“Edgy Justin Theroux was edgy at the edgy Louis Vuitton show” links
  • March 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Edgy Justin Theroux is an edgy ambassador for Louis Vuitton so he put in an edgy appearance at the LV show in Paris. [LaineyGossip]
I can love Constance Wu and absolutely loathe her bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cynthia Nixon wants to be the next governor of New York. [Dlisted]
The Soledad O’Brien-Chris Cillizza beef is incredible. [Pajiba]
Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed a “miracle daughter.” [Wonderwall]
The Honest Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. [Looper]
Stormy Daniels is suing Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
This is like reality-show/game-show inception. [Starcasm]
Kim Depaola took a girls’ trip to Vegas. [Reality Tea]
Here’s the inevitable dumb gun-related headline. [Jezebel]

51 Responses to ““Edgy Justin Theroux was edgy at the edgy Louis Vuitton show” links”

  1. Neelyo says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Theroux looks so different without makeup.

    Reply
  2. Saras says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Felony campaign finance violation! Not looking forward to the pics and texts from Donald Dennison! Hahaha yuk!

    Reply
  3. Coraline says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Lol, people are going to make fun of edgy Justin for a long time!

    Reply
  4. Marie says:
    March 7, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    It seems that he’s so happy to be single again.

    Reply
  5. MoAnne says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Now that he’s no longer with Jen, it looks like he’s stopped caring so much and put away the self-tanner or tanning bed. I’m not sure if he was trying to fit in with her, but it wasn’t pretty. He’s much better off with faux hipster/ edgy thing. Better fake cool than fake tan, I guess?

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    He looks like an ‘edgy’ and ‘arty’ middle aged wannabe rocker twit in that leather outfit.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Burton and Morgan named their little girl GEORGE? Oh, I can’t.

    Reply
  8. Pandy says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    We all know how EDGY Louis Vuitton is!

    Reply
  9. gatorbait says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    A slippery hard boiled egg has more edges than his lame ass. People who are genuinely edgy don’t have to tell everyone all the time. lol

    Reply
  10. larry says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    The second pic of justin looks like a rejected sweaty Ken doll that Hasbro didn’t bother making.

    Reply
  11. Jordan says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Had E! on because of a movie it was playing. It rolls over into the Kardashian show. Khloe got quite upset about having a girl. Said maybe she didn’t want her since the kid was going to be her bf’s entire world. I’ve been waiting to see that appear here. Not buying those fertility storylines ever again from her butthole lips.

    Makes Hilary Burton’s story even more heartbreaking.

    Reply
  12. MVC says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Does he really believe he’s not Hollywood and artsy or whatever? If he really was like that he would be like Christian Bale, doing a movie and then dissapearing, not being ambassador of luxury brands please…

    Reply
  13. InVain says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    The “news” about Cynthia doesn’t surprise me at all. She’s had a presence in Albany for many years now. I used to work in the NY legislature and she would drop by to advocate for or testify on various issues of importance. She’s well-spoken and respected.

    Reply
  14. Cj says:
    March 7, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    You guys are falling for the Jen spin again,if dressing the way he likes gets him bullied what does make you?

    Reply
    • gatorbait says:
      March 7, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      Not everyone is being “spun” by Jen. As though we can’t think and form opinions on our own? We can and do. Also, if no one is supposed to make fun of anyone here then you might want to check every thread regarding Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, etc and then ask yourself why you’re even here.

      Reply
  15. Peg says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Justin is back to enjoying fashion shows, like he use to with Heidi, now he is with Emma, and Michelle.
    I think he is embracing his freedom, no more flying to LA to keep up the pretense.
    Jen should be bringing out another toyboy shortly, and it will be ‘he is better, smarter, and so on than Brad’ (mind you not Justin) then he will dump her, and they will say the same crazy things, that they said about Brad and Justin.

    Reply
  16. Lilith says:
    March 7, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    All I can do is hope that one day, I too will reach that level of edginess.

    Reply
  17. LittlefishMom says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    He has his NYC pale coloring back.

    Reply
  18. Sara says:
    March 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Right between two of the hottest actresses out there right now, that on has to sting Jen a bit.

    Reply
  19. Jayna says:
    March 7, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Justin is hanging with his hipster friend from NYC. His friend posted a photo of Justin giving him a rose, with the hashtag #realmenwatchthebachelor.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BgCHXNvjwa9/?taken-by=cqsmileny

    Reply

