phil Hoffman.” That really touched me. Congratulations to Sam! Now let’s hope Three Billboards doesn’t win Best Picture.
Well… ugh
I love him! Not sure about this movie, but happy for him
Same.
Same here. I think he should’ve been nominated, and won, for Moon but this’ll do just fine.
Love him, but yes, I was also rooting for Willem. The whole family, actually.
Ugh. The whole category was terrible. And yeah I guess Sam was good,but I’ve seen him do that type of performance many times. Wasn’t anything new. Dafoe should have won for sure, but most voters didn’t see the film.
I was a bit worried that the concerted online campaign against Three Billboards was going to derail him but thankfully it didn’t.
Guess he’s not winning the Jet Ski.
😢
i for one am glad he won. he played a tough role, a character deeply flawed and vile. i dont think he went through some powerful redemptive arc as most folks suggest. i think he played the role very well in what was a complicated, messy, disturbing story. he is one of the few good real character actors in hollywood these days
I’ve been a fan of his since The Green Mile. I’m glad he won.
But I was also rooting for Richard Jenkins- another guy who always gives great performances. I love it when he shows up in whatever I’m watching.
I just watched 3 billboards earlier today and was very impressed by his acting in this film. IMO, he and Frances were great in this movie but he deserves the win more than Frances. I didn’t hate the film but nothing special about it either.
I’m skipping that particular movie, but in general I like him as an actor and think he’s a talented, interesting performer.
Congrats, very good actor. Big fan since long time back. I find him very sexy too.
His smile has always creeped me out. I wanted the wonderful Willem Dafoe to win. Oh well.
