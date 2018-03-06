Kendall Jenner in Redemption at the VF Oscar party: dead-eyed & basic?

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018

Can we all just take a moment and share a laugh over one simple thing: Kendall Jenner is a “model” and she doesn’t even know how to pose for party photos. Kendall attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing this big, dumb Redemption dress. And I swear, every photo of her is with her chin down, dead eyes cutting to the side, half hiding behind the gigantic sleeves. She’s a terrible model. And her lips are still crazy and dumb.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018

Emma Roberts in Prada. Same dull expression as Kendall, honestly. And Emma is also brought to you by nepotism. This dress is meh – I hate yellow on the carpet, but whatever. This shade doesn’t bug me that much.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018

Allison Williams in Jean Louis Sabaji. Sh-t, I kind of like this. The top looks too tight and too stiff, but still… this is interesting?

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier. ‘80s Dominatrix Barbie or nah?

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018

44 Responses to “Kendall Jenner in Redemption at the VF Oscar party: dead-eyed & basic?”

  1. Clare says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:42 am

    At first glance I thought that was Emily Ratajawoski (sp?) in a different dress.

    Jesus christ what has she done to her face? I mean I know she is a Kardashian, but holy hell…

    Reply
  2. lannisterforever says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Allison’s red dress is even better than her nude one at the red carpet!

    Kendall’s lips were such an unnecessary “improvement”.

    Reply
  3. gabbie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:43 am

    oh, kerry looks cheap and awful..

    Reply
  4. jess1632 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Kerry dress is doing her a major disservice

    Reply
  5. Carol says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I actually think Kendal’s dress would look great as a long gown on someone else – I really like the sleeves and plunging neckline!

    Reply
  6. Alix says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Kendall has all the presence of a department-store mannequin.

    Reply
  7. jwoolman says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Why do they keep putting Kendall in such weird clothes? She really can’t pull off such strange things, she’s not Rihanna (who would look good and interesting in a garbage bag with arm slits). Kendall is still a nice looking girl, but she is so often overwhelmed by the clothing. It never seems to make her look good.

    Reply
  8. Neelyo says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Jenner has such a weird stance. Look at her feet.

    Emma Roberts. Still boring.

    Williams looks really good in that dress. Much better than the Oscar dress.

    Kerry Washington has a great sense of humor obviously.

    Reply
  9. Igotbiglipsandicannotlie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I think Emma looks gorgeous!

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I like Allison’s.
    Kendall looks…odd. She has a terrible model.
    Oh Kerry. I like her so much and she is such a beautiful woman, but I have never, ever seen her in an outfit I like, except on Scandal.

    Reply
  11. Lexter says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Emma’s nepotism is not in the same league as Kendall’s AT ALL. Emma has talent of her own. Wild Child, Palo Alto, Scream Queens, AHS. Emma has skills!

    Reply
  12. Busyann says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I kind of thought Kendall had work done to make her look more like a VS model. Most of them have crazy looking lips and roundish babylike faces. KENDALL never looked like the typical VS model.

    Reply
  13. Renee2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Kerry Washington is SO pretty and she always has bad hair and usually an ugly dress on.

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I don’t get the big hoopla over Kendall. She looks boring to me. And doesn’t have that IT factor. She can’t even carry a dress but that really isn’t a dress. It looks like a wet suit that has shrunk on her.

    And KWashington, that would be a great dress for someone else at a completely different event. I get she wanted to mix it up but this is just not a good look.

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I could NEVER figure Kendall’s modelling face out. Never. That thing she does with her eyes…when she was younger, it looked like it was almost painful to her. Now it’s just crazy.

    Reply
  16. serena says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:41 am

    This is a page of the ‘hell no’ looks, I suppose.
    I’m not even starting on Kendall Jenner.. I mean, yes, you’ve got legs for days.. but would a long dress kill you? Her ‘sexy’ gaze is more like a murderous look than anything.. but I guess that’s the best she can do with her plastic face. Sad.

    Reply
  17. Va Va Kaboom says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I swear to God I own the same body-shaper that makes up th body of Kendal Jenner’s dress. She’s seriously wearing knock-off spanx with wings.

    Reply
  18. Patricia says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Kendall’s lack of intelligence makes every sartorial risk taken by her stylist feel like a seven year old playing dress up.

    Reply
  19. MellyMel says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I wish Kendall hadn’t messed with her face. I had hoped she would be the only one in her family to stay “natural” and try to make something of her modeling career, but oh well. She really looks like that Emily Ratawhatsherface in these pics.

    Reply
  20. LittlefishMom says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I love Kendall’s dress. Her legs are awesome. She looks sexy.

    Reply
  21. psl says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Her legs are GORGEOUS. However, if that dress were any shorter, it’d be a shirt.

    And she has GOT to stop messing with her face. She was the pretty one, why is she trying to morph into Kylie?
    Bunch of sad, sick women in that family. Great job, PMK and Caitlyn.

    Reply
    • me says:
      March 6, 2018 at 11:03 am

      I was wondering how she was able to sit down in that dress…so short and tight. Also, I think since Kylie’s fame really blew up after she got her lips “done” I think the rest of the girls in the family wanted the same…they all “grew” their lips after Kylie did hers. I think Khloe’s lips are the most insane though.

      Reply
  22. reverie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Kendall has the most symmetrical face I have seen in my entire life. She’s also flawless, look at her body… there’s literally nothing wrong with it. I’m a slender girl but there’s a certain amount of spanx and camera angles involved in getting a B grade selfie. lol Whatever her life, whatever her name, whatever got her to where she was, and whatever she puts out there… the girl is insanely beautiful.

    Reply
  23. Anastasia says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Kendall’s dress looks like she is about to flap her wings and fly away!

    Reply
  24. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Kerry’s get-up is a perfect 80s portrayal. Kendall’s is ludicrous and laughable. I’m not a fan of Roberts because of Julia, but I’m a fan of Roberts because of Eric lol. If they cancel each other out, am I a fan?

    Reply

