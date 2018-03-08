Khloe Kardashian, 8 months pregnant: ‘I’ve been eating like a beast’

True story: I think I’ve injured myself again with my workouts. My knee is all kinds of f–ked up. I’m basically limping along in flip-flops or slippers this week, but even if my knee wasn’t FUBAR, I would still be wearing comfortable shoes and comfortable sweatpants. That’s the point of existence: comfort. Why squeeze yourself into some tight turtleneck tube dress and high-heeled boots when you don’t have to? Especially when you’re eight months pregnant, for the love of God.
These are photos of Khloe Kardashian out and about with Kris Jenner on Wednesday in LA. They seemed to be doing some shopping for the baby. This is Khloe’s eight-months-pregnant shopping outfit: a tight t-neck dress which makes her look like she’s wearing a body condom, a long coat to cover the size and scope of the Pinocchio Butt, and high-heeled boots. I don’t get it. To be clear, I’m not criticizing Khloe’s pregnant body, I’m saying that this outfit is so completely unnecessary. As for her body… well, apparently Khloe has been talking on her app about how she’s been “eating like a beast.”
Bumpin’ along! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian went shopping with her mom Kris Jenner in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 7, where she showed off her growing baby bump as her due date approaches. The reality star, who is eight months pregnant, opened up about her pregnancy diet (or lack thereof) on the same day.
“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it LOL,” Kardashian wrote to fans on her app on Wednesday. “In second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation — but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eight month! But I’m not seating it because I’ll get back on track.”
I tend to think Khloe was always going to have a “big pregnancy” given her body type. Like, Gisele Bundchen was always going to carry small and have waifish pregnancies. Khloe doesn’t have that body type. Neither does Kelly Clarkson or Jessica Simpson or a million other women. It’s just genetics and body type, etc. Whatever. Eat what you want. Stay healthy. Listen to your doctor. And get out of those ridiculous clothes.
I’ve asked this before, and I’m still wondering: who do you think will give birth first, Khloe or the Duchess of Cambridge? I think Khloe will, but only by a week or two.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not what I’d be wearing at 8 months. Ridiculous family. But great gossip!
Y’all must have missed when Khloe found out it was a girl and said she didn’t want it anymore. straight said she was jealous and didn’t want her.
I thought my daughter was going be a boy until I found out her gender. Not once after that did I say I didn’t want her. Not any mother who has had a difficult time conceiving. That’s the argument Butthole Lips gives as to why she doesn’t want a girl.
My question is – why do they all wear multiple layers of this weird ‘nude’ colour. It looks ridiculous on ALL of them.
Other than that, they always wear bizarre outfits – but I’m wearing yoga pants and a hoodie to work today (officially on strike, but got undergrads who need supervision), so who am I to judge?
Nothing to do with gossip, but I just wanted to send you my support during the strike. I know it’s a tough battle right now, but your academic friends on the other side of the point are in solidarity with you all.
I’m 34 weeks pregnant and pretty much stick to maternity jeans and stretchy maternity shirts and Birkenstocks (I work for a tech company so we don’t have a dressy workplace). I’m still achy and tired at the end of the day. I cannot imagine wearing shoes like hers at this point. I get that’s their thing, that’s their brand, but how exhausting and miserable!
She’s borrowed Kim’s butt-cover coats from her last pregnancy, it looks like.
Those boots…..gah! I think most 8 month pregnant women would have needed help with the laces. Also pulling them on and off. Definitely.
I refused to wear footwear that I couldn’t manage independently in my 8th month!
Do people normally wear footwear they can’t ‘manage independently’? Like when they aren’t pregnant? I feel like I’ve totally missed a trick lol.
Having said that – Khloe probably has 18 minions running around dressing her, fairly sure shoe laces are not a problem.
Lol! I guess most footwear should be independently managed, exception kids who haven’t mastered the art of shoelaces.
You are right about the minions for laces. I can’t imagine wearing those boots at 8th months. I would have been forced to call for assistance ….help! I can’t get these boots off!
My sister is a hairy wildebeest and used to make her husband not only put on her shoes, but shave her legs when she was pregnant and couldn’t do it herself.
Ugh! I’ve never been pregnant, but my sisters feet swelled ginormously during each of her pregnancies and she didn’t even try wearing heels, especially spike heeled, tightly laced boots like those. Those look sooo uncomfortable!
When she’s not all photo shopped, she definitely looks more pregnant. Her face and legs especially. In those shots where she’s standing sideways, OMG her butt! It’s like three regular butts stacked on top of each other! Her butt sticks out in the back further than her 8 month pregnant belly in the front! This is not cute or normal. Her and Kim’s butts look so deformed and uncomfortable. How do they lay down on their back in bed? Their butt would keep the rest of their body about 12 inches above the bed. Like only their butts would touch the bed, and the rest of then would teeter totter above it.
I’m trying to ignore her butt but it’s so distracting! It’s like it’s not part of her body. It’s so weird looking
She looks super pregnant when she’s not photoshopped. People are saying she’s faking it because of how she looks in the Instagram pics, but they are so heavily photoshopped.
Really disturbed by the caboose bump so much larger than the baby bump.
Look at the pix, Khloe. Why did you do that to yourself? Fix it/remove it if you can.
i had a baby last march so being pregnant in the winter is awesome b/c you get to cover up all the time. i worked until my due date and for the 2nd half of my pregnancy i wore 4 items of clothing: 1) turtleneck tube dress 2) turtleneck swing dress 3) v-neck tube dress 4) crew neck swing dress all with tights and booties. it was actually much more comfortable to wear stretchy cotton all over instead of trying to put on pants. and it was awesome to wear tight dresses with no spanx and to only buy 4 maternity outfits!
I don’t get the reason they went for huge asses?? Blac Chynas new implants look ridiculous as does Kim khloe and kylie…weird how they have body dysmorphia and thought hey lets get a HUGE arse…is it to distract from the fact they get new faces every year???
I guess a humongous ass is the new thing…have you seen the recent pics of blac Chyna in a bikini, it’s ridiculous. I don’t know how anyone would find it attractive, it looks down right uncomfortable
I’m just curious:
However else does Khloe eat, except like a beast?
Beast-mode since 2006.
Lmfao!
Sorry hun not co-signing a man body shaming a woman. Not a cute look.
Wow…Really, Eric?
I hated being pregnant in winter because I had to fight with pants to get onto my body, and wear layers on my huge belly and chest. I had both my babes in summer so the end was in summer and I was so glad to just put on a sleeveless sun dress, huge granny panty underwear, and flip flops and call it a day!
Anyway Khloe is nice and tall so I think she’s carrying nicely. She can get away with some weight gain without it overwhelming her. Also if she plans to breast feed then she will know the true hunger hahahahaha (picture me cackling maniacally). I thought pregnancy hunger was bad but then I started breastfeeding and oh my god, the hunger is unreal. For me it blew pregnancy hunger out of the water. I didn’t even worry about my weight much until I weaned my babes. I hope she will give herself some slack but I doubt it.
Breastfeeding hunger is no joke! I would wake up in the middle of the night so hungry that I would have eaten non-food items just to have something in my stomach. I learned to keep food beside me to feed the beast. I truly understand what ravenous meant when I was in the beginning of breastfeeding my kids.
I’m breastfeeding now and I can’t stop eating. It’s awful. I have to plan my days around the availability of food for fear that I’ll end up in a hungry-murderous rage. Ha. Kidding, kind of.
Human daughter in the front, yeti twins in the back. (No, you can’t convince me of anything else. )
I doesn’t matter what she eats. She’s just going to hoover it off via lipo when the baby’s born, because that’s just what they do.
Think they were filming this for KUWTK, so of course she is going to be dressed like this. Look at Kim when she was pregnant with North. She wore the most ridiculously tight clothes and shoes. Me, I wore no shoes whenever possible. Luckily for me I was due in Sept and so had all summer to not wear shoes. Also, loose clothing. Can’t stand tight clothing even now.
Well if big backsides are the new “in” thing then man I must be popular! Yea Khloe looks more pregnant in the back than she does in the front. 😂😂😂😂
She looks absolutely nothing like she does on instagram.
I think during your first pregnancy, your eating can go off the rails because for a lot of women it’s the first time in forever you think you can eat whatever the hell you want and not think about calories or weight gain-you just indulge. Once you have the baby and realize (in general) how difficult it is to take off the baby weight, you are way more careful with subsequent pregnancies. When I was pregnant with my first, it was a total carb fest, and every night after a large dinner, my husband and I would go to Baskin Robbins where I would have a large cup of chocolate peanut-butter ice cream.
If she can eat what she wants then she can most certainly wear what she wants. She’s a grown woman. She doesn’t have to have her clothing choices policed while she’s pregnant. If this is how she wants to dress then so be it.
Also Kaiser if you injured your knee I would stop waring flip flops if I were you. They will make it worse because they have no support. My foot doctor told me that flip flops are the number one cause of foot and ankle injuries- not heels. They may be comfortable but they wreck havoc on your ankle, feet and knees.
But there is no mention of Khloe disclosing she doesn’t want the baby now that it’s a girl. She said she was jealous and that maybe she didn’t want the child on their show the other night. A women who ‘struggled’ with her fertility had the NERVE to say that.
Khloe takes the top spot for most hated now. Her and Kim make a mockery of women who struggle with conceiving yet the beast says she doesn’t want the kid since it isn’t a boy. Why wasn’t this mentioned??
Probably because most people are smart enough to get that she wasn’t being serious.
Oh don’t play that crap with me. She was more serious than the klan about their implants. Continue giving this family a pass, please. Especially on a gossip site meant to stir up gossip.
Wondering if the baby will look like the dad or like Khloe but like her real face? Poor kid either way
How does she bleach her hair while pregnant? How does she wear those ridiculous boots? Plus being prone to gaining weight she looks too good. Her face did not get full, nor her breasts. I am a large boned person and was very careful during pregnancy and I still looked big. I think she has a surrogate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could give birth in front of me, and I’d still say she was faking….hahahaha
Gah, I loathe this vile beast.
She honestly doesn’t look like she’s gained that much weight. Were KUWTK cameras with them on their shopping trip? Why be so dressed up otherwise?
Her backside still looks bigger than the baby bump. Incredible! Her surgeon much be so proud his work is holding up lol.
Her pregnancy face (in these non-photoshopped pictures) looks closer to her old face!
I’d say she carries better than Kim
How can you tell most of the time? LOL She photoshops every photo she posts of herself pregnant. She slims herself down every time.
But in regards to the photos above out and about, I agree that she does carry better, because she’s much taller than Kim.
Does this woman talk about ANYTHING ELSE besides her weight?
She’s like a broken record.
I think for them, dressing like that IS normal and comfortable. I’m not even sure they know how to just chill in sweats or pajamas. So whatever she wants to wear, okeedokee, you do you. But OMG that butt!!! How do you even sit down with that ass? Or find clothes that fit? It doesn’t look good and it seems like a huge inconvenience for everyday life.
