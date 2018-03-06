Emily Ratajkowski looked like the saddest newlywed ever at the VF Oscar party

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which got a pretty great turnout of A-listers, Oscar winners and WTFs. Newlyweds Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear McClard attended the VF party, just as they attended the Independent Spirit Awards together on Saturday. I still say they freak me out together – he looks like such a sketchball bro, and she looks like his captive. That being said, I kind of like her Zac Posen gown. Great color, great shape. But her hair is screaming “I’ve been drunk and high since the wedding.”

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Sofia Vergara tried a different silhouette, people! And she didn’t look bad at all! Instead of wearing the same low-cut sleeveless gown or the same strapless mermaid-silhouette, Sofia went for a more conservative look in this Ralph & Russo. She looks great? Sort of subdued, but with a ‘70s flavor. I like it. Her husband Joe was there too.

Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscars After Party

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

I just fundamentally do not understand why Kate Bosworth does this. I know she cares about fashion and I know she actually follows trends and really cares about her “look.” So why a beige Christian Dior ball gown which does literally nothing for her?

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Ava DuVernay in Armani Privé. Love her. Love the simplicity of this.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Emily Ratajkowski looked like the saddest newlywed ever at the VF Oscar party”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Those two look like they showed up drunk and left even drunker.
    I like Ava and Sophia’s gowns. Kate looks blah.

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Whaaat? Are those the same breasts that were totally hidden/flattened in that weird brown dress with the horizontal gathering at the bust? WHERE did they come from? I mean – someone teach me how to make mine do this.

    And I agree – great dress but she does not appear happy in these photos.

    Reply
  3. lannisterforever says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Emily’s expressions looks so sad and lifeless, but I adore her dress. One of the best of the night for me.

    Reply
  4. Runcmc says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Ugh I’d look sad too if i had to kiss that dude’s mouth.

    Reply
  5. Liberty says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Marry in haste, repent at leisure?

    Reply
  6. burnsie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Emily R always looks like she’s on something

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Emily’s husband looks exhausted and looks like he needs a shower.

    Reply
  8. Neelyo says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:39 am

    How old is Kate Bosworth? I’m sure she’s not retired Palm Beach socialite age, correct?

    Emily’s eyes are a combination of apologetic and pleading. Call me crazy but I predict they won’t be celebrating their anniversary on next year’s red carpet circuit.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Man, Emily Ratajkowski could have looked dynamite in this-the color and cut of the gown is gorgeous and really suits her. But her hair is screaming “I’m sorry I’m late-I didn’t want to come for once but the thirsty douchebag I just married made me”. Having said that, I’m not even sure how she is still considered relevant enough to get an invite.

    I liked Sofia Vergara’s gown, I just wish it was a different color-she kind of disappears in it and you don’t get to see as much of the detail.

    Kate Bosworth- Well, she picked a gown that matches her personality. And why oh why does she keep picking that hairstyle??? It is awful every time she does it and she does it all the time.

    Ava Duvernay-I love her and she looks great, but man-sometimes I wish she would go for something as bold as she is.

    Reply
  10. smcollins says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Hands down, Ava’s dress is my favorite. It’s gorgeous, she’s gorgeous, and I would totally wear it myself.

    Kate’s look is okay. She’s so beautiful but I hate that she always slicks back her hair in those too-tight do’s. If I had a face like her’s I’d show it off too, but it’s just so severe.

    Sophia’s figure is insane so I get why she goes for the types of gowns that she does, but this is a nice change and I think she looks beautiful. Her arm candy isn’t bad, either 😉

    I’m not an Emily fan, and although her dress is beautiful, she does not look well. I fear things are not going to end well with this marriage. I see a restraining order in her future. Her husband puts out ALL of the creepy douche vibes.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I always give Sofia V points for looking like she’s happy to be there..a lot of, especially younger, actors come with that ‘bored entitled’ look

    Reply
  12. Redgrl says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Emily R would just be another averagely- talented unknown if she hadn’t made her ‘career’ about her boobs. No wonder she looks sad and confused at the Oscar party. What does her husband do? He looks like he should be drunkenly playing beer pong somewhere. Ugh.
    I agree with boredblond that Sofia Vergara always has a great fun attitude. She looks like she’d be a hoot at a party!

    Reply
  13. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Sofia and Ava both look stunning.

    Reply
  14. GiTa says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Have always been pretty negatively inclined in regards to Emily Ratawhatever but by marrying this skeevy douchebro who I can smell through the screen she seems to have changed in my mind to a little sparrow with a busted wing getting batted about by a cat. Maybe that was the plan? It’s one way to change your PR I guess.

    Reply
  15. Lilix40 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Kate is lovely, but that hairdo looks a bit too tight and pulled back. Maybe a looser ponytail would have complimented her look better?

    Reply
  16. Darla says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I think Kate’s dress is just gorgeous. Her hair doesn’t work. If she had been styled better, this could have been knockout.

    Reply
  17. serena says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Never realized Emily Ratajkwoski was so booby!

    Reply
  18. Lizzie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:35 am

    emily ratajkowski is on drugs. i’m convinced.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Emily’s wan duck faced half smile in that second picture….she’s out of it.
    Sofia looks wonderful. I’m a fan.

    Reply
  20. Tw says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I maintain that those two got married in the midst of an ecstasy bender.

    Reply
  21. reverie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:06 am

    They look like they went on a massive drug bender and then someone rolled them out of their bed of vomit and sweat and made them go to the Oscars.

    Reply
  22. HeyThere! says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I would have the same look on my face if I married someone I had met a few weeks ago to! Yikes.

    Reply
  23. LittlefishMom says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Emily=rebound marriage. I give it two weeks.

    Reply
  24. smee says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I like that dress on Emily – great color, looks awesome on her figure, but she does look….dazed.

    Sophia V. looks incredible in that dress! She’s seems relaxed these days with Manjello.

    Reply
  25. turtlebaby says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Her body is SNATCHED though

    I don’t even like Emily but damn her body looks amazing in that dress

    Reply
  26. Ms says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Yikes. That face looks like someone who has had a game changing fight with her brand new husband and thinks she may have made a huge mistake. But maybe that’s just what my face would say.

    Reply
  27. Mimz says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    I love Ava Duvernay and her work, her grace and her HAIR give me life. Cant wait for my hair to look as amazing as hers does.

    Emily looks very unhappy. I dont like her I think she is worse than Kendall, Gigi and Bella as a model (and i dont mind the 3 of them especially the Hadids), as her modeling is focused on the pout and the boobs 98% of the time. But I feel sorry for her and hope i am wrong.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment