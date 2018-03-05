Jennifer Lawrence in gold Dior at the Oscars: gorgeous or poorly styled?

True story: I did not like Jennifer Lawrence’s metallic Dior AT ALL on the carpet. But then she presented with Jodie Foster and suddenly, I was really feeling this gown. I usually feel like Dior does Jen dirty at the Oscars, but this ended up being a perfect “I’m just a presenter this year” gown. It wasn’t princess-y, it wasn’t huge, she wasn’t hanging out of it, it wasn’t ill fitting. It fit her like a glove, it moved well and it photographed well. Could this be the holy grail of Dior gowns for Jennifer? Also: J-Law was pounding wine from the very start of the show. She also walked over chairs with her wine glass.
Jennifer Lawrence climbing over seats in that dress without spilling a drop of wine deserves an Oscar, tbh pic.twitter.com/R8v6u6QSio
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018
I like that Elisabeth Moss doesn’t look like every other Hollywood woman, and that she doesn’t diet into oblivion. But do designers appreciate the fact that Moss seems to have a more normal-American figure? Moss’s Dior was incredibly unflattering to her figure – the bust, shoulders and waist were much too tight. All in all, not the best.
I’ve never really thought of Meryl Streep as a Dior person, but here we are. She honestly looks beautiful. This is perhaps the best Dior gown I’ve seen in a long time, and Meryl might even be one of the best-dressed?
It’s a little bit funny that J-Law-look-alike Haley Bennett wore Dior too. Haley’s Dior was furry, because why not? I think she’s so pretty, honestly.
Gael Garcia Bernal can’t sing, but he can wear the f–k out of a Dior suit.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I really like Jennifer’s dress. REALLY like it.
Is $cientology making Elizabeth have crappy hair? The color washes her out so bad. But I don’t feel bad for her because she’s a complicit idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing it’s for Handmaids Tale?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence was hands down the best look of the night. Plus the hair , she looked absolutely perfect. Perhaps the best she has ever looked on the red carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer’s dress is STUNNING! One of hr best looks ever.
Haley Bennett is the poor man’s JLaw, both looks- and acting-wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You crazy Haley Bennett is more striking than jlaw
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gael looked the best out of everyone in this post. Meryl looked good but nothing special. Jen looked good too but nothing special.
Also are we not going to mention the sheer amount of drunk moments she seems to have lately? I feel like she drank her way through promotion for her last movie. I don’t find her climbing over seats with a full glass cute but you do you Gail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has anxiety and I guess having a few glasses relaxes her for this stuff. Honestly, she’s in her 20s. In my 20s I had a million drunk moments and few regrets – I had a lot of fun! Girl is hardly falling out of nightclubs at any hour – she enjoys a few wines. Let’s not claim she has a problem unless it is very clear she actually has a problem. If she wants to drink some wine she is fine and has plenty of company!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any professional will tell you self medicating isn’t healthy. You don’t medicate anxiety with alcohol. At all.
I didn’t say she was an alcoholic but she’s mentioned being drunk several times, drank on quite a few shows and last night is climbing over seats with a full glass. She’s not 20 she’s closing in on 30. I’m just noticing that it seems to be more than normal.
And you must have missed her falling over at a bar on video and not being able to stand. So there goes that defense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which makes her a prime candidate for an alcoholic. No one becomes one out of love for the way vodka tastes, they’re self-medicating. Drinking to calm yourself down is a terrible idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stand by my comments. I know several people who suffer from anxiety. They are properly medicated when necessary but they also enjoy a glass or bottle of wine sometimes. If you’re at an event it is fun and also relaxes you a bit. Sheesh… I didn’t realise all people with anxiety had to be teetotallers. Oh, that’s right, they don’t. She’s 27, she works pretty much non-stop and has done so since she was what, 19, 20? She works long hours and does back-to-back projects. There has never once been a report of her showing up to work intoxicated or being anything but professional. She never had her big clubbing or bar days or her college years. She doesn’t seem to ever go to clubs or bars. She occasionally goes to a private dinner or to an event and gets drunk. Is that sometimes sloppy? Yes. I know a tonne of people who have been sloppy drunk on occasion well past the age of 27. It’s nothing to be proud of but it is not indicative of a drinking problem either. A lot of people drink that these events, she’s just extremely open about it and makes it part of her schtick. I really dislike the puritannical tut-tutting over her having some wine and occasionally getting drunk. Medical advice is that we never get drunk, we just have 1-2 glasses. Most people get drunk on occasion though and you know what? That’s fine by me. I have known a few true alcoholics and Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t behave like any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree she has more public drunken moments. Being young is often when the problem starts. And it can lead to falling drunk out of nightclubs.There are different ways to treat anxiety and to relax. This coming from a Mom who has an alcoholic child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I obviously have no idea how much she drinks. I’s clear though, Jennifer loves drinking, and thinks being drunk is funny and cool. That’s not the best mindset for someone who works in entertainment, where there’s so much alcohol around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I get that. Like the sheer number of appearances she’s made in the past two weeks with a drink in her hand (often supplied by the host, to be fair, but still), plus all the drunken anecdotes. She needs to cool it down, or at least stop being so vocal about it. It just isn’t a good look.
But I also think she’s sort of sad in general. In the Vanity Fair lie detector video she took part in, she says something like “I think everyone hates me, because of the internet”, and it was like a peek into her mindset. And gosh she has been dragged for the past two weeks, from stuff that is genuinely sort of ignorant to completely ridiculous stuff that people have started because they’re gunning for her. Plus the complete smear campaign that’s occurring throughout comment sections, sparked by the alt-right and 4Chan. It’s sad, and I imagine it gets to her. Hence the booze.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘…she says something like “I think everyone hates me, because of the internet”, and it was like a peek into her mindset. And gosh she has been dragged for the past two weeks, from stuff that is genuinely sort of ignorant to completely ridiculous stuff that people have started because they’re gunning for her. Plus the complete smear campaign that’s occurring throughout comment sections, sparked by the alt-right and 4Chan. It’s sad, and I imagine it gets to her.’
+1. You may be on to something about the possibility of her being stressed or sad. She’s been yet another public target of rightwing and leftwing nasty misogyny lately. But I’m not sure if her drinking and the drunk stories she’s been sharing for years are related to any of that, or if certain things she does like the drunk stories are more about the image she’s going for. I’m not sure if she’s an alcoholic at this point though or not. We don’t know how long she goes without getting drunk or whether or not her drinking is having any big impact on her life. At this point I’m thinking “Let’s wait and see how she’s doing in her 30′s.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen’s drinking makes me worry about her. Something isn’t okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand Jlaw but this is the best she’s looked since the red dress at the Oscars in 2011.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. She looks glamorous but still young with the hairdo. Beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That look is still my all-time Oscars ideal and what I try to emulate every time I get really dressed up (I have similar coloring and body type to JLaw).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor JLaw, her hair and make up are both horrible. I don’t mind her dress, but the styling leaves much to be desired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved J-Law’s look. Perfect for a presenter! Fun hair, fun dress, fun girl.
Elisabeth’s dress is very pretty but it doesn’t suit her at all. I think the real skill for a designer is when they can make women of all shapes and sizes look their absolute best – not just the tall and thin.
Meryl looked fabulous. I think women like Helen and Meryl are always looking for elegant gowns with sleeves – and they can be difficult to find! Hell, my mother is always looking for nice summer dresses and dressier dresses with sleeves to the elbow (or almost to the elbow) that are not “pretty” frou-frou sleeves and they are bloody hard to find. Anyway, Meryl looked great. I did think that Allison Janney must have been disappointed that Meryl was in such a similar frock to her but in the end they both looked fab.
Haley is a beautiful, sexy woman with a great figure. Her look here is a mess. Her hair is awful. That dress is awful. The dress makes her look HUGE and she has a banging figure. I don’t understand this at all and when I saw her I loudly exclaimed WHY???
Gael looks great. I’m annoyed at him for stopping for Ryan Seacrest though (and everyone else who did).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back in high school, we did swimming in PE during the winter. On one particularly cold day, there was a fire drill, and we all had to go outside in our swimsuits. We were outside for about 20 minutes like that, and my wet hair actually kind of froze. THAT is what JLaw’s hair reminded me of. Her dress was gorgeous, though!
I feel so awful because when I saw Elisabeth Moss in that dress, I thought “I don’t remember hearing that she’s pregnant!” It’s just really unflattering, and the color made her look washed-out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl looks the best out of the women. It is a little on the plain side but it fits.
I like Jennifer’s dress, just not her in it.
Nothing about Haley’s outfit works. why does Haley’s dress have a sheer turtleneck? Why does the fur begin and end where it does? Who told her to get that hair cut?
I don’t have an issue with the fit of Elizabeth’s dress. I do have an issue with the color, it washes her out. she does looks like an awkward pale ghost at a 1950s prom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Jennifer and Meryl’s dresses a lot. Haley looks like she’s wearing a giant hula skirt or a grass hut as a dress. I feel like a lawnmower is needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was fun watching Gael Garcia Bernal get all excited about seeing Oscar Isaac onstage in the background of that animation award.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Merrills, simple and classic. Jennifers is OK, definitely one of the better Diors I’ve seen, which isn’t saying much .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the best Dior has done for Jennifer in a long Long LONG time.
That furry dress is certainly….a dress. Good for her for…standing out?
Poor Gael. The performance was a terrible idea and couldn’t have gone much worse. He looked good though and seeing him so happy for del Toro was lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does Meryl Streep have such a smooth decoletage? I’m in my 40s and have too many between-the-boobs wrinkles to get away with a dress like that in the harsh light of an LA afternoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think lawrence looks FANTASTIC and i especially love the lip color they decided on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jlaw had the best dress of the night, IMO. LOVE her hair. I’ve seen her makeup look better, but overall ,she looked fantastic.
When I was in my 20′s I went out a lot. I always drank when I did. I am not now nor have i ever been an alcoholic. Chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer was perfection.
Meryl looked the best she has in a decade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer Lawrence was stunning. I also loved Meryl’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you mean, “normal figure”? I would look like that if I ate 4000 calorie diet for a year. which is not normal
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The average American woman is a size 16. I very much doubt she’s more than a 14. So, she’s normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you suggesting 4000 calories A DAY or just one year? Because if it’s the former…dude, that woman is a size 6/8 at MOST. Given other images of her, I’d estimate her closer to a 4/6. She’s not model slim, but that is not a poorly maintained body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Streep looks more youthful than Moss you know your dress is a problem. I think she looks so matronly!
Love J Law’s look. Bennet’s too, although I’m not a fan of her hairstyle. I think having it pinned up or back would have worked better with that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who the f put Elisabeth in that?! It’s like stylists don’t know what to do if someone is above a size four. They’re just like “omfg I don’t know what to do with this, lets just belt a tarp and bedazzle it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMFAO. So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great dress for Lawrence. But the need of strap reajusting with one hand while clutching to your wine glass with the other one doesn’t make for a classy picture.
Maybe that’s why Dior consistently screws her up. Why bother with a regal gown if the woman is going to get pictured looking like your basic too drunk club goer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JLaw looked great. I knw she has contributed to her own bad press, but does anyone else wonder with the sudden influx if she is being targeted just a smidge as well? I honestly do not believe that she was one of HW’s “conquests” because she all ready had Winter’s Bone to her credit and she has been pretty outspoken on her feelings about HW.
I kept thinking MS was going to start singing, “I need a hero”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely loved Jennifer’s whole look last night. I like Elisabeth’s dress but its not the right colour for her. Especially paired with that shade of blonde…and it really washes her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Jennifer looked gorgeous. I do worry about her heavy drinking, but that’s probably a sign that I need more hobbies, as much as anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meryl has worn some bad dresses over the years but she looked perfect here. The red really suits her.
Elisabeth Moss doesn’t have that problematic of a figure, and she’s attractive, so I don’t know why she often looks so dowdy. That color is terrible on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Jennifer’s styling and adored the dress. She was one of the best, IMO.
Can someone tell me WTF happened to Emma Stone’s style? My heart breaks. Damn you, Louis Vuitton endorsement deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked JLaw’s dress. I just loathe JLaw period.
Streep looked good but honestly, that dress is too much like everything she always wears on the red carpet. Same style, different color. It was boring, it fit well, though, and red looks good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I’d change about J Law is the eye – I think the eyeliner needs toned down for that darker lip. Otherwise, I like the dress, even with the odd draping around the hip.
Bernal is aging well, isn’t he? Not quite as beautifully as Diego Luna but quite dignified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone that has such prescence onscreen, I just don’t get Moss. Maybe it’s because she’s so nondescript that she actually does make good viewing? Don’t get me wrong, I think she’s talented, just odd. Why Scientology? And if she’s so smart, in this day… 2018, how could she? Does she have good PR and is able to shuffle that part of her life under rugs? She audits? With e-meters? She pays to ascend through levels in order to achieve operating thetan thus rehabilitating thetans to do what they forgot what they were supposed to do when Xenu brought them here trillions of years ago? Frakkity frak frak frak. I personally have some Cylon ancestry which descended from the 12 colonies of man about 150,000 years ago. The colonies were settled after having to leave Kobol, the birthplace of humanity and commonly known as the Lost Planet of the Gods. In a sense, because we created Cylons, we created our own multi-cultural 13th colony-like planet Earth, which is essentially our 2nd run of Earth as the first was actually part of Kobol’s mass exodus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked J-Law’s look but there were lots of better ones. I liked her hair but maybe that’s because I wish mine looked like that all the time haha!
Meryl looked stunning. I love dresses with sleeves almost as much as I love dresses with pockets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, I love GGB, not-so-great singing skills and all. I loved how he and Oscar Isaac hugged when Coco won.
Report this comment as spam or abuse