Serena Williams ‘definitely wants’ two kids ‘but right now, I want tennis as well’

Serena Williams is back! Or she will be back this evening, when she plays her first professional-level match since giving birth to baby Alexis Olympia last September. It took longer than Serena expected for her to feel “ready” to come back – she set the goals for herself, that she wanted to come back for this year’s Australian Open, but she wasn’t feeling it, and people completely understood. She skipped the two high-level tournaments in the Middle East in February, and decided to launch her comeback in Indian Wells, where she’s playing as an unseeded player for the first time in many years. It feels like a lot of stuff has aligned for Serena: she’s got new endorsements, the baby recently turned six months old, her family is close by, and I just think she’s ready, emotionally and mentally, to get back to competing. But as it turns out, she’s also thinking about having another baby.

Serena Williams is already thinking about expanding her family! ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with the 36-year-old tennis pro at the 14th Annual Desert Smash Celebrity Tennis Event in La Quinta, California, on Tuesday, where she opened up about motherhood and her marriage to Alexis Ohanian. “It’s been amazing,” said Williams, who gave birth to her and her husband’s first child, baby girl Alexis Olympia, last September. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom but I never seemed to have time with my career. Then, it just happened, and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I just dove right in. It’s so natural for me. I love it. I love her so much. We have a great little family going on.” “Working motherhood is real. It’s so real,” she joked. “But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis [co-founder of Reddit] works all the time as well. He’s not even here right now, he’s working on his new VC fund. So, that’s great! But I’m never a day without Olympia. She’s my priority and everyday I need to be home with her. I don’t wanna miss any moments with her.” Williams continued on, telling ET that Olympia’s had plenty of precious moments already. However, there’s one that especially stands out. “Her toothless smile,” she gushed. “She’s so happy. That is my favorite thing, her toothless smile.” The Saginaw, Michigan, native also told us she’s working on coming up with a special signal for her and Olympia. “We’re together so much,” she explained. “I was thinking, I always check on her. I always check the monitor and the video. I’m like, ‘OK, what if I’m on the court and I’m thinking about Olympia?’ I have to have a signal that she’s doing good … I need to come up with something because I’m always thinking about her.” Another thing she’s recently started thinking about? Giving Olympia a baby brother or sister! “I definitely want two [kids], God willing,” she exclaimed. “But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I’m going to wait and see what happens. It’s definitely not easy. I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it’s [being] a mom or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can.”

[From ET]

Do you think she’ll have another baby? I think it’s a possibility, but my guess is that she’ll stay on the tour for another year or so before she even considers getting pregnant again. Then again, Alexis Olympia was a surprise baby, so who knows? Incidentally, I don’t think anyone really has money on Serena winning Indian Wells in her first tournament back. Most people are just hoping that she wins a match or two and that she starts gearing up for the French Open and Wimbledon. *fingers crossed*

This is a keeper forever!! I couldn't think that it would be possible for me, to 1 day have the immense honor to be with those 2 beyond amazing champions & most importantly true friends @Venuseswilliams & @serenawilliams at the same event again ,but it happened @tiebreaktens 🎾😀 pic.twitter.com/xl1afR06vh — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) March 6, 2018

Embed from Getty Images