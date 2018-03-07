Tiffany Haddish got up bright & early to clap back at her haters on Twitter

In Great Britain and Australia especially, there’s a cultural thing called Tall Poppy Syndrome. It’s usually invoked when a celebrity gets a lot of success, and the media/culture critics/fans start cutting the celebrity down or dragging the celebrity for doing too much, being too famous, etc. I’ve always believed that America doesn’t have such a rabid brand of tall poppy syndrome – we like it when people succeed because that’s part of what we believe is part of our national identity: that people who are successful have earned their success, they’ve pulled themselves up by their bootstraps, etc. But I have to admit… I’m seeing more and more tall poppy syndrome stuff strike American celebrities. And they’ve come for Tiffany Haddish.
At the Oscars, Tiffany was having the time of her life and it was a joy to behold. She was one of the brightest and most joyful stars in an otherwise dull evening. But to some people, she needs to do less, talk less, be less visible. Those people are haters, and they started tweeting @ her. And so Tiffany got up bright and early this morning to respond to them, because bless her. You can see all of her responses here. A sampling:
to me you talking about someone else Oooohhhhh and its me I win! Thank you and God bless you with all the happiness you can handle.
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018
I am Tiffany Haddish always me. You should try it. Always be you its easier than being fake. Trust! You ever wonder why people are bitter? Because they been fake for so long. Also thank you for letting your 1200 followers know about me #Blessyourheart
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018
Thank you I will try to make sure you get just that BooBoo small doses. Now I just want to say Thank you for introducing me to your 2603 followers. I hope no one tags you about Me in the future #Blessyourheart #nicetomeetyou
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018
Wow I must have slept with your man you mad.
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018
So funny to me, it was a Joke but I Love how serious you all are. I want to be number one in a man’s life. he has a lot of kids that would make me what number 8 or at best baby Mama 2. And as much as I would love to chitchat with Angie that is not what I want to be talking about.
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018
It actually hurts me a little bit that someone like Tiffany – someone who brings so much joy and humor – is sitting there reading all of the bad sh-t on Twitter and actually taking the time to respond. Then again, Tiffany is not some kid, nor is she some cracked-out Lohan. She’s a mature 38-year-old woman who has been around the industry for a long time. She knows what she’s doing: she’s getting even more attention and exposure and from that, she’ll get even more work. Let this tall poppy grow and grow, peeps.
‘And as much as I would love to chitchat with Angie that is not what I want to be talking about.’
Love.
Hopefully she has lots of people around her telling her she’s fab, and there is real confidence behind her bluster. Personally, love a strong woman with a personality who gives no F*cks.
She is a strong woman who has been through a lot. It’s easy to notice a difference in the composure of people who get famous as established adults versus those who get famous early. Team Tiffany!
Just love that dress on her. Perfect.
Grow haddish, grow. Lots of little souls watching you, looking up, growing themselves to one day stand on the shoulders of the giants that came before.
She’s one of those giants, just a few ppl left that need to adjust to the changing skyline.
Also, each of her clapbacks is dead accurate and a lesson on how to handle haters with candid grace.
Saying “I slept with your man”, ain’t graceful.
But it is SO ON POINT! And SO WHAT I WOULD HAVE SAID! Which is why I RIDE WITH TIFF!!!!
Except that’s not what she said. Did I miss something? She’s basically telling the person that they’re taking it WAY too personal.
Cardi B also liked to clapback. I find it both sad and funny.
I’m not sure if the backlash to Tiffany is Tall Poppy Syndrome or respectability politics. Perhaps a mix of both.
Cardi clapbacks are hilarious tho, this girl seems more bother by the critics
Tiffany Haddish backlash feels like a mix respectability politics and folks might just find her annoying. It’s a little sad that she ignored ALL the love she receives to focus on a few people who find her annoying.
Whatever, Tiffany, if you read this site. Let’s be friends.
Social media, particularly Twitter, is a Pandora’s Box of nasty. Loads of trolls hiding behind a handle and bringing their worse selves. I don’t tweet because it’s a forum for showing your a$$ in public. It’s part of the celebrity business now, but it is deeply disturbing and unpleasant and in real life, these people would want a selfie and maybe an autograph—not one would say anything remotely like their tweets to her face as themselves.
It’s nice to see somebody enjoy her fame and have fun with it instead of acting like it’s such a drag and she’s too cool for it all. Probably some of her enthusiasm will fade as the negativity and intrusion takes hold but I hope she always has fun and never takes herself too seriously.
The vitriol coming from some people…yikes. I don’t know, she’s funny, and seems sweet.
The truth of the matter is that if she wants successful longevity she might have to tone it down. Look at JLaw so many people cant stand her now because of her antics and really it does get exhausting. I like her personality but media training is there for a reason. Ofourse she van still be herself, i personally hate when celebrities become robots like Beyonce and Cheryl Cole but there needs to be a balance.
I felt guilty when I read the first tweet because that is pretty similar to what I think about Haddish. She name drops A LOT. If I were famous, I would avoid her at parties because I don’t wanna turn into a funny anectode. She seems nice though so It is upsetting she is getting this much vitriol
i have the feeling most of her name drops are pre-arranged/approved though. like the beyonce thing – i don’t believe for one second that she talked about that without clearing it with her team
Celebrities are always gonna have ‘haters’ though. Even the most loved have them. She’s going to drive herself and others nuts if she thinks she has to clap back each time someone says something unfair about her. It’s part of life, just ignore it! Don’t search yourself if you don’t think you could handle it. I know I couldn’t, I would be doing the same thing she’s doing, but it’s not a good look.
I feel like a lot of it is coming from members of the Beyhive who didn’t like that Tiffany dropped some tea about how Bey was acting towards another woman getting too close to Jay at a party they all attended, and how apparently a few lyrics she raps in DJ Khaled’s new song “Top Off” featuring Future seem to elude to her now needing people to sign non-disclosures before they chill because of it. So now they think she is a gossipy broad.
Exactly!!! I don’t think most people realize how crazy Bey fans are!!!!
Good for her. Time and time again people want to limit someone else’s path to success based on some arbitrary rule regarding how things should be. After reading her book I’m happy for her. She deserves to enjoy herself. She has been grinding for years despite having a lot of messed up things happen to her. And despite her life experiences, she’s not bitter but thankful for all that she’s achieved. Let her capitalize on her market and fame because lord knows as a black female comedian, the system isn’t set up for her to succeed.
I had no clue who she was when introduced, but thought wowsers beautiful lady when she walked out in her slippers Anyone who puts anything on social media will get hate, because that is the world we live in, sadly.
The first and third tweets aren’t really hating on her. I belive that both are valid opinions (that many of us have on some artists) and weren’t even tagging or @/ing her. I’d assume she has better things to do than search for her name on twitter
She isn’t tagged in any of those which means she searched her own name. I like her and I think she is hilarious – my only laugh out loud moment of the Oscars but her calling out people and their follower numbers does make me cringe.
I
Love
Her.
Tiffish Forever!
Do you, gurl. Enjoy it and don’t take it too seriously
#TeamHaddish
