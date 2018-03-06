Kendall Jenner in Redemption at the VF Oscar party: dead-eyed & basic?

Can we all just take a moment and share a laugh over one simple thing: Kendall Jenner is a “model” and she doesn’t even know how to pose for party photos. Kendall attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing this big, dumb Redemption dress. And I swear, every photo of her is with her chin down, dead eyes cutting to the side, half hiding behind the gigantic sleeves. She’s a terrible model. And her lips are still crazy and dumb.

Emma Roberts in Prada. Same dull expression as Kendall, honestly. And Emma is also brought to you by nepotism. This dress is meh – I hate yellow on the carpet, but whatever. This shade doesn’t bug me that much.

Allison Williams in Jean Louis Sabaji. Sh-t, I kind of like this. The top looks too tight and too stiff, but still… this is interesting?

Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier. ‘80s Dominatrix Barbie or nah?

