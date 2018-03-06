Emily Ratajkowski looked like the saddest newlywed ever at the VF Oscar party

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which got a pretty great turnout of A-listers, Oscar winners and WTFs. Newlyweds Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear McClard attended the VF party, just as they attended the Independent Spirit Awards together on Saturday. I still say they freak me out together – he looks like such a sketchball bro, and she looks like his captive. That being said, I kind of like her Zac Posen gown. Great color, great shape. But her hair is screaming “I’ve been drunk and high since the wedding.”
Sofia Vergara tried a different silhouette, people! And she didn’t look bad at all! Instead of wearing the same low-cut sleeveless gown or the same strapless mermaid-silhouette, Sofia went for a more conservative look in this Ralph & Russo. She looks great? Sort of subdued, but with a ‘70s flavor. I like it. Her husband Joe was there too.
I just fundamentally do not understand why Kate Bosworth does this. I know she cares about fashion and I know she actually follows trends and really cares about her “look.” So why a beige Christian Dior ball gown which does literally nothing for her?
Ava DuVernay in Armani Privé. Love her. Love the simplicity of this.
Those two look like they showed up drunk and left even drunker.
I like Ava and Sophia’s gowns. Kate looks blah.
The people of the daily mail have decided she looks pregnant.
I saw a few pics where she did look pregnant. Her face in these photos does look like she’s sucking in her core.
Or she has a food baby.
Whaaat? Are those the same breasts that were totally hidden/flattened in that weird brown dress with the horizontal gathering at the bust? WHERE did they come from? I mean – someone teach me how to make mine do this.
And I agree – great dress but she does not appear happy in these photos.
She’s looked absolutely out of it since she got married. I don’t think this is going to end well.
I dont want to jump to conclusions but I’ve just read so many memoirs about a hasty marriage that turns ugly on that first night or first few days. I truly hope this isnt one of those marriages. Theres a vibe here.
yeah this feels ugly to watch, even though it’s early. something is wrong.
Emily’s face in the second picture just screams “fake smile.”
Emily’s expressions looks so sad and lifeless, but I adore her dress. One of the best of the night for me.
Ugh I’d look sad too if i had to kiss that dude’s mouth.
What is UP with his mouth, seriously?? Hello, mouth-breather. And she does look like a prisoner.
I didn’t think it was humanly possible to have a mouth more repulsive than Trump’s. I was wrong.
Marry in haste, repent at leisure?
Emily R always looks like she’s on something
Emily’s husband looks exhausted and looks like he needs a shower.
How old is Kate Bosworth? I’m sure she’s not retired Palm Beach socialite age, correct?
Emily’s eyes are a combination of apologetic and pleading. Call me crazy but I predict they won’t be celebrating their anniversary on next year’s red carpet circuit.
34. But you wouldn’t know it looking at her face. It’s a lovely face in general but these past 2-3 years, her hair and makeup have always made her look like a corpse. I don’t get this. Her bone structure is excellent. But her colorist hates her. Her makeup artist is Patti Dubroff! WTF?
Sofia’s dress is fantastic.
ETA: Emily’s husband grosses me out. What is up with that mouth??? It reminds me of an entirely different body part.
Err … she’s 35.
Man, Emily Ratajkowski could have looked dynamite in this-the color and cut of the gown is gorgeous and really suits her. But her hair is screaming “I’m sorry I’m late-I didn’t want to come for once but the thirsty douchebag I just married made me”. Having said that, I’m not even sure how she is still considered relevant enough to get an invite.
I liked Sofia Vergara’s gown, I just wish it was a different color-she kind of disappears in it and you don’t get to see as much of the detail.
Kate Bosworth- Well, she picked a gown that matches her personality. And why oh why does she keep picking that hairstyle??? It is awful every time she does it and she does it all the time.
Ava Duvernay-I love her and she looks great, but man-sometimes I wish she would go for something as bold as she is.
She certainly did, beige on beige on beige .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hands down, Ava’s dress is my favorite. It’s gorgeous, she’s gorgeous, and I would totally wear it myself.
Kate’s look is okay. She’s so beautiful but I hate that she always slicks back her hair in those too-tight do’s. If I had a face like her’s I’d show it off too, but it’s just so severe.
Sophia’s figure is insane so I get why she goes for the types of gowns that she does, but this is a nice change and I think she looks beautiful. Her arm candy isn’t bad, either 😉
I’m not an Emily fan, and although her dress is beautiful, she does not look well. I fear things are not going to end well with this marriage. I see a restraining order in her future. Her husband puts out ALL of the creepy douche vibes.
I always give Sofia V points for looking like she’s happy to be there..a lot of, especially younger, actors come with that ‘bored entitled’ look
Emily R would just be another averagely- talented unknown if she hadn’t made her ‘career’ about her boobs. No wonder she looks sad and confused at the Oscar party. What does her husband do? He looks like he should be drunkenly playing beer pong somewhere. Ugh.
I agree with boredblond that Sofia Vergara always has a great fun attitude. She looks like she’d be a hoot at a party!
You’re right about the boobs but dang, they do look fab in that dress.
Yep, she has great boobs for sure! So do Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie – so take heed, Emily – get a better agent & acting coach! Great boobs will only take you so far! 😉
Sofia and Ava both look stunning.
Have always been pretty negatively inclined in regards to Emily Ratawhatever but by marrying this skeevy douchebro who I can smell through the screen she seems to have changed in my mind to a little sparrow with a busted wing getting batted about by a cat. Maybe that was the plan? It’s one way to change your PR I guess.
Kate is lovely, but that hairdo looks a bit too tight and pulled back. Maybe a looser ponytail would have complimented her look better?
I think Kate’s dress is just gorgeous. Her hair doesn’t work. If she had been styled better, this could have been knockout.
Never realized Emily Ratajkwoski was so booby!
Seriously! I want her boobs. I wouldn’t keep my top on either if I had them
I love Sofia yay Colombianas ! And her man is HAWT I love them together
emily ratajkowski is on drugs. i’m convinced.
Emily’s wan duck faced half smile in that second picture….she’s out of it.
Sofia looks wonderful. I’m a fan.
I maintain that those two got married in the midst of an ecstasy bender.
They look like they went on a massive drug bender and then someone rolled them out of their bed of vomit and sweat and made them go to the Oscars.
I would have the same look on my face if I married someone I had met a few weeks ago to! Yikes.
Emily=rebound marriage. I give it two weeks.
I like that dress on Emily – great color, looks awesome on her figure, but she does look….dazed.
Sophia V. looks incredible in that dress! She’s seems relaxed these days with Manjello.
Her body is SNATCHED though
I don’t even like Emily but damn her body looks amazing in that dress
Yikes. That face looks like someone who has had a game changing fight with her brand new husband and thinks she may have made a huge mistake. But maybe that’s just what my face would say.
I love Ava Duvernay and her work, her grace and her HAIR give me life. Cant wait for my hair to look as amazing as hers does.
Emily looks very unhappy. I dont like her I think she is worse than Kendall, Gigi and Bella as a model (and i dont mind the 3 of them especially the Hadids), as her modeling is focused on the pout and the boobs 98% of the time. But I feel sorry for her and hope i am wrong.
