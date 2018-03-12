Us Weekly: Duchess Kate is acting as mentor & advisor to Meghan Markle

I’ve been waiting for the tabloids to come up with a narrative for the photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together at their Royal Foundation/Heads Together event. Even the seating arrangement suggested that the royals wanted the stories about Meghan and Kate to spring up, because Meg and Kate were seated side-by-side, and there were so many photos of them interacting. In many ways, that was a smart move, and a subtle way for the royals to control the narrative for a time: no one will believe that Meghan and Kate dislike each other if there are so many photos of them smiling at each other. So now the stories are about Meghan and Kate’s “sudden friendship.” Hm.

Becoming a princess bride requires a bit of work. As Meghan Markle prepares to wed Prince Harry May 19, she’s navigating sessions in royal protocol — covering everything from public speaking to the best way to behave at a state banquet. Fortunately for the future duchess, 36, she has the best advisor just a short walk away. The former Suits star will often make the walk across the Kensington Palace grounds from Nottingham Cottage to Apartment 1A, the sprawling 22-room spread Duchess Kate shares with Prince William, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. There, over cups of tea, Kate, 36, “will give Meghan advice about adapting to the royal family.”

Just seven years removed from her own princess training, the royal told Markle “that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch,” says the Markle pal. Even if it’s just to get a crash course on her new collection of aides. “Keep in mind,” notes the pal, “the aides advising Meghan now are of the same position at the palace as the ones who advised Kate when she first got engaged to William.”

William, 35, is on hand to offer tips as well. “Harry made sure that his brother and sister-in-law are both available to Meghan,” says a source. “You can’t trust anyone more than family.”

And the couple are eager to embrace Markle as an official Cambridge. “Meghan gets along great with everyone,” a source says of the star, who joined the trio onstage February 28 for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. Most importantly, she’s a great fit for Harry. Says a source close to William and Kate, “They’re so pleased to see Harry in a good place and planning his future.”

It feels like we’ve been getting versions of this story for a few months: Kate is cast as the wiser, more mature “princess” who generously agrees to take the poor, gauche American girl under her wing. I’m sure a lot of people buy it. At this point, I don’t think Meg and Kate dislike each other or anything – I think they’re both being patient with each other, and figuring out how this is all going to happen, because they’re going to be in each other’s lives for a long time. But I still don’t buy Kate as some kind of mentor to Meghan, nor do I buy Kate-as-advisor. They talk, for sure. But I just don’t see their relationship as mentor/mentee, advisor/advised.

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London

  1. Clare says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:41 am

    False

  2. Apple Hat says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Why would they need to be super close, anyway? They clearly get along well enough. Once Megan is actually part of the family – i.e. married – I’m sure she’ll find the limitations frustrating. Kate may be more helpful to her then.

  3. Swack says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Don’t buy the mentor thing either. I think Meghan is much smarter and savvy than Kate. Meghan seems to be making her own mark without the mentoring from others. She may need some help with learning protocol but that would be about it.

  4. jb says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I happened to watch a youtube of Meghan at a creative something conference back in 2016 (just SO long ago!). Meghan is all about appreciating her good fortune – be it a car that runs or a fruit basket in her dressing room or her show going for 6 (7?) seasons. I think her and Kate are about as different as possible really and perhaps that will be what works for them. I imagine they will have a friendly connected relationship but if anything, Kate is going to learn so much from Meghan.

  5. Inas says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Why not, Kate is commoner after all who joined RF , she must have experience of success and fail with RF family. I would appreciate if I have a sister in law giving me short cuts to secrets List of do and don’t . Second Harry was a friend with Kete and supported her. Why she would not support give guidance his wife to be.

    I

    • Masamf says:
      March 12, 2018 at 11:07 am

      It seems (to me at least) like Meghan is getting all her advice and mentoring from Camilla (and Sophia in part), not from Kate. There’s little Kate can teach Meghan, Kate herself has not figured out diddly squat about the BRF protocol so she can’t be teaching nothing. Example: we were told that Kate is training Meghan to curtsy, well…. Kate’s curtsy leaves quite a lot to be desired for so she can’t teach Meghan anything she herself hasn’t grasped.

    • LAK says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      Firstly, unless they hold a peerage title, they are commoners. In this case, Harry is a commoner as much as MM even if he is a prince. ‘Prince’ being a style rather than a title.

      Secondly, if you are saying commoner to mean non-aristocrat, the entire family seems to have married non- aristocrats in the grandchildren generation eg Sophie Wessex, Mike Tindall, Autumn Philips, the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent’s children have all married non-aristocratic people. Ditto Prince Michael of Kent.

