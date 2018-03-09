Star: Justin Theroux & Petra Collins ‘have been carrying on for some time’

The weekend following the big split announcement from Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston, The Sun published a very interesting story about the “rumors” about Justin’s behavior while he was being edgy and hip in New York. It was no secret that Justin had spent much of the past year living full-time in New York, all while Jennifer lived full-time in LA. It was no secret that Justin had (and has) a lot of friends in New York, and that he never gave up his edgy bachelor pad in New York. But what we didn’t know until then was that there were some rumors about Justin acting like a single guy for months, and that he had reportedly gotten very close to a 25-year-old photographer and It Girl named Petra Collins. In the weeks since, we haven’t heard much more about Petra and Justin. Until now. Star Magazine picked up the gossip thread!
Sources say Jennifer Aniston was devastated when she discovered her husband began seeing other women behind her back! Insiders say Justin began a relationship with Petra Collins, a willowy 25-year-old photographer and rising star on New York’s art scene.
“Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time,” spills an insider. “He insists that they’re just ‘friends’, but he seems to be obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it.” Jennifer feels like “this is like history repeating itself… she’s heartbroken and humiliated.”
Justin and Jennifer’s pals aren’t surprised by his apparent straying. Theroux has had no shortage of opportunities: he signed on for one overseas project after another, taking him as far away from Jen as possible for huge chunks of time. “Even when he’s back in the States, Justin has been spending most of his time in Manhattan, hanging out with all sorts of models, artists and designers, which is how he met Petra. While Jen was living in LA, Justin was partying it up like a bachelor – and was even telling people he was single. When Jen got word, she totally hit the roof!”
What Jen hadn’t heard was that Justin had become close with It Girl Petra after doing a sexy fashion photo shoot for her website. “They hit it off right away and no wonder. Petra is totally Justin’s type. She’s hip, cutting-edge and has a cool downtown vibe. She’s everything Jen isn’t.”
The insider adds, “He and Petra have gone out on cozy dinner dates and exchanged flirty messages on social media. They’ve actually been pretty brazen.” Just days before Justin and Jennifer announced their separation, he posted an Instagram with himself and Petra, clad in clingy, hand-painted tees, her hand resting provocatively on her chest, touching the breasts of an image of a nude woman. “Jen was embarrassed and appalled that Justin would flaunt his new relationship in this way,” hisses the source. “She deserves better.”
I’m including the shady Theroux Instagram below. I didn’t even look at it before now, but it’s true – he even tagged Petra’s account. So he posted a shady photo of himself and Petra just days before the separation announcement… and yet he didn’t post anything on social media for Jennifer’s birthday. I mean… I already knew that Justin had checked out a while ago. But damn, he really wanted OUT. He was doing some petty sh-t to force Jennifer’s hand, refusing to acknowledge her birthday, refusing to fly to LA to do a birthday pap stroll, and openly posting Instagrams with Petra. Very shady. Also: I’ve been trying to figure out the timeline for this. Petra absolutely photographed Justin last year for L’uomo Vogue – was that when it started? Hm.
Read he wants some girl from bachelor… She’s like 12. Or 22 to 25… He’s a creep
Right? How very edgy…man dumps his 49 year old wife for 25 year old It Girl. Sorry, Justin, that’s about as pedestrian, mundane, and predictable as it gets…
He’s such a creep. Its why I never liked him to begin with. Ugh
Somewhere in NY Heidi Biven is laughing.
I knew he would leave her exactly like this because of what JA did to HB (despite all of the folks on this site who say it’s never the “other” person–just the person who betrayed their partner). I will continue to insist that sleeping with a person already in a relationship is morally repugnant.
I don’t think “you lose them how you get them” is always true. Brad didn’t leave Angelina for another woman, Tom Hanks hasn’t left Rita, Paul Newman didn’t leave Joanne Woodward, etc. And I don’t think Brad or Tom cheated on them either. There are rumors about Paul Newman though.
But I agree, affairs are repugnant on both sides.
Bitch face much?
Right?! Edgy and unhappy.
What, no y’all just don’t “get it”! Petra turns from what could be acceptable westernized beauty (easily within her reach) because she is a deep thinker, an artiste with vision, a visionary thinker unencumbered by societal norms and expectations. Really, can’t you tell per artist hair, backwards clothes and nonchalant superiority thorough expression just how cool she is? Really it’s like some of you did not receive your copies of “anti-establishment, NYC cool: rules and regs”, *sigh*
I pity y’all the book even came with a joint tapped to the cover and some Andy Warhol shizz on the cover. No rules and regs tho cause lame-o and hipster irony in book title!! Plenty of photos of cool shit tho like clothes and art no one else gets/likes. You know whatever, there is a reason you were not on the mailing list plus what with the books having to have been typed on a vintage Hanson Ball typewriter things are just naturally more exclusive.
Well no sense in trying to connect tho you, plebes *sneer*
Hope y’all enjoyed
That was great, Tulip Garden!🤗 I, however, got the limited edition book, which came with a box of chocolate covered edibles. And a puppy.
@Hazel, special edition, uhh, well I, um, my, *ffft*
Anyway I am sitting at a Hole in the Wall, the cafe in the village sipping on my double Macchiato Expresso and chowing on some hand-breaded, sea salted, Um fucking big ass pretzels while alternately thumbing threw my new, actual book that I got at that tiny place in Manhattan, Dustmites Seeking Re-Homing, about the only place to buy vintage volumes now anyway ( you’ll know if you’ve ever been there cause, the customer’s Polaroids of their tattooed genitals are on the front wall at the register: I’m second row, 3 from the left just below Kristen Stewart, beyotch got there before me, jk, jk) I mean one Polaroid and tattoo required with first purchase really keeps out the wannabes. I mean if that’s not your bag, there always Amazon or Barnes and Noble but I doubt you’ll find, um, “a treatise on 16 th century medical practices that led to insanity and deformity”, need i say the drawings are truly astounding.
Anyway, where was i? Right, flipping thru the book and planning this evening where the bartender/poet here tells me there is a little known gallery covering “Empowerment of Women Thru Nudity” tonight. I may even be featured as my bush is exceptionally homegrown and untrimmed, au natural as it should be. Itched like a motherfucker growing out but, well I’m sure you know. So anyway, um , got to pop back here behind the bar and slide out of some of this gear: gonna leave on the black framed glasses, combat boots, and granny panties (fur sticking out) and a couple of hollowed out lemons on my nips, I mean this is about empowerment, amirite? Ferdinand, the poet/bartender, can have Crude-y(professional name), the gallery featured artist here in no time to draw, snap, clay mold or whatever the he’ll he does in a jiffy, then we stop at by his Pops place, grab the Bentley and his scarf and watchman’s cap (either Crude-ys or Ferdinand, idk) and had out to the opening.
Hope to see you there,…..you know, if you know where I talking about. Hope to see you and that edition if you’ve got it.
*purses lips, pouts and begins to disrobe as someone, maybe Crude-y walks in
She is wearing a shirt with a naked woman on it, after all. You don’t get edgier than that.
I hate to defend her but it feels like pointing out “resting bitch face” is like telling women to smile, which you do not do. Women do not need to alter their natural facial expression to look more pleasant for others.
The other shoe has dropped. Now how long before the rumours about Justin and Petra wanting to start a family begin? I say by late spring
Children are low on the list. The breakup story was boring because the “poor Jen” narrative is worn out and Justin is not in “hot guy” territory for non-Aniston fans to care. The media needed either Brad Pitt to come back into the picture (hot guy) or they needed another beautiful young woman to play off Jen (the Angie replacement).
This woman is young and nice looking but not in the Angie territory of beautiful. However, her youth will make her good fodder as the one to hate “for stealing another woman’s man away”. Women will love hating on her and the tabs can cash their paychecks. Who knows if it’s actually true. It could be a PR opportunity for him just like marrying him was for her.
I think she s a decoy happy to do it for the social media value.
This lady seems to be another insufferable hipster (or whatever the kids are calling t these days). I agree, this is not the narrative that’s going to light the world on fire.
Also, I checked out her website and her work is terrible. That magazine cover with Dakota Johnson standing in the granny panties? Petra shot that.
Hi, ORIGINAL TC. Aah, the media. A local magazine, the epitome of journalistic integrity…hahahaha! I’m kidding. It was Woman’s Day, the magazine Rebel Wilson sued for defamation. Anyhow, they had a story last week claiming that Brad and Jennifer are already busy planning their wedding! Oooooo, troooooo lurrrve! Yes, they realised they really and truly do belong together, for evahh and evahh… Oh, wait. Rebel Wilson was awarded $4.5 million. Bauer Media, publishers of Woman’s Day, appealed the decision and lost. So, they’ve learned nothing. Im waiting for the next celebrity to sue them.
I’m no fan of Jennifer Aniston, but Justin Theroux is a sh!t.
I’m not trying to be bitchy (ok, maybe) but I’d call ‘beautiful’ a stretch.
That green dress is odd, like if her head did a 180 I can totally see that being the backside of the dress. Even the cut out looks like it could be lower back.
It may be. Edgy people find it edgy to wear clothes – wait for it – backwards! Because, edgy.
I thought exactly the same thing. She’s wearing it backwards because … edgy
It makes me want to jump, jump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was like Oh, she’s in Kris Kross…
Celine Dion did it better at the Oscars, in her backwards tux.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i scrolled down wanting to see a pic of her….
lets just say i scrolled back up very quickly once i saw it.
I blew corn flakes out of my nose! Best comment in weeks.
I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it. She’s what is referred to as “unique” looking. I call it strung the eff out looking.
I can appreciate unconventional beauty. But I guess my own brain can’t get past how anyone would think doing that to their hair is a good idea.
LOL
She’s an It Girl?
More likely a rich girl…
Yeah, I tend to agree. Seem like a lot of the NYC “It girls” are basically “socialites.”
She’s a Canadian photographer that started making it big a few years ago in New York
THIS^^. But honestly, they look perfect for each other. Bwahhahahahahaha
If that’s “It”, I don’t want it.
Never have I been less embarrassed about being conventional and whatever is the opposite of hip.
I know right? There is absolutely nothing cool about being so painfully contrived
+2 Yes, contrived, and oh so superior to the non-hip. These two would seem a match made in pretentious hipster heaven but for the fact she could be his daughter, which is gross.
Poor Jen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not poor Justin, having buyers remorse.
Pretty sure Jen did the buying. Doubt he could afford her.
The beautiful thing about being in Jen’s position is that very, very few can “afford her”. She has the luxury of not needing that and the stability of realizing that whatever else happens, monetarily she has got this. I truly wish more women were in this position because usually women are the ones that take a lifestyle hit if their hubby decides newer, younger, just different is better.
You’re right Tulip Garden.
I felt the same way, until I remembered that Jen used to associate with Joe Francis.
Do you think they talk about how edgy they both are?
If they get anymore edgy they will fall off a cliff
If they get more edgy russians will hang of them and take selfies.
^^ Bravo 👏
They are so edgy it’s hard not to fall off of themselves every time they stand up.
We look at Terry Richardson and think predator and I bet Justin looks at him and thinks life goals.
But sure, having an affair with a woman half your age is super edgy.
To be fair, she doesn’t look half his age!
she looks 1/3 his age?
My perspective, she looks in her 30’s.
Gross.
Didn’t they say they had been living apart for over a year? That this seperation was done way back?
What’s the point in living so far from one another when Hollywood marriagestars don’t work out living together let alone apart.
Isn’t that what celebs usually say when there’s been cheeting involved? Back date their separation because they know new info will come out. Then they can say, we were on a break!
