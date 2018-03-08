People: ‘The separation was very dark’ for Brad Pitt but he’s ‘healthier’ now

Brad Pitt quietly attended a handful of low-key, barely-any-press events during the awards season. He attended Sean Penn’s Haiti benefit during Golden Globes weekend, he attended a pre-Oscar party for Gersh Agency, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he stopped by CAA’s annual Oscar party too. Brad’s whole deal these days is being quiet and lowkey (and to be seen occasionally being quiet and lowkey). So what’s going on with him? People Magazine has a Pitt Update.
Brad Pitt is venturing back into the spotlight. The 54-year-old actor made a splash when he dropped by a pre-Oscar party thrown by talent management firm the Gersh Agency on Thursday. Armed with a smile and a salt-and-pepper beard, Pitt mingled with favorites like Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, who both went on to win at the show on Sunday. The party was a rare outing for Pitt, who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
Pitt and Jolie are still negotiating over the terms of their divorce and custody of their six kids—Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Lately, the actor “seems to be in a better place,” says a source. “The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”
Pitt is also revving up his acting career: He signed on alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming (and controversial) film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about the 1969 Manson Family murders. The production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Rick lives next door to Sharon Tate, the actress and model who was brutally slain by followers of the cult leader.
All that just for a few quotes about how the split was a “very dark” time for him. Duh, of course it was a dark time! After years of tabloid reporting that The Leg of Doom threw him out of the house and that Brad had to stare at the ocean, weeping profusely, it turned out that Angelina actually did dump him, move out, refuse to speak to him and he was left crying as he stared at the ocean. It’s one of those unanswered gossip mysteries of the past decade: will we ever know exactly what happened on the plane in September 2016? Whatever it was, it was bad. And Brad’s “very dark” time was at least partially – if not completely – his own doing, by his own admission.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
he was in a dark place ! well i imagine how it was for angelina who was left with 6 hurt kids in the aftermath plus they have to leave their main house in los angeles ,living in temporary loactions while brad stayed stayed put in their main house, sitting there burning wood and shit?!
Six children and don’t forget three dogs, and no whining, what a woman.
So if it was dark for Brad, then what about his 6 minor kids and Angelin and their feelings> do they not count? Are they emotionless and so cold-hearted? Why isn’t People looking at their feelings they have been in therapy due to Brad, but let us all feel sorry for poor Brad Pitt, whose actions caused to destroy his own family of 7 people.I’m sorry but there is so much sexist misogyny going on here by the media? Poor man boo hoo let us all vilify the evil women and throw in the kids as well. I get it media hates Angelina but there is no need to keep kicking her down and accusing her of hurting Brad the guy who was at fault with drink and going nose to nose with his kids, even if he is cleared why are he and his actions been given a pass and praise, yet emphasis on blaming all of it on a women who only have dared to protect her 6 minor kids. Kids who are in therapy due to their own father.
Thank you so much you all said it better than I could have. On the long run Angie is better off without this man child. She is such a strong woman and the kids deserve better than a mess of a father who is always acting like a whinny child and throwing their mother under a bus at every little opportunity he gets because he knows he is much loved by the media and she is hated. For his own good I hope he cleans up his act and become a better dad to his kids.
At least now Brad can get on with the life he so craved for many years without any burden of childcare and whining wife. He is stress-free now, who needs a family when you have the adoring media and fans loving only you.We can see how much his family had held him back now he is free to be an artist and reconnect with all his friends whom he wasn’t allowed to see. I hope he has a good time in Amsterdam today with his friends and lets his hair down with a drink or two, after all that dark years of depression with his wife and kids.
The article is about Brad and his PR not about Angelina and her PR. It is a good PR move right on brand for Brad, the good guy. He hasn’t said one nasty word about her.
Unlike Edgerson Theroux.
He hasn’t said one nasty word about her.
–
I will disagree he allowed the same publications to attack Angelina and Maddox for months until the truth came out in GQ Interview that he was at fault, but even then he threw shade at Angelina and only owned up to his side of the street ownership.He kept quiet about his addictions and what led to his meltdown on the plane and let his poor family take the blame in the media, in the meanwhile he enjoyed standing ovations at Golden Globes like he was a hero.
What publication attacked Maddox?
No, he’s just ever so subtly throwing Angie and the kids under the bus. “Look, everybody, see how relaxed and happy I am living the single life! See how much better I look since I shed the extra baggage!” Not a word of concern about how the kids are adjusting. I was hoping they might find their way to a reconciliation, but now I realize Angie and the kids need him in their lives like they need a hole in the head. Meanwhile Angie has spread her wings and is flying high without him, while his publicist tries to spin to the tabloids how great his life is now. I thought Brad was a better person but I realize now it’s all about him.
Magnoliarose totally agree
What Carmen said.
Choosing to star in a Tarantino movie is a great look coming out of abuse allegations.
Not to mention that a Tarantino movie starring DiCaprio and Pitt is sort of Peak 90s. Do they know they’re no longer heartthrobs? Or are they hoping for a combined nostalgia effect?
Also, I look forward to DiCaprio out-acting the h*ll out of soulful Pitt…
Especially that particular movie, which is controversial, and completely unnecessary.
I’m not defending Brad Pitt, but sincere question: wouldn’t his contract for the Tarantino film have been negotiated long before the news came out about Quentin’s crappy, abusive behavior toward Uma Thurman? I can’t imagine when that news was released a few weeks ago, Brad immediately said: “Sign me up!”
It’s too bad, he had it all. Hope he’s staying sober.
It is good to see that he is in a much happier place and has done the work to get there.
I wish more people did that.
I do too. One of the hardest things for celebrities to do is lay low, but it works wonder for someone’s image.
Hope he’s happy.
Methinks he doth protest a little too much, but that’s just me.
“The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”
Oh good, I’ve been so very worried about him. 😒
Ha! I just spit out my oatmeal over that one!
A fine example of a man who had everything – a wife he worshiped, children he adored, award winning career and praiseworthy charity work but ended up losing most of it due to alcoholism.
Every relationship has issues and in most cases both sides are to blame. But in this case, it seems that Angelina and the rest of the family tried as much as they can to help Brad but it didn’t work.
On a plane with no place for Angelina to shield the children, Brad’s alcoholism finally crossed the line and the family broke.
In the early months of the divorce, I wanted to know what happened on that plane – what damage did Brad due to his 6 children that they needed therapy and refused to see him for months. But now, I don’t want to know it for the children’s sake. They don’t need to go through the trauma again just because the media and rest of us wants to know for gossip.
I hope he has indeed gotten rid of his addition and that he is slowly repairing his relationship with his children.
Angelina has moved on and I hope she finds someone who will be good for her and accepted by the children. Someone like Keanu Reeves (I know it won’t happen but I can dream).
PS: a very bad move signing on the movie with QT. Not cool Brad not cool.
Did you not know it is all Angelina and the kid’s faults to make Brad an alcoholic and depressed. I’m glad he is now out of the dark place and out of their lives, he must be so pleased to be able to do what he likes now. Afterall he got what he wanted his freedom and adoring media and fans.No one cares about the broken 7 lives he left behind, as long as Brad’s no longer in a dark place and his feelings are intact all is well. He will go on to make a new family that he might be able to love and cherish, after all, he got bored with the one he had.Like everyone says “Brad don’t look back”
Exactly guys he loves his precious golden boy imagine. Never missing the opportunity to always give update on how happier and at peace he is now.
@Maya you know he is a media darling and no one’s going to talk about it. If it were a woman who signed onto Tarantino’s movie all hell would have been let lose.
I don’t think Brad ever accused AJ or the kids for his alcoholism. Being an alcoholic, isn’t a choice. It’s a progressive disease, that no one wants. Oftentimes, an alcoholic, has to lose everything and everyone he loves, to realize how bad he has become. I do feel bad for Brad, because, I think he truly loved AJ and his kids. I feel bad for all of them, that it had to get to the point, that AJ had to leave with the kids, for Brad to finally face up to his alcoholism. I do applaude AJ for being strong enough to take the kids away from a bad situation.
All aboard the Jolie/Reeves ship! So wrong but so right!
