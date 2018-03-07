Oh, good: Jennifer Lawrence & a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star are beefing now

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

I’ve already spent way too much time looking for the video and I cannot find it! So I’m sorry. You’ll just have to trust me when I tell you that Jennifer Lawrence was – SURPRISE – a drunk mess on Watch What Happens Live last week. She went on WWHL to promote Red Sparrow, but because J-Law is so “just like us,” she just had to show off how much she knows about inane Real Housewife programming. She has strong opinions about nearly every Real Housewife and spinoff show, just like she has strong opinions about the Kardashians, etc. Again, Jennifer is literally one of the most A-list women in Hollywood, but her real dream is to appear on a Real Housewives show. Anyway, during the course of the interview – in a clip I cannot find – Jennifer apparently called Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent a C-U-Next-Tuesday. And long story short, J-Law is now feuding with some woman on a Real Housewives spinoff show.

Lala Kent and Jennifer Lawrence are equally unfiltered. But Kent was confused and upset when Vanderpump Rules’ most famous fan dissed her on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last Thursday, where Lawrence said she believes Kent is phony for befriending her enemies. “I’m like, ‘Bitch, you’s a c–t!” she laughed.

Kent responded to Lawrence via Twitter, writing, “Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a ‘c–t’ on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don’t see you in the streets. You’re one of the highest paid actresses on the planet…you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c–t? You’re gross.” Kent deleted her tweets later Thursday night. In an interview Tuesday with Reality Checked’s Amy Phillips on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, Kent admitted she also congratulated Lawrence “on two bombed movies in a row.”

“I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, ‘Lala, what are you doing?’ She goes, ‘You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours ’cause I’m not trying to deal,’” Kent said. “So, I deleted it.”

But Lawrence’s comment had offended Kent. “The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I as such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let’s leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV,” she said. “Don’t try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!”

[From E! News]

We are living a world where a Real Housewife SPINOFF star is like “bitch aren’t you a feminist?” to Jennifer Lawrence. We are living in a world where a pretty minor reality star is given the platform to RESPOND to an A-lister’s diss… by doling out a pretty solid burn of her own. “Congrats on two bombed movies in a row” is a solid burn. It also happens to be true! Passengers and mother! were both bombs. Props to Lala Kent, whoever she is.

Film Premiere of 'Den of Thieves'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

67 Responses to “Oh, good: Jennifer Lawrence & a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star are beefing now”

  1. DiligentDiva says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I really hate Jennifer Lawrence and at this point I just want her to become irrelevant.

    Reply
  2. Miles says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Red Sparrow bombed as well. Jennifer can’t catch a break, I see.

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    How was Passengers a “bomb” and why did this woman think Lawrence had more class than this??? She doesn’t. We know this.

    Reply
    • tegteg says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:54 am

      Passengers bombed critically, but yeah it didn’t bomb $$ wise. Net profit was around $200 million.

      Reply
      • Miles says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

        The net profit was not $200 million. Studios don’t see 100% of the box office. They get half of the box office and if it’s money from international markets, it’s even less than half. That’s why most folks say a movie needs to make double in order for it to be a success but in reality if you also count the marketing for a film (depending on how big it is) a movie needs to make triple what it costs sometimes before the studio sees any green. Passengers wasn’t a bomb financially but it certainly didn’t make Sony $200 million

      • tegteg says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

        You’re right. Profit after deducting production costs was $200 million, but there’s no way of knowing what Sony’s post-production costs were and what Sony will actually walk away with after everything’s said and done. Would be very interesting to see a break down of all of that.

        I do wonder if studios are going to continue paying Lawrence $20 million per movie based on Passengers and Red Sparrow’s returns (she made $8 million more than Chris Pratt in Passengers, before the extra she earned after the movie broke even, and many think Sony made a mistake paying her so much for a movie that’s not a sequel).

      • Bridget says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:22 am

        I don’t know, that money may have actually been well spent. Can you imagine how much worse that movie would have done without Lawrence?

      • Jordan says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:59 am

        It bombed because it didn’t make as much money as they hoped. The same as Disney’s Princess and The Frog was reported as “bomb” for Disney.

        Passengers is a bomb. Princess and the frog is not.

    • lannisterforever says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Exactly, Passengers was by all accounts not a box office bomb. Smh.

      Reply
  4. HonkyTonk says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Isn’t the whole point of these shows is that everyone acts like a See You Next Tuesday eventually? Not exactly something to have a fit about.

    Reply
  5. HelloSunshine says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I love swearing, I think it’s a creative way to express yourself but that specific word is ALWAYS demeaning and always makes me cringe. Other swears are more versatile imo.
    Anyway, JLaw is so exhausting even my friend who loves her is saying girl stop now.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:52 am

      I prefer to use male body parts to swear, just to shake up the patriarchy! e.g. “Wanker, you are such a penis!”.

      Reply
      • Lensblury says:
        March 7, 2018 at 10:54 am

        I do that, too! I just recorded a song where I say “fatherf*cking” three times within one verse, because it’s a rap song and I am fed up with guys saying “motherf*cking” all the time like it’s no biggie. For a live show I took one of the worst-of-the-worst rap songs ever made, translated it into my native tongue, sat down at the keyboard and turned into a ballad. People were like, “OMG, I never even really listened to the words… that’s an awful song with such a gross message.” I’m like, “yeah, surprise!” People were shocked, grossed out and startled throughout the whole thing, but it had to be done. At the end of the performance, most people were laughing with me because I obviously made fun of what a dumb misogynist that guy is. It’s time to reclaim.

  6. MI6 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:49 am

    JLaw needs to take a long trip to rehab. Stat.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I know this is Lawrence’s thing, being unfiltered and “relatable” and talking about trashy TV, but she’s ignoring that idea of “always leave them wanting more.”

    Reply
  8. Loopy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:51 am

    The good thing abour J Law is that when she is done promoting she disappears

    Reply
  9. Kate Widdleton says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I actually agree that she shouldn’t have called her the c word. I don’t know anything about Lala (is that her real name?) but even if she does suck…pick a different word.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

    She’s about as feminist as her bffs Amy and Emma.
    Being drunk (again) and calling someone a c*nt is about as low class as it gets. Her year off couldn’t come any sooner

    Reply
  11. Chef Grace says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

    What a for shit world we live in.
    seriously instead of bashing everyone and everything, why don’t you celebs put all that energy you spend dissing and take on a cause.
    Think of the good that could be done.
    But no, it is more fun to Twitter fight.
    I am off to pull weeds. LOL

    Reply
  12. Jussie says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Passengers made 300 million with a 110 production budget. Not the big success people hoped for, but even assuming the marketing rollout was significantly more expensive than it seemed it made at least 100 million profit. Not a bomb.

    Mother! also wasn’t a bomb, it broke even.

    Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:00 am

    People say it’s “relatable” but I’ve found that I usually have nothing in common with people who are obsessed with reality TV. And yes, Jennifer is juvenile and crass–that’s who she is. I’m not sure who thinks it’s cute but I sure as hell don’t.

    Also, I hate the c-word.

    Reply
    • Cky says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:28 am

      We need to stop using women-centric words as derogatory terms.

      It does us a great disservice and just allows men to denigrate us. I feel like people put too much pressure on j-law and this is how she’s coming off, it’s the same way years ago the onion got in trouble for calling quvenzhane wallis a c-word (and she was like, 9 at the time). People always need a scapegoat, and unfortunately, it falls on women of color.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:36 am

      Agree on all counts, Kitten.

      I like her as an actress, but over the years her off screen schtick has worn thin.

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:42 am

      @Kitten I am admittedly lame enough to watch reality TV every now at then, so can’t judge her there. But I’m SO not here for women bullying other women (hence the real housewives is so not my jam) as if it’s funny or acceptable.

      It’s disgusting to go on TV and be abusive towards someone you don’t even bloody know. I can bet you my shoe JLaw would NOT speak about anyone in a position of power like that. Her Shctick is not just old and unfunny – its…awful and mean.

