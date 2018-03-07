Duchess Kate repeated a lacy Seraphine for a visit to her Place2Be patronage

The Duchess of Cambridge officially opens the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be

I joked last week that with the sudden flurry of appearances and events for the Duchess of Cambridge, perhaps Lifetime would make a new movie about her. I suggested the title The True Meaning of Keen. But now I have to suggest a gaudier Lifetime title… Buttons & Lace: The Truer Meaning of Keen. Kate stepped out for the second day in a row this week to visit one of her patronages, Place2Be. Kate’s keenness in the wake of Meghan Markle’s entrance into the royal fold continues to beg the question: where was all this keenness in the previous seven years?

For today’s event, Keen Kate repeated a lace maternity look from Seraphine, one of her go-to labels for maternitywear. Kate wore this dress recently, during her Sweden-Norway tour (she wore this in Norway). I understand the repeat – it’s a stretchy dress which fits her bump anywhere from 5 months pregnant to 8 months pregnant. It’s also a classic example of Kate’s style – high-necked, ruffled, lacy, and rather dated. But hey, at least she repeated *something* from her extravagant wardrobe during that tour. You can read more about Kate’s visit to Place2Be here.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that it’s quite possible that Kate will give birth on St. George’s Day in Britain. St. George is the patron saint of England, and St. George’s Day is April 23rd. I agree that she’s probably due around then – I don’t think Kate would be doing so many appearances right now if she was due on April 1st. I think she’s due in the later half of April. I’ve always believed that Prince George was late (as first babies usually are) and that Charlotte was a few days early. Who knows though. Most British betters still believe Kate is pregnant with a girl and that’s my feeling as well. I don’t think they’ll name her Victoria. My baby-naming mojo says Alice or Margaret.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

59 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeated a lacy Seraphine for a visit to her Place2Be patronage”

  1. halliego says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:03 am

    i wonder what makes people here think lace and or modesty is dated……

    Reply
  2. littlemissnaughty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:05 am

    She looks great. I don’t think it’s MM who’s responsible for this new keenness. I think it’s more likely that Chuck put his foot down in the wake of Philip’s retirement and his mother’s obviously advanced age. I mean he and Camilla can’t hold down the fort alone.

    Reply
    • Lolo says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

      This. ^^ This was always the plan and I do think both the Queen and Charles are responsible for the escalation (just as they were fine with them not doing much for five years). They’ve been saying for awhile that they would move to London when George started school and become full time royals. No one believed them because they’ve lied so much. Also I think MM got the same speech. She’s emphasized multiple times that she understands it’s a job. She’s had one before so she’s probably more familiar with what that means but I think all four of them are getting their marching orders from higher up.

      Reply
    • Cynical Ann says:
      March 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

      I’ve said all along that it was Prince Philip who forced their hand by retiring. I think he figured they’d start stepping up years ago, and he’d be able to scale back. When it was clear that wasn’t going to happen, he had to make the unprecedented step of officially retiring. Then they had zero choice.

      Reply
  3. Alix says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Not a fan of Alice and not convinced that Willnot/Kannot are in a rush to honor the late Princess Margaret (though Rose would be a nice nod in that direction). I’d be on board with another of the Georgian-era names: Caroline, Sophia, Amelia, Augusta…

    Reply
  4. Kitty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:12 am

    She looks great, can’t believe she’s due next month. I literally looked like a whale at eight months pregnant.

    Reply
  5. Loopy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:17 am

    This is a legit quesrion concerning the royals,is their work just to attend events and their charities? Ofcourse they have assistants but do they have to do any administration work,research, write up reports with recommendations for their charities,do they have physical office/desks where they sit their royal behinds and Do Work?

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:23 am

      I wonder about the length of their visits and the depth of content. Perhaps the depth is pre-visit, which makes sense, but the length is surely more than 15 minutes here or there (I’m hoping).

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:30 am

      They attend meetings.

      Reply
      • FLORC says:
        March 7, 2018 at 9:11 am

        Meeting. Photos.
        End of it all they are seen as caring about their country and a cause gets awareness with name drop press.

        There was said to be a huge issue early on with Kate’s patronages. She would ignore or cancel last minute ruining a day of work lost and money wasted in prep to go shopping or vacation.

        Now she’s working so… yay.

    • LAK says:
      March 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Lobbit: the simple answer to your question is No.

      All the work is done by the assistants. If the royal is interested, they read the notes and learn about the issue at their own convenience. They may even request certain details included in their (future) speeches. And in rare cases follow up on their point of interest.

      If not, it goes no further than an acknowledgement of their presence at an engagement / meeting or photo op and or reading the crib notes prior to the engagement.

      And as William famously told one charity as he was greeting them, he doesn’t read the crib notes!!!

      Reply
  6. ABC says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:25 am

    What is she wearing? Seriously. This is daytime Kate, how about a smart blouse and trousers, or even a print dress. DAYTIME! She looks like she got lost going home the night before and had to turn up in her party wear. How can anyone with the resources she has get it so wrong time after time after time. If I turned up to the office looking like that they would laugh me out the door.

    Reply
  7. Va Va Kaboom says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I’m sorry, but Kate is roughly 6 weeks away from giving birth to her third child in less than 5 years and she looks like that… my God that woman was built to be pregnant! I wish I could carry my kebab baby half as well.

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Why is it a big deal that she is’ working’ towards the end of her pregnancy? Most women work till like the week before they give birth (unless there are medical complications obvs), in order to maximize their mat leave with the baby. Is it a big deal because she is historically lazy?

    Reply
  9. Scarlet Vixen says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Awww…My mum’s name was Alice Margaret, and while she always hated her middle name I always liked the combination (her mother’s name was also Alice). My mum passed away last year, so I would love it if Kate named their baby Alice Margaret.

    Reply
  10. sunnydeereynolds says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Eh. She looks great here and she’s working so I won’t start reaching for anything negative to say.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 8:57 am

    The lace isn’t really my taste but she looks nice. My usual complaint–stand up straight!

    Reply
  12. Sherry says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I think her keenness stems from her knowing after the baby is born, she’ll be taking it easy for a long period of time. The birth is happening just as Meghan is about to shine as a royal bride and doing all sorts of royal “firsts” which will have the media putting Meghan everywhere all the time. Meghan especially seems to be genuinely keen on getting to work right away, so Kate doesn’t want to look like a lazy royal in comparison to her new sister-in-law.

    Reply
  13. Really says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Yep, it’s either lace or buttons. That said, she looks great though.

    Reply
  14. Becks says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I can’t remember how I felt about this dress in Norway lol but I like it here. sure its more lace and velvet trim etc but I like the color on her and it looks relatively comfortable. She’s worn way worse even in the past two weeks, lol.

    Reply
  15. Lilabrooke says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Wondering if after they have this baby, that they will try for one more and make it 4? I like Margaret or Caroline much more than Alice.

    Reply
  16. Aerohead21 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I’m not saying she needs a low neckline, but with her bump and boobs, that high neckline is making her look scrunched! Honestly, the extra weight looks good on her in my opinion so I’m not even trying to criticize her size. It’s more a styling thing at this point.

    Reply
  17. Jess says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I’m not a big fan of lace but I think the dress looks nice on her. It’s weird looking from the side because of the line but from the front it’s decent. Keen Kate doesn’t bother me, she had big shoes to fill from Diana and she was never going to live up to that.

    Reply
  18. Adele Dazeem says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I’m just here to say I think she’s having a boy.

    Reply
  19. vava says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Not a fan of this dress.

    Reply
  20. Kitty says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Maybe Kate will now get a royal order since she has been working a lot this year.

    Reply
  21. Jaygee says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:37 am

    There is always an issue with the fit of her clothes. Waist is usually a tad too high, proportions are usually too small. I think she needs tall sized clothing rather than trying to wear regular women’s clothing. Or she could wear custom.

    Reply
  22. Cee says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:48 am

    That’s a cocktail dress at best. She has other daywear maternity clothes, so WHY wear this?
    I also agree she must be due in late April so good on her for actually showing up before April is here. We all know we won’t see her at least 6 months in.

    Reply
  23. notasugarhere says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:50 am

    There is already a Margaret fairly close, Princess Margaret’s granddaughter Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones. Not sure they’d repeat.

    It isn’t like they’d be naming a daughter after Princess Margaret. William couldn’t be bothered to leave his skiing vacation with the Middletons to attend the 10th anniversary service for the passing of Queen Mum and Princess Margaret.

    Hmmm. Then again, maybe Princess Margaret and her love of Mustique might get her a nod. Or as a nod to Scotland and St Andrews in some way.

    Reply
  24. Berry says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:46 am

    It will be interested to see if William is more attentive in public to Charlotte once Kate is busy with Baby Cambridge 3.0.

    Reply
    • huckle says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

      He’s not attentive to his wife or kids right now so why would he be more so to Charlotte after Kate has their 3rd kid? I really like her but he seems like such a jerk. Not my business or place to say, but I will anyway…3 kids is enough so they need to stop now. I can’t imagine having kids at all with the world’s current state of scariness.

      Reply

