Terry Crews’ criminal charges against agent Adam Venit rejected

Terry Crews’ criminal case against Adam Venit has been rejected by both the Los Angeles City Attorney and the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Terry filed charges with LAPD last November against Venit for groping him at a party. After Terry went public with his accusation, Venit received a slap on the wrist from his employer and Terry’s agency at the time, William Morris Endeavor. Because their ‘punishment‘ was so inadequate, Terry reported the assault to the LAPD. Unfortunately, the assault was deemed not to be a felony because it took place over the clothing and Venit had not restrained Terry. But because the charges were ruled a misdemeanor, that carries a shorter statute of limitations and the case was dismissed.

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit, who was accused of groping actor Terry Crews at a party, saying the incident falls outside the statute of limitations. Crews reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 8, alleging that Venit had grabbed his crotch at an industry party at Hutchinson restaurant in February 2016. Police investigated and forwarded the complaint to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office on Feb. 6. The D.A.’s office determined that the case was not a felony. “Given that the suspect did not make contact with the victim’s skin when he grabbed the victim’s genitals and there is no restraint involved, a felony filing is declined,” a prosecutor wrote on a charge evaluation worksheet. The case was referred it to the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer for possible misdemeanor prosecution. According to a spokesman in Feuer’s office, the case exceeded the one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors, and so the office declined to prosecute on Feb. 20.

[From Variety]

It’s possible both Terry and his attorney knew the case would be dismissed due to the statute but pursued it anyway to keep Venit’s name in the headlines. In addition to the criminal charges, Terry is also suing both Venit and WME in a civil lawsuit. WME filed a stipulation in the civil suit that requires Terry undergo a seven-hour psychological evaluation with a mutually agreed upon doctor. Can you believe this sh-t? Terry agree to the stipulation, which I understand because he has nothing to hide. He’s just looking for justice. If WME had done the right thing in the first place, Terry wouldn’t have been forced to pursue both criminal charges and civil compensation. And then there’s this:

The @LAPoliceFdtn is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides critical resources and vital support to the Los Angeles Police Department. ADAM VENIT is the @LAPoliceFdtn EVENT CHAIRMAN.#truebluegala — terrycrews (@terrycrews) March 8, 2018

I am not saying there is a conspiracy, but I’m not not saying it either. God bless the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement but let’s not for one minute think any power has shifted. WME and CAA are both holding all the cards and until they are held properly accountable, they will keep pulling this crap. I’d love to see Terry go scorched earth right now. He won’t, we know, but he’s not going to take it lying down either: