Michael B. Jordan’s production company will do inclusion riders now

Even though Michael B. Jordan has been snubbed for awards and nominations for some truly amazing performances – Fruitvale Station, #NeverForget – he actually is a power-player behind the scenes. He’s a “muse” to Ryan Coogler (who can now get any film made) and MBJ has already been able to parlay his success into some interesting deals at studios. Michael also started his own production company, and he’s already gathering up producer and executive producer credits (he’s executive producer on the TV movie Fahrenheit 451). My point? MBJ is already a big deal, and he’ll be a big deal in years to come. So he’s using what clout he has to announce that his production company will be doing inclusion riders from here on out. Inclusion riders, as we now know from Frances McDormand, contractually obligate inclusion casting and hiring in front of and behind the camera.
In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause – link in bio. #OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative
Good for him. When we were discussing inclusion riders originally, I said that I thought only big-time, major stars would have the kind of clout to really force an inclusion rider in their contracts. But I forgot that so many of these actors have their own production companies and that they can do this important work from that angle. Now I want to know if other actor-producers will be doing the same. Reese Witherspoon has a production company. Leonardo DiCaprio has a production company. Brad Pitt has one of the most successful actor-production companies of all time (to be fair, even without the inclusion rider, Brad’s Plan B makes some pretty woke-ass films).
Also: I’ve already seen comments elsewhere from trolls saying “what so it’s against the law to hire white men now?!!!?!?!!?” Shut your face.
He really is so handsome. *sigh*
And good for him for the inclusion rider! /distracted
Yeah I don’t went to hear anything from Brad Pitt, Clooney, other men who play at being feminist and Work until they have something to say about how their production houses will be addressing this.
Inclusion Riders don’t DISCLUDE white men, but make sure talents from all walks of life are given opportunities.
I remember when he first came on the scene in All My Children, my one and only soap that I watched from beginning to its final day. He definitely had the “it” factor, even then. He was handsome then, and even more handsome now, and more importantly, he’s grown into an awesome man.
Do inclusion riders only pertain to race and gender? And is there a standard to them or can people place their own parameters on them?
The company/person can pretty much place any parameters on them as long as they fall within legal guidelines.
People also include LGBT ect too.
I wonder if Jordan will. His instragram pic only references women and people of color.
I absolutely love the concept and we really need it. Good for him and us!!!
I watched him on the wire and Fnl so i feel a little pervy finding him so handsome. He was unreal in Fruitvale.
Love him, I’m in aww of him. Can’t wait to continue to support his career!
This sounds stupid, but I LOVE his Direct TV commercial: https://www.ispot.tv/ad/wa1T/directv-now-cable-b-ware-featuring-michael-b-jordan
I think it’s a great idea, but also kinda sad that such a thing needs to exist in the first place
Yes indeed !
absolutely
Don’t think he was snubbed. His career is rising and the awards will follow.
He seems like a good guy and he’s really cute.
If female stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone can win Oscars for their performances, he was definitely snubbed for Fruitvale Station. His performance in that movie was amazing.
Love this.
You go, Michael. Maybe it will shame others in the industry, who have been in it longer, to do the same.
Ryan Coogler said in an interview I read a while back that he has always hired a lot of women for movie-making positions. In fact, when he got the Black Panther gig, he pushed for women that had worked with him in his previous movies in various capacities, and got them. It’s the new guard that will be making changes in the industry, like Ryan and Michael.
“Coogler also surrounded himself with a lot of brilliant women in the making of Black Panther — cinematographer Rachel Morrison, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and production designer Hannah Beachler, to name a few. Their input and artistry was invaluable to him at every step of production.
“They’re incredible artists and having them on this film meant everything,” he said. “Women had their hands all over the film.”,
Good – anyone who is in a position to do so needs to do this.
Good for him, and for anyone who makes whatever they can so that this clause will no longer be necessary in the future. Frances was definitely onto something on Sunday.
I LOVE HIMMMMM
