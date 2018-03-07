Matthew McConaughey is grateful for his wife, ‘who doesn’t want to change me’

Matthew McConaughey is a laid back guy who does his own thing. When I started this blog in 2006 we would get paparazzi photos of him barbecuing and drinking beers outside his airstream trailer, which was his only home. He was already a movie star at the point and he was living out of a trailer. He would regularly exercise outside barefoot, sometimes with his toothbrush sticking out the side of his mouth. Of course we’ve all heard about the naked bongo playing.
McConaughey has never been a “party on yachts with supermodels” type of celebrity. He met Camila Alves when he was living in that trailer. She knew what she was getting into and she was cool with that. Of course he did buy a mansion (he lives next door to Pink!), married Camila in 2012, had three kids with her and the rest is history. We’ve never heard a peep about him being unfaithful or creepy. Not that he should get a cookie for being a decent guy, but that seems rare in his industry. At an event on Sunday (not the Oscars), McConaughey was asked what he’s grateful for. He said his kids and his wife, who lets him be himself. McConaughey was at an event held by the City Gala charity, where he was being given the 2018 Inspiration Honoree Award. He’s very active with his JK Living Foundation, which encourages high school students to live healthy lives:
Matthew McConaughey… took part in a Q&A with City Gala founder Ryan Long, and kicked off the conversation with his trademark phrase: “Alright, alright, alright.”
When Long asked McConaughey what he’s most thankful for, the Texas native responded, “My life, three healthy children,” before adding, “[and] my wife Camila [Alves,] who doesn’t want to change me.”
The Oscar winner also added that one of his favorite quotes, “just keep livin,” comes from spiritually wanting to keep his late father — who passed away in 1992 while “making love” to his mother — alive…
When Us Weekly caught up with his brother, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey, in January 2017, he opened up about the advice his younger sibling had given him about staying genuine in the industry as he took on a role in an A&E reality show called Rooster & Butch.
“I think some of the best advice was when [my business partner] Butch [Gilliam] and I agreed to get into this show business. He [Matthew] just said, ‘Whatever you do, you guys just be you,’” he told Us. “Just be you and it’s going to be great. Just be you no matter what.’”
I haven’t covered McConaughey in a while and I always enjoy him. He has homespun wisdom and such a unique way of looking at the world. I love that advice he gave his brother about staying true to himself. This is food for thought for me, in that it’s relationship goals to find someone who lets you be yourself, and who appreciates your uniqueness. I bet he does the same for Camila. These two go to events and support each other, but they’re low key. I want to see them grow old together.
Also, I haven’t checked out Camila’s Instagram before and it’s a gem.
I love Camila’s outfit at the airport. That jacket!
Photos credit: WENN and Backgrid
I have a shiny moto jacket that looks just like that…IT IS HOTT!!! Elevates ANY outfit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Envious!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they seem like a cool couple. I like the way they aren’t in the spot light all the time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems like a handful, more power to her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked like she wasn’t feeling well at the Oscars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got scared when I saw their pic because we rarely get news on them, I thought it was a divorce announcement! Whew, very sweet comments and hopefully they make it to the end:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! Lol this and I love her American Girl doll smile in the top pic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a different kind of guy, and I don’t think she tries to change him at all. I remember an interview I saw with an actor. I can’t remember who it was. Paul Bettany maybe? I can’t remember. But anyway, they were in an Irish bar, drinking. And later in the evening he looks over and Matthew is dancing by himself, and he’s all slunk down. He showed the way he was dancing, and it’s just how you would imagine a very high Matthew to be dancing, remembering back to his naked bongo drumming. It was hysterical. He said he told Matthew he was leaving and left him there still dancing by himself at the bar, just kind of bent down, arms out, swaying, feeling the music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best partners bring out the best in you, and don’t try to change you or fix you. I remember reading years ago that he had all the money in the world but chose to live on the beach in a trailer. Also, see his movie surfer dude (it’s so bad it’s good). I think he basically is that character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like a guy with personality, but feel like I’m living in a solitary box when I’m with them. They seem to just want an audience, and suck up all the oxygen. This type of smiling crazed but successful man is soooo aluring, but when they “get to be themselves” it CAN become a one man show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I met them at a Red Sox game about a decade ago when she was pregnant with their first kid. They seemed to compliment one another very well and while he was signing autographs and posing for pictures with people, he was also very attentive to whether she was comfortable (it was a really damp night at Fenway) and whether she needed anything. By the standards of his industry, they’ve been together a long time, I hope that continues for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meaning “she’s fine with me cheating and cleans up my messes”
Hey, if it works for them…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What cheating?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I highly doubt there is any cheating going on. If anything, it would be an open type of situation, but I don’t get that feeling with these two. They seem to have a good partnership and understanding of one another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*side-eye*
Huh?
@Yeahright Please. She’s a black Latina, with a strong personality from what I’ve heard – ain’t no way she’d abide what you’re describing, and why would she have to? Yours was a sad attempt at denigrating their relationship and making her look like he’s doing her a favor just being with her. No. One reason I’ve always liked Matthew, he recognizes Queens, and seems to treat them accordingly.You can tell he worships her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So we’re claiming his wife as black?
Is Adriana Lima “Black” too?
Please!
He is a messy ass Hollywood celeb who might “worship” his wife but I guarantee he cheats.
Which has nothing to do with her being black but knowing the price that comes with celebrity.
I’m sure there are men somewhere on the planet that don’t cheat, but celebrity men aren’t among those men.
She’s gorgeous and might have some Afro Latina in her family but calling her “black” is being obtuse!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@yeahright It’s really ok. Chill.
The part about her having African in her lineage isn’t designed to upset YOU, it’s just my, her own, and her country’s observation. Why does that offend you? What a bizarre insulting reaction.
FYI: It’s how she is classified in Brazil. So if you have a problem with it, take it up with her family and her country. I’m sure she is proud of her background and ethnic makeup.
But it’s called ‘Pardo,’ which is a race/skin color category used by the Brazilian census or Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) it refers to mixed race individuals of West african, European (Portugese) and Indigenous (Native Indian)- which makes her not dissimilar from many African Americans. That’s also obvious.
As to her unwillingness to put up with bs from MM, or any man who wouldn’t treat her well – am I making a presumption? Sure, but not anymore than you are by insinuating she’d be his doormat.
Am I taking license and affording her attributes she may not possess? That’s a possibility. But since I have read a few interviews, and watched her design show, and since I have familiarity with Latinas and Black women (my family tree) I’m pretty certain she wouldn’t take that ish lying down.
But back to you…why so angry? Camila has every right – as much as you do, to claim her west african heritage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Yeahright Lol You guarantee he cheats? Hun, please. You can’t “guarantee” anything about someone you don’t even know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do they “classify” people in Brazil? I know you have to tick boxes of classification in the USA, but we do not do that in my country. What about Brazil?
If there is any type of differentiation is absolutely unofficial and it would be discriminatory if it is derogative. skin color is not referred about, only if you belong to a certain specific culture then it is worth mentioning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you provide a link this cheating claim? I think we’re all pretty up to date with gossip and I can’t recall any cheating rumors with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you like a side of fries with all that assumption?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Side of fries…lols
Seriously, you all make my day. Thank you. No snark, all sincerity. 💚
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously I don’t know them, but I don’t get a cheater vibe from him. I think he found a beautiful woman who doesn’t mind his quirks so he’s as happy as a pig in sh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’d ever cheat. It’d be a waist of his time to carry around the burden of lying and covering up. He seems like he wants his mind, body and soul to be carefree without any guilt or remorse dragging him down. Of course he has plenty of opportunity. Women probably through their selves at him, but I think he cares about what kind of a man he is especially now that he has kids. If he ever met someone that he really started to care about and fall in love with would be the only way he’d ever drop his standards, but I don’t think even then. He’s been around the bend a few times already and now he wants a conscious, quality family life with the woman he chose to marry for better or worse. Why risk breaking up your family for a greener-grass situation. He’s too smart, experienced and contented to do something so stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never actually fnoticed that before, we really haven’t heard anything bad about him and that is rare these days. He really does seem like one of the good ones. We always thought that of Matt Damon but seems like it was Matthew M all along
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love these two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many think that marriage and kids is going to change who a person is. Maybe they modify their behavior for awhile but people never really change. Look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and all those years she wasted trying to get him to be a better person, a loyal husband and attentive father. Got her nowhere. Total joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have issues with the word, “let” in this context. Oh wow, someone lets you be who you are and you’re supposed to be grateful? If you “let” someone change you, or try change yourself for someone else, then the issue is you giving up who you are to suit someone else’s needs/wants. “Let” them go find someone who suits their needs exactly and you be you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I remember a friend getting into this terminology years ago when someone used the phrase. I think “letting someone be…” gets used very loosely and freely, and doesn’t necessarily mean one’s partner is actively and formally granting permission. I think the person at the receiving end perceives that their partner is accepting and tolerant, and is relieved because they’ve seen it can be otherwise. It creates a comfortable and nurturing atmosphere for self-expression and individuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Let’ in this context doesn’t mean ‘allow’. If you look at cognates of the word ‘let’ in other languages, it often also means ‘leave’ . Think of the phrase ‘leave it alone’ (or let it be).
‘Let me be myself’ is another similar phrase, where the meaning is more ‘leave me to be myself (doesn’t interfere)’. Let and leave have become two separate words in English, but it seems that some phrases using the word let in the sense of leave have remained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This warms my cold, cynical heart. Good on them. It’s noting to scoff at, really. To be loved for being exactly who you are, after kids, after a long time together, that is truly a gift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1. Goals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I wish more couples could love & respect one another & concentrate on their family and love over time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t he a Trump support? But anyways congrats on making it work in Hollyweird. Most of them can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sexy couple inside and out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knew one of his HS classmates who said he was a nice guy. When he had the trailer, he stopped at a business near the Interstate in my town and happily posed for photos with employees.
I think he’s just a person who marches to his own drum beat, and values family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often see Matthew and Camilla (separately) around town with their kids (in Texas). I m always respectful and never bother them- I just watch them 😀- people around don’t even notice or recognize them. During my brief interactions with him, he is always kind and very nice. Talks to me first and looks at me in the eyes. I believe he is a good guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. He just nods and says hello in passing like every other person around here does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow is she ever pretty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she? Long thought she was beautiful in the best sense of the word statuesque. She carries herself with dignity. But that dress is not her best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s possible in Hollywood to be a person happy and satisfied with the choices you’ve made and having kids and a wife he seems like the guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t try to change my husband if I had the financial means to pay people to clean up his messes and fix the shit he breaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Same. But I sense it’s more about changing the essence of a person, not their household skills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems like a decent enough bloke, but didn’t he vocally speak out against calls to rename the Redsk* ns something less racist? Not stellar, if I am remembering correctly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem happy and well suited to each other, and he seems a lot happier in general once he rebooted his career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse