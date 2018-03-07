“Edgy Justin Theroux was edgy at the edgy Louis Vuitton show” links

Embed from Getty Images

Edgy Justin Theroux is an edgy ambassador for Louis Vuitton so he put in an edgy appearance at the LV show in Paris. [LaineyGossip]

I can love Constance Wu and absolutely loathe her bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]

Cynthia Nixon wants to be the next governor of New York. [Dlisted]

The Soledad O’Brien-Chris Cillizza beef is incredible. [Pajiba]

Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed a “miracle daughter.” [Wonderwall]

The Honest Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. [Looper]

Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]

This is like reality-show/game-show inception. [Starcasm]

Kim Depaola took a girls’ trip to Vegas. [Reality Tea]

Here’s the inevitable dumb gun-related headline. [Jezebel]

