Kristen Bell posts audio of daughter talking about her itchy butt after pinworms returned



The title does not properly convey what happened, which is that Kristen Bell recorded a video from her bathroom while looking at her daughter’s poo with a worm in it. Kristen previously told Joel McHale on his show that her three year-old daughter, Delta, contracted pinworms, small white intestinal parasites which are relatively harmless, from preschool. Kristen got them too three weeks ago and took the prescription treatment for them. The minute she found out Delta had them again, Kristen posted an Instagram story about it. That’s below and here’s what she said:

“I just want to explain to you what I’m looking at right now… It’s a pile of sh-t, literally. And at the top of it, is a little white pinworm. “Now, I thought we had rid ourselves of these. And the irony here is so deep, because I did The Joel McHale Show, two weeks ago. We had pinworms three weeks ago. The day after I post it, I find another worm. Like, are they following me? I mean, are they listening through my phone just waiting to appear when I least expect it? “OR do you have to dose twice for pinworms? I looked it up and apparently they can stick around and the point it, we’re all dosing a second time, because the little one has be reinfected. I don’t currently have pinworms again… but I dosed and you bet your bottom dollar I’ll keep you updated on my symptoms.”

After that she posted audio of Delta saying “it’s kind of itching.” Kristen tells her not to itch it and Delta answers “I’m just showing you where my butt is.” There was text over the screen which read “Kids are gross.”

There’s nothing damning about getting parasites, they’re common and often can’t be avoided. Kristen’s children, especially when they’re teenagers, may object to these stories about their childhood being made public. Kristen and Dax worked to protect their children from paparazzi and they don’t put photos of them on social media. When they share personal stories like this it undermines their credibility and chips away at their children’s privacy. I could go on, but I’ll spare you.