      Reply
  14. Gaby says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I apologize in advance, because English isn’t my first language, but what is exactly the difference between calling men “d*cks” and calling women “c*nts”? They are both kinda like the same insult, no? Or is it something like African-Americans using the N word, or gays using the F word when they are talking about themselves? Can someone help me, please?

    *BTW: I do not condone the use of any of these words, I’m asking to learn.

    Also, even if it’s a bad insult to use regarding another woman, does that really make her a fake feminist and fake pro-women? She was calling the girl on her shtick of being such a fake person. I believe there’s a difference between criticizing a woman for BEING a woman and treating her diffently then you would a man, but calling a person, any person, on their hipocrasy, mistakes, etc, is not about gender, is about character.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Unlike Australia and England, the word c*nt in the US is seen as one of the worst curse words and even people who curse a lot don’t usually say it. For some reason, people will say C U Next Tuesday but not the actual word and it’s very rarely heard on TV (even on explicit shows) unlike other curse words like f*ck, d*ckhead, etc. I guess one could say it’s a cultural language thing?

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 7, 2018 at 10:20 am

      There is no word to equal the c word when it comes to men. It is worse than that. It is demeaning and mean and always said with malice when thrown at a woman.

      Reply
    • otaku fairy says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:04 am

      Some people don’t mind too much if someone from their own group uses ‘bitch’, ‘c*nt’, ‘n***a’, ‘f*g’, etc. in certain contexts. But there will also be other people in their communities who don’t want to hear those words at all, joking or not, and will make it known to other members of their group (like Lala Kent just did) that they’re not okay with that word being used to describe them.
      I don’t know anything about Lala Kent, but since she’s not participating in any kind of misogyny herself, it’s fine for her to say she’s not okay with other women using that word to describe her. If some Kellyanne Conway/Michelle Bachmann type made this kind of statement, I wouldn’t take them seriously at all.

      Reply
  15. blndcvnthairs says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Isn’t the c word pronounced like Kent?

    Reply
  16. Natalie S says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Jennifer Lawrence is not a stupid person but she does seem to involve herself in so many stupid things. The balance between substance and obnoxious breeziness is way off.

    Reply
  17. Miss V says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    J. Law… always keeping it classy.

    Reply
  18. Lorena says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I need to see the video! Was she giving an opinion on a storyline in the show ? Am I the only one that yells at the tv when I’m watching it? Or if you’re talking about a show with friends doesn’t anyone ever say “what a bitch” or whatever to give your opinion on whatever is happening?

    Reply
  19. Adorable says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:19 am

    The more she talks,the more I dislike this Jennifer Lawrence chick & the more convinced iam that fakes her “fall”all those years ago,just to seem “like one of us”urgh!

    Reply
  20. Brooksie says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I hate to admit it but I love me all of these Bravo shows. I find them to be a nice distraction from the shitstorm that is the world right now. Lala is a lot to handle but I will say she is one of the realest people on that show. I used to think JLaw was relatable but now I just find her to be exhausting and somewhat cringeworthy

    Reply
  21. anna says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:38 am

    jlaw just brings it every time. everybody seems to love to hate her around these parts of the internet, but she truly is so entertaining. after all this boring oscars stuff, this story simply makes me laugh. also, reality tv with an ensemble cast that has a longish history with each other can be a rather fascinating study of human behaviour and sociology. i thought we are over the high culture/ low culture nonsense of the madame bovary age. anyway, carry on with the jlaw bashing!

    Reply
  22. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Trash can only be dolled up for so long before it starts to sink. Take it to the bin already.

    Reply
  23. Harryg says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Yes we live in that world now. Social media has given a platform for so many idiots it’s sickening.

    Reply
  24. crazydaisy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Looking forward to seeing what Jennifer Lawrence does with Represent.Us – the progressive political organization based in Florence, MA. I saw she’s not going to be making any new movies for the next 12 months; instead, she wants to help get corruption out of politics. I think it’s fantastic! I’m a big van of the Indivisible Guide, too. So many opportunities right now to help improve our democracy and fight for what we believe in.

    Reply
  25. Darla says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Oh my. I always defend Jlaw. I cannot defend calling any woman that word though. What on earth is she doing?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment