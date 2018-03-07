“Edgy Justin Theroux was edgy at the edgy Louis Vuitton show” links

Edgy Justin Theroux is an edgy ambassador for Louis Vuitton so he put in an edgy appearance at the LV show in Paris. [LaineyGossip]
I can love Constance Wu and absolutely loathe her bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cynthia Nixon wants to be the next governor of New York. [Dlisted]
The Soledad O’Brien-Chris Cillizza beef is incredible. [Pajiba]
Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed a “miracle daughter.” [Wonderwall]
The Honest Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. [Looper]
Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
This is like reality-show/game-show inception. [Starcasm]
Kim Depaola took a girls’ trip to Vegas. [Reality Tea]
Here’s the inevitable dumb gun-related headline. [Jezebel]
Theroux looks so different without makeup.
And he should continue to leave the foundation and eyeliner behind, he looks much more attractive here
He stopped tweezing his eyebrows.
yeah he looks good here – i dont like his outfit but he looks normal
I think he looks like he’s been crying a lot. *sad eyes*
He suddenly looks like 10+ years older. Oh my.
So. Old.
Probably because he’s not using jen’s facial creams! LOL!
SO is there something wrong with a man looking his age now? Are women bashed for appearing to be their age???
I know right. He’s not 20.
We’re just so used to seeing face lifts/botox/fillers etc., so we’re not used to seeing an “age appropriate” face. It really is insane! AGE NATURALLY PEOPLE!! PLEASE!
nah – people are just upset that he is happy and not in tears after splitting with jennifer aniston. he looks relieved tbh
Felony campaign finance violation! Not looking forward to the pics and texts from Donald Dennison! Hahaha yuk!
I hope Stormy releases some very embarrassing details about him.
I didn’t really get into what he’s being sued for but I just think people in the States should just start suing him, individually. Just go, sue the tiny fists for whatever you can!
Can we sue him for just being a dumpster fire? For maligning the office of President? For hiring his family and sticking them on us??
Lol, people are going to make fun of edgy Justin for a long time!
Yeah, with that safety pin earring. *groan* With this whole split-up story, he’s only succeeded in making himself look worse and worse. Can’t stand him. His personality comes through in his acting, too. He doesn’t seem like an easy fellow at all.
Soon. He’ll be Depp and his edgy scarves level.
It seems that he’s so happy to be single again.
Now that he’s no longer with Jen, it looks like he’s stopped caring so much and put away the self-tanner or tanning bed. I’m not sure if he was trying to fit in with her, but it wasn’t pretty. He’s much better off with faux hipster/ edgy thing. Better fake cool than fake tan, I guess?
I noticed that, too. The ridiculous tan is gone. The eyeliner is gone. He looks better without all that crap.
He looks like an ‘edgy’ and ‘arty’ middle aged wannabe rocker twit in that leather outfit.
Well said, lol.
HA 🤣 HA 🤣 HA 🤣 HA 🤣🤣
Burton and Morgan named their little girl GEORGE? Oh, I can’t.
I have a friend we called George but it’s short for Georgina. Probably not the case here thou.
We all know how EDGY Louis Vuitton is!
That LV leather coat is awful, lord only knows how much it costs.
A slippery hard boiled egg has more edges than his lame ass. People who are genuinely edgy don’t have to tell everyone all the time. lol
The second pic of justin looks like a rejected sweaty Ken doll that Hasbro didn’t bother making.
Ha! That is perfect.
Had E! on because of a movie it was playing. It rolls over into the Kardashian show. Khloe got quite upset about having a girl. Said maybe she didn’t want her since the kid was going to be her bf’s entire world. I’ve been waiting to see that appear here. Not buying those fertility storylines ever again from her butthole lips.
Makes Hilary Burton’s story even more heartbreaking.
Her poor daughter gets to hear that one day. She supposedly wanted a baby so badly. No one that fights that hard for a baby would ever say such a thing.
I thought it was posted before that she was having a boy.
Anyway, I personally think she gender-selected a girl. The Kartrashians can “sell” girls, not boys, they have no use for them.
Can’t we just make them disappear???
Yup. All this.
Oh Khloe, he abandoned one kid easily I’m sure he can do it to another if it’ll make you feel better.
Does he really believe he’s not Hollywood and artsy or whatever? If he really was like that he would be like Christian Bale, doing a movie and then dissapearing, not being ambassador of luxury brands please…
The “news” about Cynthia doesn’t surprise me at all. She’s had a presence in Albany for many years now. I used to work in the NY legislature and she would drop by to advocate for or testify on various issues of importance. She’s well-spoken and respected.
You guys are falling for the Jen spin again,if dressing the way he likes gets him bullied what does make you?
Not everyone is being “spun” by Jen. As though we can’t think and form opinions on our own? We can and do. Also, if no one is supposed to make fun of anyone here then you might want to check every thread regarding Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, etc and then ask yourself why you’re even here.
Justin is back to enjoying fashion shows, like he use to with Heidi, now he is with Emma, and Michelle.
I think he is embracing his freedom, no more flying to LA to keep up the pretense.
Jen should be bringing out another toyboy shortly, and it will be ‘he is better, smarter, and so on than Brad’ (mind you not Justin) then he will dump her, and they will say the same crazy things, that they said about Brad and Justin.
Yes, only a month ago he was better than Brad and her fans were criticizing others who didn’t share their opinion. Now, he has been thrown under the bus, but I bet he doesn’t regret leaving. He’s probably thinking “I hope I never hear the words, Smart water, Aveeno, dry eye, and yoga ever again”.
And Jen hopes never to hear the words edgy, arty, hipster, biker, non-Hollywood crowd, safety pin earring, men’s black leather skinny jeans ever again.
He went last year to the show without Jen. Seemed to do what he wanted when he wanted regardless of marriage to jen.
All I can do is hope that one day, I too will reach that level of edginess.
He has his NYC pale coloring back.
Right between two of the hottest actresses out there right now, that on has to sting Jen a bit.
OscAr nominee (multiple)and Oscar winner.
I thought he was trying to escape Hollywood to go back to being an edgy fringe world street boy? Albeit one who makes his living as a Hollywood actor and writer but like, other than just all that, a super edgy deep street guy?
He must have been so angry they gave him that bad icky Hollywood-adjacent seat. /s
Ps am I the only one who is hearing the Alexa Chung rumors in London?
Justin is hanging with his hipster friend from NYC. His friend posted a photo of Justin giving him a rose, with the hashtag #realmenwatchthebachelor.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgCHXNvjwa9/?taken-by=cqsmileny
