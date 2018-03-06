Paris Jackson in Versace at the VF Oscar party: rock ‘n roll or just tragic?

Oftentimes, the Vanity Fair Oscar party has a much more exciting turnout than the actual Oscars. This is one of those years – I’m all for the Oscar honoring some of the legends, like Rita Moreno, but I also like to see some hot messes and bright young things on Oscar night too. Paris Jackson came out for the VF party wearing this bright Versace dress. She’s beautiful, and this look is a beautiful mess. I always ask who she reminds you of, because I can’t decide either. In these photos, she’s giving me “if Olivia Wilde and Courtney Love had a baby” vibes.
Kate Beckinsale is 44 years old, peeps. God, she’s pretty. And yes, I know she’s had some “work” done over the years, but also: she’s just pretty, and rather ageless, with a crazy body. Kate wore a butterfly’d Reem Acra to the party. I mean… if I had her figure, I would wear this too.
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent – this is basically just a “bubble” minidress. I would find it try-hard on someone else, but it suits Zoe’s vibe really well. And I bet it was comfortable.
Tiffany Haddish changed her clothes again! She didn’t repeat the same white Alexander McQueen gown she wears everywhere! She wore this neon Brandon Maxwell gown to the VF party. She has the coloring to pull off this shade.
Allison Janney also changed into a Brandon Maxwell ensemble. This looks great!
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid and WENN.
With the exception of that monstrosity Paris is wearing, I really like all of these, especially Allison’s.
Wow. I’m old enough to have the following reference point- not that old rather I’ve just seen Valley of the Dolls 50× and in that header pic on the main page, Paris really looks like Sharon Tate’s twin. She needs to be in that new QT pic, as long as one is being made.
She is lovely, but I think the dress would be more appropriate on an older, edgier woman such as Rihanna. As for casting Paris as Sharon……oh no! This girl has endured enough tragedy without being cast as a murder victim.
It doesn’t look good because it clashes with her tattoos. You don’t know where to look.
She chose to decorate her body with tats, which means she’s not able to wear just anything anymore.
Sorry, hon, but that’s how life works.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Her tattoos don’t really have a cohesive theme. I have a coworker with two full sleeves of watercolor tats that were planned out ahead of time, they looks beautiful and alien and amazing. Paris’s tats are haphazard so there’s no way to dress for them.
I think that’s what often bothers me with a lot of tattoos, there’s no planning and just a lot of random stuff, and it’s too much for the eye.
Definitely with this dress, it’s all just too much.
Zoe’s dress IS try-hard. Why people are still trying to make her happen, I don’t know.
I hope Paris doesn’t regret all those tattoos anytime soon. That’s a LOT of ink for such a young woman.
I think it might be a way to deal with any self-harming urges. Gives you a different relationship with your skin if you’ve been a cutter. Also can cover some scars, I imagine.
Excellent point.
Paris is gorgeous. Her eyes are amazing. That being said I agree with you about the self harm analysis. I work with kids who do that. But there is also a social worker at my job who self harm by getting tatted. She tries to put them in places on her body that can be concealed.
Zoe’s dress for me is big bird in mourning.
Lol…..she’s giving her best trout pout, pissed off looking pose with that ridiculous dress. Oh these women try so hard. Bless their hearts….
I have no issues with tattoos – except when they look like someone took a pen and doodled all over you, like Paris’s.
So awful. Featuring one of the other trends this season-sheer fabrics mixed in with a half finished looking design. I saw so much stuff that looked like they’d gotten half the gown down, ran out of fabric and just filled the rest in with sheer drape or panels. That color isn’t doing her any favors either.
Alison looks great again. Tiffany Haddish looks great. Kate’s gown is a little boring, but good. Zoe Kravitz….no.
Paris looks amazing with brunette hair..but she is young she will probably dye her hair a 100 times before she settles down. The tattoos on her and Halsey ? look a mess, and i am not against them before the tattoo police show up, it just looks like scrap paper. There is a more tasteful way to get a bunch of little tattoos n the right place e.g Rihanna
I looked at Paris, and her tattoos look like a toddler colored on her arm with sharpies. I don’t think those will age well.
Paris is just so photogenic. That’s a lot going on for a glorified gladiator outfit.
Loved all the other looks- and Kate B is ageless.
Yes, she’s incredibly beautiful but the outfit is a HOT MESS.
Poor Paris… so many tattoos…it just looks painful. I feel for this girl.
Janney’s reminds me of when Sharon Stone wore her husband’s shirt to the Oscars. It looks great.
I love that bubble dress but I wish Kravitz had done different hair and makeup.
Which came first for Paris Jackson, the dress or the chest tattoo? Has she decided on a career path yet?
What about modelling? With that face—so beautiful.
She is strikingly beautiful.
I kind of wish she’d shunned all the fame and celebrity stuff though, and found some wonderful, fulfilling path out of the spotlight. There’s a need for attention there that seems a bit worrisome.
Kate looks so pretty.
Allison Janney hit it out of the park.
Tiffany looks great in that color.
Paris looks ridiculously tragic.
Paris Jackson looks gorgeous! I don’t mind that outfit on her, she can pull it off, though it’s not easy!
On the other hand, Zoe Kravits looks like a mess in that short puff dress.
I love these looks. All of them. The best is Allison’s look. PJackson looks like a hotness but she is beautiful, young and likes pushing boundaries and there you go with what she wore. I hope she soon finds a positive person in her life because I could see her spinning out of control with a not so happy ending.
Love Zoe’s outfit because I could a steak and cheese and then wear that out without any insecurity whatsoever!
Allison looks great AND comfortable. The Holy Grail of Vanity Fair Party outfits.
That’s a rare but total miss from Zoe. Haaaate it. In general I love her style, don’t think much of her acting though.
I feel for Paris. I know she has an agent and they’re trying to “make her happen” but TimesUp movement or not, this is not an industry that is healthy for vulnerable women. I can’t help but feel this may not end well.
Paris is stunning. Happening.
Kate looks stunning!!!!
If I looked like Paris I’d be traipsing around in that getup all time, walking the dog, doing laundry…
Call me crazy but I absolutely love Zoe’s whole look. Love it.
They all look pretty. I think Paris looks gorgeous and I love her dress. Do you think she is genetically Michael’s daughter? She does not look at all like him. Oh and her nose looks different than I remember. Nose job?
She’s most definitely not his biological daughter, but is is adopted daughter for sure.
Kate Beckinsale is always gorgeous. That dress on Paris..oh my. What is up with the shoulders? It’s like the designer was debating on adding shoulder pads and settled on a pile of sequins. Like, Liberace army general.
I don’t understand. Is Paris going for the Tinkerbell look?
Exactly. My first thought was she looks like she’s wearing one of Michael’s old costumes.
Why is Paris there?? She’s famous for one reason and milking that for every drop. Her success is solely based on being Michael’s daughter and I guess that is enough for her
I dunno, Paris looks pretty b*tchin’.
Paris’ dress looks very pretty in motion, in pictures, well… not so good.
Normally I would really hate Paris Jackson’s dress but for some reason I’m incredibly envious and want to pull off that style. If only I wasn’t 35 raising a teen. I felt the same about Miley’s looks. For some reason the half satin glamour gown/ half sequined shark eating the other side really seemed like something different and interesting. What better place to rock it than Elton John’s party? lol
Paris looks like a young Courtney Cox to me, especially with her dark hair. She also pings echos for me of the British soap actress Linda Henry even though they look quite dissimilar now, but as a younger, more Hollywood version – something about her mouth/nose/eyes I think. I get the Courtney Love thing, too. So, Courtney x Courtney + Linda = Paris.
Paris’ eyes are such a stunning shade of blue. She really stood out with the brown hair and those eyes. I don’t get why she insists on blonde. She becomes just another celebrity daughter with blonde hair and doesn’t stand out from the pack, and I can never figure how most of these kids are famous on their own without accomplishing anything.
Paris has the chakra symbols doing down her front. I wanted that kind of tattoo at different points in my life – only on my back (I have some scars I would like to cover). I suppose I felt I needed to take that sort of thing more seriously than I ever did though. Still – it looks like good work and I’m a bit envious.
I love Zoe’s hair here – a bit grown out. I think she’s stunning but this dress is kind of a mess. I wonder how she was able to hold a drink or sit. Or pee, Yikes.
