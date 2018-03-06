Alicia Vikander: ‘I could never compete with what Angelina Jolie did’

Here are some photos of Alicia Vikander promoting Tomb Raider in Germany and London in the past week. The photos of Alicia in the Louis Vuitton dress are from the German photocall for Tomb Raider. The photos where Alicia is wearing slacks and a camel-colored coat are from her promotional appearance at “Tomb Raider Escape” which is some kind of set piece thing for fans, where they can actually go in and see the real set they used for Tomb Raider and play interactive games in the little mini-amusement park or whatever.
When I covered Vikander’s American Vogue interview a few weeks ago, I took issue with the fact that people involved with this new Tomb Raider movie were sort of throwing shade on the two Angelina Jolie-Lara Croft movies. Dominic West – who plays Lara’s father in the new Tomb Raider – told Vogue that this version will be “Less boobs, more fighting.” There was also some general thoughts that Alicia’s Lara is “more flesh and blood” (or realistic) than Jolie’s Lara. Which makes me laugh because I’ve seen the trailer for Tomb Raider, and it’s a mess of CGI. Anyway, it was a thing and I guess people were wondering if Alicia was going to spend a lot of time trashing Angelina Jolie during this promotional tour. She is not. Vikander told one magazine:
“I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But this is our different interpretation, we’re focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago. It’s the origin story – we’re not trying to copy or reinvent what she did.’
Which is a good answer. Alicia was asked about Angelina again in a British interview, and she had nice things to say about Jolie… and Michael Fasssbender.
Alicia Vikander gushed over her marriage to Michael Fassbender by revealing she has had “the most happy year”. The pair tied the knot last year after meeting on the set of 2016 film, The Light Between Oceans. Vikander spoke with a “twinkle in her eye” about her hew husband, according to stand-in Lorraine host, Kate Garraway.
The Swedish star said: “I’ve had definitely, maybe the most happy year. I carry a smile on my face I think most of the time,” adding that Fassbender is currently in town and hinted he could attend Tuesday night’s Tomb Raider premiere. The couple are famously private about their lives, with the 29-year-old saying: “It’s a lovely thing. It’s a nice thing to choose to be private even though you have the job you do.”
Vikander’s latest on-screen role is as Lara Croft, taking over the iconic role from Angelina Jolie.
On taking over the role, the actress explained: “I grew up playing the game actually and saw Angelina Jolie up on the screen. It meant a huge amount back then to finally see a woman lead that kind of action film.”
So there you go… Alicia is not going to make this promotion all about how Angelina’s Lara is big-boobed trash. Alicia is going to make this promotion about how happy she is with Michael Fassbender.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I don’t think she ever was but the media LOVES to pit women against each other as if we can’t coexist peacefully
She seems charisma deficient.
She made a great robot in that movie with Oscar Isaacs though. It was great, mostly because of Oscar.
“She seems charisma deficient”
Thank you! I thought I was the only one thinking like that.
That is a good way of describing her lack of appeal to me..In the UK currently on the BBC iPlayer both Lara Croft movies are avail to watch ..I started both ….probably just to gawk at Mr Weiss in a vest..😻
Despite the obvious flaws ..AJ..who looked so young there had a micheivious look and undoubtably had ‘something ‘ that made you half believe it..good accent too
Just to think that is where she met Maddox and he is now almost an adult!
I think she’s a very good actress but she doesn’t come across as a charismatic person.
I saw the trailer this weekend and no I don’t think I will be spending my £14 I never saw the first one but it wasn’t that long ago to have a re-boot. She didn’t seem to have any emotion in her voice..
The boobs thing *was* the point of the original LC game. Big boobs and tiny shorts and vest. When they came to make the film, there was lots of angst because apparently AJ wasn’t booby enough. They actually photoshopped her boobs bigger in the posters to appease the gamers and fans.
I’m glad it’s being pointed out that this new version is not about the boobs because it was a ridiculous thing to begin with and should never have been LC’s narrative in the game.
…completely miscast in the last Bourne …maybe a poc might make the next TR reboot more interesting…
Is she naturally that dark or does she tan?
Self tanner galore. She’s Swedish, she literally paints herself another ethnicity. Yes, yes, there are multi-ethnic Swedes but SHE is not one of them.
As a Swedish person, it’s always funny to me when people assume all ethnic Swedes must have a pale complexion. Olive skin isn’t that rare, and I don’t really see how it would make her “multi-ethnic”?
I obviously don’t for sure if she tans or not, but she’s stated multiply times in interviews that it’s her natural complexion. Why are you so sure she is lying?
Perhaps she has an ancester or two who migrated or were carried to that region from elsewhere?
I agree with you, she looked like a typical white young girl when she was little. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1dCi1IGuDI
And I can’t believe she’s 1.66 m. Her arms are surprisingly short which makes her look shorter than she is. If you compare her to Jennifer Aniston when Jen was her age during Friends era, Jen is about the same height but she looked so much more proportionate and could pass for a 5″6′ or 5″7′.
She’s like Lena Olin (another Swede) in that both have an olive complexion and they choose to additionally tan. So while she tans, she’s never been super pale like the stereotype a lot of people have about Scandinavians.
Also, she’s talked about being told to stay out of the sun for a film role and I believe they even put powder on her to make her look paler for A Royal Affair, so some (although I doubt all) of the tanning may just be natural exposure to the sun. Some people naturally tan up quite a lot…I’m a light skinned Black woman, about Zendaya’s color, but I deepen a few shades when I’m out in the sun a lot. My ex bf was Southern Italian and during the summer he would naturally tan a lot.
Good comparison with Lena. Both women look like they’re more Mediterranean in ancestry.
They both have vallon blood allegedly but that is very rare. I suspect jewish ashkenazi ancestry which there are a lot of in Sweden, especially in the entertainment industry in Sweden.
Dominic West was the jerk here. Why should Alicia Vikander have to answer for his or anyone else’s bad behavior?
I don’t know how old you are, but when the game first came out, Lara Croft’s boobs were the point. Real life models were trotted out at advertising shows with their boobs being the most important attributes. It was also important that she wear the tinniest shorts and vest top with her gun holster pushing her boobs out to make them bigger.
When AJ was picked to play her in the film, there was real angst that she wasn’t booby enough. Her boobs were photoshopped bigger for the posters to satisfy the character’s fans.
Out of context, Dominic West’s comments are crass, but if you paid attention to the original narrative of the character and the marketing around it, boobs were the most important attribute of the character. Nevermind anything else.
Dominic is essentially telling people who are still sold to that old, degrading idea that this Lara is not going to pander to them like the old one did.
She is more talented than Jolie.
Sure.
If deadpan and sleepy are your jam..
No ma’am.
I’m not even a die hard Jolie fan but damn if I sit here and pretend your version of talent is correct…
The media’s desire to pit women against each other will never cease to amaze me. I’m not sure Jolie and Vikander have even met and it was Dominic West who made the comment, not Alicia (by the way, that sounds like something notorious, cheating douchebag Noah Solloway would say). Someone should ask him to further explain himself rather than trying to drag Alicia into it.
I like that she was prepared for those questions and refused to play that game.
Me too. It is ridiculous that they are trying to pit her against Jolie (especially on a silly action movie franchise based on a video game).
Did the media do that with every endless Spiderman that comes out, try to get the star to trash the previous actor?
She seems to get a lot of flak here, but sod it, I like her.
Same, I like her too, she’s a much better actress than some recent media darlings and her only apparent flaw is being ‘boring’. Big deal!
I like her too. She is pretty talented. I have seen her in both the Danish Girl and Ex Machina and she was great in both. I will definitely try to watch any movie she is in. She is not the most photogenic and she doesn’t make for the most exciting red carpet entrances but she is enjoyable to watch it a role.
I used to think I would hate Carey Mulligan too but now I would watch any movie she is in.
I like her too. She does not have AJ or J-Law’s spark or charisma but I think it allows her to better immerse herself in some roles. Plus, Fassy’s insane fans keep saying the most disgusting things about her when their idol’s reputation is less than stellar, it makes me like her even more.
I like her, too.
I’m kinda warming up to this film? If it’s anything like the rebooted video game, it will be a fun popcorn flick. Alicia’s a fantastic actress, and anyone who has seen Ex Machina knows that she can do tough and resilient well.
Excellent response, honestly.
I don’t think West’s comments were a slam on Jolie, but moreso a slam on the marketing and original LC movies/games. They were all boobs–that was the point. It was degrading. And although Jolie fit that bill for that iteration of the game (she has always had a larger chest for her frame), it still wasn’t enough and they digitally altered her chest to be even bigger for posters and whatnot.
That’s the way I took it.
Just look at the posters for each version. Jolie has obviously enhanced boobs and Vikander doesn’t. The marketing has a different focus this go ‘round.
I *love* her in that coat! I love that entire outfit. She would benefit from taking style cues from Meghan Markle, IMO.
I appreciate Jolie far more now than her past. Maturation and all. Aside from a couple of decent shows, her acting consisted of a long series of poses and gaping mouths. She was the perfect choice for the first Tomb Raiders. My boys have always been video gamers (all of us actually), and we have a ton of merchandise for several platforms dating back to the mid-90s. It’s a shame comics, animations, Manga, ect depict women as they do, but the history revolves around exaggeration. And female attributes are no holes barred. Heavy Metal keeps flashing in my mind, but they’re all the same with varying degrees of nudity. That’s why Jolie was perfect physically. Boobs, boobs, boobs. Early game releases were marketed specifically using Croft’s exaggerated attributes against the creator’s vision. I do hope with our shifting culture, women will be designed, drawn and created without ludicrous proportions, but I’m probably dreaming… Disney has its own problems too. In any case, I’m thankful they’re trying to focus on storylines and less on stimulation and exposure.
And even with Angelina’s generous assetts, it was not enough : they ad to alter her breasts so that they can look even bigger and rounder. Proof (as if needed any) that women are never enough.
I remember that! I literally lol’d when watching the first film because her boobage shot out of the screen and smacked everyone. I have visions of Austin’s fem bots.
@LetItGo
It is subjective. It is not only one correct narrative or frame. Angelina’s access was partly due to being daughter of Jon Voight. She is talented, but framing her success as greater than someone absolutely starting from scratch and not using her own language in her career? And apply ages as benchmark?
Angelina has been on home turf career wise, language, contacts etc, Alicia has not.
Picking benchmarks to frame the narrative is tricky, as it could equally be argued that Alicia’s success is more impressive since she had more hurdles to conquer. Regardless of age winning an Oscar..
The director did that amazing Norwegian film The Wave…so I hope this turns out decent. I usually hate reboots but I’m cautiously optimistic.
She’s so incredibly boring and bland that it’s quite baffling. I’m like “wtf just why?” when I see her articles lmao
When I first saw Gal Gadot I didn’t believe she could pull Wonder Woman off, but at the moment she landed on to save Batman, my heart was taken. So I’m really rooting for Alicia.
I don’t like or dislike her much like J Law I’m just not seeing what all the fuss is about. Both women are beautiful but AV is boring and J Law always plays the same character I feel 🤷🏾♀️
