Jennifer Garner voices over her Oscars meme: ‘Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet?’


Jennifer Garner became a meme after the Oscars when footage came out of her looking like she’d just remembered something or had seen something that bothered her. She was clapping and put her hands down before the other audience members. I think Jezebel’s Bobby Finger was the first to put it on Twitter so it happened sometime in the first 25 minutes of the ceremony. (I tried rewatching that part but I couldn’t find it and was annoyed to have to sit through even a few minutes again. That show already ate up four hours of my time on Sunday.)

There were so many cute responses to Finger’s twitter question and it became a minor meme.

Well Garner went on her Instagram story and she replayed that clip a few times with a voiceover. It was pretty cute. Finger saved it for us in a tweet below. In case you can’t listen to what she said, here it is:

Congrats to Shape of Water, maybe I should date a fish.
Hey Jimmy Kimmel what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?
Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?

The “what’s in your wallet” reference is to her Capital One commercials. Those are so annoying right? Also she also plugged her new show coming up with Dunham, she talked about that on the red carpet too.

This is how you take back the narrative, by joking about it, and it was smart. However I have a 13 year-old and he often tells me that I use old memes, that I use memes wrong, and that I’m mildly out of touch. He would find her responses silly, but that’s what she was going for. Garner will be facing that soon enough with her own kids if she isn’t already. Also, for as much as she uses social media she doesn’t post photos of her kids and she doesn’t tell personal stories about them. We should give her some credit for that.

Also her arms are incredible.
wenn33869305

wenn33869268

Photos credit: WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Jennifer Garner voices over her Oscars meme: ‘Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet?’”

  1. Krill says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Rooting for her to win at life and so far she is. Good for her. Also, dear god she is gorgeous. These instagram plus 40s (Garner and Halle) are giving me life.

    Reply
  2. Cary says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Queen of Hollywood

    Reply
  3. Vervain says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Still upset she chose to work with Lena Dunham.

    Dunham is pure trash. Her and Jenni Konner’s statement was disgusting. Her follow up ‘apology’ wasn’t an apology and said sorry to no one. It just said, ‘whoops, should have kept my mouth shut!’ She’s toxic and continues to fail upwards. Sad Garner would be ok working with her (or really anyone).

    Reply
  4. JA says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Cute and #armgoals

    Reply
  5. AngieB says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:00 am

    #armgoals for sure!

    Reply
  6. Christina S. says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I love that dress. That is all I’m here to say.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:11 am

    #armgoals all the way!! I don’t know, I hold a bit of a soft spot for her because of 13 Going on 30. She was so funny in that. I also like that she was a good sport about this.

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:21 am

    All I know is that gown is so beautiful.

    Reply
  9. alex says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Arms? All I see are the lips and the breast implants!
    As for the meme, maybe the person in the seat let one go and she is just reacting to it?

    Reply
  10. CommentingBunny says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Benignly uncool fits her brand perfectly. With it enough to know thst she’s a meme, mom enough to be a little uncool about it, sweet and self-deprecating enough to make it into a joke, business savvy enough to use into plug projects. I think she’s bit of a genius.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I’m just here for the arms.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment