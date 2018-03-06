Kendall Jenner in Redemption at the VF Oscar party: dead-eyed & basic?

Can we all just take a moment and share a laugh over one simple thing: Kendall Jenner is a “model” and she doesn’t even know how to pose for party photos. Kendall attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing this big, dumb Redemption dress. And I swear, every photo of her is with her chin down, dead eyes cutting to the side, half hiding behind the gigantic sleeves. She’s a terrible model. And her lips are still crazy and dumb.
Emma Roberts in Prada. Same dull expression as Kendall, honestly. And Emma is also brought to you by nepotism. This dress is meh – I hate yellow on the carpet, but whatever. This shade doesn’t bug me that much.
Allison Williams in Jean Louis Sabaji. Sh-t, I kind of like this. The top looks too tight and too stiff, but still… this is interesting?
Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier. ‘80s Dominatrix Barbie or nah?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid and WENN.
At first glance I thought that was Emily Ratajawoski (sp?) in a different dress.
Jesus christ what has she done to her face? I mean I know she is a Kardashian, but holy hell…
True, she does look like Emily RideAJetSki* now. Her face is totally different, which is ordinarily a HUGE no-no for any real model under contract. Sad, Kendall seemed to be well-grounded at one point.
(*Michael K)
Has she walked any of the fashion shows that have been going on? She attended one that we know of (NYFW) but haven’t seen pictures of her walking any. So maybe her time is over as a model and she feels she can start messing more with her face.
She looks like a Photoshop merge of herself and Kylie! I mistakenly thought she would be the only one who did not over do plastic surgery but subtlety is not their strong suit. Sad addicts!
No Swak, she didn’t walk in any. Heh heh heh.
Allison’s red dress is even better than her nude one at the red carpet!
Kendall’s lips were such an unnecessary “improvement”.
oh, kerry looks cheap and awful..
If we’re going to talk about Kendall’s plastic surgery let’s discuss Kerry’s too. She looks quite different from her early days.
Yes, Kerry has had plenty of work on her face too.
She looks a mess in that ensemble.
Doesn’t look like it fits and the sequins are a big no.
I just don’t get Kerry–she’s so beautiful but she usually cannot dress for red carpets.
She ALWAYS screws it up. Either it’s the wrong dress or the wrong shoes or the wrong accessories or a combination of several wrongs. I’ve said a bajillion times, whoever dresses Olivia Pope should dress KW. That dress looks like something from Cheap Charlie’s Bargain Basement. And that ruffle thing makes no sense at all.
Kerry dress is doing her a major disservice
I actually think Kendal’s dress would look great as a long gown on someone else – I really like the sleeves and plunging neckline!
I do too I really like the gown!
Kendall has all the presence of a department-store mannequin.
LOL! Love it!!
Department store mannequins have better clothes.
Her dress could stand being a couple of inches shorter. I’d be afraid to move in that thing. It’s insanely short and tacky.
She’s utterly boring. Her modeling career won’t be long lived.
Why do they keep putting Kendall in such weird clothes? She really can’t pull off such strange things, she’s not Rihanna (who would look good and interesting in a garbage bag with arm slits). Kendall is still a nice looking girl, but she is so often overwhelmed by the clothing. It never seems to make her look good.
Jenner has such a weird stance. Look at her feet.
Emma Roberts. Still boring.
Williams looks really good in that dress. Much better than the Oscar dress.
Kerry Washington has a great sense of humor obviously.
I think Emma looks gorgeous!
I like Allison’s.
Kendall looks…odd. She has a terrible model.
Oh Kerry. I like her so much and she is such a beautiful woman, but I have never, ever seen her in an outfit I like, except on Scandal.
Emma’s nepotism is not in the same league as Kendall’s AT ALL. Emma has talent of her own. Wild Child, Palo Alto, Scream Queens, AHS. Emma has skills!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy Drew!!
Emma may be a product of nepotism, but she’s a reasonable actress with some longevity.
Kendall poses with all the life and enthusiasm of a stale bread roll.
@lexter. I know I love Emma. She is a great comedienne. I know Scream Queens was a silly show but she was excellent in it, made me laugh every episode.
Agreed. I don’t care about nepotism when people have the talent to back it up.
Skills at what?
A strong argument could be made the OTHER way – Kendall broke into an industry that has been notorious about locking out reality stars and their ilk. I’m not a fan at all, but she has found a great deal of mainstream success after her initial nepotism push. Emma Roberts is nearly unwatchable onscreen, and there’s a reason why pretty much the only person hiring her right now is Aunt Julia’s friend Ryan.
I kind of thought Kendall had work done to make her look more like a VS model. Most of them have crazy looking lips and roundish babylike faces. KENDALL never looked like the typical VS model.
Kerry Washington is SO pretty and she always has bad hair and usually an ugly dress on.
I don’t get the big hoopla over Kendall. She looks boring to me. And doesn’t have that IT factor. She can’t even carry a dress but that really isn’t a dress. It looks like a wet suit that has shrunk on her.
And KWashington, that would be a great dress for someone else at a completely different event. I get she wanted to mix it up but this is just not a good look.
I could NEVER figure Kendall’s modelling face out. Never. That thing she does with her eyes…when she was younger, it looked like it was almost painful to her. Now it’s just crazy.
This is a page of the ‘hell no’ looks, I suppose.
I’m not even starting on Kendall Jenner.. I mean, yes, you’ve got legs for days.. but would a long dress kill you? Her ‘sexy’ gaze is more like a murderous look than anything.. but I guess that’s the best she can do with her plastic face. Sad.
I swear to God I own the same body-shaper that makes up th body of Kendal Jenner’s dress. She’s seriously wearing knock-off spanx with wings.
Kendall’s lack of intelligence makes every sartorial risk taken by her stylist feel like a seven year old playing dress up.
I wish Kendall hadn’t messed with her face. I had hoped she would be the only one in her family to stay “natural” and try to make something of her modeling career, but oh well. She really looks like that Emily Ratawhatsherface in these pics.
I love Kendall’s dress. Her legs are awesome. She looks sexy.
Her legs are GORGEOUS. However, if that dress were any shorter, it’d be a shirt.
And she has GOT to stop messing with her face. She was the pretty one, why is she trying to morph into Kylie?
Bunch of sad, sick women in that family. Great job, PMK and Caitlyn.
I was wondering how she was able to sit down in that dress…so short and tight. Also, I think since Kylie’s fame really blew up after she got her lips “done” I think the rest of the girls in the family wanted the same…they all “grew” their lips after Kylie did hers. I think Khloe’s lips are the most insane though.
Kendall has the most symmetrical face I have seen in my entire life. She’s also flawless, look at her body… there’s literally nothing wrong with it. I’m a slender girl but there’s a certain amount of spanx and camera angles involved in getting a B grade selfie. lol Whatever her life, whatever her name, whatever got her to where she was, and whatever she puts out there… the girl is insanely beautiful.
If she keeps messing with her face, she won;t be for long. Look at what Kim did to her once incredibly beautiful face. PMK and her husbands have done quite a number on these women’s self esteem.
Kendall’s dress looks like she is about to flap her wings and fly away!
Kerry’s get-up is a perfect 80s portrayal. Kendall’s is ludicrous and laughable. I’m not a fan of Roberts because of Julia, but I’m a fan of Roberts because of Eric lol. If they cancel each other out, am I a fan?
