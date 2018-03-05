Jennifer Garner in Atelier Versace at the Oscars: striking and/or try hard?

wenn33863525
People were gaga over Jennifer Garner’s bright blue Versace gown last night, which could have been a home run with the right styling. I love the long chiffon train, fitted bust and asymmetric neckline. The gathering at the waist and side of the skirt are perfection. Her hair hung loose with too long but very well done extensions. In her red carpet interview on ABC Garner gushed about working with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, she has a show on HBO coming up with them, and I was reminded of how extra she is. Still, she looks so much better after ditching 230 pounds of dead weight. (Credit to the Twitter userwho wrote that.) Her arms looked so toned and strong too, you can tell she’s been training for a starring action role. Garner introduced the In Memoriam segment. Jennifer Aniston had that gig last year, just saying.

wenn33864545

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd walked the red carpet together and were there to represent the MeToo movement. Ashley and Salma Hayek appeared on stage with Annabella Sciorra, whose career was ruined by Harvey Weinstein after he raped her. (I’m not using the qualifiers “allegedly” or “accused” f-k that.) Mira appeared in the video montage which the three women introduced celebrating diversity in film. It was the best video of the night. In terms of fashion, Mira is in Romona Keveza and Ashley is in Badgley Mischka, both gorgeous gowns. I would have liked to see Mira in a brighter color, but washed out pastels were on trend last night.

wenn33866102

wenn33863847

wenn33865846

I know that Phantom Thread is somewhat controversial in that it’s a weird film about an abusive relationship but I absolutely loved it. Lesley Manville, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, gave an incredible performance that should have received more attention. She was in Anna Valentine, a couturier from London whom she also wore to the BAFTAs. While I don’t like the color or cut of this dress and find the puff sleeves overdone, the craftsmanship is exquisite. This is a nod to the film and the design is much different than the BAFTAs gown she wore. This may not be wholly flattering, the contrasting stripes are strange, but it’s a thoughtful gown with risky details. Also, I just learned that Lesley was married to Gary Oldman from 1987 to 1990. That’s probably ancient history to her.

wenn33866204

wenn33865544

Photos credit: WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

92 Responses to “Jennifer Garner in Atelier Versace at the Oscars: striking and/or try hard?”

  1. Jussie says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:35 am

    The hair and make-up ruined the look for me. It’s so 80’s, and not in a fun way, just in a really outdated way.

    Reply
  2. greenteaandrosehip says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:36 am

    Jennifer Garner’s dress is absolute perfection. I have adored her since Alias, and will always adore her because of Alias!

    Reply
    • SK says:
      March 5, 2018 at 6:47 am

      I thought she looked amaze-balls! I loved the dress, the colour, the fit and the big vavavoom hair with the sexy make-up. I don’t get the critiques of the hair and makeup being too much, bad or 80s – Angelina does this hair and make-up all the time and people fall all themselves praising it. I thought to myself: take that Ben Affleck! The woman looked FINE. Her arms look amazing. She looked confident and sexy. Good for her!

      I’m not in love with Ashley or Mira’s dresses but the colours were great with their colouring and they both looked lovely so that’s nice.

      Lesley’s dress is bizarre but I like it when people with eccentric fashion taste own it and so I give it a thumb’s up. the colour looked beautiful on her, the sheer bits were elegant and pretty. I also think a lot of women over a certain age want dresses with sleeves and those can be hard to find (Helen Mirren has bitched about this before).

      Reply
    • Char says:
      March 5, 2018 at 7:27 am

      She looked amazing! It’s the effect of losing the dead weight.

      Reply
    • Breen says:
      March 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

      I think she looks so fabulous!!! The hair is not big enough to be 80′s (I say this as someone who lived the big hair, aquanet of the 80′s) she looks wonderful, great color, great dress, great make up!!!

      Reply
    • jenna says:
      March 5, 2018 at 11:02 am

      I agree! I’m also so happy she’s gone back to action with that Peppermint movie coming out.

      But gosh separation looks good on her. It’s like a weight has been lifted.

      Reply
  3. Inas says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:36 am

    When I first saw her I did not recognize her, she looks so different and harsh. She looked much softer before.

    Reply
  4. Honest B says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Was there something weird going on with Garner’s eyes? Botox misfire maybe?

    Reply
  5. Other Renee says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:39 am

    I thought she looked stunning. But her gown was the same color as the backdrop for the In Memorium segment, which looked strange.

    Reply
  6. kiddo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:47 am

    Jennifer Garner get her Sydney Bristow’s body back again kuddos on ditching the deucebag

    Reply
  7. Ally says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Très Jennifer Lopez as a look, I thought. The Vanity Fair party must be like a speed dating event when you’re single, so frouffing up I guess.

    Reply
  8. Aang says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Her arms look great. Was prom dress shopping yesterday and my daughter refused to entertain that color. She said year everyone wore it and she called it “basic Betty blue”.

    Reply
  9. tina says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:54 am

    I thought she looked stunning. She is very thin now and I think it really shows in her face.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:56 am

    The hair did not work with her forehead and shaped face. The gown was breathtaking, and looked great on her.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:56 am

    Dress was amazing but the styling was a miss. And Ashely and Mira looked great.
    Also over Hollywood because they awarded at least two known abusers with big awards. So I guess time is not up for a guy who paid off a rape victim and another that beat his wife with a telephone.

    Reply
  12. Scarlett says:
    March 5, 2018 at 6:58 am

    I thought this was a pretty generic red carpet look

    Reply
  13. Pix says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Jennifer Gardner’s dress made her breasts look insane. One was way higher than the other. Ashley Judd overdid the Botox a bit but looked great. Mira Sorvino looked beautiful. I hope we see a lot more of her.

    Reply
  14. xdanix says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I think Jennifer looks STUNNING. Best she’s looked on the red carpet in a long, long time, for my money, and probably my favourite look of the night.

    I haven’t actually watched the ceremony yet, so I don’t know how it looked on screen in motion, but I did see some pictures of her presenting, and the overall look of her being in the same colour as the backdrop actually looked AMAZING in the pictures I saw- the lighting and angles and stuff probably helped, but it was just a beautiful colour effect. (At least in photos!)

    Reply
  15. Neelyo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Garner looked like Melissa Rivers.

    That dress reminds me of something she would have worn pre-Affleck. It would have been better to go a bit more modern instead of rehashing the past.

    Reply
  16. Lucy2 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I love Jennifer’s gown! Especially the gathering at the waist, and the color. I think she looks gorgeous.
    I like Ashley‘s too, though it’s a bit bridesmaid-ish.

    Reply
  17. Henlo Fren says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:49 am

    They all looked great. I liked some better than others.

    Reply
  18. Jess says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I think Jennifer looks great, and I want her arms, damn!

    Reply
  19. Tig says:
    March 5, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Jennifer looked fab- loved everything about the dress. I want her arms!!
    I didn’t recognize Mira S at first. Her gown is lovely.

    Reply
  20. Esmom says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Manville’s dress is beautiful and very unique but it seems too loose on her overall. I think if it were more tightly fitted it would have looked more chic.

    Reply
  21. grabbyhands says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I loved the cut and color of her gown, but her hair was putting me off. I wish she had pulled it back of her face.

    Mira Sorvino is too beautiful to be wearing that washed out color (I just can’t stop whining about how much I hate it when this trend keeps turning up like bad penny). The cut is good on her though.

    I love Lesley Manville and she is an amazing actress, but she looks like she’s wearing a shiny version of her gran’s wallpaper here.

    Reply
  22. Kate says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Her Oscar dress looked amazing, contrary to her gushing over Lena Dunham’s rape apologist self. Is she really going to work with that awful woman?

    Reply
  23. Blonde555 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I think she looks absolutely gorgeous here. Inna weird way I think Jen and Lindsey look strikingly similar, just different coloring.

    Reply
  24. Meggles says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Why is Garner even at the Oscars? Does she even still act, or is her entire career just dragging out her marriage for tabloid headlines and calling the paps to come take photos of her playing soccer mom?

    Reply
  25. carole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I thought Garner looked like a mess. One boob is higher and smaller than the other. She pretty clearly got a boatload of botox recently and the wonky eye was super wonky. Her face even looks crooked. The extensions look ridiculous and in no way natural, which is the point of them. Whoever said that she looks like Melissa Rivers now was right. And seriously, must Ben Affleck always be mentioned in every Garner post? He wasn’t there, doesn’t have anything to do with anything, why even bring him up? Is that the only way that she clings to relevancy on here, her connection to him? Move on.

    Reply
  26. The Original G says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I’ve been observing that 80′s swoop coming back in celebrity styling for a while…….it’s coming back.

    Jen looks great. I think this is a home run for her fan base.

    Reply
  27. Cher says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Jennifer, 80’s prom!!!