  6. Mumbles says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Yeah, not buying it. Meghan is entering this marriage having succeeded in a career notoriously hard to get into. She’s also been married before. And she’s 8+ years older than Kate was when she got married. She just comes into this with a lot more world experience than Kate did and so far seems like a quick study. I’m sure Kate can give her some advice here and there but I just don’t see an active hands-on “mentorship” here.

    I don’t know why tabloids are “‘shipping” them, or, alternatively, pitting them as rivals or even enemies. They’re in-laws. Some in-laws get along swimmingly, some hate each other, but I would imagine the majority just get on fine.

  7. Honey says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Chutney. It’s all about the chutney, Kate says, giving a slow nod and tapping her finger against the side of her nose.

  8. gingersnaps says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Nah, not buying it. kate is all about herself and her immediate family, I don’t really see her as the type to go out of her way to make someone else comfortable unless there was something in it for herself.

  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Not buying the mentor crap – they are going to be SIL’s so of course they are going to try and get along but they are 2 very different people with marrying into the BRF being the only thing they have in common. This stinks of Cambridge PR designed to repair her lazy image by cozying up to the newest RF member who is getting all the nice press.

    Time will tell what kind of Duchess meghan will be but she can’t be any worse the the one allegedly ‘mentoring’ her.

  10. BrandyAlexander says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I don’t know. On that Christmas walk, she definitely was looking to Kate and William for encouragement. Neither of them were born into this life. I don’t find it so odd to think that Kate would share tips of navigating new expectations. But then again, I like them both, and hope they do become close friends.

  11. Zapp Brannigan says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:08 am

    “The new Fergie and Diana” headline is shady as hell!

    In reality how much are these two women going to be in contact with one another, anyone else remember why Harry was asked about Kate when she and William got engaged and he said something like he was looking forward to getting to know her, she had been in Willaim’s life years at that point they just don;t seem like a very close bunch.

    • ElleC says:
      March 12, 2018 at 11:53 am

      I know right… AS IF Meghan is the Fergie! Going on sexy yacht antics alone, Kate is the clear frontrunner.

      *ps no shade on sexy yacht antics… had I a yacht I’d do no different!

      • magnoliarose says:
        March 12, 2018 at 2:37 pm

        My you are a dark horse. lol

        I am not sure anyone would want to be seen as the Fergie.

      • ElleC says:
        March 12, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        Come to think of it, wasn’t there some boat-based drama involving Diana? Maybe it’s not a good measure of Ferginess…

        On measures of dowdy dressing and grifting, Kate is probably most Fergish. But I don’t want to overlook Kate’s concerted efforts in SingleWhiteFemaling Diana. Certainly, Meghan has more Dianesque charisma, but Kate has wedding dress realness and mumsy Sloane-ranging nailed.

  12. Masamf says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:13 am

    @Lela, I don’t believe anyone said Meghan and Kate are not friendly, in fact Kaiser says she believes they are friendly. And I don’t see any attempts of pitting one against the other here TBH! I myself don’t see Kate helping Meghan with anything, if anything Meghan is getting training from Harry, Duchess of Cornwall and probably Countess Wessex, but not from Kate.

  13. KiddV says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Kate may not be a mentor for how to be a princess, but I’m sure she’s a lot of help for Meghan on how to fit in with the royals. A former outsider’s point of view will be different than Harry or Will’s. Kate has already made the mistakes *coughchutneycough* so hopefully she’s helping Meghan in that regard.

  14. Lindy says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:15 am

    These headlines about Kate mentoring MM sound like Kate is writing fan-fic.

  15. Guest says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I think Meghan would have better luck asking the wall for advice vs Kate.

  16. Enough Already says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Kate and Megs won’t be braiding each others’ hair nor will they become royal rivals. They seem to be getting along, have clearly spent time together and understand they will need one another.

  17. stephka says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:35 am

    I haven’t seen a photo where the two of them make eye contact.

  18. Ms. Jazz says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:56 am

    But, wait, Meghan isn’t going to be “an official Cambridge”. Good job, US Weekly.

  19. Enough Already says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    According to a school official at Kate’s secondary school she was good at helping newcomers feel comfortable. This is why I can believe she and Meghan would get along well.
    “She was made a guardian for new pupils in the first year, a job that she took seriously. She would take care of the newcomers. You could see that Catherine wasn’t a threatening character. The new girls could talk to her and approach her. They fely comfortable with her.”

    • LAK says:
      March 12, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      It’s standard practise to be assigned a new student if you are older and vice versa when you board. It’s part of the pastoral care of schools. The idea is that the person you are assigned is like a little / big sister and you help them until they acclimatise to school. You stay in touch throughout the year mostly because you live together in the same boarding house. And 99% of the time everybody is nice to everybody else because you are stuck in the same boat and trying to survive the situation. No room or inclination to be unkind or horrible to anyone

      Praising Kate for doing something she was required to do like other students is really keeping that bar very low indeed.

      Reply
      • Enough Already says:
        March 12, 2018 at 3:53 pm

        The school employee expressed sentiments that I am not inclined to argue with. I have no reason to doubt her or presume she is exaggerating to make Kate look good in retrospect.

      • LAK says:
        March 12, 2018 at 4:47 pm

        Enough Already: The reason i don’t place high value on anyone praising any student for that programme is because that is the way they (we) are praised. Ask any housemistress about their former charges and they trot out that programme as the example of your saintliness. Every.single.student is described that way.

        The comments about Kate are in the media so people assume that means she was indeed special, but the wording used is standard PR talking points used by most housemistresses at most schools.

  20. Deedee says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Is Kate telling her how to pull out of 115 year traditions by not showing up for the Irish Guards on St. Patrick’s Day? Lots of great advice I’m sure, from Katie Keen.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      March 12, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      Yeah because she totally did that without William’s approval. It’s a royal tradition so he or KP sign off on those decisions. I blame the heir here.

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 12, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        Royals set their own schedules and make their own decisions, as stated frequently by royals and courtiers.

        It seems the courtiers were fed up, because the press were informed that she didn’t want to set up the expectation that she attend each year. After that started to raise eyebrows, we got the silly, “She wants to spend time with the kids before a tour.”

        She’s at fault for deciding a hair appointment was more important than the Irish Guards. So tired of people infantilising and excusing her behavior.

  21. Veronica says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    This reads like wishful thinking from an American magazine that wants to see these women close and Meghan succeed. The two women have vastly different backgrounds and I always get the impression that Carole and Pippa and that family are all the people Kate really wants and needs in her life. She lived her whole life in England – she has a whole life there. Meghan has to create one. I doubt Kate will be any more than a polite acquaintance. And maybe that’s best – no chance for the “best friends gone wrong” narration the media incessantly pushed about Diana and Fergie.

  22. Nick2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    It doesn’t matter if they get along, Meghan will be queen one day, right? *
    *so much sarcasm

  23. Nick2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Really?! We’re going to do this again?

  24. Meow says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Meghan is much cleverer than Kate, though, and much more independent too.

  25. Cher says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    I hope not. We will be stuck with work shy, bad shoes, buttons galore, hair nets and lace until the end of time.

  26. Cee says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    I think that it will be the other way around. Meghan has already shown better skills and intuiton than Kate has ever done. Hopefully Kate will look at Meghan and realise how fulfilling her role could be if she actually found something she cared about.

  27. M.A.F. says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    This is from US Weekly who is now on par with InTouch and the National Enquirer.

  28. minx says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I like seeing these two women together. They share something that no one else does–marrying these two brothers. I don’t find it hard to believe that they might like each other.

  29. the better bella says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Why would Meghan like kate?

    Just because they are engaged/married to brothers means little.

    They probably are just co-workers at best.

  30. Honey says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I think most people would like SILs to like each other, especially when marrying brothers who seem to have a close relationship and bond. Somehow, tho, I think Harry’s marriage will fray that bond. This has nothing to do with Meghan but about Harry becoming more of a “man”, more mature, following more of his own interests, drawing closer to Meghan and following more of their combined interests, and just becoming much more of his own man.

    Re: Kate, I wonder if Megan will have to fit in with Carole and Pippa or does Kate has the capacity and willingness to have a friend who is on equal footing, one that offers nothing to help her build and cement her status—that is, if Meghan can be that friend. Kate’s friend circle seems to be non-existent (at least publicly). I’m also not suggesting that Kate needs to or should have had some sort of girl posse.

  31. Sophia's Side eye says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    @Minx, I don’t find it hard to believe either. Sometimes opposites attract. I’m very quiet and an introvert, my best friend is an extreme extrovert, bubbly and vivacious, we’re kind of like Kate and Meghan. lol

  32. minx says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:25 am

    You could also say, why wouldn’t she like her? They have been thrown together so I would think they each would want to make the best of it.

  33. Nick2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Why would she dislike her?

  34. Enough Already says:
    March 12, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    The Kate has no friends narrative is popular here but untrue. She has friends, some of whom go back decades and no, not all of her friends are friends of Williams. I agree that Harry’s dynamic with William will change now that he’ll be married and possibly a father. I think he will be more of an equal and less of a goofy kid brother stereotype. I think Harry is in for a fantastic next ten years.

  35. magnoliarose says:
    March 12, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    I do too.
    I also think the brothers are close and I have seen Harry become protective of William in interviews. He acknowledged it is harder for him. I believe even when he said no one wants to be the monarch he was giving him a little cover. Then at times, he is clearly the little brother.
    We were entertaining ourselves yesterday with conspiracies and such, but I wonder if the plan is to give H and M a higher than usual profile to bolster the foursome narrative.
    It could be a nice thing for all of them.

