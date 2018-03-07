Lee Pace ‘happily owns’ who he is ‘as a member of the queer community’

Last week, I linked to Dlisted’s coverage of Lee Pace’s profile in W Magazine. Pace is starring in the Broadway revival of Angels In America, the play about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Until now, I hadn’t actually read the source interview at W Magazine, and now I’m obsessed with W’s photos of Lee at his 100-acre-plus country farm/estate, hanging out with his kitty Arctic Freeze – go here to see. In any case, Lee spoke to W about the play and playing a closeted gay man and well, this is how the conversation went:

The last time Pace was on Broadway was in a revival of another classic gay play, Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, which like Angels takes place at the onset of the AIDS crisis. “Our understanding of what it means to be gay is just so different,” Pace said of the climate in 2018. “It’s culturally different. It’s just so much further down the road. It’s an interesting thing for me to think about in this moment while working on this play.” Pace added that he feels it’s important for gay actors to play the gay roles in both plays, but stopped short of labeling himself. He seemed a bit flustered and surprised by the question. “I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women,” he explained. “I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don’t know what to say—I find your question intrusive.”

[From W Magazine]

It did not seem to me that this was Lee Pace’s big coming out interview. He seemed uncomfortable with the thought of even quietly confirming in a W Magazine interview that he identifies as gay. Well, Lee Pace thought about it for a few days and decided he does want to label himself:

In a recent phone interview, I was asked questions that I wasn’t expecting and found myself momentarily at a loss for the right words. My privacy is important to me, so I protect it. When interviewed by the media, I keep the focus on my work. As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am. That’s how I’ve always lived my life… ..just as it’s been important to me to portray queer characters with dignity for my entire career: A Soldier’s Girl (Showtime. 2003). The Normal Heart (Broadway. 2011). Halt and Catch Fire (AMC. 2014-2017). Angels in America. (Broadway. NOW.)

Onward, with Pride.

[From Lee Pace’s Twitter]

“As a member of the queer community…” Okay, got it. To be clear, no gay or bisexual person “owes” us any kind of statement or public confirmation. I don’t even believe that W Magazine was, like, actively trying to out Lee Pace. Lee was promoting his work in one of the seminal works of the LGBTQ community, a play that is practically a sacred work to the queer community. Even Andrew Garfield was getting questions about his preparations and how he identifies (he stars in the play as well). And if Lee wants to walk this line, so be it. He wants to be private, and I believe him – he’s not falling out of clubs or being a hot drunk mess on Watch What Happens Live. He’s mostly just hanging out with his cat on his farm and doing his work (and dating men).