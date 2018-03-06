Khloe Kardashian is expecting a girl & Kris Jenner says men are ‘more attached’ to girls

I honestly thought it was established months ago that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting a boy. Am I hallucinating or was everyone saying that?? Granted, I don’t think Khloe ever confirmed it, but there was widespread reporting that Khloe was carrying a boy. But now she isn’t – on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there was a gender reveal plotline and it turns out that Khloe is expecting a girl. So now Stormi Webster, Chicago West and Baby Girl Thompson will all be girl cousins around the same age. The new generation of Kardashian-Jenner girls.
It took a little while before Khloé Kardashian would believe she was pregnant with a daughter. On Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 33-year-old star learned she is expecting a baby girl while on the phone with sister Kylie Jenner, who spilled the news to Khloé.
“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” Khloé said later. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’”
After learning the news, the Revenge Body star and Good American designer then rang up mom Kris Jenner to tell her, saying, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and like I’m really having a boy.”
“Khloé, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you,” said Kris, 62, who is mom to five daughters total and one son, Rob Kardashian.
“A man is much more attached to a girl,” Kris added, prompting Khloé to respond, “Totally, and I know [boyfriend Tristan Thompson] will be in love and I’ll be in love and she’ll be so cute.”
“This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life,” Kris told her daughter.
“Well, then I’m going to get jealous. I’m jealous,” Khloé joked. “Well, then I don’t like that. I don’t like her.”
“Don’t be a bitch!” Kris chided.
“A man is much more attached to a girl.” Agree or disagree? Daddy’s girls are a real thing, and a lot of men feel more relaxed when they find out they’re having a girl, because they think girls are “easier.” But are men “much more attached to a girl”? Hm. (I will say this: I think Kanye has always been much more attached to North than to Saint, but I always thought that was more about North being the first.)
As for Khloe and the girl…Khloe tweeted out that she already had a name picked out if it was a boy, and now she has no idea what she’ll name this girl, but she’d like a name that starts with T rather than K. And this stuff, blah:
OMG @khloekardashian & @RealTristan13 are having a girl!!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2018
I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
everyone was saying it was a boy, and khloe seems to have wanted/thought it was a boy so she likely put that story out before finding out the sex.
there was a line in one of kanye’s best recent songs that i thought was telling as to his ideas on the sexes – “i be worried ‘bout my daughter, i be worried ‘bout kim, but saint is baby ‘ye, i ain’t worry ‘bout him.” maybe that’s why he seems more attached to north – that old toxic masculinity, even though saint is younger he’s a boy so he will be fine.
That’s putting a lot of pressure on Saint isn’t it? He’s male so he’ll be fine in life? What if he’s not? What if North is the strong one who doesn’t need a man to take care of her?
And you just defined the problem with the patriarchy.
Ha, I thought of that “baby ‘ye” line too. But I sort of took it to reference the fact that Kanye sees himself as having to be “hard” and “strong” because he’s a black man, and his son will be the same (remember a couple lines after the baby ‘ye thing he also says, “I’m too black, I’m too vocal, I’m too flagrant”).
I don’t think toxic masculinity is out of the realm of possibility here, but I had the impression that his viewpoint was more centered around the positives of black maleness and the necessary guts to get through life being an outspoken black man. I mean, I have no sense of how these people really treat their children outside of song lyrics and social media.
Kris Jenner is an idiot of the highest order
Sorry, I’m still laughing at People calling her “Revenge Body star and Good American designer.” What a bunch of suckups.
This woman may be many things, but designer?? Dear lord. This made me vomit in my mouth.
(Ps I am a professional designer. This B is not a designer!!!) PUKE. Vomit everywhere.
I watched the show on Sunday. She looked so disappointed when she found out it was a girl. I was disheartened by her reaction. What I also don’t understand is she said if it’s a boy she’d name him Tristan Jr. but if it’s a girl she didn’t know what to name it. Can a woman not name a child after herself? I also don’t think one gender is “easier” than the other. I think it depends on the personality of the child. Kanye wanted a male heir badly, so you would think he’d be closer with Saint. I come from a culture where boys are always preferred…and people actually cry tears of disappointment when a girl is born. Disgusting behavior.
I don’t watch the show but i saw a clip of this. Made me sad too. She’s waited so long for a baby, why isn’t she happy regardless? And to film it for public consumption… this will be out there forever for this little girl to someday find on the internet that her mom was disappointed that she was a girl.
Rob had the same horrible reaction when he found out Chyna was pregnant with a girl. I find it hilarious that PMK said the only thing she ever wanted was a son…yet it’s her son that is neglected by the family and her two fav children (Kim and Kylie) are girls !
So, her “reaction” that you were disheartened by was possibly the 10th or 20th or whatever number take they did. It’s not candid. It’s scripted. You saw poor acting on a scripted fake reality show that gets rating from hatewatchers. Being controversial is how they still get attention with exception to a very small and loyal fanbase for the show.
Just saying. It’s all fake. Like their faces.
I know the show is fake, but the fact she was willing to put that out there is what’s disheartening.
Tristina would be perfect. Aww. Think PMK was throwing some shade at Jordy, Tristan’s gf he threw out for Klozilla, since she had a boy. Kind of disheartening comment since Robert Kardashian divorced the mother of his three girls and Caitlyn walked away from his two. These people actually make my skin itch. *If anyone watches this mess, do they ever mention Jordan or the baby that Tristan fathered right before he dumped her.*
I can’t with all of her “god is great “ religion these days. Really? Your good Christian man left his other partner and infant. A few “god is greats” and a crucifix necklace don’t erase a decade of unabashed materialism. Jesus taught to give everything to the poor, not to accumulate casts amounts of wealth only to buy more cars, homes, clothing, influence and power.
10000+
AMEN!
And bad plastic surgery and hideous fingernails. I would agree. None of them have a damned clue.
I saw episodes of this vile show ten years ago, not recently. I remember they acted holier than thou, and every other word out of Khloe’s mouth was the f bomb. @Lightpurple…..can the Celtics please take Tristan???? We don’t want him here, or should I say since he hooked up with her!! Lol
So does Tristan not see his other child because he’s a boy?
If he does he keeps it pretty quiet. Khloe said if it was a boy it would have been Tristan jr…i would feel funny naming the second son my partner had junior because typically isn’t that suppose to be the first born male. But obviously the dumped girlfriend would name her child after the man that left while pregnant.
Is that men are more attached to girls line supposed to be shade? Isn’t Tristan already a super uninvolved Dad to a little boy? And broke up with the Mom for Khloé? Maybe I’m reading too much into it lol
I do wonder if Khloe’s want for a boy has something to do with how her mother treats girls though.
I can see it now in about 15 years we’ll be seeing North and Penelope getting papped everywhere and hot on their heels will be Chicago, Stormi and Khloe Jr. Depending on how much influence they have over Dream, I’m sure she’ll be in that mix too.
As for the question is Kris right? There’s a cliched “Daddy’s Girl” and “Mama’s Boy.” Maybe they’re cliches for a reason, though I have a daughter and 2 sons and I don’t see it. I think parents relate to same sex and different sex children in a different way, but I don’t think it means they love those children more or are attached to them more.
Seeing as Tristan doesn’t aknowledge the existence of the one year old son that he already has, they are all hoping that he stays interested in his daughter. The anguishes of procreation with a deadbeat father.
Yea he totally is not gonna ditch you like he ditched his other baby mama cause you having a girl! He’s gonna totally love it more now. These ppl are pathetic and disgusting
How did Kylie know it before Khloé that Khloé is having a girl? Lol.
I kind of see where Khloé is coming from though. I know someone who wanted a baby girl so much, already had a baby girl’s name picked out and was so disappointed that she was having a boy and actually cried for a few days. Lol. But now she loves him and wouldn’t trade him for anything.
Kylie said she wanted Khloe’s doc to call HER first and tell her the gender and that Kylie would then call Khloe with the news. Not sure why Kylie was even involved in this. The funny thing is I watched the show on Sunday and out of no where they showed Kylie…very pregnant, but NO ONE mentioned anything about it ! They just acted normal…like hellooo is no one going to talk about how Kylie is all of a sudden pregnant on the show lol. I’m guessing Kylie is going to talk all about it on her own show.
I’m going to have to disagree with PMK on this one. There are a whole group of girls/women whose fathers want absolutely nothing to do with them. The “Daddy’s Girl” narrative really makes my eyes twitch!
A girl name with a T, well…
If she follows Kim’s logic to chose a name of a city important to the father, it could be Toronto (tori ?). Or will she follow Kylie with a weather themed name ? Thundera maybe ?
Pretty sure it will be weird anyway.
Jequill … you just made my day. Hilarious Especially Thundera
He’s in Ohio so Toledo? Or his alma mater Texas?
my money is on Thirst
I wouldn’t doubt that there’s some truth to that cliche. I have two sons and they’re definitely mama’s boys, and I feel like I ended up kind of a daddy’s girl although I love both parents very much. My person theory (which can be taken with a pound of salt) is that because the kid is the opposite gender, you don’t see yourself so much in them and it’s easier for you to see that person as an individual, not just your mini-me.
Kris Jenner is more attached to girls, because they’re her bread and butter.
