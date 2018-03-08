People: ‘The separation was very dark’ for Brad Pitt but he’s ‘healthier’ now

Embed from Getty Images

Brad Pitt quietly attended a handful of low-key, barely-any-press events during the awards season. He attended Sean Penn’s Haiti benefit during Golden Globes weekend, he attended a pre-Oscar party for Gersh Agency, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he stopped by CAA’s annual Oscar party too. Brad’s whole deal these days is being quiet and lowkey (and to be seen occasionally being quiet and lowkey). So what’s going on with him? People Magazine has a Pitt Update.

Brad Pitt is venturing back into the spotlight. The 54-year-old actor made a splash when he dropped by a pre-Oscar party thrown by talent management firm the Gersh Agency on Thursday. Armed with a smile and a salt-and-pepper beard, Pitt mingled with favorites like Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney, who both went on to win at the show on Sunday. The party was a rare outing for Pitt, who has been keeping a low profile since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie are still negotiating over the terms of their divorce and custody of their six kids—Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. Lately, the actor “seems to be in a better place,” says a source. “The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”

Pitt is also revving up his acting career: He signed on alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming (and controversial) film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, about the 1969 Manson Family murders. The production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Rick lives next door to Sharon Tate, the actress and model who was brutally slain by followers of the cult leader.

[From People]

All that just for a few quotes about how the split was a “very dark” time for him. Duh, of course it was a dark time! After years of tabloid reporting that The Leg of Doom threw him out of the house and that Brad had to stare at the ocean, weeping profusely, it turned out that Angelina actually did dump him, move out, refuse to speak to him and he was left crying as he stared at the ocean. It’s one of those unanswered gossip mysteries of the past decade: will we ever know exactly what happened on the plane in September 2016? Whatever it was, it was bad. And Brad’s “very dark” time was at least partially – if not completely – his own doing, by his own admission.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “People: ‘The separation was very dark’ for Brad Pitt but he’s ‘healthier’ now”

  1. xboxsucks says:
    March 8, 2018 at 7:41 am

    he was in a dark place ! well i imagine how it was for angelina who was left with 6 hurt kids in the aftermath plus they have to leave their main house in los angeles ,living in temporary loactions while brad stayed stayed put in their main house, sitting there burning wood and shit?!

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

      Six children and don’t forget three dogs, and no whining, what a woman.

      Reply
    • Remi says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

      So if it was dark for Brad, then what about his 6 minor kids and Angelin and their feelings> do they not count? Are they emotionless and so cold-hearted? Why isn’t People looking at their feelings they have been in therapy due to Brad, but let us all feel sorry for poor Brad Pitt, whose actions caused to destroy his own family of 7 people.I’m sorry but there is so much sexist misogyny going on here by the media? Poor man boo hoo let us all vilify the evil women and throw in the kids as well. I get it media hates Angelina but there is no need to keep kicking her down and accusing her of hurting Brad the guy who was at fault with drink and going nose to nose with his kids, even if he is cleared why are he and his actions been given a pass and praise, yet emphasis on blaming all of it on a women who only have dared to protect her 6 minor kids. Kids who are in therapy due to their own father.

      Reply
    • Andrea1 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:25 am

      Thank you so much you all said it better than I could have. On the long run Angie is better off without this man child. She is such a strong woman and the kids deserve better than a mess of a father who is always acting like a whinny child and throwing their mother under a bus at every little opportunity he gets because he knows he is much loved by the media and she is hated. For his own good I hope he cleans up his act and become a better dad to his kids.

      Reply
      • Remi says:
        March 8, 2018 at 8:59 am

        At least now Brad can get on with the life he so craved for many years without any burden of childcare and whining wife. He is stress-free now, who needs a family when you have the adoring media and fans loving only you.We can see how much his family had held him back now he is free to be an artist and reconnect with all his friends whom he wasn’t allowed to see. I hope he has a good time in Amsterdam today with his friends and lets his hair down with a drink or two, after all that dark years of depression with his wife and kids.

    • magnoliarose says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:55 am

      The article is about Brad and his PR not about Angelina and her PR. It is a good PR move right on brand for Brad, the good guy. He hasn’t said one nasty word about her.
      Unlike Edgerson Theroux.

      Reply
      • Remi says:
        March 8, 2018 at 9:15 am

        He hasn’t said one nasty word about her.


        I will disagree he allowed the same publications to attack Angelina and Maddox for months until the truth came out in GQ Interview that he was at fault, but even then he threw shade at Angelina and only owned up to his side of the street ownership.He kept quiet about his addictions and what led to his meltdown on the plane and let his poor family take the blame in the media, in the meanwhile he enjoyed standing ovations at Golden Globes like he was a hero.

      • KBB says:
        March 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

        What publication attacked Maddox?

      • Carmen says:
        March 8, 2018 at 9:35 am

        No, he’s just ever so subtly throwing Angie and the kids under the bus. “Look, everybody, see how relaxed and happy I am living the single life! See how much better I look since I shed the extra baggage!” Not a word of concern about how the kids are adjusting. I was hoping they might find their way to a reconciliation, but now I realize Angie and the kids need him in their lives like they need a hole in the head. Meanwhile Angie has spread her wings and is flying high without him, while his publicist tries to spin to the tabloids how great his life is now. I thought Brad was a better person but I realize now it’s all about him.

      • Lexa says:
        March 8, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Magnoliarose totally agree

      • Lady D says:
        March 8, 2018 at 11:11 am

        What Carmen said.

  2. Ally says:
    March 8, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Choosing to star in a Tarantino movie is a great look coming out of abuse allegations.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    March 8, 2018 at 7:57 am

    It’s too bad, he had it all. Hope he’s staying sober.

    Reply
  4. Samantha says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:02 am

    It is good to see that he is in a much happier place and has done the work to get there.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:02 am

    “The separation was very dark for him, but lately he looks healthier and happier. He seems excited about life.”

    Oh good, I’ve been so very worried about him. 😒

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:11 am

    A fine example of a man who had everything – a wife he worshiped, children he adored, award winning career and praiseworthy charity work but ended up losing most of it due to alcoholism.

    Every relationship has issues and in most cases both sides are to blame. But in this case, it seems that Angelina and the rest of the family tried as much as they can to help Brad but it didn’t work.

    On a plane with no place for Angelina to shield the children, Brad’s alcoholism finally crossed the line and the family broke.

    In the early months of the divorce, I wanted to know what happened on that plane – what damage did Brad due to his 6 children that they needed therapy and refused to see him for months. But now, I don’t want to know it for the children’s sake. They don’t need to go through the trauma again just because the media and rest of us wants to know for gossip.

    I hope he has indeed gotten rid of his addition and that he is slowly repairing his relationship with his children.

    Angelina has moved on and I hope she finds someone who will be good for her and accepted by the children. Someone like Keanu Reeves (I know it won’t happen but I can dream).

    PS: a very bad move signing on the movie with QT. Not cool Brad not cool.

    Reply
    • Remi says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Did you not know it is all Angelina and the kid’s faults to make Brad an alcoholic and depressed. I’m glad he is now out of the dark place and out of their lives, he must be so pleased to be able to do what he likes now. Afterall he got what he wanted his freedom and adoring media and fans.No one cares about the broken 7 lives he left behind, as long as Brad’s no longer in a dark place and his feelings are intact all is well. He will go on to make a new family that he might be able to love and cherish, after all, he got bored with the one he had.Like everyone says “Brad don’t look back”

      Reply
      • Andrea1 says:
        March 8, 2018 at 8:30 am

        Exactly guys he loves his precious golden boy imagine. Never missing the opportunity to always give update on how happier and at peace he is now.
        @Maya you know he is a media darling and no one’s going to talk about it. If it were a woman who signed onto Tarantino’s movie all hell would have been let lose.

