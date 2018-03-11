Mariah Carey shades the Grammys: ‘I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute’

This is like the second or third Mariah Carey interview I’ve read in the past year where I came out of thinking “Mariah really isn’t so bad.” As much as we think that she’s a somewhat crazy diva or eccentric wackadoodle lacking in self-awareness, Mariah actually knows who she is and what she’s doing… sort of. Mariah covers the latest issue of V Magazine, and of course the interview was conducted while Mariah lounged around in lingerie, which is how she’s “comfortable.” But then she talks about her image and the Grammys and… well, she comes across as so smart. It took me aback. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Getting credit for being a songwriter: “It’s something that I think a lot of people don’t give women enough credit for, unless they are known visually as someone strumming a guitar, or they’re behind a piano most of the time. I also have that diva thing attached to me; I mean, I’m sitting here doing an interview in lingerie. But I was just like, you’re totally gonna understand that this is what I’m gonna wear! Why should I wear something uncomfortable? This is what I like.
Whether she focuses on the business side of music: “[Before,] I was in a different place in terms of who I was working with for the business side of things, which is everything. The whole thing is business, really. I consider myself more of a musician first than a business person, I don’t necessarily think of things that way; it’s music first. That’s the most important thing for me. That’s why I think there hasn’t been that synergy of, oh my gosh, we’re going to do this fashion moment with Mariah. I mean, only certain people get that. That’s why we love Karl [Lagerfeld] so much. I think he kind of gets the kitsch element [laughs]. Certain people get that: “Let her come in and be wacky and have fun, we’ll do some cute shots, and it is what it is.”
On the Grammy timeline: “In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the Grammys [consideration] deadline, which has changed. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many [Grammys]. I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, “We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.” So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.
She’s never going to be the artsy, hipster singer-songwriter: “I mean, tell me the truth. If you were to see me walking around suddenly with, like, I don’t know, suspenders, baggy pants, probably there’d be a neon bra with a low-slung tuxedo shirt, some green hair, probably little shorts, some high boots—wouldn’t you be like, what the hell is she going for? Yet if somebody else did it, it’d be like, oh my gosh, genius, it’s heaven. [Laughs.] I’m not trying to make fun of anybody’s way of analyzing something. Personally, I don’t care, I like what I like. So I feel like it’s trying too hard if I suddenly was like, I think I’ll do the pink hair thing. No! I actually like my hair my color. Like, I’ll go different shades of blonde and dark blonde, but that’s not changing things drastically.
First of all, I love Mariah’s art of digressing – she’s answering a question in a really interesting way by talking about her career and then she digresses to talk about something else about herself. It’s narcissism-digression. It’s amazing. As for what she says about the Grammys… it feels like she was referencing specific people, but I don’t know. The first person who came to mind was Adele – as in, what is Adele doing that so different than what Mariah did in the ‘90s? As for the shade for artists who do a certain “look” to show off how “different” they are – I’ve never really thought about it like that, and she’s completely right. If Mariah tried to change up her image and suddenly become grunge/indie/alt-rock, zero people would buy it.
Cover courtesy of V Magazine, additional photo courtesy of WENN.
Guess who’s had a face lift?
She looks great. Those bangs are there to hide the scarz. She really annoys me though.
Bangs trauma plus…
Maybe, but it has nothing to do with the bangs. There are no forehead scars from a facelift. She looks fantastic in any event. I love a good facelift. No shame in looking damn good.
A facelift during her former weight would have looked different. She may have had some work done,but her face and body are noticeably much thinner from the weight loss. I agree with you. She looks great.
Are people still having those?
It must be exhausting to be in her orbit.
first of all: hey a Gone with the Wind quote. second of all: I think her talking is all over the place, for me it’s hard to follow. and lastly: she says ‘I don’t care’ wayyyy too much for it to be believable.
Conducting an interview in lingerie is not appropriate.
That’s what I’ve been thinking! If that was a dude, oh my god! We would all be up in arms. I know it’s a crass comparison, but bathrobe and lingerie…not that different
Oh please, they want celebs half naked on the red carpet so why the eff not own that by being interviewed in lingerie. Anyway I’m sure she isn’t in bra panties garters — she’s more likely in a la Perla peignoir and maribou slippers.
I think she talks like someone who knows her legacy is cemented and she doesn’t have to care. So she just does her thing.
In some ways she is exhausting, but she is also pretty well adjusted. I like her.
+1
I would never shade her for lounging around in lingerie because I bet that’s all the underwear she has and let’s be real, who likes putting on clothes?
Mimi forever
The first person that came to mind was Swifty…
Sorry. At this time, if a man interviewed in his boxers and a bathrobe, exactly what would you be saying? Well I’m saying the same thing about her. She talks about herself in the third person, she flits around in in lingerie for meetings, tosses her hair and flings her wrists at whatever and wherever she isn’t the most important topic of conversation… ie awards ceremonies. Says plenty about her.
“I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many [Grammys].“
I know you said Adele came to mind, but my first instinct was Taylor Swift. She literally has 10 Grammys, twice as many as Mariah. And I could see Mariah not really giving a sh!t about Adele because she’s pretty low key, while I could see her being reeeeaaally annoyed by Taylor’s narcissism and “I’m a bad b!tch now” attitude because both of those things are supposed to belong to Mariah. Lol. I’m here for the shade. Taylor can’t pull it off like Mariah can, and Mariah actually has/had talent. T Swift can’t sing for sh!t.
“the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, “We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.” So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it.”
That does not sound like Taylor at all. Taylor was selling a lot of records and was popular when she won her grammys.
” I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.”
I agree it sounds more like Joss Stone.
She was totally shading Joss Stone with that barefoot on stage comment. That was Joss’ thing back in her day. But Mimi is still holding on to that memory, huh? Lol
Mimi has always been smarter than your average pop tart. I knew it from listening to the lyrics of the songs she would write. Like actually write. This was back before Beyonce and her team “revolutionized” the way of getting a writing credit just for adding a few “yeahs and “oh baby’s” in the song. Shed write actual, whole songs.
I used to love her singing voice. But she lost it and lost the ability to find a hit. She really doesn’t give af about anything anymore it seems. She has put in zero effort in her performances for a while already. She just phones it in. Except for champagne and the finer things in life.
You do you, Mimi!
