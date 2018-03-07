Tiffany Haddish got up bright & early to clap back at her haters on Twitter

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In Great Britain and Australia especially, there’s a cultural thing called Tall Poppy Syndrome. It’s usually invoked when a celebrity gets a lot of success, and the media/culture critics/fans start cutting the celebrity down or dragging the celebrity for doing too much, being too famous, etc. I’ve always believed that America doesn’t have such a rabid brand of tall poppy syndrome – we like it when people succeed because that’s part of what we believe is part of our national identity: that people who are successful have earned their success, they’ve pulled themselves up by their bootstraps, etc. But I have to admit… I’m seeing more and more tall poppy syndrome stuff strike American celebrities. And they’ve come for Tiffany Haddish.

At the Oscars, Tiffany was having the time of her life and it was a joy to behold. She was one of the brightest and most joyful stars in an otherwise dull evening. But to some people, she needs to do less, talk less, be less visible. Those people are haters, and they started tweeting @ her. And so Tiffany got up bright and early this morning to respond to them, because bless her. You can see all of her responses here. A sampling:

It actually hurts me a little bit that someone like Tiffany – someone who brings so much joy and humor – is sitting there reading all of the bad sh-t on Twitter and actually taking the time to respond. Then again, Tiffany is not some kid, nor is she some cracked-out Lohan. She’s a mature 38-year-old woman who has been around the industry for a long time. She knows what she’s doing: she’s getting even more attention and exposure and from that, she’ll get even more work. Let this tall poppy grow and grow, peeps.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

24 Responses to “Tiffany Haddish got up bright & early to clap back at her haters on Twitter”

  1. Clare says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    ‘And as much as I would love to chitchat with Angie that is not what I want to be talking about.’

    Love.

    Hopefully she has lots of people around her telling her she’s fab, and there is real confidence behind her bluster. Personally, love a strong woman with a personality who gives no F*cks.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Just love that dress on her. Perfect.

    Reply
  3. Jker says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Grow haddish, grow. Lots of little souls watching you, looking up, growing themselves to one day stand on the shoulders of the giants that came before.

    She’s one of those giants, just a few ppl left that need to adjust to the changing skyline.

    Also, each of her clapbacks is dead accurate and a lesson on how to handle haters with candid grace.

    Reply
  4. Hh says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Cardi B also liked to clapback. I find it both sad and funny.

    I’m not sure if the backlash to Tiffany is Tall Poppy Syndrome or respectability politics. Perhaps a mix of both.

    Reply
    • Saks says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:22 am

      Cardi clapbacks are hilarious tho, this girl seems more bother by the critics

      Reply
    • Reef says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:35 am

      Tiffany Haddish backlash feels like a mix respectability politics and folks might just find her annoying. It’s a little sad that she ignored ALL the love she receives to focus on a few people who find her annoying.
      Whatever, Tiffany, if you read this site. Let’s be friends.

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      March 7, 2018 at 11:37 am

      Social media, particularly Twitter, is a Pandora’s Box of nasty. Loads of trolls hiding behind a handle and bringing their worse selves. I don’t tweet because it’s a forum for showing your a$$ in public. It’s part of the celebrity business now, but it is deeply disturbing and unpleasant and in real life, these people would want a selfie and maybe an autograph—not one would say anything remotely like their tweets to her face as themselves.

      Reply
  5. Ninks says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    It’s nice to see somebody enjoy her fame and have fun with it instead of acting like it’s such a drag and she’s too cool for it all. Probably some of her enthusiasm will fade as the negativity and intrusion takes hold but I hope she always has fun and never takes herself too seriously.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    The vitriol coming from some people…yikes. I don’t know, she’s funny, and seems sweet.

    Reply
  7. Loopy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:16 am

    The truth of the matter is that if she wants successful longevity she might have to tone it down. Look at JLaw so many people cant stand her now because of her antics and really it does get exhausting. I like her personality but media training is there for a reason. Ofourse she van still be herself, i personally hate when celebrities become robots like Beyonce and Cheryl Cole but there needs to be a balance.

    Reply
  8. Una says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I felt guilty when I read the first tweet because that is pretty similar to what I think about Haddish. She name drops A LOT. If I were famous, I would avoid her at parties because I don’t wanna turn into a funny anectode. She seems nice though so It is upsetting she is getting this much vitriol

    Reply
  9. Red says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Celebrities are always gonna have ‘haters’ though. Even the most loved have them. She’s going to drive herself and others nuts if she thinks she has to clap back each time someone says something unfair about her. It’s part of life, just ignore it! Don’t search yourself if you don’t think you could handle it. I know I couldn’t, I would be doing the same thing she’s doing, but it’s not a good look.

    Reply
  10. JeanGray says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I feel like a lot of it is coming from members of the Beyhive who didn’t like that Tiffany dropped some tea about how Bey was acting towards another woman getting too close to Jay at a party they all attended, and how apparently a few lyrics she raps in DJ Khaled’s new song “Top Off” featuring Future seem to elude to her now needing people to sign non-disclosures before they chill because of it. So now they think she is a gossipy broad.

    Reply
  11. Goldengirllover34 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Good for her. Time and time again people want to limit someone else’s path to success based on some arbitrary rule regarding how things should be. After reading her book I’m happy for her. She deserves to enjoy herself. She has been grinding for years despite having a lot of messed up things happen to her. And despite her life experiences, she’s not bitter but thankful for all that she’s achieved. Let her capitalize on her market and fame because lord knows as a black female comedian, the system isn’t set up for her to succeed.

    Reply
  12. Susan says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I had no clue who she was when introduced, but thought wowsers beautiful lady when she walked out in her slippers :) Anyone who puts anything on social media will get hate, because that is the world we live in, sadly.

    Reply
  13. Saks says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    The first and third tweets aren’t really hating on her. I belive that both are valid opinions (that many of us have on some artists) and weren’t even tagging or @/ing her. I’d assume she has better things to do than search for her name on twitter

    Reply
  14. Hannah says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:30 am

    She isn’t tagged in any of those which means she searched her own name. I like her and I think she is hilarious – my only laugh out loud moment of the Oscars but her calling out people and their follower numbers does make me cringe.

    Reply
  15. hkk says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I
    Love
    Her.
    Tiffish Forever!

    Reply
  16. MI6 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Do you, gurl. Enjoy it and don’t take it too seriously
    #TeamHaddish

    Reply

