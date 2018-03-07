Oh, good: Jennifer Lawrence & a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star are beefing now

I’ve already spent way too much time looking for the video and I cannot find it! So I’m sorry. You’ll just have to trust me when I tell you that Jennifer Lawrence was – SURPRISE – a drunk mess on Watch What Happens Live last week. She went on WWHL to promote Red Sparrow, but because J-Law is so “just like us,” she just had to show off how much she knows about inane Real Housewife programming. She has strong opinions about nearly every Real Housewife and spinoff show, just like she has strong opinions about the Kardashians, etc. Again, Jennifer is literally one of the most A-list women in Hollywood, but her real dream is to appear on a Real Housewives show. Anyway, during the course of the interview – in a clip I cannot find – Jennifer apparently called Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent a C-U-Next-Tuesday. And long story short, J-Law is now feuding with some woman on a Real Housewives spinoff show.
Lala Kent and Jennifer Lawrence are equally unfiltered. But Kent was confused and upset when Vanderpump Rules’ most famous fan dissed her on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last Thursday, where Lawrence said she believes Kent is phony for befriending her enemies. “I’m like, ‘Bitch, you’s a c–t!” she laughed.
Kent responded to Lawrence via Twitter, writing, “Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c–t’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets. You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c–t? You’re gross.” Kent deleted her tweets later Thursday night. In an interview Tuesday with Reality Checked’s Amy Phillips on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, Kent admitted she also congratulated Lawrence “on two bombed movies in a row.”
“I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, ‘Lala, what are you doing?’ She goes, ‘You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ’cause I’m not trying to deal,’” Kent said. “So, I deleted it.”
But Lawrence’s comment had offended Kent. “The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I as such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV,” she said. “Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!”
We are living a world where a Real Housewife SPINOFF star is like “bitch aren’t you a feminist?” to Jennifer Lawrence. We are living in a world where a pretty minor reality star is given the platform to RESPOND to an A-lister’s diss… by doling out a pretty solid burn of her own. “Congrats on two bombed movies in a row” is a solid burn. It also happens to be true! Passengers and mother! were both bombs. Props to Lala Kent, whoever she is.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I really hate Jennifer Lawrence and at this point I just want her to become irrelevant.
Her whole schtick is getting really tired. I was a fan, but it feels like she’s purposefully trying to stir up drama for more publicity.
Can you imagine the daggers that would have been out if another actress had gone on national television and called someone a c*nt? Just imagine the daggers that would come out. But no, when blonde white woman acts like an obnoxious asshole (and bully, actually) we’ll all make excuses. Gross.
Can you imagine if a black woman had called Jennifer a c*nt? The media would have lite her up.
@DiligentDiva Right? Whereas the response to this instead is people laughing about how Jennifer Lawrence is stooped to making fun of someone so far ‘beneath’ her. UGH.
You’re absolutely right!
Red Sparrow bombed as well. Jennifer can’t catch a break, I see.
Hate to say it but red sparrow didn’t bomb. Underperformed but not bombed.
#wakandaforever
Umm no it’s a flop. It’s not going to cross $40 million domestic and cost $70 million to make before promo/marketing. It opened to $16.85 million. That’s a flop for a $70 million movie.
Jennifer is a good actress don’t get me wrong but she’s not this big movie star who gets people to the theaters lile everyone likes to claim she is.
Critically it bombed, not financially. There are two different kinds of bombs. Critically it has like a 49% on rotten tomatoes which isn’t good.
I think it’s going to end up breaking even, but will not be a commercial success.
Passengers ended up being successful – $300 million on $110 million budget. It was not a good movie, but I wouldn’t call that a flop.
It’s made about 60% of its gross overseas. She’s raped and abused in this movie. I think, perhaps, people don’t want to see her like that?
It was a rip off Black Widow movie, it should have bombed. It was un-original near plagiarism and Jennifer Lawrence can’t pull off sexy to save her life.
…no it wasn’t. I don’t have excessive love for JLaw but Red Sparrow is based on a book by a former CIA officer. It had eff all to do with Marvel comics.
Have you read the book, or frankly any Black Widow comics? Back story aside, they are very different creatures.
It was the same type of storyline. Extremely similar plotline.
Have you seen the movie? I find it weird that you seem to dislike it so much, yet claim that you know the storyline and plot.
I haven’t read any Black Widow comics in a few years but damn, they must have gotten pretty R rated.
I guess there can only be one character who is a female Russian spy. 🙄
I haven’t seen this movie but I have read the book and it’s nothing like Black Widow. Unless, again, you believe that there can only be one female Russian spy in all of fiction
Have an opinion, that’s all good but maybe knock it off with the plagiarism accusations
Uh, black widow was toned down in recent years after the Disney buy out. She is most certainly an R rated character. All of those characters can be/were with the correct writer.
How was Passengers a “bomb” and why did this woman think Lawrence had more class than this??? She doesn’t. We know this.
Passengers bombed critically, but yeah it didn’t bomb $$ wise. Net profit was around $200 million.
