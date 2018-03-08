“Megyn Kelly’s sad Sunday-night show might be ending soon” links
  • March 08, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megyn Kelly address feud with Jane Fonda on NBC's ' Megyn Kelly Today'

NBC might pull the plug on Megyn Kelly’s sad Sunday-night show. [Dlisted]
Penelope Cruz wore a really cute outfit in Spain. [LaineyGossip]
Fred Durst & John Travolta… are two names I would never put together. [The Blemish]
Here’s a good summary of all of the Stormy Daniels stuff that’s happening this week which I really don’t want to cover. [Pajiba]
Adam Rippon & Reese Witherspoon are BFFs now. [JustJared]
James Van Der Beek had some dental work. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Benedict Cumberbatch is creating havoc in Florida. [Jezebel]
What if Call Me By Your Name was actually made in the ‘80s? [OMG Blog]

16 Responses to ““Megyn Kelly’s sad Sunday-night show might be ending soon” links”

  1. minx says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Good. Bye. 👋

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Otters!

    Reply
  3. Tiffany :) says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I feel so petty, but that header photo is cracking me up! I loathe her. She’s been so awful to so many people.

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    The only interesting thing about the Stormy drama is that it contributes to the evidence of drump’s consistent pattern of lying and committing felonies and treason by colluding with the Russians.

    After reading Jane Mayer’s New Yorker article about the Steele dossier I am convinced drump was in close communication with the Russians during the presidential campaign and used their intel to attack Hillary. I also believe he’s still in contact given his refusal to acknowledge Russian interference and his obsession in saying the Russians didn’t get him elected. Add Jared’s using the WH as his personal company boardroom for foreign loans and eveyone else in the WH wringing every cent out of their government position you have a bunch of criminals, liars and monsters who are taking their lead from drump’s criminalty. They all hope Putin will pay them off handsomely.

    Reply
    • Saras says:
      March 8, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Yes! Muller knows a hundred times more than we do. Enough is out there to round up all these traitors soon. Megan Kelly is proof that nobody can survive Fox news. Once you have sold out to near constant lies on that channel who can take you seriously. Trying to warn my Fox loving dad about what’s coming but the brainwashing is strong! F you fox news for wrecking my once sensible dad!

      Reply
  5. Pedro45 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    That’s still on??

    Reply
  6. holly hobby says:
    March 8, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Good

    Reply
  7. Lorelai says:
    March 8, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I never even knew she had a Sunday night show, so…

    Now they just need to fire her ass from the morning, too.

    Reply
  8. Littlelala says:
    March 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Oh. Is she still a thing?

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Who at NBC thought offering Megyn Kelly this huge package deal was a good idea? They should have asked me. I would have told them they were idiots.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      March 8, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Andy Lack.

      He has been trying to get on the right wing side of news for awhile now. What held him up was that Maddow and Lawrence (who he did not plan on renewing) are ratings juggernaut for NBC right now and have been for well over a year.

      He was trying to get Kelly to replace Maddow as the face of NBC news .

      Reply
  10. gingersnaps says:
    March 8, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    I hope they end it soon. Bye! Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

    Reply

