Paris Jackson in Versace at the VF Oscar party: rock ‘n roll or just tragic?

Oftentimes, the Vanity Fair Oscar party has a much more exciting turnout than the actual Oscars. This is one of those years – I’m all for the Oscar honoring some of the legends, like Rita Moreno, but I also like to see some hot messes and bright young things on Oscar night too. Paris Jackson came out for the VF party wearing this bright Versace dress. She’s beautiful, and this look is a beautiful mess. I always ask who she reminds you of, because I can’t decide either. In these photos, she’s giving me “if Olivia Wilde and Courtney Love had a baby” vibes.

Kate Beckinsale is 44 years old, peeps. God, she’s pretty. And yes, I know she’s had some “work” done over the years, but also: she’s just pretty, and rather ageless, with a crazy body. Kate wore a butterfly’d Reem Acra to the party. I mean… if I had her figure, I would wear this too.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent – this is basically just a “bubble” minidress. I would find it try-hard on someone else, but it suits Zoe’s vibe really well. And I bet it was comfortable.

Tiffany Haddish changed her clothes again! She didn’t repeat the same white Alexander McQueen gown she wears everywhere! She wore this neon Brandon Maxwell gown to the VF party. She has the coloring to pull off this shade.

Allison Janney also changed into a Brandon Maxwell ensemble. This looks great!

Embed from Getty Images