Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Tomb Raider’ premiere: chintzy-fab or fug?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Tomb Raider. The turnout for the red carpet was not great, which makes me wonder if the studio sort of overestimated the demand for a Lara Croft-franchise reboot? We’ll see. In any case, Alicia Vikander was the star of the carpet. She has had a Louis Vuitton contract for years, and LV dresses her for most of her biggest carpets, for better or for worse (mostly worse). This gown is LV, and I surprisingly (?) don’t hate it. Does it look sort of dated and chintzy, like drapes from the ‘70s? For sure, but they were CHIC drapes. And this is one of the best LV looks I’ve seen on Vikander in a while.
I’m generally annoyed when people get judgy about a once-handsome actor “losing his hot.” Sometimes it’s just normal aging, sometimes it’s shade directed at who the actor’s current partner is. But in Michael Fassbender’s case… my God, there’s been a steep decline in the past few years, right? He went from the wild-haired Irish-ginger rogue to… whatever this is. Is it just hair loss? It just feels like he completely lost his mojo.
Kristin Scott Thomas went from playing Winston Churchill’s cardboard-cutout wife in The Darkest Hour to playing Lara Croft’s mother in Tomb Raider. Hey, everyone does what they need to do to make their mortgage payments! As for her ensemble… I would have loved this when I was a 14-year-old goth.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
RE Fasbender: I still would
Me too. He’s still very attractive to me.
I really like Alicia’s dress too!
Same same
yep. still very much smashable.
I think it’s just that his hair is slicked down/back and that ages him.
While the colors in Alicia’s dress aren’t my favorite, I still think it is very pretty.
Me too! He looks really good in men’s breeches too. Anybody seen him in Jane Eyre? What a packed lunch, lmao
ooooo yes
Yup, I’ll join that queue. I’ve never really found him hot in still photos anyway, but in movement? Ye gads, his mojo is doing just fine.
Oh thanks, I keep saying this.
He’s hot hot hot in motion because he has a sort of raw charisma and sexual presence.
It’s not about being pretty at all.
BTW pretty boys are never very hot to me.
And photos do not get me excited at all. It’s lost on me how men look at ads with models and get turned on. The same does not happen to me neither with women or men. It’s very rare.
She doesn’t wear much makeup, does she? I mostly remember her as very bland on the red carpet. Does she refuse to put makeup? Does she have an ‘ all natural always’ mantra? If so, I respect that. But i feel like she has some makeup on but they haven’t got it right.
If her skin is this even-toned and glowy with no make up, I’m envious. But I think he does wear it, just not much around the eyes/colors?
I actually love the fabric but the cut of the dress is blah and I hate the wings. Would love to see this print on a more interesting cut of dress.
I agree. And I also think the dress would look better on someone paler or darker than her. It doesn’t work with her conplexion.
I think Alicia looks GLORIOUS! The color plays perfectly against her warm skin…and she looks happy…and Fassbender…LAWD…you’re either hot or you’re not…he is SO THE FORMER!!!! I generally don’t do action movies like this…but I’m interested in this one….
I love it too, everything about it.
Yes Fassy’s aging but to be honest the more he moves away from generic leading man roles to more character work the better. Whatever else anyone may think, he’s a FANTASTIC actor.
OK what’s the deal with this movie? What’s it tracking? Big remake but I get zero sense of anticipation for it (this and poor Pacific Rim 2). I’m just not seeing any excitement.
I think he’s a great actor also. But…in these particular pictures, he looks like a banker. The one who turns you down for a loan.
Well his next movie is such a character work – some kung fu sh*t movie with Hasselhoff and arnold schwarzenegger. What a flop for a serious, oscar nom actor. Fas apparently has a big problems apart no good projects – she is a havy smoker, drinker and some said he like drugs. And sorry, but his looks is a mess.
But the problem is that his work has been suffering too. I can’t remember when was the last time he was in a good movie.
I love him so much as an actor, but he has been making really bad choice.
And my god, he used to do it so much for me. I really had a Michael Fassbender problem: not anymore !
But I agree with Kaiser, he really lost his mojo: both physically and profesionnaly
Fassbender is still hot but he is only 2 years older than me at 40 but looks like he is closer to 50 🙄
I think Alicia looks very pretty. I can’t quite make out what Kristin is wearing, but I like her hair.
This is … fine? A bit boring for her. But she generally looks fab.
It’s pretty easy to see what lead to the decline. The man partied hard. Smoking, alcohol and possibly other substances will screw your skin and body overall. Especially with that complexion.
I think this is the best that Alicia has ever looked.
That dress has to be custom made and I love the way hits the floor perfectly.
She does always seem to do the ‘natural look’ but I think makeup is gorgeous here and has a nice flush of colour for once in her lips which really compliments the colours in the dress.
Oh and to whomever it was that posted that video link on here yesterday (thank you) of Alicia winning the T.V competition as a young child back in Sweden – my God you can really see that she does have the exact same face here in these photos.
I love the dress on her. It’s well made and it fits her perfectly.
I haven’t seen Scott-Thomas since Gosford Park. I love that movie.
First, I don’t like AV because she has Fassy in bed with her. That said I shall begin
I love this dress but her hair is all wrong and she looks uncomfortable. But the dress is a win.
And Fassy, yeah I still would but just for some fun. My love of being with him forever is gone
I think she looks beautiful. I love her body language.
No matter what they put her in, she always looks like she is wearing someone else’s clothes. And I could never muster up the interest to see anything she is in. She just has no presence. Bland. I’d rather see Danai or Lupita as the Tomb Raider.
Fassbender looks exactly the same that he always has. I’ve never liked him or found him attractive. He’s always looked gross with his yellow shark teeth and boozey aura. So to claim he somehow “lost his hot” recently is hilarious.
I think she looks fabulous, love the whole look, but would have preferred something less floral and a bit edgier in keeping with the movie.
Does this new reboot have a lot of fan boys wanting to actually see a movie though? Video games turned movie haven’t been making money for the last few years plus I’ve read a lot of comments everywhere where people are disappointed with her casting.
It’s lucky it’s not going to be released this weekend because Black Panther is still reigning in the box office plus this new Disney movie will premiere in the theatre which will probably take the reign over BP.
I love the style of the dress, but I’m lukewarm on the fabric. The flowers take away from the styling of the dress. I’d like the fabric better on another dress.
And Fassy is still hot.
oh Fassy, my forever hollywood BF! his hair is too short and too dark now. Also, too-short scruff, the man needs more facial hair!
I absolutely love the dress and the earrings. The hairstyle could be better, less plain, and her face looks sleepy
I agree on Fassy’s mojo losing.
I would have loved Thomas’ dress in another color, like dark purple.
I am full on conspiracy theory-ing these two. I feel (ie no proof, totally imagining) like they have a fake marriage of convenience and she has some chemical dependency issues…
But anyway… In real life, love the dress.
Sounds like too many blind items have infected your brain.
If anyone has issues it’s 100% HIM.
I think they seem fake too. Kinda remind me of JenJusten. But I don’t necessarily seem like a marriage of convenience. Probably some real affection/friendship there as well as some explicit awareness of how the relationship benefits both of their careers.
That said, he totally seems like the one with the substance issues. He looks horrible.
“explicit awareness of how the relationship benefits both of their careers”
It’s done literally nothing for either of their careers though? She was an Oscar winner already, and he’s a flameout.
I actually love this dress on her. Not everyone could pull it off.
Kristin Scott Thomas is about to turn 58 and she looks amazing! Her dress or whatever she’s wearing doesn’t do it for me but I love her hair and makeup.
She looks really beautiful, I love her styling.
The dress is divine.
I don’t even mind the “natural” makeup that is washing her out because THE DRESS.
This dress is beautiful. Really gorgeous. I just don’t see her carrying an action film in terms of public interest.
Love the color of this dress, it looks good with her skin tone.
I’m excited to watch tomb raider just because I was such a huge fan of the original, but keeping expectations low.
Kristin looks very elegant. I’m always surprised to see her turn up in commercial films.
I don’t hate Alicia’s dress. I would never choose it for myself, but it’s not as terrible as most stuff LV puts her in.
Fassbender doesn’t look that different to me, but I never paid that much attention to him, so maybe I’m not seeing it.
That dress is amazing!!! It’s one of my favorites from this week (Oscars included!)
I don’t think it’s hair loss. Look at his hairline from years ago, the hair was nover his best quality. I think for me it’s been the change in his behavior. As soon as he dod not get that Oscar for Shame, it seems like he got so pissed and offended, he hardly bothers to promote his movies. Like he is above all the promo aspect of the work. Whatever you feel about Hollywood and it’s rules, it seems to me it is common decency to talk about your work, especially if that work includes public, such as movie goers.
As for Alicia – she looks nice here, though I have no interest in seeing this movie
So is that from the Carol Brady kitchen table collection?
Fassbender looks so old compared to her… from the very beginning they don’t look great together
I like that. Chintzy fab. It is!
Love Alicia’s dress! She’s wearing it very well, too.
