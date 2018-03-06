Jennifer Garner voices over her Oscars meme: ‘Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet?’

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018



Jennifer Garner became a meme after the Oscars when footage came out of her looking like she’d just remembered something or had seen something that bothered her. She was clapping and put her hands down before the other audience members. I think Jezebel’s Bobby Finger was the first to put it on Twitter so it happened sometime in the first 25 minutes of the ceremony. (I tried rewatching that part but I couldn’t find it and was annoyed to have to sit through even a few minutes again. That show already ate up four hours of my time on Sunday.)

There were so many cute responses to Finger’s twitter question and it became a minor meme.

left oven on at home. stars: they're just like us. — Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018

"God, did I really stick around for 12 years?" — Alex Anastassiou (@alexjaneanasta) March 5, 2018

Well Garner went on her Instagram story and she replayed that clip a few times with a voiceover. It was pretty cute. Finger saved it for us in a tweet below. In case you can’t listen to what she said, here it is:

Congrats to Shape of Water, maybe I should date a fish.

Hey Jimmy Kimmel what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?

Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?

The “what’s in your wallet” reference is to her Capital One commercials. Those are so annoying right? Also she also plugged her new show coming up with Dunham, she talked about that on the red carpet too.

This is how you take back the narrative, by joking about it, and it was smart. However I have a 13 year-old and he often tells me that I use old memes, that I use memes wrong, and that I’m mildly out of touch. He would find her responses silly, but that’s what she was going for. Garner will be facing that soon enough with her own kids if she isn’t already. Also, for as much as she uses social media she doesn’t post photos of her kids and she doesn’t tell personal stories about them. We should give her some credit for that.

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

Also her arms are incredible.

