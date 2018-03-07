Tiffany Haddish got up bright & early to clap back at her haters on Twitter

In Great Britain and Australia especially, there’s a cultural thing called Tall Poppy Syndrome. It’s usually invoked when a celebrity gets a lot of success, and the media/culture critics/fans start cutting the celebrity down or dragging the celebrity for doing too much, being too famous, etc. I’ve always believed that America doesn’t have such a rabid brand of tall poppy syndrome – we like it when people succeed because that’s part of what we believe is part of our national identity: that people who are successful have earned their success, they’ve pulled themselves up by their bootstraps, etc. But I have to admit… I’m seeing more and more tall poppy syndrome stuff strike American celebrities. And they’ve come for Tiffany Haddish.

At the Oscars, Tiffany was having the time of her life and it was a joy to behold. She was one of the brightest and most joyful stars in an otherwise dull evening. But to some people, she needs to do less, talk less, be less visible. Those people are haters, and they started tweeting @ her. And so Tiffany got up bright and early this morning to respond to them, because bless her. You can see all of her responses here. A sampling:

to me you talking about someone else Oooohhhhh and its me I win! Thank you and God bless you with all the happiness you can handle. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

I am Tiffany Haddish always me. You should try it. Always be you its easier than being fake. Trust! You ever wonder why people are bitter? Because they been fake for so long. Also thank you for letting your 1200 followers know about me #Blessyourheart — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

Thank you I will try to make sure you get just that BooBoo small doses. Now I just want to say Thank you for introducing me to your 2603 followers. I hope no one tags you about Me in the future #Blessyourheart #nicetomeetyou — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

Wow I must have slept with your man you mad. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

So funny to me, it was a Joke but I Love how serious you all are. I want to be number one in a man’s life. he has a lot of kids that would make me what number 8 or at best baby Mama 2. And as much as I would love to chitchat with Angie that is not what I want to be talking about. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 7, 2018

It actually hurts me a little bit that someone like Tiffany – someone who brings so much joy and humor – is sitting there reading all of the bad sh-t on Twitter and actually taking the time to respond. Then again, Tiffany is not some kid, nor is she some cracked-out Lohan. She’s a mature 38-year-old woman who has been around the industry for a long time. She knows what she’s doing: she’s getting even more attention and exposure and from that, she’ll get even more work. Let this tall poppy grow and grow, peeps.