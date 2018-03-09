Terry Crews’ criminal charges against agent Adam Venit rejected

Terry Crews’ criminal case against Adam Venit has been rejected by both the Los Angeles City Attorney and the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Terry filed charges with LAPD last November against Venit for groping him at a party. After Terry went public with his accusation, Venit received a slap on the wrist from his employer and Terry’s agency at the time, William Morris Endeavor. Because their ‘punishment‘ was so inadequate, Terry reported the assault to the LAPD. Unfortunately, the assault was deemed not to be a felony because it took place over the clothing and Venit had not restrained Terry. But because the charges were ruled a misdemeanor, that carries a shorter statute of limitations and the case was dismissed.
Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit, who was accused of groping actor Terry Crews at a party, saying the incident falls outside the statute of limitations.
Crews reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 8, alleging that Venit had grabbed his crotch at an industry party at Hutchinson restaurant in February 2016. Police investigated and forwarded the complaint to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office on Feb. 6.
The D.A.’s office determined that the case was not a felony.
“Given that the suspect did not make contact with the victim’s skin when he grabbed the victim’s genitals and there is no restraint involved, a felony filing is declined,” a prosecutor wrote on a charge evaluation worksheet.
The case was referred it to the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer for possible misdemeanor prosecution. According to a spokesman in Feuer’s office, the case exceeded the one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors, and so the office declined to prosecute on Feb. 20.
It’s possible both Terry and his attorney knew the case would be dismissed due to the statute but pursued it anyway to keep Venit’s name in the headlines. In addition to the criminal charges, Terry is also suing both Venit and WME in a civil lawsuit. WME filed a stipulation in the civil suit that requires Terry undergo a seven-hour psychological evaluation with a mutually agreed upon doctor. Can you believe this sh-t? Terry agree to the stipulation, which I understand because he has nothing to hide. He’s just looking for justice. If WME had done the right thing in the first place, Terry wouldn’t have been forced to pursue both criminal charges and civil compensation. And then there’s this:
The @LAPoliceFdtn is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides critical resources and vital support to the Los Angeles Police Department.
ADAM VENIT is the @LAPoliceFdtn EVENT CHAIRMAN.#truebluegala
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) March 8, 2018
I am not saying there is a conspiracy, but I’m not not saying it either. God bless the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement but let’s not for one minute think any power has shifted. WME and CAA are both holding all the cards and until they are held properly accountable, they will keep pulling this crap. I’d love to see Terry go scorched earth right now. He won’t, we know, but he’s not going to take it lying down either:
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Twitter and Instagram
Outrageous. I have no doubt there is a conspiracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. This absolutely infuriates me. I hope Terry keeps fighting the good fight here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No doubts here either. He’s a black man of course I can believe there’s something going on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A seven hour mental evaluation…what the hell? Does Adam venit have to do it too? This is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes zero sense. It’s just a way for the agency to bully Terry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is ridiculous. He’s doing the right thing and they’re trying to drag him. I hope karma is efficient with Adam Venit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s scary how much the system seems to be set up to PROTECT abusers. I don’t personally believe statute of limitations should even be a thing in cases like these. Abusers don’t deserve to never be held accountable for their actions simply because “too much time has passed” — that is ridiculous. It seems obvious that the law is slanted because it was created BY men to help other men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do that to crack you. At some point in the 7 hours, you will find something “wrong” with the person and later use that against them. Typical abuse tactic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hang in there, Terry. You are doing the right thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you won’t say it, I will. Conspiracy. These people are all vile and connected in the worst ways.
I recently re-watched Fahrenheit 911 and … I mean in the face of 45, I had forgotten. The Bush administration wasn’t better than those colluding f*ckfaces, they were just much much smarter about it. The world is ruled by men and money and if only ONE of those could change a little in my lifetime, I’d be surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So lets see how many of Venits clients will dump him. That will be the only way to achieve something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes agreed! As so many people are still staying with him, it shows that the system really hasn’t shifted at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a process. I think we have amazing platform to use internet and soc media in order to change what’s acceptable. And Terry is doing that, yes he has legal team, but he knows that the more powerful than anything is that he spoke up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think part of it may be that they know more than we do. Meaning they know other agents and what goes on at other agencies. It’s sh*ts or diarrhea, I’m assuming. They can leave but where to?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His clients include Casey Affleck (settled multiple sexual harrassment charges pre-MeToo) Sylvester Stallone (repeatedly accused of rape including by his dead step sister pre-MeToo), Dustin Hoffman (multiple sexual assault allegations spanning 4 decades coupled with years of his own public admississions in interviews), Adam Sandler (whose casting sheet requests actresses to show up in revealing wear) and Brett Ratner (I dont have time to type out his list but he may actually be the worst of this evil bunch)
This is why WME kept him. This scum would move with him as would their $$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been waiting for that too. Terry has been respectful of this guy’s clients (Terry is such a class act) but I find it pretty gross none of them have dumped Venit – especially the ones who are in demand and probably have their choice of other agents.
I’m sorry for Terry that the legal path here isn’t happening, but what he did, speaking out and refusing to be silenced, has helped more people than he’ll ever know. I think he opened the door for more male victims to come forward, and by sharing all that has been done to silence him, he’s put a big bright spotlight on a lot of people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the exact sort of thing that keeps victims from talking. These types of requirements. All this effort. And 8 hour psych exam?
I’m so proud of Terry. He may not win anything, but he’s making a point, and he’s standing up for himself, but also all the survivors who can’t right now.
I’d like to note that his method of exposing this would be labelled as money and exposure hungry in a woman. His jokes would be construed as her lying.
I do not believe these things about Terry, but it’s interesting how the comments around what survivors do changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a cute picture of his wife grabbing his butt. The caption said ” the only person allowed to touch my junk.” They are such a cute couple. I think it helps a lot of male victims to see a big guy like that coming forward. Makes them feel that they’re not any less of a man because of what happened to them. At least, I hope so anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely agree. Go Terry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 7-hour mental evaluation is as much for suspected murderer. I love Terry and it’s insane to come to the conclusion that the case should be thrown out because there was no skin contact. Excuse me but how many women have been in the position where a perv grinds his d..k against a woman in the pretense that “oops, so many people I can only press myself onto you” ,in a crowded bus/metro? How many perv “didn’t mean to intentionally touch your breast”? That is rubbish. If a man or a woman says they felt violated their sentiments should be full front and center.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming back to say the same thing. That’s actually happened to me on the subway where I live and the guy was caught later on, arrested and changed (I’m in Toronto) so this a crime where I live. What happened to him is dehumanizing and and this whole thing is disgusting to me. If Terry had hauled off and punched him at the time he’d be another black man changed with a crime, so then there’s that. And now they want a 7hr mental evaluation??!!?? The message they want to send is not subtle and they disgust me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
with the #metoo movement I told my bf about how I am always leaning against a window or my back is always against a door and I am making sure I am not near a man when possible. If not I am sideways. New York will do this to you during the rush hour. But even when it’s not crowded you often have a guy mansplaining, legs wide open,, slouched and trying to make eye contact. When you ignore they insist and persist even though I have a book with music on.. You could be sitting in a semi empty bus you’ll get a guy choosing to sit next to you when there are dozen of empty seats. Everything goes. My Bf started to get the whole picture even though he though he “knew” what women have to get through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And all of the agencies are complicit to one degree or another.
CAA may be the worst but WME is the agency that Terry and Venit represented. I do not expect much difference from the others. And that is the problem. It’s the agencies and the power structure they represent that keeps this evil perpetuating. Think about it – they broker deals in film, TV, journalism, etc. They rep directors, producers, actors, journalists, writers, etc. It goes on and on – pretty much anyone involved in entertainment/media. It’s those closed-door deals, under-the-table handshakes that keeps this crap going.
yeah, good luck! I feel for Terry and other survivors. It’s a battle worth waging absolutely but taking down Weinstein was probably the easy part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He keeps going forward no matter what, I truly admire this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is heartbreaking. I hope he wins his suit.
Disappointed by the people choosing to still being repped by this sexual assaulter.
Go Terry!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a psychiatrist and I don’t understand why he has to undergo a mental health exam. He’s not making anything up here. His assault was witnessed. This is a complete abuse of “power” and a complete abuse of the legal and mental health system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. It’s disgusting, and I hate that he is being subjected to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, complete abuse and it’s definitely meant to deter and discourage victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go get ‘em in civil court, Terry, We love you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad. What’s even sadder that that Hollywood is not supporting him. Actors all need to band together instead of these superficial things like wearing black and times up pins.
I hope Terry wins big in the civil case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse