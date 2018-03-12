Us Weekly: Duchess Kate is acting as mentor & advisor to Meghan Markle

I’ve been waiting for the tabloids to come up with a narrative for the photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together at their Royal Foundation/Heads Together event. Even the seating arrangement suggested that the royals wanted the stories about Meghan and Kate to spring up, because Meg and Kate were seated side-by-side, and there were so many photos of them interacting. In many ways, that was a smart move, and a subtle way for the royals to control the narrative for a time: no one will believe that Meghan and Kate dislike each other if there are so many photos of them smiling at each other. So now the stories are about Meghan and Kate’s “sudden friendship.” Hm.

Becoming a princess bride requires a bit of work. As Meghan Markle prepares to wed Prince Harry May 19, she’s navigating sessions in royal protocol — covering everything from public speaking to the best way to behave at a state banquet. Fortunately for the future duchess, 36, she has the best advisor just a short walk away. The former Suits star will often make the walk across the Kensington Palace grounds from Nottingham Cottage to Apartment 1A, the sprawling 22-room spread Duchess Kate shares with Prince William, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. There, over cups of tea, Kate, 36, “will give Meghan advice about adapting to the royal family.” Just seven years removed from her own princess training, the royal told Markle “that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch,” says the Markle pal. Even if it’s just to get a crash course on her new collection of aides. “Keep in mind,” notes the pal, “the aides advising Meghan now are of the same position at the palace as the ones who advised Kate when she first got engaged to William.” William, 35, is on hand to offer tips as well. “Harry made sure that his brother and sister-in-law are both available to Meghan,” says a source. “You can’t trust anyone more than family.” And the couple are eager to embrace Markle as an official Cambridge. “Meghan gets along great with everyone,” a source says of the star, who joined the trio onstage February 28 for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. Most importantly, she’s a great fit for Harry. Says a source close to William and Kate, “They’re so pleased to see Harry in a good place and planning his future.”

It feels like we’ve been getting versions of this story for a few months: Kate is cast as the wiser, more mature “princess” who generously agrees to take the poor, gauche American girl under her wing. I’m sure a lot of people buy it. At this point, I don’t think Meg and Kate dislike each other or anything – I think they’re both being patient with each other, and figuring out how this is all going to happen, because they’re going to be in each other’s lives for a long time. But I still don’t buy Kate as some kind of mentor to Meghan, nor do I buy Kate-as-advisor. They talk, for sure. But I just don’t see their relationship as mentor/mentee, advisor/advised.