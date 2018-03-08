Michael B. Jordan’s production company will do inclusion riders now

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals

Even though Michael B. Jordan has been snubbed for awards and nominations for some truly amazing performances – Fruitvale Station, #NeverForget – he actually is a power-player behind the scenes. He’s a “muse” to Ryan Coogler (who can now get any film made) and MBJ has already been able to parlay his success into some interesting deals at studios. Michael also started his own production company, and he’s already gathering up producer and executive producer credits (he’s executive producer on the TV movie Fahrenheit 451). My point? MBJ is already a big deal, and he’ll be a big deal in years to come. So he’s using what clout he has to announce that his production company will be doing inclusion riders from here on out. Inclusion riders, as we now know from Frances McDormand, contractually obligate inclusion casting and hiring in front of and behind the camera.

Good for him. When we were discussing inclusion riders originally, I said that I thought only big-time, major stars would have the kind of clout to really force an inclusion rider in their contracts. But I forgot that so many of these actors have their own production companies and that they can do this important work from that angle. Now I want to know if other actor-producers will be doing the same. Reese Witherspoon has a production company. Leonardo DiCaprio has a production company. Brad Pitt has one of the most successful actor-production companies of all time (to be fair, even without the inclusion rider, Brad’s Plan B makes some pretty woke-ass films).

Also: I’ve already seen comments elsewhere from trolls saying “what so it’s against the law to hire white men now?!!!?!?!!?” Shut your face.

World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. KNy says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:27 am

    He really is so handsome. *sigh*

    And good for him for the inclusion rider! /distracted

  2. Neelyo says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Do inclusion riders only pertain to race and gender? And is there a standard to them or can people place their own parameters on them?

  3. Milavanilla says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I absolutely love the concept and we really need it. Good for him and us!!!

  4. Umyeah says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I watched him on the wire and Fnl so i feel a little pervy finding him so handsome. He was unreal in Fruitvale.

  5. Margo S. says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Love him, I’m in aww of him. Can’t wait to continue to support his career!

  6. paranormalgirl says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:35 am

    This sounds stupid, but I LOVE his Direct TV commercial: https://www.ispot.tv/ad/wa1T/directv-now-cable-b-ware-featuring-michael-b-jordan

  7. Kitty says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I think it’s a great idea, but also kinda sad that such a thing needs to exist in the first place

  8. Milla says:
    March 8, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Don’t think he was snubbed. His career is rising and the awards will follow.

    He seems like a good guy and he’s really cute.

  9. Darla says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Love this.

  10. Jayna says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:04 am

    You go, Michael. Maybe it will shame others in the industry, who have been in it longer, to do the same.

    Ryan Coogler said in an interview I read a while back that he has always hired a lot of women for movie-making positions. In fact, when he got the Black Panther gig, he pushed for women that had worked with him in his previous movies in various capacities, and got them. It’s the new guard that will be making changes in the industry, like Ryan and Michael.

    “Coogler also surrounded himself with a lot of brilliant women in the making of Black Panther — cinematographer Rachel Morrison, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and production designer Hannah Beachler, to name a few. Their input and artistry was invaluable to him at every step of production.

    “They’re incredible artists and having them on this film meant everything,” he said. “Women had their hands all over the film.”,

  11. lucy2 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Good – anyone who is in a position to do so needs to do this.

  12. Lucy says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Good for him, and for anyone who makes whatever they can so that this clause will no longer be necessary in the future. Frances was definitely onto something on Sunday.

  13. JaneDoesWork says:
    March 8, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I LOVE HIMMMMM