So if it was dark for Brad, then what about his 6 minor kids and Angelin and their feelings> do they not count? Are they emotionless and so cold-hearted? Why isn’t People looking at their feelings they have been in therapy due to Brad, but let us all feel sorry for poor Brad Pitt, whose actions caused to destroy his own family of 7 people.I’m sorry but there is so much sexist misogyny going on here by the media? Poor man boo hoo let us all vilify the evil women and throw in the kids as well.
Have her do an article and find out. Like I said it is PR for HIM. This is how it works. It isn’t a therapy session to bare all for the public.
But Brad is treating it as a therapy session for all by allowing stuff like this is released.Still, he s looks like he’s more concerned about his feelings and what happened to him, asking for sympathy, but what about the feelings of Angelina and Kids? Do they not count are they all that insignificant in his life? Angelina had plenty of opportunities but she never did a pity me like Brad does.
We JUST saw a ton of Angelina for weeks while she was hoping to get those awards nods. It’s not a mystery how she and the kids are doing. We watched her PR, now he’s doing his.
He is doing his part by playing the victim but Angelina did not play the victim during her promotions. In this whole mess the children are the victims not the adults.
Yes ^Bridget…I agree with you. We did just see a ton of Angelina AND the kids. This is Brads’ PR.
I like Brad and Angelina. I hope they keep their relationship civil for the kids. It was really ugly at the beginning with all the mud-slinging she-said-he-said thing in the press.
Angie has been slowly and carefully excising Brad out of her life. She’s moved on with the kids and never looked back, leaving Brad to party hard to fill up the empty space in his existence.
Where and when, has Brad been partying hard???
Gosh🙄,”Brads ok”🙄🙄….What about the kids??i expect an annual “life after divorce”from wittle Brad “pitty”…
People Magazine are so good at doing Pitty covers they did it with Sad Jennifer life after Brad , so they will carry on doing Brad pity covers for him “his great gappy life after Angelina dark years” But plesae don’t mention teh kids, his PR doesn’t want to remind people he is father of 6 kids who he forced into therapy, as far as medi ais concerned it is only single Brad they should pity for. not the 7 people he hurt as they have no feelings and their feeling never count.
Yes Brad’s okay. Thanks for the support I remember him thanking people for the support he’s been given while he was on the red carpet of the movie he did with Marion barely two weeks after Angie filed for divorce Never minding the feelings of his children who have had to undergo therapy because of his behavior while on a plane.
Good for him
I just don’t care about him. He can’t get me to go see a film. Even if the film wasn’t this messy Tarantino lump.
Well, I’m glad to hear HE is doing well, that’s what I was really worried about. I’m sure it was very dark for his six children as well, especially his eldest son.
Like he cares? It’s all about him and always has been.
Life goes on and only the best is ahead. You have to be an optimist.
Again, who would care about the neighbours of Sharon Tate? If you’re gonna tell the Manson horror story, do it properly.
It might from their perspective. Idk.
Brad is looking great now. The nightmare will be over soon, they will definitely finalize the divorce this year.
The nightmare is not over for the 6 minor kids he left in therapy and hurt their mother, but as long as Brad is looking great that is the most important thing isn’t it.
Shessy, Their nightmare won’t be over for a long time. They are in a lot of pain, pain caused by their father, does this not matter? You really think a decent man would put his happiness before his children’s? You do want him to be a decent man don’t you?
He looks good lately. I watched The Curious Case of Benjamin Button the other day, he is so good in that. Great movie.
great actor
He really excels when he works with David Fincher
I love Brad
This has been repeatedly put out there that he’s happy and healthy like every 3 or 4 months since the split. Perhaps this go around he really is just that, but it’s strange how it’s blasted to the media each time like it’s some fresh start for him. I honestly hope its the kids are the ones in the better place which is the priority in my view.
No one cares for kids and how they feel, it is all about Brad as long as Brad is happy, good looking and OK that is all that matters. Just feel for the kids who have to hear all this on TV and read this how great their father is without them and how his feelings are that count not theirs.
I think people know the kids are happy and well cared for because we’ve seen them quite frequently
I saw a report on news that top killer of men in U.S. iis alcoholism. My dad currently won’t seek help and he is 71. My husband also often struggles and makes steps forward and then back. He comes from a family of “strong cocktails” at 5pm.
It’s amazing you can have everything and be addicted. It’s so strong. I read alcoholism becomes illogical. It’s maddening if you love someone and they don’t get help.
It’s going to get so much worse than just maddening. I’m sorry, but ask anyone who has loved and lived with an alcoholic. The ride is hell for everyone.
Speaking of living with an alcoholic, can I ask how many of you on this forum have had a success story when dealing with an alcoholic? I don’t mean being an alcoholic, but married/attached to one. Mine wasn’t a success story. He was dead at 56.
He looks happy and relaxed, good for him.
I agree with you
Is this Brad’s PR thanking Angelina for allowing him to be happier and healthy now? Who cares about kids health and wellbeing as long as Brad Pitt is all right that is all that is needed. My heart bleeds for all that he had to endure, poor lamb.I hope he enjoys life now and catches up on all the things he had missed doing with his friends.
If Brad was so unhappy not seeing the kids that much he and his lawyers always can go back to court and dispute it, no one is stopping Brad Pitt for doing that, if he wants to.
Brad has had the guts and follow-through to get sober. Give the guy a break for at least trying to improve. These are all flawed people doing the best they can, just like the rest of us. When they screw up or reveal any flaw though, everyone knows and kicks in their 2 cents about it and them. Few of us would like that scrutiny or judgement.
I so agree with you.
They have enough to deal with.
Agree.
Tulia…
Give Brad a break??, Really??, Why??
Yeah, in a public front… He was NOT concern, about how the media, tabloids and people attacked Angelina and his childrens; especially Maddox!! He was MORE concern about his image and people not finding out; what he did on that plane!! Okey, I can go on and on about Brad’s cowardly behavior… BUT I think, it will be best to agree to disagree about Brad’s post-divorce behavior. But NO!! I really don’t think he deserves a break for his cowardly behavior post-divorce!! 😐
He wasn’t magically cured in those first few months after Angelina left either. He was a drunken mess and I’m pretty sure her leaving with the kids was his rock bottom. Yea, he acted like an asshole. He was angry, drunk and not accepting the blame or situation. Then he calmed down and started getting help. He seems to have started getting things turned around. He took ownership and responsibility after the fact when he started getting help. I’m not going to hold that against him, I’ve seen what addiction does to people. I still think he was an asshole, but I also realize he was still deep into his addiction at that time. I’m sure he feels guilty enough over what happened. I’ll give him some credit for trying to get sober and turn things around for himself. I hope for his children’s sake he can get completely sober and stay that way.
I don’t get why everybody is so angry over this article and complaining about how Angelina or the kids felt. It’s really not his place to state how they felt.
I think he needs to stop these Sad Brad PR stories, but overall, I am glad he’s gotten help and is healthier. I hope he can repair his relationships with his kids, and that the kids continue to get whatever help they need. It’s a sad situation, and I hope it gets better.
I hope he makes it too. I don’t like the guy but props to anyone trying to quit that insidious disease.
…good…its only a divorce & the laws are in place for him to get access to his kids if thats what he wants…
Key word: if. I honestly don’t think he wants to be bothered. Brad the Doting Dad was so 2014. He couldn’t wait to shed that stale image. It was no longer working for him. Now he’s busy embracing his persona as Brad the Newly Liberated. My respect for him has hit zero.
We will know what happened on the plane some day. Six kids, one of them is eventually going to be That Child that goes rogue and does a tell-all book or article about growing up Jolie…
Even then, we still won’t. Christina Crawford told her story, but her siblings told a different one. Same with Gary Crosby and Mary Crosby. And Bette Davis’ kids.
More like tell the truth about living with their alcoholic father. Wouldn’t be surprised if Maddox talks about how horrible he must’ve felt for every one to say he was a spoiled brat after the altercation with his drunk father.
Happy for him that he is doing good
What about the children? They are the one their life change forever that day.
He’s been happy , healthy, casually dating and reconnecting with old friends for over a year now. I wonder when his PR team will change the narrative.
I liked his hair shorter. Looks like he is growing it out again. The shorter hair is my personal favorite.
