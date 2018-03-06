Alicia Vikander: ‘I could never compete with what Angelina Jolie did’

Here are some photos of Alicia Vikander promoting Tomb Raider in Germany and London in the past week. The photos of Alicia in the Louis Vuitton dress are from the German photocall for Tomb Raider. The photos where Alicia is wearing slacks and a camel-colored coat are from her promotional appearance at “Tomb Raider Escape” which is some kind of set piece thing for fans, where they can actually go in and see the real set they used for Tomb Raider and play interactive games in the little mini-amusement park or whatever.

When I covered Vikander’s American Vogue interview a few weeks ago, I took issue with the fact that people involved with this new Tomb Raider movie were sort of throwing shade on the two Angelina Jolie-Lara Croft movies. Dominic West – who plays Lara’s father in the new Tomb Raider – told Vogue that this version will be “Less boobs, more fighting.” There was also some general thoughts that Alicia’s Lara is “more flesh and blood” (or realistic) than Jolie’s Lara. Which makes me laugh because I’ve seen the trailer for Tomb Raider, and it’s a mess of CGI. Anyway, it was a thing and I guess people were wondering if Alicia was going to spend a lot of time trashing Angelina Jolie during this promotional tour. She is not. Vikander told one magazine:

“I could never compete with what Angelina did. She made her into an icon because she is an icon. But this is our different interpretation, we’re focused on the reboot of the game which came out a few years ago. It’s the origin story – we’re not trying to copy or reinvent what she did.’

Which is a good answer. Alicia was asked about Angelina again in a British interview, and she had nice things to say about Jolie… and Michael Fasssbender.

Alicia Vikander gushed over her marriage to Michael Fassbender by revealing she has had “the most happy year”. The pair tied the knot last year after meeting on the set of 2016 film, The Light Between Oceans. Vikander spoke with a “twinkle in her eye” about her hew husband, according to stand-in Lorraine host, Kate Garraway. The Swedish star said: “I’ve had definitely, maybe the most happy year. I carry a smile on my face I think most of the time,” adding that Fassbender is currently in town and hinted he could attend Tuesday night’s Tomb Raider premiere. The couple are famously private about their lives, with the 29-year-old saying: “It’s a lovely thing. It’s a nice thing to choose to be private even though you have the job you do.” Vikander’s latest on-screen role is as Lara Croft, taking over the iconic role from Angelina Jolie. On taking over the role, the actress explained: “I grew up playing the game actually and saw Angelina Jolie up on the screen. It meant a huge amount back then to finally see a woman lead that kind of action film.”

So there you go… Alicia is not going to make this promotion all about how Angelina’s Lara is big-boobed trash. Alicia is going to make this promotion about how happy she is with Michael Fassbender.