    Reply
  28. T says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    What 230lb deadweight has Garner ditched? Last I checked she was still married to him and refusing to move on. He’s the only thing that has kept her remotely relevant over the years and the proof of that is this CB post and everything on social media for continuing to mention him. She is apparently nothing without him.

    As for the dress, I thought it was wasted on someone like her. Half her foot is hanging off of her shoe in the top pic FFS. I did LOL when I realized that she was doing the In Memoriam segment. Of course, like her film career.

    Reply
  29. Beth says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Jennifer looks beautiful! I love the color and the style. It’s really rare to see such pretty dresses at award shows these days, and I sometimes wonder if people try hard to find the ugliest dresses

    Reply
  30. Elizabeth says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Yeah, Gary Oldman is one of those guys like Sean Bean who’s been martied a whole bunch of times.

    Reply
  31. Mia4s says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I admire her hustle more than the actual look. Thumbs up for the dress, other styling is meh. But it is definitely a look that says: my Oscar winning husband cheated on me and is legitimizing his side-piece and I’m no longer an A list wife but I’m aware I have to up my game and get back to work and I didn’t skip arm day and people will love my dress and check out my upcoming projects and I’m fine…really! No really!

    Good for her. Hate the game, not the player.

    Reply
  32. Chaine says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I wish Ashley would leave her face alone and let all the injectibles dissipate. They are so aging.

    Reply
  33. GATy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Gorgeous dress but not good choice make up and hairstyle

    Reply
  34. Claire says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Thought that was Kate Beckinsale

    Reply
  35. Play it Again says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I loved Jennifer’s gown and thought it looked great on her.

    Reply
  36. Tallia says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:23 am

    JG looks amazing.

    Reply
  37. JoJo says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I thought her Red Carpet interview was the most Garner moment. They asked her to comment on her past Oscar dresses, specifically one that was asymmetrical and she said it was an anomaly since asymmetrical shapes make her “nervous” and she likes things to “all be the same.”

    Although the baby voice was out in full force, I did think the color was a great choice for her but the styling was off. It all just seemed a very curated effort to try to relaunch Garner.

    There’s also the meme circulating about her concerned face in the audience. I personally think it’s just the moment when she realized the camera was on her.and she was attempting to put on her typical “oh gosh, isn’t that heartwarming” expression.

    Reply
  38. kk2 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I don’t like the dress much – it’s dated and has a bridesmaid/ prom kind of feel. But I love how fit she looks and she looks like she’s feeling herself, which is always nice to see.

    Reply
  39. jas says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I thought she looked great. Loved it.

    Reply
  40. psl says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Thought she looked great, gorgeous dress – great hair and makeup….but on my, her VOICE is SO annoying! I had to mute her!

    Reply
  41. Spring says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I think she looks gorgeous, and, even better, she looks like she FEELS gorgeous. I’m getting a little bit of a Kate Beckinsdale vibe here, which is a compliment to both women.

    Reply
  42. Harryg says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Lesley Manville is so great! She was fantastic in Another Year.
    Ashley Judd looks a lot like Gal Gadot.
    Jennifer Garner looks great but as if she’s starring in Dynasty. But she looks really good.
    I think everybody looked quite lovely.

    Reply
  43. smee says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I hate the cups on the bust of that dress – looks like a super-padded bathing suit top. Honestly, I didn’t recognize her – it’s a very other-the-top look for her.

    Reply
  44. Ash says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Jennifer looks so so SO much better all dolled up, than in her frumpy mom clothes. She should get her hair and makeup done more often. Don’t get me wrong, she’s naturally beautiful, but this just accentuates her looks a lot more and makes her look confident

    Reply
  45. Carmen says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Loved Ashley Judd’s dress. The color, the style and the fit were all perfect.

    Reply
  46. hogtowngooner says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I loved Garner’s dress (that colour – wow!) but I thought the neckline was a bit hidden by the mop of hair. If it had been styled a bit more, like a Veronica Lake side part or something, it would have been a home run for me.

    Ashley Judd looked fantastic in that purple gown. The necklace was a great choice.

    Reply
  47. Joannie says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Jennifer looked gorgeous, dress, everything!

    Reply
  48. Pandy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:40 am

    It dies something weird to.her boobs but I think she looked great anywsy. I like Lesley dress a lot. It was pretty on camera. Mira’s washed her out but Ashley’s looked great. I like Annabelles too what I could see in camera.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment