Charlize Theron in a Dior tuxedo at the ‘Gringo’ premiere: amazing or meh?

Premiere of 'Gringo' - Arrivals

Here are photos from the LA premiere of Gringo last night. I keep seeing the trailers for Gringo and I guess it’s supposed to be dark humor/action? Something like that. It has a great cast, which makes me hope it has a good script. Charlize Theron leads the ensemble, and she decided to go for a more menswear-inspired look in a Dior Haute Couture tuxedo. This looks… amazing. At first I questioned the sheer blouse underneath, but I think it works well upon closer inspection.

Sidenote: the full-length trailer for Charlize’s next movie, Tully, was just released. She reunited with the Young Adult team – Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody – for a story about motherhood and growing up and holy crap Ron Livingston. This is the movie where Charlize gained a lot of weight. Here’s the trailer:

It looks good, right? It looks like a movie that Diablo Cody wrote.

Back to the premiere of Gringo… I’m also including photos of the rest of the cast, plus Lupita Nyong’o, who was there and she posed with her friend David Oyelowo for some reason. Amanda Seyfried’s wearing an H&M Conscious Exclusive dress made out of recycled materials. And the dude with Joel Edgerton is his… brother? Oh, and Paris Jackson was there because she has a small part in the film.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

54 Responses to “Charlize Theron in a Dior tuxedo at the ‘Gringo’ premiere: amazing or meh?”

  1. Snazzy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Love the tux, hate the shoes

    Reply
  2. Beluga says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I’m questioning the fishnet stockings tbh

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Is Charlize wearing fishnet stockings under those pants?

    Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I lost all focus when my eyes went down to her feet. WHAT WAS SHE THINKING AND WHO EVER DRESSED HER!?!

    Paris looks like a train wreck that is about to happen. Like, I see the flashing lights that the train is coming pretty soon.

    Reply
    • deets says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:04 am

      From the calf down she looks like my granny going to an evening special Euchre tournament.

      The tux is gorgeous though. Her face is regal. Just hide those feet.

      Sh*t. Is she making an anti Tarantino statement here? I would highly enjoy if her ugly footwear choice was a middle finger to Tarantino, but too tinfoil hat?

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        March 7, 2018 at 8:47 am

        Thank you Deets! Exactly. I was thinking, damn and I make fun of my mom when she wears that type of footwear and add the stockings. Well, if she sees this photo she will be all smiles next time I see her at church!

      • magnoliarose says:
        March 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

        Hahaha. He has foot fetishes, and she does have a twisted sense of humor, but I don’t know. I may choose to believe this just because its funny. lol
        I love menswear especially tuxedos and would love to have one of these. But the shoes are all kinds of hell no.

  5. Lala says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Charlize…RARELY makes a fashion misstep…HOWEVA…the cut/length/shape of those pants…coupled with that unfortunate shoes AND stocking combo…makes me want to PLOTZ!!!!! She would have fared better with a cropped pant and a KILLER stiletto in a dramatic color….and one thing I WILL say for Paris Jackson…SHE GIVES GREAT FACE!!!!

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:58 am

      You said “pant” and that always cracks me up. Just like slacks. I don’t know why. lol

      Paris has a stunning face I just wish she didn’t look high all the time. It worries me about her since she has a history of self harm and a suicide attempt. I don’t feel like anyone is looking after her properly.

      You used plotz. Major points for correct usage of Yiddish from me. 💖

      Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Charlize is pretty much my girl crush. She always looks fierce and unlike many of her peers, the girl can act with a vengeance. Amanda is looking rather fetching herself.

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Here to say that I LOVED Yound Adult so will be all over Tully.

    Reply
  8. mr burns says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:00 am

    CT looks gorgeous!

    Reply
  9. Elizabeth says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Yes that’s Joel’s brother Nash Edgerton.
    He’s older and is also in the film business as an Actor, Writer, Stuntman and is mainly a Director these days.
    I’m pretty sure that he’s the reason Joel even got into the movie buisiness here in Australia.
    Talented boys.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:10 am

    The shoes absolutely ruin it.

    Joel’s pants are too short.

    Reply
  11. Patricia says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I don’t know, from the preview Tully looks like a sad portrayal of motherhood. Yes it’s incredibly hard and days run together and you sometimes feel like you’re not even a person anymore. But mixed in, all the time, every day, is so so so much joy. So much laughter. I didn’t see even a flash of joy about the children in that preview. To me it just looks sad. The joy is what keeps you going.

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

      Yes, of course there is joy throughout a lifetime of parenting. IDK how old your children are. My last two are juniors in HS. I think this is a sweet ( bittersweet at times ) ode to the sacrifices of motherhood, and there is joy for me looking back at how we all survived…quite literally. It is truly a huge and humbling task ( raising one or several children ), and this gives permission to mothers of young ones to accept that their feelings are normal and valid, and gives perspective and satisfaction to those moms whose jobs are almost or are completely finished.

      I think it will also be beneficial for spouses and adult children who are not yet parents themselves.

      Reply
  12. SJhere says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I don’t like the tux at all. It looks K-Mart fabric, and the hose and shoes are wrong.
    And, it’s tough enough these days. Could we get a comedy to see at the movies? A comedy not full of poo jokes but well written and funny.

    Reply
  13. Reef says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:32 am

    This suit is poorly tailored. It’s too big by like a half inch all over. This whole outfit feels like she just remembered she had an event and had to get ready in 20 minutes. If so, me too, girl. Me too.

    Reply
  14. sunnydeereynolds says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:45 am

    NO Charlize. Just NO. That sheer blouse, stockings and that tacky shoes is a mess!

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Amanda Seyfried is so beautiful. However, with her hair styled like that she looks like a well groomed show dog with long curly ears. A cocker spaniel? King Charles spaniel? I can’t decide.

    Reply
  16. Hoping says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Theron looks like a taller copy of Johansson here! Hate the shoes and the shirt.

    Reply
  17. Gaby says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

    All ruined by the hem of those pants and those shoes! God, what was she thinking?

    Reply
  18. Panthress says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Two beautiful women and two bad choices. I agree that Charlize looks if she forgot that she had a premiere to attend and quickly darted into Kmart and grabbed an outfit. The other no is lupita. That dress isn’t her best look. Yet, she still looks beautiful. I am so jealous. I would have looked terrible in that dress.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Love the tux jacket, hate the blouse, pants and shoes.

    Reply
  20. supersoft says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    These are the movies i wanna watch. Cant wait for Tully to come to my city.

    Reply
  21. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I hate to say it, but all the black dresses make me think of halloween costumes.
    I concur with the group opinion about CT’s tux/ accoutrements.

    Reply
  22. Jana says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Queen of Hollywood

    Reply
  23. Cher says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:21 am

    The fishnet stockings and the shoes spoil the outfit.

    Reply
  24. Mrs. Darcy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Agree the feet/shoes and stockings are a PROBLEM, but the tux I like, mainly I like the shirt underneath the blazer combo, it looks way more fresh and modern to me than the whole “tux with nothing underneath” thing. The pants are maybe a little awkward, not crazy about the front pleat.

    Reply
  25. magnoliarose says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I can relate to those drained, tired moments being a mother and wanting to run away and start fresh in some small village in a foreign country and be the mysterious stranger who charms everyone and becomes a beloved essential part of the community. What they notice behind my joy is a hint of secrecy and sadness. SUURRE I have been there. I ride a bike everywhere and wave at all my new friends. This thought occasionally crosses my mind.
    Preferably a seaside village so I can have profound moments of staring across the ocean with the wind whipping my hair around looking like a forlorn, lonely figure. In this dream, I drink a lot of tea and wine and take up painting landscapes while wearing a straw hat with my adopted dog and cats running around my perfect garden.

    Funny how this dream always pops into my head when I am grocery shopping, and my two youngest decide that a public meltdown is just the ticket. My bolter chooses to run while the other is doing body circles on the floor whining. I manage to drag them out looking like a mean Mommy when suddenly they decide moment is over and are all smiles and cuteness. This happened a few days ago.

    Reply
  26. chlo says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Didn’t Lainey from laineygossip.com where a very similar tux to the Oscars (except different color). Lainey looked amazing! Charlize’s styling team should have taken notes.

    Reply
  27. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I would like to point out that Diablo Cody also wrote Jennifer’s Body, so….this could go either way.

    Reply