The net profit was not $200 million. Studios don’t see 100% of the box office. They get half of the box office and if it’s money from international markets, it’s even less than half. That’s why most folks say a movie needs to make double in order for it to be a success but in reality if you also count the marketing for a film (depending on how big it is) a movie needs to make triple what it costs sometimes before the studio sees any green. Passengers wasn’t a bomb financially but it certainly didn’t make Sony $200 million
You’re right. Profit after deducting production costs was $200 million, but there’s no way of knowing what Sony’s post-production costs were and what Sony will actually walk away with after everything’s said and done. Would be very interesting to see a break down of all of that.
I do wonder if studios are going to continue paying Lawrence $20 million per movie based on Passengers and Red Sparrow’s returns (she made $8 million more than Chris Pratt in Passengers, before the extra she earned after the movie broke even, and many think Sony made a mistake paying her so much for a movie that’s not a sequel).
I don’t know, that money may have actually been well spent. Can you imagine how much worse that movie would have done without Lawrence?
It bombed because it didn’t make as much money as they hoped. The same as Disney’s Princess and The Frog was reported as “bomb” for Disney.
Passengers is a bomb. Princess and the frog is not.
Exactly, Passengers was by all accounts not a box office bomb. Smh.
Isn’t the whole point of these shows is that everyone acts like a See You Next Tuesday eventually? Not exactly something to have a fit about.
I love swearing, I think it’s a creative way to express yourself but that specific word is ALWAYS demeaning and always makes me cringe. Other swears are more versatile imo.
Anyway, JLaw is so exhausting even my friend who loves her is saying girl stop now.
I prefer to use male body parts to swear, just to shake up the patriarchy! e.g. “Wanker, you are such a penis!”.
I do that, too! I just recorded a song where I say “fatherf*cking” three times within one verse, because it’s a rap song and I am fed up with guys saying “motherf*cking” all the time like it’s no biggie. For a live show I took one of the worst-of-the-worst rap songs ever made, translated it into my native tongue, sat down at the keyboard and turned into a ballad. People were like, “OMG, I never even really listened to the words… that’s an awful song with such a gross message.” I’m like, “yeah, surprise!” People were shocked, grossed out and startled throughout the whole thing, but it had to be done. At the end of the performance, most people were laughing with me because I obviously made fun of what a dumb misogynist that guy is. It’s time to reclaim.
JLaw needs to take a long trip to rehab. Stat.
No she doesn’t. She works most of the time and doesn’t drink while she works – she has stated as much. She has never been reported to show up for work hungover or drunk, or even late. She has also stated that these shows make her nervous and she has a few drinks to relax before them. Good move? Not really, but there is a big difference been a 20 something having a few too many drinks occasionally and an alcoholic who needs to go to rehab.
She showed up to work drunk LAST WEEK. The Red Sparrow premiere.
I don’t think she needs rehab…but come on, facts and all that.
It is often the dismissal of “20-something behavior” that leads to fortysomething addicts.
Just saying.
FWIW, she also said she was drunk on the red carpet the other day.
There is no way to normalize being drunk this much on a promotional tour. Minimizing something that has been mentioned for years about her helps no one. This promotional tour was a disaster.
She needs to rest and step away for a while.
…AND was climbing over seats at the Oscar ceremony, wine glass in hand. Work, right?
I know this is Lawrence’s thing, being unfiltered and “relatable” and talking about trashy TV, but she’s ignoring that idea of “always leave them wanting more.”
The good thing abour J Law is that when she is done promoting she disappears
I actually agree that she shouldn’t have called her the c word. I don’t know anything about Lala (is that her real name?) but even if she does suck…pick a different word.
She’s about as feminist as her bffs Amy and Emma.
Being drunk (again) and calling someone a c*nt is about as low class as it gets. Her year off couldn’t come any sooner
What a for shit world we live in.
seriously instead of bashing everyone and everything, why don’t you celebs put all that energy you spend dissing and take on a cause.
Think of the good that could be done.
But no, it is more fun to Twitter fight.
I am off to pull weeds. LOL
Passengers made 300 million with a 110 production budget. Not the big success people hoped for, but even assuming the marketing rollout was significantly more expensive than it seemed it made at least 100 million profit. Not a bomb.
Mother! also wasn’t a bomb, it broke even.
It cost 110 to produce and let say 30-50 on marketing? This movie needs 300-350 to break even. It didn;t gave 100 mln profit. Please stop this nonsens. And Mother is a bomb to.
As it should be.
mother! may have broken even but audences hated it, even if the critics didn’t. So it will always be perceived as a bomb.
People say it’s “relatable” but I’ve found that I usually have nothing in common with people who are obsessed with reality TV. And yes, Jennifer is juvenile and crass–that’s who she is. I’m not sure who thinks it’s cute but I sure as hell don’t.
Also, I hate the c-word.
We need to stop using women-centric words as derogatory terms.
It does us a great disservice and just allows men to denigrate us. I feel like people put too much pressure on j-law and this is how she’s coming off, it’s the same way years ago the onion got in trouble for calling quvenzhane wallis a c-word (and she was like, 9 at the time). People always need a scapegoat, and unfortunately, it falls on women of color.
Agree on all counts, Kitten.
I like her as an actress, but over the years her off screen schtick has worn thin.
@Kitten I am admittedly lame enough to watch reality TV every now at then, so can’t judge her there. But I’m SO not here for women bullying other women (hence the real housewives is so not my jam) as if it’s funny or acceptable.
It’s disgusting to go on TV and be abusive towards someone you don’t even bloody know. I can bet you my shoe JLaw would NOT speak about anyone in a position of power like that. Her Shctick is not just old and unfunny – its…awful and mean.
I apologize in advance, because English isn’t my first language, but what is exactly the difference between calling men “d*cks” and calling women “c*nts”? They are both kinda like the same insult, no? Or is it something like African-Americans using the N word, or gays using the F word when they are talking about themselves? Can someone help me, please?
Also, even if it’s a bad insult to use regarding another woman, does that really make her a fake feminist and fake pro-women? She was calling the girl on her shtick of being such a fake person. I believe there’s a difference between criticizing a woman for BEING a woman and treating her diffently then you would a man, but calling a person, any person, on their hipocrasy, mistakes, etc, is not about gender, is about character.
Unlike Australia and England, the word c*nt in the US is seen as one of the worst curse words and even people who curse a lot don’t usually say it. For some reason, people will say C U Next Tuesday but not the actual word and it’s very rarely heard on TV (even on explicit shows) unlike other curse words like f*ck, d*ckhead, etc. I guess one could say it’s a cultural language thing?
Well, in egnland too – its far more common than in the US, but its still not a word you’d use in front of your mum, y’know? It doesnt fall in the same category as f*ck or t*at or whatever.
There is no word to equal the c word when it comes to men. It is worse than that. It is demeaning and mean and always said with malice when thrown at a woman.
Some people don’t mind too much if someone from their own group uses ‘bitch’, ‘c*nt’, ‘n***a’, ‘f*g’, etc. in certain contexts. But there will also be other people in their communities who don’t want to hear those words at all, joking or not, and will make it known to other members of their group (like Lala Kent just did) that they’re not okay with that word being used to describe them.
I don’t know anything about Lala Kent, but since she’s not participating in any kind of misogyny herself, it’s fine for her to say she’s not okay with other women using that word to describe her. If some Kellyanne Conway/Michelle Bachmann type made this kind of statement, I wouldn’t take them seriously at all.
Isn’t the c word pronounced like Kent?
Depends on what part of the world you are from. I had a Scottish guy who worked for me who said it close to Kent and my bestie is Welsh and, depending on if she’s angry or not, it is a cross between Kent and how we pronounce it. Being Canadian, apparently I say it different than most Americans as well and I know for a fact if a Newfie is saying it, it doesn’t resemble any of those pronunciations.
…b’y!
Jennifer Lawrence is not a stupid person but she does seem to involve herself in so many stupid things. The balance between substance and obnoxious breeziness is way off.
J. Law… always keeping it classy.
I need to see the video! Was she giving an opinion on a storyline in the show ? Am I the only one that yells at the tv when I’m watching it? Or if you’re talking about a show with friends doesn’t anyone ever say “what a bitch” or whatever to give your opinion on whatever is happening?
She wasn’t watching ‘with friends’ she was on a nationally televised chat show. She humiliated this woman on a national stage. Can we stop making excuses for her? Jeez.
The more she talks,the more I dislike this Jennifer Lawrence chick & the more convinced iam that fakes her “fall”all those years ago,just to seem “like one of us”urgh!
I hate to admit it but I love me all of these Bravo shows. I find them to be a nice distraction from the shitstorm that is the world right now. Lala is a lot to handle but I will say she is one of the realest people on that show. I used to think JLaw was relatable but now I just find her to be exhausting and somewhat cringeworthy
jlaw just brings it every time. everybody seems to love to hate her around these parts of the internet, but she truly is so entertaining. after all this boring oscars stuff, this story simply makes me laugh. also, reality tv with an ensemble cast that has a longish history with each other can be a rather fascinating study of human behaviour and sociology. i thought we are over the high culture/ low culture nonsense of the madame bovary age. anyway, carry on with the jlaw bashing!
Trash can only be dolled up for so long before it starts to sink. Take it to the bin already.
Yes we live in that world now. Social media has given a platform for so many idiots it’s sickening.
Looking forward to seeing what Jennifer Lawrence does with Represent.Us – the progressive political organization based in Florence, MA. I saw she’s not going to be making any new movies for the next 12 months; instead, she wants to help get corruption out of politics. I think it’s fantastic! I’m a big van of the Indivisible Guide, too. So many opportunities right now to help improve our democracy and fight for what we believe in.
Oh my. I always defend Jlaw. I cannot defend calling any woman that word though. What on earth is she doing?
