Jennifer Garner voices over her Oscars meme: ‘Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet?’

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs
— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018
Jennifer Garner became a meme after the Oscars when footage came out of her looking like she’d just remembered something or had seen something that bothered her. She was clapping and put her hands down before the other audience members. I think Jezebel’s Bobby Finger was the first to put it on Twitter so it happened sometime in the first 25 minutes of the ceremony. (I tried rewatching that part but I couldn’t find it and was annoyed to have to sit through even a few minutes again. That show already ate up four hours of my time on Sunday.)
There were so many cute responses to Finger’s twitter question and it became a minor meme.
left oven on at home. stars: they're just like us.
— Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018
"God, did I really stick around for 12 years?"
— Alex Anastassiou (@alexjaneanasta) March 5, 2018
Well Garner went on her Instagram story and she replayed that clip a few times with a voiceover. It was pretty cute. Finger saved it for us in a tweet below. In case you can’t listen to what she said, here it is:
Congrats to Shape of Water, maybe I should date a fish.
Hey Jimmy Kimmel what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?
Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?
The “what’s in your wallet” reference is to her Capital One commercials. Those are so annoying right? Also she also plugged her new show coming up with Dunham, she talked about that on the red carpet too.
This is how you take back the narrative, by joking about it, and it was smart. However I have a 13 year-old and he often tells me that I use old memes, that I use memes wrong, and that I’m mildly out of touch. He would find her responses silly, but that’s what she was going for. Garner will be facing that soon enough with her own kids if she isn’t already. Also, for as much as she uses social media she doesn’t post photos of her kids and she doesn’t tell personal stories about them. We should give her some credit for that.
Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl
— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018
Photos credit: WENN.com
Rooting for her to win at life and so far she is. Good for her. Also, dear god she is gorgeous. These instagram plus 40s (Garner and Halle) are giving me life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree about these over 40′s!! Halle and Garner both look amazing. It’s somewhere between inspirational and depressing that both look so damn good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was looking at some old pics of Halle when she won her Oscar and girlfriend has not aged a day. How is that possible?! I know black don’t crack but that is some witchcraft^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen of Hollywood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a bit of an exaggeration Cary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still upset she chose to work with Lena Dunham.
Dunham is pure trash. Her and Jenni Konner’s statement was disgusting. Her follow up ‘apology’ wasn’t an apology and said sorry to no one. It just said, ‘whoops, should have kept my mouth shut!’ She’s toxic and continues to fail upwards. Sad Garner would be ok working with her (or really anyone).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Says a lot about Jen’s values. And she was hanging out with Chelsea Handler just after Lindsay and Ben came out as a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m disappointed too. I liked Jennifer in Alias and was routing for her to have a good TV comeback, but I want nothing to do with anything Lena related. I would think she was all signed up before Lena publicly accused a rape victim of lying, but still, Lena was plenty problematic before that too.
I love that dress though, that color!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute and #armgoals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her arms are going straight to my Pinterest motivational board, alongside Michelle O’s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#armgoals for sure!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that dress. That is all I’m here to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#armgoals all the way!! I don’t know, I hold a bit of a soft spot for her because of 13 Going on 30. She was so funny in that. I also like that she was a good sport about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 on #armgoals, and my soft spot for her comes from Juno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I know is that gown is so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arms? All I see are the lips and the breast implants!
As for the meme, maybe the person in the seat let one go and she is just reacting to it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are people who insist Angelina Jolie’s lips are not real when even her kids as the same but not a peep about Jen G’s obviously enhanced lips. Has anyone ever seen her high school pics?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Benignly uncool fits her brand perfectly. With it enough to know thst she’s a meme, mom enough to be a little uncool about it, sweet and self-deprecating enough to make it into a joke, business savvy enough to use into plug projects. I think she’s bit of a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here for the arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse