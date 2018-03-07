Kristen Bell posts audio of daughter talking about her itchy butt after pinworms returned

The title does not properly convey what happened, which is that Kristen Bell recorded a video from her bathroom while looking at her daughter’s poo with a worm in it. Kristen previously told Joel McHale on his show that her three year-old daughter, Delta, contracted pinworms, small white intestinal parasites which are relatively harmless, from preschool. Kristen got them too three weeks ago and took the prescription treatment for them. The minute she found out Delta had them again, Kristen posted an Instagram story about it. That’s below and here’s what she said:
“I just want to explain to you what I’m looking at right now… It’s a pile of sh-t, literally. And at the top of it, is a little white pinworm.
“Now, I thought we had rid ourselves of these. And the irony here is so deep, because I did The Joel McHale Show, two weeks ago. We had pinworms three weeks ago. The day after I post it, I find another worm. Like, are they following me? I mean, are they listening through my phone just waiting to appear when I least expect it?
“OR do you have to dose twice for pinworms? I looked it up and apparently they can stick around and the point it, we’re all dosing a second time, because the little one has be reinfected. I don’t currently have pinworms again… but I dosed and you bet your bottom dollar I’ll keep you updated on my symptoms.”
After that she posted audio of Delta saying “it’s kind of itching.” Kristen tells her not to itch it and Delta answers “I’m just showing you where my butt is.” There was text over the screen which read “Kids are gross.”
There’s nothing damning about getting parasites, they’re common and often can’t be avoided. Kristen’s children, especially when they’re teenagers, may object to these stories about their childhood being made public. Kristen and Dax worked to protect their children from paparazzi and they don’t put photos of them on social media. When they share personal stories like this it undermines their credibility and chips away at their children’s privacy. I could go on, but I’ll spare you.
Here’s the video.
This is what she posted to Instagram about her reveal on the Joel McHale show. She was primarily talking about her daughter, but she didn’t frame it like that.
photos credit: WENN
They don’t want privacy, they want control over their product. Which apparently includes their kids, even if they don’t show pictures. If that’s the case, just say it. This is ridiculous and I’m starting to really dislike them both for being such hypocrites.
ITA
That’s wise as hell, I’m going to include that in the next story about them and credit you
You nailed it.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I wish she/they would just STFUA but that’s unlikely so I’ll settle for your analysis.
@ MamaHoneyBadger : I’m with you on the STFUA sign off.
You’ve summed up every celebrity who screams about privacy – what they actually want is control of how they are depicted. Celebrities who genuinely care about privacy go about their business privately, and only show up when they’re promoting their movie, and don’t discuss their personal life much (but don’t do the Don’t Ask Me About My Spouse or Children drama thing either).
Kristen is turning out to be the Kathie Lee Gifford of her generation, pimping out her kids’ stories to get attention. Gross.
Keep talking about your worms because that’s what people want to hear. She is such an itch.
TMI
Attention wh*res gotta wh*re. That’s all I have.
I agree!!! This is disgusting and I do NOT want to hear about it. Is there some celebrity baby competition going on? “My child has head lice, well MY child has scabies…” I’m gobsmacked that this is what she chooses to talk about. This is not a good way to represent “Celebrities – they’re just like us!” And how did the kid pick up worms at school anyway?
Can’t wait until her child swallows a penny or a dime and she has to check for it. We’ll never hear the end of it.
Oh for god’s sake, they need to just stop. They were so prissy about keeping their kids private, and now this? Go away, both of you.
No kidding! Bit of an overshare!!
Another one that needs to go away. forever.
I think they walk a very careful line. Being parents is a big part of their branding and they manage to share a whole lot while their girls can still go to the park without being recognized. I don’t see the huge disconnect between the parents sharing their lives while their daughters’ images remain private. Oversharing is rampant when kids are babies and toddlers — it just goes along with the age — but it’ll change as the kids get older.
I feel the same, and was coming to say as much.
Stories about parenting and the gross/fun/crazy crap that comes with it, are universal. They are comic relief. If you want to take it step further, this is their brand, and it is their brand because it resonates with a very large part of the population, especially those that pay attention to pop culture and actors outside of just their roles.
By not sharing images of their children, the kids get to stay anonymous and are no more embarrassed about these stories than any other kid who has a mom with a facebook and too much time on her hands.
I only clicked on this to say that I think it is super gross to share this stuff. This is out in the world and her daughter has no control over it. Kristin Bell made such a HUGE deal about her childrens’ privacy and then says this stuff publicly? Super, super gross.
This is highly inappropriate. She has no respect for her child at all. She’s either a bully or has mental health issues or both.
“She has no respect for her child at all”
I agree completely with your comment. I would never share my child’s business with the world and think this is totally tacky and ego driven. Same goes for random facebook moms who do this crap. Kids have dignity, too. Notice how Kristen made it all about her with that video. Damn, just go help your kid if she has pinworms, lice, whatever, it doesn’t need to turn into a “me,me,me” moment.
So this.
I am really over these parents who share story, funny, disgusting about their children.
Everybody has been in the situation where your parents share that particular FUNNY story about you, that you clearly don’t want to be public.
Now imagine instead of a couple of friends or neighbours the WORLD or thousands of people know. Respect your children. FFS.
Oh yes, SO PRIVATE! No one knows what your kids look like but we know more about their bowels than any other celeb kid. Super private 🙄
She needs to learn how to stop. I put off watching the Good Place for months because she annoyed me so much (it’s a great show btw) I mean what is her publicist thinking seriously? She’s beyond annoying at this point.
Same. The show is awesome but I put it off because I dislike her but the show is good in spite of her…
She and her husband are exhausting with this nonsense. I didn’t even read the story because I couldn’t deal with it – the headline was enough. I just came here to register my disgust LOL. Kristen, you’re talented and beautiful and clearly have a brain: STOP THIS. WE ARE ALL CRINGING AT YOU NOT WITH YOU SWEETIE.
My Veronica Mars crush is officialy dead
Yet these nobodies were the biggest moaners about using children in the media. Hypocrites. I hope this is finally the end. It’s been however many years too long.
I can almost hear them at the dinner table planning their next ‘family crises.’ I’m done. Over and out.
I know, he’ll goofily fall down the stairs or something, and then they’ll go to the ER and post funny photos. Or she’ll accidentally wash the clothes with the wrong detergent in that new Samsung, oops! Somebody will accidentally drink spoiled milk and vomit! Pinworm will crawl across shaggy carpeting! Or whatever cute.
This is really inappropriate and humiliating for her daughter
I’m so over her.
I agree with LITTLEMISSNAUGHTY.
Exhausting (like someone said above) is a good word to describe her. She kind of reminds me of Jennifer Lawrence in that she has a “thing” and has just run that “thing” into the ground. Jennifer’s thing is drinking and being “so fun and normal.” Kristen’s thing is “being a real parent” or something. It’s exhausting and feels so forced by this point in time.
Poor kids, zero privacy. Even if parasites are totally common it’s not something I’d want anyone, let alone EVERYONE, knowing about me. I don’t know if Kristen and Dax got the memo but kids are actually people, shocking I know.
how is her daughter going to feel when she’s older? this information is out there forever. she may not allow pictures of her daughter but she sure is selling out her privacy. when the daughter is a teenage, in this world of google, this will come back to haunt her. she is not respecting boundaries. this is bad parenting.
I was thinking that too! I pictured her in 8th grade and someone doing a search and finding all this embarrassing stuff.
This woman has diarrhea of the mouth.
I don’t get these people, do they want us to talk/care about their kids or not?
I see she studied in Taylor Swift Private LIfe School. I like her since Veronica Mars and now Good Place, but this? This celebs are so gross. Is even think about her kids feelings? I would be so angry if my mother put things like that on Internet, when I was young. What is wrong with this people?
Does Kristen Bell have some sort of an anxiety disorder? Sometimes it feels like oversharing is her way of overcompensating for something. Other times it feels like she is just socially unaware—which is puzzling because she seems to have enough insight into into human behaviour to effectively deliver nuanced performances as an actor. She and Dax seem to share a similar quirkiness but I don’t think they bring out the best in each other because neither one seems to be able to tell when the other is going just a little bit too far, or—as in this case, *way* beyond the pale.
She seems more normal in her older clips … I don’t think Dax changed her for the better
I have to ask. Little man starts kindergarten soon. Is this worm thing common? I’ve asked a bunch of peeps and their kids haven’t had them.
I’ve known one family who had them and the mom shared it with me privately out of consideration so I could watch for it with my own kids, who luckily did not get them even though our kids played together. (Because that’s how it’s done, Kristen Bell, privately) That’s all I’ve heard of kids with pinworms and I have four kids. Lice seem much more common and seem to be in a classroom every year but we have been fortunate with that as well. Don’t stress about either but I will keep my fingers crossed for you that your little guy never deals with any of it.
Pinworms are very common, there is stigma attached to parasites so it isn’t spoken of much.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pinworm_infection
Ugh, I defended her for a long time because I can see a difference between what you choose to share, and what others take from you to share. THIS is taking from her daughter to share. You guys were right, she is a total hypocrite. Girl, no. I don’t even post that stuff on a locked down Facebook to protect my kids’ privacy.
Ok, whether or not its disgusting aside….I kind of side eye her for posting audio of her daughter when she’s oen of the celebs thats promoting the idea of kids lives being private.
Thanks wildflower. It’s like damn, lice, bullies, active shooter and now worms!?
I used to like her and her husband but they are just too out in the public and I’ve had enough of both!
Can we just talk about « the good place »?
