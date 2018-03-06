Paris Jackson in Versace at the VF Oscar party: rock ‘n roll or just tragic?

Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscars After Party

Oftentimes, the Vanity Fair Oscar party has a much more exciting turnout than the actual Oscars. This is one of those years – I’m all for the Oscar honoring some of the legends, like Rita Moreno, but I also like to see some hot messes and bright young things on Oscar night too. Paris Jackson came out for the VF party wearing this bright Versace dress. She’s beautiful, and this look is a beautiful mess. I always ask who she reminds you of, because I can’t decide either. In these photos, she’s giving me “if Olivia Wilde and Courtney Love had a baby” vibes.

Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscars After Party

Kate Beckinsale is 44 years old, peeps. God, she’s pretty. And yes, I know she’s had some “work” done over the years, but also: she’s just pretty, and rather ageless, with a crazy body. Kate wore a butterfly’d Reem Acra to the party. I mean… if I had her figure, I would wear this too.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent – this is basically just a “bubble” minidress. I would find it try-hard on someone else, but it suits Zoe’s vibe really well. And I bet it was comfortable.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tiffany Haddish changed her clothes again! She didn’t repeat the same white Alexander McQueen gown she wears everywhere! She wore this neon Brandon Maxwell gown to the VF party. She has the coloring to pull off this shade.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Allison Janney also changed into a Brandon Maxwell ensemble. This looks great!

44 Responses to “Paris Jackson in Versace at the VF Oscar party: rock ‘n roll or just tragic?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:03 am

    With the exception of that monstrosity Paris is wearing, I really like all of these, especially Allison’s.

    Reply
    • LetItGo. says:
      March 6, 2018 at 8:30 am

      Wow. I’m old enough to have the following reference point- not that old rather I’ve just seen Valley of the Dolls 50× and in that header pic on the main page, Paris really looks like Sharon Tate’s twin. She needs to be in that new QT pic, as long as one is being made.

      Reply
    • MamaHoneyBadger says:
      March 6, 2018 at 9:43 am

      It doesn’t look good because it clashes with her tattoos. You don’t know where to look.

      She chose to decorate her body with tats, which means she’s not able to wear just anything anymore.

      Sorry, hon, but that’s how life works.

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
  2. Alix says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Zoe’s dress IS try-hard. Why people are still trying to make her happen, I don’t know.

    I hope Paris doesn’t regret all those tattoos anytime soon. That’s a LOT of ink for such a young woman.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:05 am

    So awful. Featuring one of the other trends this season-sheer fabrics mixed in with a half finished looking design. I saw so much stuff that looked like they’d gotten half the gown down, ran out of fabric and just filled the rest in with sheer drape or panels. That color isn’t doing her any favors either.

    Alison looks great again. Tiffany Haddish looks great. Kate’s gown is a little boring, but good. Zoe Kravitz….no.

    Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Paris looks amazing with brunette hair..but she is young she will probably dye her hair a 100 times before she settles down. The tattoos on her and Halsey ? look a mess, and i am not against them before the tattoo police show up, it just looks like scrap paper. There is a more tasteful way to get a bunch of little tattoos n the right place e.g Rihanna

    Reply
  5. Tig says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Paris is just so photogenic. That’s a lot going on for a glorified gladiator outfit.
    Loved all the other looks- and Kate B is ageless.

    Reply
  6. crazydaisy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Poor Paris… so many tattoos…it just looks painful. I feel for this girl.

    Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Janney’s reminds me of when Sharon Stone wore her husband’s shirt to the Oscars. It looks great.

    I love that bubble dress but I wish Kravitz had done different hair and makeup.

    Which came first for Paris Jackson, the dress or the chest tattoo? Has she decided on a career path yet?

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Kate looks so pretty.

    Allison Janney hit it out of the park.

    Tiffany looks great in that color.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Paris looks ridiculously tragic.

    Reply
  10. serena says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Paris Jackson looks gorgeous! I don’t mind that outfit on her, she can pull it off, though it’s not easy!

    On the other hand, Zoe Kravits looks like a mess in that short puff dress.

    Reply
  11. Seraphina says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I love these looks. All of them. The best is Allison’s look. PJackson looks like a hotness but she is beautiful, young and likes pushing boundaries and there you go with what she wore. I hope she soon finds a positive person in her life because I could see her spinning out of control with a not so happy ending.

    Love Zoe’s outfit because I could a steak and cheese and then wear that out without any insecurity whatsoever!

    Reply
  12. Mia4s says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Allison looks great AND comfortable. The Holy Grail of Vanity Fair Party outfits.

    That’s a rare but total miss from Zoe. Haaaate it. In general I love her style, don’t think much of her acting though.

    I feel for Paris. I know she has an agent and they’re trying to “make her happen” but TimesUp movement or not, this is not an industry that is healthy for vulnerable women. I can’t help but feel this may not end well.

    Reply
  13. Nev says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Paris is stunning. Happening.

    Reply
  14. LittlefishMom says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Kate looks stunning!!!!

    Reply
  15. LittleWing says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:30 am

    If I looked like Paris I’d be traipsing around in that getup all time, walking the dog, doing laundry…

    Reply
  16. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Call me crazy but I absolutely love Zoe’s whole look. Love it.

    Reply
  17. Snowflake says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:33 am

    They all look pretty. I think Paris looks gorgeous and I love her dress. Do you think she is genetically Michael’s daughter? She does not look at all like him. Oh and her nose looks different than I remember. Nose job?

    Reply
  18. JustJen says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Kate Beckinsale is always gorgeous. That dress on Paris..oh my. What is up with the shoulders? It’s like the designer was debating on adding shoulder pads and settled on a pile of sequins. Like, Liberace army general.

    Reply
  19. Izzy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I don’t understand. Is Paris going for the Tinkerbell look?

    Reply
  20. JA says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Why is Paris there?? She’s famous for one reason and milking that for every drop. Her success is solely based on being Michael’s daughter and I guess that is enough for her

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I dunno, Paris looks pretty b*tchin’.

    Reply
  22. Kate says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Paris’ dress looks very pretty in motion, in pictures, well… not so good.

    Reply
  23. gatorbait says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Normally I would really hate Paris Jackson’s dress but for some reason I’m incredibly envious and want to pull off that style. If only I wasn’t 35 raising a teen. I felt the same about Miley’s looks. For some reason the half satin glamour gown/ half sequined shark eating the other side really seemed like something different and interesting. What better place to rock it than Elton John’s party? lol

    Reply
  24. Zee says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Paris looks like a young Courtney Cox to me, especially with her dark hair. She also pings echos for me of the British soap actress Linda Henry even though they look quite dissimilar now, but as a younger, more Hollywood version – something about her mouth/nose/eyes I think. I get the Courtney Love thing, too. So, Courtney x Courtney + Linda = Paris.

    Reply
  25. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Paris’ eyes are such a stunning shade of blue. She really stood out with the brown hair and those eyes. I don’t get why she insists on blonde. She becomes just another celebrity daughter with blonde hair and doesn’t stand out from the pack, and I can never figure how most of these kids are famous on their own without accomplishing anything.

    Reply
  26. HonkyTonk says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Paris has the chakra symbols doing down her front. I wanted that kind of tattoo at different points in my life – only on my back (I have some scars I would like to cover). I suppose I felt I needed to take that sort of thing more seriously than I ever did though. Still – it looks like good work and I’m a bit envious.

    Reply
  27. tw says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I love Zoe’s hair here – a bit grown out. I think she’s stunning but this dress is kind of a mess. I wonder how she was able to hold a drink or sit. Or pee, Yikes.

    Reply

