Khloe Kardashian is expecting a girl & Kris Jenner says men are ‘more attached’ to girls

I honestly thought it was established months ago that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting a boy. Am I hallucinating or was everyone saying that?? Granted, I don’t think Khloe ever confirmed it, but there was widespread reporting that Khloe was carrying a boy. But now she isn’t – on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there was a gender reveal plotline and it turns out that Khloe is expecting a girl. So now Stormi Webster, Chicago West and Baby Girl Thompson will all be girl cousins around the same age. The new generation of Kardashian-Jenner girls.

It took a little while before Khloé Kardashian would believe she was pregnant with a daughter. On Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 33-year-old star learned she is expecting a baby girl while on the phone with sister Kylie Jenner, who spilled the news to Khloé. “When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,” Khloé said later. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, ‘Okay that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’” After learning the news, the Revenge Body star and Good American designer then rang up mom Kris Jenner to tell her, saying, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and like I’m really having a boy.” “Khloé, the only thing I wanted in life, the only thing, was a boy. Three times, and I got the three of you,” said Kris, 62, who is mom to five daughters total and one son, Rob Kardashian. “A man is much more attached to a girl,” Kris added, prompting Khloé to respond, “Totally, and I know [boyfriend Tristan Thompson] will be in love and I’ll be in love and she’ll be so cute.” “This will be the love of his life, no offense to you, but this will be the love of his life,” Kris told her daughter. “Well, then I’m going to get jealous. I’m jealous,” Khloé joked. “Well, then I don’t like that. I don’t like her.” “Don’t be a bitch!” Kris chided.

“A man is much more attached to a girl.” Agree or disagree? Daddy’s girls are a real thing, and a lot of men feel more relaxed when they find out they’re having a girl, because they think girls are “easier.” But are men “much more attached to a girl”? Hm. (I will say this: I think Kanye has always been much more attached to North than to Saint, but I always thought that was more about North being the first.)

As for Khloe and the girl…Khloe tweeted out that she already had a name picked out if it was a boy, and now she has no idea what she’ll name this girl, but she’d like a name that starts with T rather than K. And this stuff, blah:

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018