Grazia: Taylor Swift ‘has gone off-grid in a big way since meeting Joe Alwyn’

I still don’t know what happened between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. As much as I’d like to think that Karlie simply had enough of Tay’s Mean Girl/Snake Emoji act, I suspect that the real story was so much more complicated. Taylor doesn’t want us to even think about her breakup with Karlie though – Tay wants us to think that she’s SO PRIVATE with Joe Alwyn. That’s her storyline now: performative privacy. She’s super-private and you know that she’s super-private because all anyone can talk about it how private she is now. Well, now Grazia – a British tabloid which is usually wrong – claims that Taylor’s privacy is for real and it’s all because she’s so loved up with Handsome Joe Alwyn, and they’re practically living together.
I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s gone to ground since ‘practically moving in’ with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27. That’s according to the singer’s friends, who claim they’ve barely heard from her in recent months. Last week, it was reported that Taylor’s relationship of over a year with Joe has gone from strength to strength, and she spends so much time at his Crouch End house, they’re ‘practically living together’. And it’s said to have made Taylor, 28, neglectful of her famous squad.
Speaking last week on condition of anonymity, one high-profile former member of her clique exclusively told Grazia, ‘Celebrity friendships are weird. You don’t see each other for forever, and you accept that – but Taylor’s gone off-grid in a big way since meeting Joe.’
The friend also claimed that Taylor has ruffled feathers by asking squad members not to publicly comment on her. ‘I even heard about people getting requests not to mention her in interviews. It’s hard when that’s all you’re asked about, but Taylor is hyper-sensitive. I guess you have to be high-maintenance to become the biggest pop star in the world.’
Elsewhere, Taylor’s close friends Karlie Kloss and Lorde are rumoured to have defected fromher squad in favour of hanging out with her ‘straight-up enemy’ Katy Perry. Last month, Karlie was forced to delete a video of herself playing basketball, which she captioned ‘Swish swish’, the name of Katy’s Taylor diss track. She was then spotted at dinner with Katy, causing fans to flood her Instagram with rat emojis.
It’s a far cry from 2014 to 2016, when Taylor’s online presence was dominated by references to her famous friends, her annual Fourth of July bash was attended by everyone with a Wikipedia page, and even Beyoncé and Jay Z put in an appearance at her birthday. In contrast, last year her Independence Day party was cancelled, and her track This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things hinted at her disillusionment with being BFF to the entire A-list. ‘It was so nice throwing big parties/Jump into the pool from the balcony/Feeling so Gatsby for that whole year’, she sang. ‘So why’d you have to rain on my parade? I’m shaking my head and locking the gates.’
Does this spell the end of the squad? According to a second insider, ‘Taylor’s been keeping a low profile, but there hasn’t been a big fall-out. She was stung by claims her squad was elitist and prefers to spend time with close friends one-on-one at the moment. Since meeting Joe, her priorities have shifted, and everyone’s hoping for her sake that it works out. If it doesn’t, she may find herself having to make some awkward reparations.
“Taylor’s been keeping a low profile, but there hasn’t been a big fall-out. She was stung by claims her squad was elitist…” Horsesh-t. I mean, I doubt there was a massive “fall-out” but why are people so hesitant to call this what it is? It’s a re-brand. The girl-squad was a re-brand too. Taylor cycles through brands/images for each album, and she was “stung” when the girl-squad brand outlived its usefulness and blew up in her face when Kim Kardashian dropped the receipts. So she rebranded: performative privacy, being loved up and serious with an actor who is not a dancing dragonfly (Tom Hiddleston). As for Taylor abandoning her girl squad…remember when she sat there (with a straight face) and told Vanity Fair that she was going to be BFFs with two dozen women for her entire life and HOW DARE YOU question that? Ha.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Ugh. She is not private and she hasnt changed her life for a guy. She just couldnt do anything else because she was mocked everywhere. She had to be super low key after being in our face with her staged photographs. Also not wanting to face questions about Trump and her lowkey blue lives matter approach of sending flowers to police officers.
But nice having so many media reports about about how someone is private.
