Britney Spears is ‘angry’ that Kevin Federline wants an increase in child support

Recently, we learned that Kevin Federline was asking Britney Spears and her people for an increase in his child support. Legally, K-Fed has full custody of their two sons, because Britney is still under a conservatorship and has been under it for a decade. Britney’s biggest defenders will say that the conservatorship is mostly about her finances, but… no, it’s not. The financial stuff is a big part of it, absolutely, but legally Britney cannot even make major life decisions for herself. Remember when she wanted to marry her manager? It became a legal mess, because if she was competent enough to get married than she would have no need for the conservatorship, and everyone agreed that she needed the conservatorship more than she needed a husband. All of that to say, Britney gets to spend a lot of time with her sons, and that’s because K-Fed has allowed it. And now he wants an increase in child support because of how much money Britney made from her Las Vegas residency. Apparently, Britney is pissed about it.
Kevin Federline can’t bank on ex Britney Spears’ salary. Since he has custody of their sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, the rapper, 39, is requesting an increase to his monthly $20,000 in child support “to recognize the sacrifices he’s made,” reveals a source. “He could have threatened to cut off access to the kids, but has not.”
Spears, who raked in more than $137 million during her Las Vegas residency, doesn’t buy his reasoning. “She’s angry Kevin is asking for more money because she pays for everything,” says the insider, noting the divorced duo have a “strained” relationship. “Those boys are her world. She is an amazing mother.”
It’s a description she’s worked hard to achieve. Following her highly publicized breakdown in 2007, the pop star, now 36, was placed under dad Jamie’s conservatorship and full custody of her kids was handed to Federline. Still, “Kevin has always allowed for very liberal visitation,” says the insider. “He has been supportive of her recovery.”
As her health improved, so did her parenting. (Today, she and Federline split time 50/50.) “Yes, she has her career,” says the insider. “But her job as their mom is the most important role in her life.” And Federline believes it has contributed to her professional gains. Says the source, “Kevin thinks her success is in part because the boys have been in her life.” (After embarking on a world tour in July, she’ll return to Vegas for a lucrative residency at the Park Theater.)
But Spears is quick to see through her ex. As he has four other kids to support, “Britney feels as if she is paying for them also,” the insider says. “His rapping and DJ’ing don’t pay the bills.” And neither will Spears — or her dad. “Jamie isn’t going to meet an outrageous demand,” says the source. “He knows how important the kids are to Britney and won’t allow her to lose them. Jamie has assured her this won’t become an issue.”
I think both sides are making good points? Britney is right to feel like K-Fed is holding their custodial issues over her head to get more money to pay for his other kids. But K-Fed truly has been generous and patient with Britney and her team because he’s always wanted her to be a good and involved mother in their sons’ lives. I still believe that this will be handled quietly by Daddy Spears, even if Britney doesn’t want to give K-Fed more money. K-Fed has the ability to open up a whole can of worms if Daddy Spears doesn’t make a deal.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Her poor face is so jacked
that too what happened
OMG…she looks…awful.
Oh, and I’m sure K-Fed will get more money. No one wants the circus of going to court
The heavy eyeliner is not helping either
I heard a Britney fan paying around $2500 for a greet and meet and I find that extremely high for someone like her, I’m not downgrading her but if that’s the amount one fan pays then she’s not doing bad…children should come first and I think she’s been lucky that this guy has not made it worse through the years. I’m not painting him as a saint because this request does seem questionable but I am sure an increase is better than dragging this issue further out in the open, especially the circumstances in which he is the one with full custody
She looks…ghoulish in that photo w her bf. 😕
sleep is under rated? I always look for bags under people’s eyes. so many ladies have them it’s crazy gross, because they try to hide them with liner. ya…that doesn’t work lol
why not, if he needs more as a dad with full custody of the kids…
Needs more or wants more? The article I read earlier said it was 20k pee kid and she foots the bill for most of the what the kids need. At what point is it enough?
I always wonder in these situations- what happens when the kids turn 18? Mom/dad is going to have a hard time replacing that kind of income. What’s the hustle then?
20K per kid is CHEAP considering how much she made in the last year. Seriously there are people that pay more than that for one kid.
Reality is this is determined by income. And if they havent been back to court in years then it probably hasnt been adjusted.
@Nicole
But if she is already paying more than 20K due to paying for other things that come up, there is some question about how much of this money will be just for Jayden and Sean. Money for Britney’s children should not be used for Federline’s other children.
Does she pay for everything? That seems highly exaggerated. I’m betting there’s a well monitored list by accountants, lawyers, her father, and Kevin. And this sounds like a rant from a still very unstable Britney.
I’m not buying the narrative she earned more so he wants more and is using the kids as a smoke screen.
He plainly stated the increase was to recognize the effort/sacrifice he has put forth while raising the kids. Therefore it is not directly for the benefit of the kids.
We can all mock the kfed days, but he is a stay at home dad and was previously earning money before this. That’s time devoted to the children. Like a stay at home mom post divorce would be allowed compensation in the same way.
Because it’s kfed this is overlooked.
Years ago before her res. started TMZ had a really good detailed article about the legal break down. Britney’s estate owns and pays for the house/upkeep that Federline, his wife and the 4 kids live in, she also pays for all travel related expenses for her kids to be shuffled back and forth, all security, she pays for school, health and extracurricular activities related to the kids and she agreed to cover some expenses related to the transportation of Federlines first 2 kids since he would be away from them so her boys could be closer to her. He essentially gets $40,000 a month to, buy food and pay for a car? I know a few years ago there was a dispute over schooling because Britney’s boys go to one of the best private school and apparently have an army of tutors and Federline wanted his other 4 kids to have that as well but Britney’s estate refused to pay for it. To me it does seem like he’s trying to support two other families on her income.
If he wants the lives of the otger kids be as good as Britneys kids, I cannot fault him much, all those kids are in ssme household, growing uo together and two of them having everything doesn’t foster healthy sibling relationship and untill they turn 18, Britney’s boys have to live eith their hakf siblings. I am sure some compromise can be done.
Then Federline should work more so that he can afford the best for all of his children. Britney isn’t a bank, and she’s not responsible for his other children, period. Also, if the kids are with Brit half the time then she is paying for everything for them when they’re with her, plus he’s getting 20 grand a month, and apparently a house. I feel that KFed sees that he has about seven more years to get as much money as he can before the gravy train runs out, and he’s forced to get a real job thus the request for more money now.
Where I live, minimum child support is determined by a formula based on both father’s and mother’s income. Usually it is reviewed every so many years. So, not sure if that is the case hear. Know when my grandson went to live with his dad at 15, it was reviewed (no child support because both parents were basically making the same amount of money). When he lived with my daughter she had it reviewed once and the child support went up. All kinds of problems arose because dad was angry about it. My daughter had full time custody with visitation to dads every other weekend and one day a week.
Isn’t it normal for child support payments to fluctuate when the paying parent’s income changes?
Yes, if they have it reviewed and alter it accordingly. Either more or less depending.
To an extent, but there is often a maximum amount of child support set by law. Britney’s payments to K Fed almost certainly exceeded the legal maximum. Plus it sounds like she pays for all of her sons’ other expenses (school, healthcare, extracurriculars, etc.).
It must be very nice to have this level of tax-free income just for having some kids. Meanwhile out here in the real world most of us struggle to survive while working like maniacs.
Child support is determined by income, there is no cap on it, the amount she’s paying now is a drop in the bucket to what she’s making. Yeah, it’s a load of money we would all love to have but that’s not how the world works unfortunately
But, there is a cap on it, kitty. Bearcat lawyer is correct. When you get over a certain amount of income, talking into the multi millions, the two parents decide, or if they can’t a judge decides, but the formula is thrown out. It only costs just so much to take care of kids, especially if you’re living in a house paid for by the other parent, as Kevin and his family are.
She looks terrible.
…and sad.
Does she really have an issue with helping him take care of his other kids on top of their biological ones? Why not do that if she can afford it? That argument sounds selfish to me.
Are you serious? She had nothing to do with his choices to get other women pregnant, in fact, if I’m not mistaken, he had the first two kids before he was even with Britney. All those other kids are on him.
I am serious. I don’t think she should be upset if some of her money is going to feed another child.
It has nothing to do with her feelings. It has everything to do with responsibility. K Fed and his baby mommas are responsible for caring for the children they brought into this world – not Britney.
its not another child, Its his whole family. He has 6 kids. He barely works, his wife doesnt work. So britney who is already paying for all the expenses on top of the 40k (2 kids) a month. Doesn’t feel like she has to support his other 4 kids and his wife. She is obligated to supporting his 2 sons, that 40k should go only to her sons expenses and any extra should be put in a bank account for the kids, not spend on his other children.
It is not Britney’s responsibility to pay for children that are not hers. It is also not selfish for her to refuse to support other children. Federline should get a job to pay for his other children.
The guy could actually get a full-time job to feed his other kids. Give me a break.
This is about HER kids, not kids he had with other women. Seriously? And really, how much does K-Fed make on his own, without her support?
Ugh, he is despicable. I don’t really understand the logic at all, her relationship with the sons helped make the residency a success, so he should get more money for child support because the kids love their mom and help keep her grounded? Gag.
If the genders were reversed, I don’t think many people would think much of it. His being there for the boys allows her a tremendous amount of freedom; at first, to recover, and then to pursue her career, in whatever form that might take. Her schedule no doubt dictates when and how often she sees the kids, meaning that he works around it. And I’m sure he’s happy to, and that’s the way it should be for the kids. But it’s no different than so many women who are completely devoted to child-rearing while the husband builds his career. And we really have no idea what the dynamic is, and how much he takes on on an emotional level given that she is considered a child herself under the law. It’s just money, and it’s super typical for child and spousal support to vary when income does.
Women regularly get eviscerated on this board for going after extra child support. “Get a job!” Is the most common comment, so not around here. Ijs
Despicable? Really? He’s raising their sons pretty much by himself. Yes she can support them financially but Kevin is the decision maker I assume and has physical custody. Britney is heavily medicated and can’t even make her own finacial or business decisions without her father. There’s nothing wrong with Kevin getting more child support considering the money she’s making.
@josephine….totally agree. If the roles were reversed nobody would bat an eye
I would bat an eye. No parents should have to support the ex’s other kids. Yes, if britney makes more money, she should pay more child support. But all the child support to pay for only expenses relating to britney’s children. All excess child support should be place in a bank account for the kids when they go up or college, not spend on raising kevin’s other 4 kids and his wife. He barely works, his wife doesn’t work, why is Britney supporting his whole family and not just her children?
How do you know he’s using it to support the other kids? Jamie spears controls Britney’s money and everything about it, you don’t think there’s a way to make sure Kevin isn’t using all that money to raise the other kids? I grew up in a similar fashion, my step father came into a relationship with my mother and he had three kids, my dad did not want to be paying for them. The money had to be accounted for and spent only on us.
Kitty, he’s living in a house Britney’s estate pays for, he and his wife and all the kids. Money is inevitably going toward the other children because they love with Kevin, that’s a given.
Britney’s face is a cautionary tale of what being a heavy smoker and living a hard life can do to you. She is a year younger than me. And looks a full decade older than me.
It’s sad to look at her.
I’m her age and I still get carded.
She always loved tanning and the sun too.
Britney and I are the same age and she could easily be mistaken for mid 40′s as opposed to the mid 30′s she is. It’s sad that such a pretty, sweet face got so messed up by awful life choices. She looks beyond rough and I find it so sad that all of her hardships have been permanently etched into her face and sad, vacant eyes.
Looks like bad plastic surgery to me, with a sprinkling of life choices.
I think a lot of it is her medications too. They can be really tough on all your systems, making you bloated, dead-eyed, and swollen. That on top of her lifestyle have not been kind.
When she was engaged to her manager, he was going to BECOME ONE OF HER CONSERVATORS. How messed up is that?
And of course she’s pissed. I don’t know anyone that just shrugs their shoulders when they’re asked to pay out more money. But child support is usually calculated by income, and she’s made a crazy amount.
Maybe Brit should retire altogether. Get her boys back, get loose from daddy Spears and just enjoy her life. I’m sure she has more money than most to retire comfortably. If she’s not making money KFed can’t get more money , sorry Mr backup dancer maybe you should get a job.
I do wish she’d retire. I’m a fan and wanted to see her— believing that she had regained a bit of spark for her performances. Then, I saw her perform on the NYE special. She still looks artificially propped up.
Retire, go be a mom, and stop supporting all those people (except the kids of course).
I want her to retire as well, live in a big house with a farm, some animals and be with the people she cares about. However, (and I say this as the daughter of a woman who has been diagnosed with Bipolar 1 disorder with psychotic features) getting away from her father is a bad idea. The conservetorship is there for a reason, she cannot make decisions for herself. If she gets away from the supervision and stability her father provides, she will go off meds and that will lead to a repeat of the 2007-2008 breakdown.
I love Britney but this is the guy she chose to have children with.
Exactly. He is today who he was back then and he already had two children when they got together. If I were Jamie I would quietly increase the sum and move on. They do not want her psychiatric history and behavior reviewed. Then he could keep sole custody and be under no obligation to allow her access. And no one would side eye him either once they knew the details. So I say let it go.
I say raise the sum and have an accountant track the children’s expenses and any excess money from the child support left over after the children’s expenses should be place in a trust for the kids and not to support kevin and his wife and 4 kids.
I feel thats very fair. Britney’s money (40k for the 2 kdis) should pay for anything remotely related to her kids and if that is 30k a month, then 10k/month should be place in the trust for the kdis.
Britney is not obligated to support kevin’s other children or his wife or him.
I agree Jamie – I don’t have an issue with her paying more given her income, but if I were her, I’d want to know where it’s going, especially if she’s covering all other expenses.
He hasn’t worked in ages, and neither his ex nor his current wife seem to either. They’re all living off of Britney, which is unfair, and a terrible example for all the kids. But I think most people around her live off of her too. It always seems like a sad situation.
My guess is that there is already an accountant for that purpose
I imagine Kevin is realizing he only has a few more years of having financial support from Brittney and wants to maximize it will he can.
She legally can’t make her own decisions but “she is an amazing mother”? Ok. Pay for your kids, Britney.
If this is true, she’s veering into Halle Berry territory, IMO.
What do you mean? I am not seeing the connection. No snark I truly don’t understand.
@magnoliarose
If she’s pissed about a child support increase……not a 100% matching correlation, but Halle was first pissed about having to pay child support to Gabriel……..then she was pissed that she had to pay an increase after she said his home/security wasn’t good enough for Nahla.
She is paying for her kids. I think her teams wants to be sure she is not paying for Federline’s other children, which is fair. Britney is only responsible for her kids, she should not be supporting Federline’s entire family.
How many people would be on here saying he’s a golddigger, etc if he was a woman whose ex was making a substantial amount more money and he didn’t want to increase the child support? On top of female K-Fed having full custody of the kids? The judge will obviously make a determination, etc….but if she’s made a substantial amount more money than usual, then that absolutely needs to be factored into the child support. Child support is about the kids, not about how one parent feels about the other. Especially since the child support that Britney does pay vs. her overall fortune is a literal drop in the bucket.
Exactly! Not saying KFed is a saint but those are the breaks.
I called him a gold digger back then. As far as I see it, he left his fiance and his two children to bang Britney.
I have Federline approximately where I have Donnie Four Wives.
But yes, if Britney really made $137 million on those Vegas shows, she absolutely should pay more child support than 20k. As long as there is some process in place to ensure that the douchebag doesn’t simply spend that money on drugs.
she actually pays 40k, 20k per kid.
I am not a fan of either. etc–but I’m fairly sure that if he was a drug addict, he would not have custody. All it takes is one pee test to go wrong.
And still–that has zero impact on child support. He may have left his fiancee/kids to get with Britney………who chose to have kids with him………and then he was the one who took care of them while she got herself sorted out. From other comments I’ve read on here, he gave her access to them even when he wasn’t court ordered/legally obligated to do so. I think that says a lot about what he felt was best/important for the kids i.e. being able to see their mother.
She’s not making that much personally. That money is more than likely a gross amount. She has to pay taxes, benefits and salaries to all of those people who run “Britney Inc.” I’m sure she’s just getting a salary from “Britney, Inc.” Now that salary is probably pretty good, but it’s not even close to the $137 million mark.
If KFed were making money as a DJ, he wouldn’t be asking for an increase. As others have noted, he’s not making any money, his wife doesn’t work and he has 4 other kids he’s expected to support.
Britney paying him $40K a month (tax-free) for their kids is more than enough for all of them to live quite well in Calabasas. How is he going to support his family when those boys turn 18 and that money stops?
I don’t remember specifically why, but back then I always had the suspicion that he and the ex cooked up the Britney scheme together, that he was still with her but they saw $$$ in the opportunity for him to be with Britney.
People have called KFed a gold digger for years. The only reason why it died off is because of the way he came through when Britney had her breakdown. But Mr. Popozao was a national joke for a long time.
This is my argument. Same for both genders. I rarely hear anyone tell a woman to get a job. As in the Mel Gibson case. Then the argument becomes her job is raising the children! Gender equality means equal in all things. My sister is the big breadwinner in her marriage and is allowed to do this because of her artist husband who has his studio at home and is the primary caregiver for their children. Perhaps this would be more common if there wasn’t a stigma attached to men who are the stay at home parent so the mother can focus on her better career.
It plays into toxic masculinity too.
I’m really wondering at some of these comments. I don’t believe child support should be scrutinized the way some are suggesting. Child support is for the housing and raising of the kids. So I could see wanting an accounting of where the money is going if the kids were showing up to school without basic necessities OR if K-Fed’s other kids, for example, went to a fancy/expensive private school while Britney’s kids did not………but saying that an accounting needs to happen because there are other kids in the house? Seriously? Especially since child support is based on income percentage and then PER KID. IMO, I just think it’s ridiculous. I’d say the same thing for a woman. I don’t think the paying parent should dictate where that money goes. If they don’t like it, then they need to present their case to the court with evidence. But it smacks as a control tactic to me.
@virgilia. The parent giving the child support should get a say in how the money is used. I think Kevin deserves an increase if he wants one, it’s the law. But saying that he should be able to spend that child support money on whatever is ridiculous. My mother left my dad for a man with no job and three kids…my dad was pissed and he had to pay out a lot of child support. The first thing he did was get an accountant, I don’t see why it would be a problem. he didn’t want to support another mans children when he shouldn’t have to. You’re right, the amount is determined by income and how many children, but not how many children that aren’t your own.
@magnoliarose-Your sister is married to her husband and people who are in a relationship can do this quite well. Correct me if I’m wrong but if it’s true KFed & his wife don’t work she knows they’re living off her money end of story. If his wife works and brings in money for their family then fine. Brittany’s getting paid more, and the cost of living increases so he should apply for an increase. If KFed was smart, he’d get a job (or work on the career he’s got in a viable way) to demonstrate he doesn’t want to be dependent on her. Every woman, unless their ex is a billionaire, has to eventually create a stream of income for herself at some point and KFed should not be special in this regard.
I know of several women who are now retired who for most of their adult life have been provided for very generously by their ex. However, these exs die, and when they do, they find themselves in situations where they own a house, but they don’t have the money for the upkeep, etc. They all worry about their finances as they age. The point is, no matter what, there will be an end to the way he’s being financially supported and he needs to plan for that.
I’m also curious if any of the people wanting a record of EXACT expenses have blended families. If so, are ALL expenses kept separate? Are they giving a running total to their ex on what was spent on what? Are they making sure to never spend a dime from support on something -even something tiny- that their other children will be using as well? If the kids get an x-box from their dad – do children from another partner have to go sit in another room and never touch it? When they outgrow clothes do they go back to the other partner or does the younger kid in the house get hand-me-downs? Because if we’re following the narrative I’m seeing in this comment section I would have to assume that the kids are kept separate at all times under the same roof.
There’s a lot of hypocritical comments happening here.
At the end of the day – Brit is NOT stable. She doesn’t have custody of her kids – and if she were capable of gaining it I’m sure she’d have been back to court. But here’s the thing – she’s not even allowed to make her own decisions. Her father is parenting his 36 year old daughter because she’s not stable enough to live her life on her own. If she can’t take care of herself she should in no way be allowed to have complete control over the kids. And if her income has increased – support should 100% increase.
@Kitty
Honestly, I just disagree. I had a caveat–basically if the child support is being used in a way that it cannot support the children in question…..then I think yes, a full accounting should be made. But that child support is going into the house, period. I think the parent who receives it should be able to care for the kids and apply for increases, etc as the paying parent increases their income…….without being watched over like they’re criminals. Obviously, this isn’t a blanket situation, but I think saying that everyone essentially should be audited on their child support and what they spend it on opens the door for even more controlling behavior.
In your case, with your dad–Yes, it’s a sucky situation that is hard to swallow……but that’s life. If you and your siblings(?) went without the necessities, or weren’t able to do an activity/sport that with child support, clearly should have been affordable, then yes–I think a full accounting should have been necessary/ordered. If your mom had wanted an increase in child support because she wanted more money for her boyfriend’s kids and your dad’s income hadn’t changed…then a full accounting should have been done. Otherwise, I think it can be problematic.
But again–this is a cautionary tale for people……be careful who you have kids with. Because sometimes you have to swallow it.
The test of the ‘golddigger’ label will be when the kids are grown, and the support stops if he’s able to support himself financially without using Britney for $$.
Could he REALLY threaten to cut off access from the kids, though? With them already seeing her quite a bit and no abusive situations arising, it seems like it’d be pretty tough for him to refuse to let her see them. I would think that could easily be killed in court. Courts generally like to keep kids in contact with both parents if possible – it takes a LOT for a parent to lose any right to see their child(ren). So he may want to play it like he’s being super-generous by letting her see them, but that’s not necessarily so. Yes, she had a breakdown but that was years ago and, conservatorship or not, she’s clearly a loving mom who wouldn’t hurt them and I’m sure they love her. It’s honestly nearly impossible to do that.
She could fight it but she’d have to lose the conservatorship. The courts would not give her joint custody if she’s saying that she can’t be responsible for legal or financial decisions. That’s why he still has full custody.
The conservatorship is also protecting her from that leech Sam Lutfi who tried to force her to testify under oath. IIRC, he was trying to say he was owed money for being her manager. He claimed she promised him a large percentage of what she earned at the time.
Visitation is different than joint custody though. She may not have custody or be able to get it, but I don’t think the courts would allow him to refuse her any visitation.
She doesn’t want to open that door.
Yes, he could keep them away from her for very good reasons. She was a danger to her children and doing strange things and abusive things that got them removed from her in the first place. She didn’t even have visitation rights initially. She was ordered to attend parenting classes, and she was neglecting their basic care as in food and safety. They were injured in her care and were coming home exhausted.
When more abuse claims were filed KFed stood up for her when it wasn’t in HIS best interest to do so. She is never alone with them even now.
He has been generous and on her side but if they don’t want to give him more money that just might change.
I think she should pay him more, as long as it’s within reason, relative to her income.
If it had been a mother, like Denise Richards for example, that did everything possible for her ex husband and their children while he was dealing with mental health and/or drug issues, I’d absolutely think she deserved an increase in child support if he was making more money.
Kevin was never vindictive, he never punished her or held them hostage for more money and I don’t think he’d do that now. I guess it’s sad when that’s considered a good thing rather than standard, but that’s where we are.
Very well said! I think people still have the mindset of The Man only being a real man if he provides for his family financially. Britney makes the money and is not mentally competent to be the primary custodian of their boys so she should pay him just as a rich husband would pay his ex-wife. If women really want gender equality we also need to do away with stereotypical standards/labels/roles for men as well.
On another note, I really hope Britney is happy. The hell this poor woman has been through is etched on her face and shows in her eyes. Mental illness is a hell I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. I will always have a soft spot for Brit and her songs are awesome for working out to!
He a gold digger.
Whether or not he is one is irrelevant to the fact that she’s going to have to pay child support for her kids. Just like any rich man would.
if Kfed were the woman, the reaction would be the same I’m sure. She will be pissed bc she pays for everything already plus child support. She’s the earner btn the two, so she’ll end up paying an increase. But she’s allowed to bluster about it if she wants as even before an increase it’s still a lot of money.
Hmmm, I’m going to say that since a massive increase in income means the partner gets more money, it seems fair. I would say ‘good for her’ if it was the other way around. ***Shrugs**
Child support is to provide support for the children you have with the absentee parent. It is not for the support of your other children nor is it to compensate a parent for their sacrifice in raising their own children!!!
Maybe I woke up on the wrong side of the driveway this morning, or maybe as a child of an absentee parent, Kevin Federline’s arguement completely offends my sensibilities and should be denied by family court judge.
Child support is determined by income, hers has increased dramatically so he has every right to ask for an increase. And everyone keeps saying she shouldn’t be paying for the other kids….does anyone realize that you can get accountants for that sort of thing. My folks had one when I was a kid because my dad didn’t want any money going to my step dads kids.
I loved Britney and I’m still fond of her. I hope she finds dome happiness
I don’t beleive Kevin Federline truly cares about Britney and her well-being. I believe he cares about the paycheck; she is his cash cow.
If Britney truly pays for the kids’ extracurricular stuff, medical, toys, trips, etc, then $20k per month is more than enough for him to raise them, with regard to meals, housing, and whatever else Britney doesn’t pay for. I’m sure she pays for a lot, and has fat trust funds for the boys as well.
You know he’s living high off the hog for himself with the money she pays for child support. She had to be experiencing a desperate mental breakdown for him to get custody, he’s no peach and never has been. He liked her rich and crazy.
I don’t care what all about the genders of the thing.
I think he is a very complicated character involved in a very complicated situation that is made more complex by the fact that his co-parent is a multi-million dollar earner.
He has been far more kind and supportive than most in Hollywood and outside it, and I don’t think that is fake. Could he be an opportunist? Yes, as I think many in and around fame are, but that doesn’t preclude him from also being a kind person.
So she pays for everything else, PLUS $20K per kid per month?
And that’s not enough?
Wow.
I don’t think Kevin really works, his wife doesn’t either, or she’s a teacher and makes next to nothing, that’s a good indication of how that money is being spent. Britney’s money shouldn’t be spent raising other children, even if she has plenty to go around it’s not her responsibility. So what if his other kids don’t have the same advantages, it was his choice to have two more children with another woman. My god that would open up a shitstorm for other cases if child support could be raised to benefit someone’s else’s children. Sounds like he gets 40k just for child support, plus she pays for literally everything else, that’s plenty.
Well………when JLo’s ex, Marc Antony’s ex wife applied for more child support, she got it. She is a former beauty queen I believe (she was a “Miss” something), and they had two? kids together; one is disabled. Marc Antony pays for their school and all of the medical bills plus child support. But he was paying a shit ton more to the twins he had with JLo than he was to her. So she applied for more, and she got it.
Them’s the breaks.
