Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party together, aaaahhh

Just FYI: after staying up all night to watch the Oscars and then waking up crazy-early for Oscar coverage, we’re shuffling most of the Oscar-party photos off for tomorrow. There are tons of party photos left to come in, but people were arriving to the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Sunset Tower pretty early, so here’s a taste of the Oscar party fun. Really, I just want to talk about the fact that MINDY KALING went to the VF party with BJ NOVAK. So, what’s the deal? She had a baby, we still don’t know the paternity (nor does she need to tell us, but still!!), and now she and BJ Novak are off doing the same “are they dating?” thing. I don’t get it. Mindy’s dress is Prabal Gurung.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano. I love her. I wouldn’t love this ensemble on anyone else.

Monica Lewinsky went to the Oscar party. Sure, why not? VF just published her weird “is my story a #MeToo story?” article so I guess that’s how she got the invite. Also: ladies with curvier figures, do not wear satin dresses. Just say no.

Jared Leto’s out here channeling Jim Morrison. This ensemble is Gucci, so it’s not *really* anything Jim Morrison would have worn (or is it?). Jared has been suspiciously quiet for months. Does anyone else wonder if that was by design during the #MeToo revelations? I wonder.

  1. Paige says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Mindy looks gorgeous! Too good for BJ.

    Reply
  2. Anon33 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    That scraggly rat couldn’t hold Jim’s jock, whether in terms of attractiveness or weirdness. Go home Jordan catalano…

    Reply
  3. Jessica says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    So it looks like BJ is the father of Mindy’s child (he knows that) but won’t confirm or deny. I think that’s embarrassing for him; does he not think she’s good enough?

    Reply
    • HH says:
      March 5, 2018 at 10:34 am

      That whole relationship seems so unhealthy. Maybe he simply agreed to father a child for her because she felt she was ready and didn’t want to wait. So that could be why it’s a secret. However, that still puts their already “gray area” friendship/relationship in murkier waters.

      Reply
      • Jessica says:
        March 5, 2018 at 10:40 am

        I think she has self-esteem issues related to her color and size in comparison to HWood standards but he comes off as a big jerk. This clearly isn’t a January Jones situation.

      • Krill says:
        March 5, 2018 at 11:06 am

        She definitely has self esteem issues. I stuck with her show to the bitter end despite her evident aversion to casting people of color (minus Tamra) or the weird way all her characters female friends (minus Tamra) were disposed of. I’ll never give up on her misguided ass but I wish she would grow up faster.

        I lurked on their respective social media accounts and it seems they stopped flirting after the pregnancy. Its assumed they cut it out to prevent baby daddy gossip but we thought that was because he WAS NOT the daddy and they wanted to save him the drama. Your theory holds up too though.

    • burnsie says:
      March 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

      *adjusts tin foil hat* my theory is that B.J. is the anonymous sperm donor and that maybe they have an agreement that he won’t have to co-parent

      Reply
    • Cynical Ann says:
      March 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

      But how do we know what goes on behind closed doors? Just because they’re not announcing it to the general public (at this point anyway) doesn’t mean anything.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 5, 2018 at 11:29 am

      Or the father is someone else entirely, and she and BJ are still friends?

      I hope they aren’t dating again though, I think she could do better, and with a new baby she doesn’t need that hassle.
      Her dress is nice.

      Reply
  4. Anastasia says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I think that satin dress looks fine on Lewinsky. It fits her perfectly, she doesn’t look poured into it, nor does it look like a tent.

    Reply
  5. Umyeah says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Mindy looks SO good, she is glowing

    Reply
  6. Yeahright says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I wish Mindy would stop wearing foundation three shades lighter than her body.

    Reply
  7. JA says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I groaned when I saw BJ on her Instagram feed. You just know she thinks he secretly loves her and they eventually will be lovers again and he’s just happy he got to go to the Oscars. I’m sure he’ll be sleeping “dating” another Instagram model soon enough and the cycle will continue

    Reply
  8. Patty says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Isn’t Jared Leto usually quiet when not out there showboating for a movie? He’s been quiet because he doesn’t have anything to promote.

    Agree with the poster who said Mindy has issues – at least whatever she did to her lips has sorted itself.

    Reply
  9. Gnerd says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I kinda hate BJ Novak, tbh. I don’t buy this best friendship, either. IMO, Mindy has feelings and he waffles back and forth over her. That was their MO the first time around, and those kind of dynamics rarely change.

    I don’t think he’s the baby daddy and I don’t think they are together. When does their book come out? They play this “will they or won’t they?” stuff when it serves their purposes. Which I don’t mind in the least. Get paid, Mindy and BJ.

    But seriously, I get a bad vibe off him. Very douchey.

    Reply
    • Krill says:
      March 5, 2018 at 11:20 am

      Yes, good catch about the book. When does it come out? They took miilions for that ill advised project that was very likely BJs idea. He rides her coat tails like a skateboard.

      I dont think BJ waffles back and forth though. He has been pretty clear in interviews that he is done with the romance. I recall an interview where he said that his mother and sister want him to go back to Mindy but he isnt feeling it. How much clearer can he get? I think she confuses his coat tail riding for affection and thats ok at 16 but a 36 year old woman should know better.

      If you have known a guy for a decade, you are both facing 40, both financially set for life and he tells the world he is disagrees with his mums take on the two of you, he just isnt that into you. In fact, he isnt into you at all

      Reply
  10. Sza says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I hate her with BJ Noak. Mindy you can do so much better. Set your sights higher

    Reply
  11. reverie says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I think Mindy is so pretty and not just at The Oscars. She has a glow about her that I noticed in The Office plus she has that gorgeous skin colour that makes all the best colours pop. Bit of a girl crush I guess!

    Reply
  12. Pandy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Mindy’s dress is beautiful! Monica’s too but not on her so much. Janelle’s outfit is shitastic and Jarod needs to stop taking himself so seriously. Wow.

    Reply
  13. britney says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Jared has a long history of doing shady things with fans at concerts. I think he was accused of rape once by a fan? Also, he defended that photographer dude with the big glasses. The one who is a total creep and does awful things to models? Terry something? I wonder when Jared’s shit will come out. It started to peak a little when he was nominated but his pr agent (also the same pr person for james franco and johnny depp) was able to prevent any stories from gaining traction

    Reply