Also if you dont want to be seen as elite maybe do not plaster the internet of photos from your 1% mansion filled with other super wealthy and famous people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, it’s getting a little old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This girl is so pathetic at this point. She doesn’t know what “private life” is. Her private life is a part of her PR since she was like 16. This rebranding is so boring. And she is such i love with boring Joe, living togheter, but when this storries broke, she was in US with falcons, not with her super duper BF on his b day. At this point she can rollig this boring RS forever. We never see them, but read all about they perfect RS. As I’m not American or Brit, I have a question – does GP or media really care about this Tay and Joe sh*t? This RS is as exciting as watching paint drying. She was always bland, but with this guy it’s worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally don’t believe that outside of blogs like this, anyone has ever heard of that guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to defend her, but I don’t anymore. She is so fos. She played the media and called the paps and when it all backfired, she left Hiddleston holding the bag looking like a fool. She really is an awful person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her whole act is so exhausting. Like I’m tired just thinking about it. Performative privacy, complete victimization of self, never left highschool mean girls mentality where your both the nerdy outcast and Regina George? Grow up, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her music (on the down low), but yeah this is performative privacy. It’s a rebrand and that’s fine – Taylor Swift is a business, not a person, and whether we want to spend our cash on each iteration of Taylor Swift is a choice just like what brand of soda you drink. All we know about Taylor the person is that she writes extraordinarily catchy songs and her music business acumen is up there with Queen B.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” performative privacy”
You should trademark that! Great phrasing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Paris Hilton in that first picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karma is a wonderful thing.
#TaylorswiftisREALLYover
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Tay Tay always talk about karma But I don’t think she knew what it means. Don’t worry MI6 – her fans will be in a minute and will tell us about her super album sells, tour etc.
And brace yourself sisters – Snake will release new music video this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like her either but she’s a rich white “classy” woman. She’ll always be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Grazia so I don’t buy this BS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I have become so super-saturated with squad drama, beefs and snake emojis, that I just don’t care anymore, either way.
If the music is good, I’ll listen to it; don’t care who it is. If it sucks, I won’t.
In my opinion, they ALL crave the attention that the dramz gives them…every.single.one.of.them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what happens when you keep using fake boyfriends to promote yourself.
She has become a tired joke by now. I mean, when even someone like Kim Kardashian is onto you, then you know it’s game over. Or, you should know.
But I guess TayTay isn’t that clever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The album underperformed and she is not selling out every show like she use to. She was told by her people to hang back so they can figure out what to do next.
And does dude she is seeing still live with his parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not selling out shows because she raised her prices so high, gouging fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Speaking last week on condition of anonymity, Tree Paine….”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been dropping massive hints this whole album cycle that she is gay and is struggling with being in the closet/wanting to come out of the closet. Once you see it you can’t unsee it. It’s honestly quite blatant. And for the record, I am not gay (to defend against homophobic comments that only gay people think she is gay) and I like some of her music but don’t own any albums. I do like Karlie Kloss quite a lot though. Anyway, I just stumbled on those tumblr “Kaylor” blogs after Jennifer Lawrence made that comment about what happened between them. I think that TS is being very obvious about the duality in her life this cycle (for those who are paying attention (not me) or those who are reading blogs by those who are paying attention (me) ) and I think she is going to make it even more obvious as time goes on. I keep wondering how people will react once it is even more obvious. She’s going to lose a lot of homophobic fans and then people who dislike her or are sick of her or whatever are going to find a way to make this unlikable too, like oh she hasn’t been being honest about who she is, she’s fake, etc. I realize I’m coming across as a major TS defender and a “Kaylor shipper” (a word I just learned!) but what I really believe in is love and I have sympathy for anyone who for whatever reason has to hide who they love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This same comment is on here twice, but maybe you could elaborate on your points? What are these “massive hints?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly what drew my attention to her and made me question her heterosexuality was how performative and asexual her attraction to men seems.
The things she sings about and the way she thinks of relationships with men is very “12 year old virgin girl writing twilight fan fiction” which makes zero sense for an adult woman with a known history of dating.
It doesn’t help that all of her boyfriends had either gay or bisexual rumors and she has been considered the ultimate professional beard on gay boards, both male and female ones, for years.
She has legit never seemed happier than while she was surrounded by her girls and having Karlie stay over. Her pattern of developing a new super intense friendship with one girl at a time and having her be the ultimate BFF only to have her disappear and never be seen with her again for no reason seems like a break up to me.
That’s literally how I stayed in the closet for years while actively dating women.
#IWantToBelieve
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hat looks like she’s auditioning to be a knight
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who has to remind you they’re off the grid…is not off the grid
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been dropping massive hints this whole album cycle that she is gay and is struggling with being in the closet/wanting to come out of the closet. Once you see it you can’t unsee it. It’s honestly quite blatant. And for the record, I am not gay (to defend against homophobic comments that only gay people think she is gay) and I like some of her music but don’t own any albums. I do like Karlie Kloss quite a lot though. Anyway, I just stumbled on those tumblr “Kaylor” blogs after Jennifer Lawrence made that comment about what happened between them. I think that TS is being very obvious about the duality in her life this cycle (for those who are paying attention (not me) or those who are reading blogs by those who are paying attention (me) ) and I think she is going to make it even more obvious as time goes on. I keep wondering how people will react once it is even more obvious. She’s going to lose a lot of homophobic fans and then people who dislike her or are sick of her or whatever are going to find a way to make this unlikable too, like oh she hasn’t been being honest about who she is, she’s fake, etc. I realize I’m coming across as a major TS defender and a “Kaylor shipper” (a word I just learned!) but what I really believe in is love and I have sympathy for anyone who for whatever reason has to hide who they love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t drag one fake boyfriend after another on pap walks to further your own career just to turn around and say “Haha, it was all fake, I lied to you guys for years. Still buy my album, please?”
She should have thought about that before she staged all those cringeworthy publicity stunts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It boggles my mind that people still fall for this chick’s schtick. She’s so unbelievably fake and ridiculous. Couple that with her cultural appropriation, radio silence about white nationalist fandom, and her well known lying and mean girl antics and she just seems like a horrible person all around. And her music isn’t all that either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many people fall madly in love, and depending on where you’re at in your life, friends kind of go by the wayside for a while. She’s got a tour to deal with and a boyfriend from England. It may be as simple as she’s just in that phase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her fake friends all just jumped ship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Private” is Eva Mendes and Rachel McAdams pulling off pregnancies out of the public eye. I can’t wait for Taylor’s fans to outgrow her, and when she really does just disappear into a private life. She and Goop are the most insufferable celebrities. 2 milktoast, money-hungry manipulatiors trying to convince us that they’re sexy. I digress. Sorry , she really annoys me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she is growing up!
16 going on 17.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. She just made pap walk with plain Joe in the woods Eonline has photos (they look like they buried corps in this woods – such boring, sad faces). It must be love. Or new song, with she will drop tomorrow? Or in few days. Last songs flops, so now she need to made some PR move – like new gossips and photos of her super secret RS. She is really so predictable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked directly into the paps camera.
Rookie mistake for someone looking to change the narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s going to be epic when this “private relationship” crashes and burns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume it is planned already. It would be material for next album. I think after broken engagement or divorce with Joe. She need to rolling this RS as long as she can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UGH!! Why did she have to try and ruin The Great Gatsby for me? You know this little shit has never read the book. She’s annoying AF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s releasing a video this weekend so we’ve got this story and “candid” photos of her Joe hiking. She’s so predictable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how her team thinks people care more than actually do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember when articles about her, whatever feud she was in, or whatever boyfriend was currently in the picture would generate hundreds of notes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hump it girl. Get that younger d. Be proud of “the King of your heart”. haters you can “call it what you want”. TayJoe call it LOVE. No longer a secret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, wasn’t Harry Styles the big love of her life? Oh no, wait, that was Tom Hiddleston.
Oops, my bad, the one love her life was actualy Calvin Harris.
Funny thing is, all of those big loves of her life only lasted until TayTay finished her promo tour.
But hey, I’m sure she will be bigly happy parading Joe Someone for the Paps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse