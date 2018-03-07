Matthew McConaughey is grateful for his wife, ‘who doesn’t want to change me’



Matthew McConaughey is a laid back guy who does his own thing. When I started this blog in 2006 we would get paparazzi photos of him barbecuing and drinking beers outside his airstream trailer, which was his only home. He was already a movie star at the point and he was living out of a trailer. He would regularly exercise outside barefoot, sometimes with his toothbrush sticking out the side of his mouth. Of course we’ve all heard about the naked bongo playing.

McConaughey has never been a “party on yachts with supermodels” type of celebrity. He met Camila Alves when he was living in that trailer. She knew what she was getting into and she was cool with that. Of course he did buy a mansion (he lives next door to Pink!), married Camila in 2012, had three kids with her and the rest is history. We’ve never heard a peep about him being unfaithful or creepy. Not that he should get a cookie for being a decent guy, but that seems rare in his industry. At an event on Sunday (not the Oscars), McConaughey was asked what he’s grateful for. He said his kids and his wife, who lets him be himself. McConaughey was at an event held by the City Gala charity, where he was being given the 2018 Inspiration Honoree Award. He’s very active with his JK Living Foundation, which encourages high school students to live healthy lives:

Matthew McConaughey… took part in a Q&A with City Gala founder Ryan Long, and kicked off the conversation with his trademark phrase: “Alright, alright, alright.” When Long asked McConaughey what he’s most thankful for, the Texas native responded, “My life, three healthy children,” before adding, “[and] my wife Camila [Alves,] who doesn’t want to change me.” The Oscar winner also added that one of his favorite quotes, “just keep livin,” comes from spiritually wanting to keep his late father — who passed away in 1992 while “making love” to his mother — alive… When Us Weekly caught up with his brother, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey, in January 2017, he opened up about the advice his younger sibling had given him about staying genuine in the industry as he took on a role in an A&E reality show called Rooster & Butch. “I think some of the best advice was when [my business partner] Butch [Gilliam] and I agreed to get into this show business. He [Matthew] just said, ‘Whatever you do, you guys just be you,’” he told Us. “Just be you and it’s going to be great. Just be you no matter what.’”

[From US Weekly]

I haven’t covered McConaughey in a while and I always enjoy him. He has homespun wisdom and such a unique way of looking at the world. I love that advice he gave his brother about staying true to himself. This is food for thought for me, in that it’s relationship goals to find someone who lets you be yourself, and who appreciates your uniqueness. I bet he does the same for Camila. These two go to events and support each other, but they’re low key. I want to see them grow old together.

Also, I haven’t checked out Camila’s Instagram before and it’s a gem.

I love Camila’s outfit at the airport. That jacket!