      • BostonStrong says:
        March 8, 2018 at 11:17 am

        I don’t think Brad ever accused AJ or the kids for his alcoholism. Being an alcoholic, isn’t a choice. It’s a progressive disease, that no one wants. Oftentimes, an alcoholic, has to lose everything and everyone he loves, to realize how bad he has become. I do feel bad for Brad, because, I think he truly loved AJ and his kids. I feel bad for all of them, that it had to get to the point, that AJ had to leave with the kids, for Brad to finally face up to his alcoholism. I do applaude AJ for being strong enough to take the kids away from a bad situation.

    • ElleC says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

      All aboard the Jolie/Reeves ship! So wrong but so right!

      Reply
  7. Remi says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:13 am

    So if it was dark for Brad, then what about his 6 minor kids and Angelin and their feelings> do they not count? Are they emotionless and so cold-hearted? Why isn’t People looking at their feelings they have been in therapy due to Brad, but let us all feel sorry for poor Brad Pitt, whose actions caused to destroy his own family of 7 people.I’m sorry but there is so much sexist misogyny going on here by the media? Poor man boo hoo let us all vilify the evil women and throw in the kids as well.

    Reply
  8. Hazel says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I like Brad and Angelina. I hope they keep their relationship civil for the kids. It was really ugly at the beginning with all the mud-slinging she-said-he-said thing in the press.

    Reply
  9. Adorable says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Gosh🙄,”Brads ok”🙄🙄….What about the kids??i expect an annual “life after divorce”from wittle Brad “pitty”…

    Reply
    • Remi says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

      People Magazine are so good at doing Pitty covers they did it with Sad Jennifer life after Brad , so they will carry on doing Brad pity covers for him “his great gappy life after Angelina dark years” But plesae don’t mention teh kids, his PR doesn’t want to remind people he is father of 6 kids who he forced into therapy, as far as medi ais concerned it is only single Brad they should pity for. not the 7 people he hurt as they have no feelings and their feeling never count.

      Reply
    • Andrea1 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Yes Brad’s okay. Thanks for the support I remember him thanking people for the support he’s been given while he was on the red carpet of the movie he did with Marion barely two weeks after Angie filed for divorce Never minding the feelings of his children who have had to undergo therapy because of his behavior while on a plane.

      Reply
  10. Jana says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Good for him

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I just don’t care about him. He can’t get me to go see a film. Even if the film wasn’t this messy Tarantino lump.

    Reply
  12. kate says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Well, I’m glad to hear HE is doing well, that’s what I was really worried about. I’m sure it was very dark for his six children as well, especially his eldest son.

    Reply
  13. Patty says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Life goes on and only the best is ahead. You have to be an optimist.

    Reply
  14. serena says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Again, who would care about the neighbours of Sharon Tate? If you’re gonna tell the Manson horror story, do it properly.

    Reply
  15. Shessy says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Brad is looking great now. The nightmare will be over soon, they will definitely finalize the divorce this year.

    Reply
  16. KBB says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:29 am

    He looks good lately. I watched The Curious Case of Benjamin Button the other day, he is so good in that. Great movie.

    Reply
  17. Gfd says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I love Brad

    Reply
  18. roses says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:42 am

    This has been repeatedly put out there that he’s happy and healthy like every 3 or 4 months since the split. Perhaps this go around he really is just that, but it’s strange how it’s blasted to the media each time like it’s some fresh start for him. I honestly hope its the kids are the ones in the better place which is the priority in my view.

    Reply
  19. barrett says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I saw a report on news that top killer of men in U.S. iis alcoholism. My dad currently won’t seek help and he is 71. My husband also often struggles and makes steps forward and then back. He comes from a family of “strong cocktails” at 5pm.

    It’s amazing you can have everything and be addicted. It’s so strong. I read alcoholism becomes illogical. It’s maddening if you love someone and they don’t get help.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      March 8, 2018 at 11:37 am

      It’s going to get so much worse than just maddening. I’m sorry, but ask anyone who has loved and lived with an alcoholic. The ride is hell for everyone.
      Speaking of living with an alcoholic, can I ask how many of you on this forum have had a success story when dealing with an alcoholic? I don’t mean being an alcoholic, but married/attached to one. Mine wasn’t a success story. He was dead at 56.

      Reply
  20. Yuka says:
    March 8, 2018 at 8:51 am

    He looks happy and relaxed, good for him.

    Reply
  21. Remi says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Is this Brad’s PR thanking Angelina for allowing him to be happier and healthy now? Who cares about kids health and wellbeing as long as Brad Pitt is all right that is all that is needed. My heart bleeds for all that he had to endure, poor lamb.I hope he enjoys life now and catches up on all the things he had missed doing with his friends.

    If Brad was so unhappy not seeing the kids that much he and his lawyers always can go back to court and dispute it, no one is stopping Brad Pitt for doing that, if he wants to.

    Reply
  22. Tulia says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Brad has had the guts and follow-through to get sober. Give the guy a break for at least trying to improve. These are all flawed people doing the best they can, just like the rest of us. When they screw up or reveal any flaw though, everyone knows and kicks in their 2 cents about it and them. Few of us would like that scrutiny or judgement.

    Reply
    • Hoping says:
      March 8, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I so agree with you.

      Reply
    • Tulia says:
      March 8, 2018 at 9:29 am

      They have enough to deal with.

      Reply
    • JeanGray says:
      March 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

      Agree.

      Reply
    • Dulce says:
      March 8, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Tulia…
      Give Brad a break??, Really??, Why??
      Yeah, in a public front… He was NOT concern, about how the media, tabloids and people attacked Angelina and his childrens; especially Maddox!! He was MORE concern about his image and people not finding out; what he did on that plane!! Okey, I can go on and on about Brad’s cowardly behavior… BUT I think, it will be best to agree to disagree about Brad’s post-divorce behavior. But NO!! I really don’t think he deserves a break for his cowardly behavior post-divorce!! 😐

      Reply
      • Person3514 says:
        March 8, 2018 at 11:45 am

        He wasn’t magically cured in those first few months after Angelina left either. He was a drunken mess and I’m pretty sure her leaving with the kids was his rock bottom. Yea, he acted like an asshole. He was angry, drunk and not accepting the blame or situation. Then he calmed down and started getting help. He seems to have started getting things turned around. He took ownership and responsibility after the fact when he started getting help. I’m not going to hold that against him, I’ve seen what addiction does to people. I still think he was an asshole, but I also realize he was still deep into his addiction at that time. I’m sure he feels guilty enough over what happened. I’ll give him some credit for trying to get sober and turn things around for himself. I hope for his children’s sake he can get completely sober and stay that way.

        I don’t get why everybody is so angry over this article and complaining about how Angelina or the kids felt. It’s really not his place to state how they felt.

    • lucy2 says:
      March 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

      I think he needs to stop these Sad Brad PR stories, but overall, I am glad he’s gotten help and is healthier. I hope he can repair his relationships with his kids, and that the kids continue to get whatever help they need. It’s a sad situation, and I hope it gets better.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      March 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

      I hope he makes it too. I don’t like the guy but props to anyone trying to quit that insidious disease.

      Reply
  23. hey-ya says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    …good…its only a divorce & the laws are in place for him to get access to his kids if thats what he wants…

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      March 8, 2018 at 9:56 am

      Key word: if. I honestly don’t think he wants to be bothered. Brad the Doting Dad was so 2014. He couldn’t wait to shed that stale image. It was no longer working for him. Now he’s busy embracing his persona as Brad the Newly Liberated. My respect for him has hit zero.

      Reply
  24. Chaine says:
    March 8, 2018 at 9:35 am

    We will know what happened on the plane some day. Six kids, one of them is eventually going to be That Child that goes rogue and does a tell-all book or article about growing up Jolie…

    Reply
  25. Lexa says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Happy for him that he is doing good

    Reply
  26. Fa says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:09 am

    What about the children? They are the one their life change forever that day.

    Reply
  27. Sage says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:19 am

    He’s been happy , healthy, casually dating and reconnecting with old friends for over a year now. I wonder when his PR team will change the narrative.

    Reply
  28. Nadia says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I liked his hair shorter. Looks like he is growing it out again. The shorter hair is my personal favorite.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment