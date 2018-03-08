People: ‘The separation was very dark’ for Brad Pitt but he’s ‘healthier’ now

Embed from Getty Images

Brad Pitt quietly attended a handful of low-key, barely-any-press events during the awards season. He attended Sean Penn’s Haiti benefit during Golden Globes weekend, he attended a pre-Oscar party for Gersh Agency, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he stopped by CAA’s annual Oscar party too. Brad’s whole deal these days is being quiet and lowkey (and to be seen occasionally being quiet and lowkey). So what’s going on with him? People Magazine has a Pitt Update.

Brad Pitt is venturing back into the spotlight. The 54-year-old actor made a splash when he dropped by a pre-Oscar party thrown by talent management firm the Gersh Agency on Thursday. Armed with a smile and a salt-and-pepper beard, Pitt mingled with favorites like Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, who both went on to win at the show on Sunday. The party was a rare outing for Pitt, who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie are still negotiating over the terms of their divorce and custody of their six kids—Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Lately, the actor “seems to be in a better place,” says a source. “The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.” Pitt is also revving up his acting career: He signed on alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming (and controversial) film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about the 1969 Manson Family murders. The production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Rick lives next door to Sharon Tate, the actress and model who was brutally slain by followers of the cult leader.

[From People]

All that just for a few quotes about how the split was a “very dark” time for him. Duh, of course it was a dark time! After years of tabloid reporting that The Leg of Doom threw him out of the house and that Brad had to stare at the ocean, weeping profusely, it turned out that Angelina actually did dump him, move out, refuse to speak to him and he was left crying as he stared at the ocean. It’s one of those unanswered gossip mysteries of the past decade: will we ever know exactly what happened on the plane in September 2016? Whatever it was, it was bad. And Brad’s “very dark” time was at least partially – if not completely – his own doing, by his own admission.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images