That’s exactly what I came in here to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was in New York with him in October and he was in Los Angeles with her in July, so it definitely hasn’t been a year. I think they were probably living separate lives for awhile, but they were still together. I’m guessing they officially separated shortly after their trip to Mexico for New Years.
That being said, I don’t think affairs are a dealbreaker for Jennifer. She supposedly told Brad to do what he had to do to get Angelina out of his system. I think she’s fine with it as long as the guy is discreet.
he definitely has a pattern of behaving like a gentleman with his exes.
Zing!
this bitch is so edgy she doesn’t need eyebrows. i’m not a jennifer anniston-stan by any stretch but he reeks of poseur douche having a mid-life crisis.
jen just needs to take a page from her characters in “she’s the one” and “friends with money” and ditch these pretty hollywood boys. girl – just find a normal late-middle aged guy who wants to lay in cabo with you – he’s out there.
See I just don’t think she could date someone not in the industry. In theory, Justin seemed like a good fit because he’s an experienced actor who (she thought) was too serious to use her for fame. Maybe Reese will introduce her to a ‘normal for Hollywood’ guy like she found.
The first sentence, lmaoo!
It’s Star magazine so I will take it with a grain of salt. Bottom line is they never should have gotten married in the first place. Lesson learned for both I hope and so now they can both move on!
More like a budget “it” girl. She’s nothing special. But it is Star Magazine, so probably made up the story to go with a photo on his instagram.
I don’t get how that Instagram post is shady, but whatever. Dude wanted out. Why would Aniston want to be with someone who obviously didn’t want to be with her? They’re both better off single.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and I was blown away.
Is it me or isn’t the band aid finger, Petra ‘s finger? I think Justedge has his arm around her but the hand touching her shirt is her own.
Also, I hope Justedge isn’t heartbroken when he realizes that he is one giant skinny Jean clad cliche wrapped in THE most common archetype of middle-aged man out there, leaving wife for someone twenty years younger. Wow, the edge on this guy! He’s going to set the hipster world on fire with his totally unconventional new partner and lurve…..or he is going to look like every third guy in the middle of chasing young tail because they “get” him unlike his age appropriate, call you on your b.s. wife.
*eyeroll, snort, eyerow* ————-shakes head, laughs
Oh Justedge, you are good for some laughs. As the Joker would say, “why so oooooo serious?” And I would add, ” you are seriously a douche paddling your douche canoe to Pathetic Island to challenge the reigning King Asshat for supremacy. I don’t know who that is right, now? Anyone else know? Could be Tommy Lee, Mary J. Blege’s ex, Jesse Williams, Tyres Gibson, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Jude Law ( a multiple victor),Ryan Phillippe, idk, I haven’t been keeping up with the latest semi-finals but I have a feeling Justedge could topple the leader and take the Douche Crown (designed by Mel Gibson and other much older and former Crowned Douches). I think it is made of the tears of wives/girlfriends, used condoms , with a paper mache base made of restraining orders, std lab results, and the whatever/whoevers gross bodily fluids that fell from them during their anointing!
Well, as usual, it is quite the contest, can’t wait to see if Justedge takes that crusty Crown.
@Tulip Garden
I want to tell my Costner story sometime but I need to ask the person if I can. I’ll just say I can’t think of him without knowing how single minded he is when he sees what he wants.
I fell like your list of contenders is strong! Justedge may have to resort to wearing his cut-offs and Biker boots together to have a fighting chance. I mean Leto could break out all the stops and bring it method style with Joker hair/teeth/tattoos and, worse yet, his own clothing!!!! Could be a very long duster covering a kilt and fringed western-style top with, *tremble Justedge*, his Band for support!
I’ve read some Costner stories and vi detest him!!! Always have. *hork*
“Justedge” is an amazing moniker for Justin.
Am I the only one who gets mad when a prominent figure they like (I’ve followed Petras photography since we were both teens – I thought she was pretentious but mostly cool) dates someone lame? Like, girl I thought you were better than that.
I believe this. I know it’s Star, but it explains why Justin was flooding the mags with stories of how bored he was and how boring Jen is… It was him trying to hide this. Also, this explains why Jen’s peeps leaned into the “poor Jen” narrative lately. They knew this would come out.
I bet she was helping shape the narrative too. People like her think people like JA are beneath their contempt. Petra would never want her life and wouldn’t envy one thing about it. I am sure she made sure to frame it that way to him too.
Now I have to think back to if it was her I saw with him. I am going to ask the person I was with and see.
Even if he is with Petra, he has been hitting on models and trying to hook up.
I think you’re right.. . Always ask who benefits? I feel like Petra (with an assist from Justin) was probably the source of a lot of those ‘Boring Jen’ stories post-split. It’s great to raise her profile. This could actually get interesting.
The stories seemed odd and trying to prove a point. As if she was trying to be a bit vindictive. It seemed off brand to be that insistent. She knew just where to land her punch too considering JA’s history.
The photo of them together on IG is no coincidence. Someone her age would believe in the power of the social media messaging.
@magnoliarose I didn’t notice the IG post at first… wow. She even put “takeover” meaning she had his phone and posted it herself. Petra seems both savvy and really thirsty… she’s clearly using him for his tangential fame. Justin is a fool.
In some pictures of Petra Collins, she looks like she could be Heidi Bivens’ younger sister, when Heidi had blonde hair. I think Heidi is conventionally prettier, but Petra would be classed as “edgier” I am sure.
Well he cheated on Heidi with Jen so why Jennifer would be shocked is beyond me. I’m sorry, but the whole “she’s everything that Jen’s not” is an incredible insulting comment. He left his long time girlfriend for Jennifer and married her. Why? She is who she is. If he found her so damn vapid, why marry her? This new piece looks like a person in one of those Victorian death photos. I’ve never been an Aniston fan and don’t buy her “poor Jen” narrative, but he seems to want her humiliated and he’s clearly a total asshat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes about Penny Lane! I’ll never understand the appeal of that character. Why aspire to that? It is so glamourized. She embodied a lost, yet fun-loving sweet soul. I don’t ever want to be that lost, edgy, fulfilling myself through sleeping with sometimes talented, but always gross messes whenever there not in someone else. Blech, pass, hard pass.
Yes, she’s co-opted Sable Starr’s look. Like she’s one of the Baby Groupies that hung on the Sunset Strip back in the day.
Not sure if Justedge is dating this lady, but it is a major hostile move to post the tee shirt shot on Jen’s birthday.
This isn’t the first time he’s been deliberately hostile, sending a message, through the use of tee shirts. Right after Heidi Bivens’ mom spoke publicly about his darkness and lying, Justedge wore a ‘Spring Breakers’ tee (film Heidi worked on as a stylist), and was papped wearing it. ‘Spring Breakers’ was not a hit, and the movie had come out several years before Justin decided to break out the tee. The timing was deliberate; the message to Heidi was loud and clear: muzzle mom or your H’wood gigs go away.
He’s the worst.
Sonia Rykiel wanna-be
I see Rykiel too. She stole her look.
Sorry if someones already said it up-thread or somewhere, but shes channeling Viva Superstar and shes doing a pretty good job of it… shes got the natural body style already. Viva ‘Viva!
I know this girl thru artist friends and she really just strikes me as a famewhore, not really an artist. She’s pretty much known for her own nudity in her art as “provocation” and that’s how she got famous to begin with. She’s been trying at it for some time and I’m sure she just saw this wannabe edgelord and jumped right on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is absolutely her reputation. Now she wants her gritty pap strolls to cash in on the whole thing.
Her work isn’t very good. Derivative, amateurish, demonstrates poor technique passing for conceptual. Boring. But then again, the art community is incestuous, she’s beloved by those that are often trying to trade on the same schtick.
Why does he look like a beaver all of a sudden? I think he may have put fillers in his cheeks.
And why do his legs look so tiny?!
Why, I think his new face looks super edgy, like, hmm, oh yeah – James Middleton, marshmallow man.
It looks like he stopped using all the moisturizers or whatever he was doing while with Jen. Anyway, he looks terrible here but it seems that’s who he is inside too so it fits.
I feel for Jen. But then I feel for Heidi. No winner in any of this. Awful people are awful.
Some It Girl. Looks like Viggo and Carrottop had a love child.
Gross.
Petra is too cool for Tightpants Tryhard Theroux the ‘Edgy.’ How many here actually know her work? Just because someone doesn’t fit your idea of attractiveness doesn’t mean they’re not talented. Also it’s clearly his team pushing this ‘downtown it girl’ label, all of which is cringe.
Oh yeah, she just as much as an ‘edgy’ and ‘arty’ poseur like him. She has a vibe of ‘strung out struggling art student’.
She’s hardly struggling mate…
Well, she does look strung out.
I think your reading of how this went down is correct – it was over for a while, Jen wanted to control when and how it was officially announced and he got sick of waiting. Blew off her BD and posted pics of (one of) the women he’s involved with atm………
This. Over for ages. She wouldn’t move on it, so he moved on publicly to push the process forward.
I wonder if we’ll be hearing about Justin’s missing sensitivity chip.
Yet they went on vacation together in January.
I wonder he told her then to announce or he was going to do it. One last meeting.
She looks like a wannabe try-hard version of my bonus daughter Ivy, who has more “it” and “edge” in her pinky fingernail. I’d post a photo, but just imagine a petite, tattooed men’s hairdresser/amazing writer with upswept dreads and a smile that doesn’t quit because she’s got nothing to prove.
Your description of your bonus daughter is so vivid and proud, your love shines through. I hope she knows how much you care about her.
Ok I am breaking my promise to write this single comment.
Karma just showed poor little Rachel (I mean Jennifer) that everything you do, comes right back at you.
Jennifer presented Justin as her boyfriend 6 months before he split up with Heidi to the “Five” movie crew. She even posted pictures of her and Justin (taken by predator Terry R) days after Justin threw Heidi out of their shared apartment.
And all of the other things Jennifer did to other women, karma has a lot in store for her…,
This is as true for Aniston as it is for all of us.
According to a New Yorker article from 2016, she is from Toronto, daughter of a lawyer who owned a shop called Legs Beautiful, and his “young Hungarian refugee” sales clerk who he married. At age 16′ she moved in with her 30 year old boyfriend and lived w him the last two years of high school.
Sounds like Uncle Terry and Cousin Justin territory. Edgy edgy people.
The fact that he is friends with Terry means he had to know his reputation. It was hardly a secret. I wonder if he knows ALL of it?
He would threaten and bully like a mini Harvey W. I hate him.
That friend of Terry thing remains deeply, profoundly troubling.
He left Heidi after 14 years without telling her he was seeing JA. Heidi mother told the ny post Heidi was blindsided. She thought Justin and JA were just friends not lovers. JA should have remembered that’s his MO.
He got what he came for: a better career. I am still not convinced they were legally married. I wonder if he didn’t know he wasn’t legally married and Jen decided not to file the paperwork to protect her assets. It’s possible. I wouldn’t blame her, given she already had trust issues and this guy is the thirstiest and didn’t seem to have any special regard for her. Aside from the way he did Heidi, recall the early photos and he’s holding an umbrella over himself and leaving Jen out in the rain. He is no gentleman.
Well, if it’s true it’s not surprising. JA stans–and JA–tried to make this guy into some kind of dream husband and he wasn’t.
Everybody is projecting on Everybody.
Positive ID in the Instagram photo. Squirrelly pistol necklace is visible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok Justin is a pretentious jerk but were they ever actually married?
Has either contacted a divorce lawyer?
If not then I can completely understand why he’d push to go public with a breakup since there’s nothing legally binding them.
(That doesn’t mean I don’t think he cheated)
Aniston didn’t file for divorce for something like 3 or 4 months after she and Pitt split. And then it went very quickly and smoothly, probably because they nailed down all of the details before actually filing. It doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that maybe this one is being handled the same way.
Yes but TMZ has come forward saying that they couldn’t find a marriage license. That they might not really be married. In that context how do you divorce someone you’re not really married to?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Luca,
You wouldn’t divorce if you weren’t married. I don’t see Jen replying to TMZ, or anyone else. If they were married, it makes sense too hash out the details in private, file later, and minimize publicity. So really, only time will tell. Also, by the time they file, if they file, all of this will probably have blown over in favor of “remain friends” b.s. because it is better for both of them. Goop has really made that attractive as has the Affleck-Garners and those couples have children into the mix so if they can do it despite whatever went wrong with their marriages then Jen and Justedge would be smart to issue a “friends” statement when divorce happens and, happily, avoid each other thereafter.
Or, if never married, they can hope that people weren’t super invested in them as a couple so folks may not care if they ever married or not. Plus, those invested were probably so on behalf of Jen and if they weren’t married it may be easier for her to extricate herself and her fortune which , in retrospect, would show good judgement but I don’t think that happened. They probably really married. More is the pity in the light of the length of the marriage and Justin’s clear anti -pathy for Jen, Her friends, her lifestyle, California, Hollywood, and whatever else is he has benefited and tired of.
We may know within months, I guess
But the point of the TMZ article was neither one had retained a high profile attorney unlike the divorces you mentioned …so how are they hashing anything out?tmz is sleazy as hell but Harvey knows his legal info.
Don’t know, Luca, either there are no attorneys because there was no marriage. Maybe, the marriage was so short with no shared children, perhaps a pre-nup, and very little joint owned assets to dispute. Could be the Only thing they want a attorney for is discretion and if they spoke that would not be discrete. They could just be using a mediator. These attorneys may be getting paid to do very little except be quiet plus they’ll be known if the papers are ever filled or if it gets contentious so a win for them whoever they are in any case. Good professional behavior. They would get more business from this maybe even from one of these two in the future.
Then again if nothing is filed, we will automatically know the deal. I just think a few months might tell the tale.
If you aren’t married there’s no need for a divorce. And nobody seems to be able to locate their marriage license, or even verify if a license ever existed.
and if you have a confidential marriage license no one will be able to find it or verify that it exists – that’s the whole point.
why assume conspiracy instead of a private license?
when you hear hoof beats, think horses, not zebras.
Petra is the director of Selena Gomez’s ‘edgy’ Fetish video.
…and Justin tagged Selena in his Instagram post that directly follows the one posted above.
Heroin. She is notorious on the scene for heroin. Justin was sober. He has relapsed.
Any evidence for this beyond her ‘heroin chic’ look? IF this is true, it’s sad.
Geez, can you imagine the vindication Jen’s more rabid fans would feel if Mr, edgy poser were to end up in the hospital over drugs? PR heaven for Jen and CAA. How long before he needs a hospital stay for ‘exhaustion?’ His friend, Philip Seymour Hoffman was 46 when drugs killed him.
I hope that’s not true. If so how awful, I hope he gets help.
He has lost a ton of weight over the past couple of years.
I wasn’t aware he ever had addiction issues. Eek!
Yeah, I’m getting major drug vibe from these photos. That and Elizabeth (the first) vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think she’s very pretty, love her hair and cheekbones
I think Jen’s PR planted the edgy thing
He is amazingly hip
Welp, if Justin wanted to be the pretty one in his new relationship, he succeeded
I’ve been observing her social media behavior for a while ever since the rumors started and I can say this: she’s LOVING the attention she’s getting. She knows it and as usually arty hipsters posers do, she would never admit it and will says he hates it , but you san tell how much she’s loving it.
Butterface
Doesn’t that usually imply a great bod?
She looks like an addict. An edgy addict. So hip!
There should be a drinking game in here about how often the word edgy gets thrown around.
Also: I’m a bit disturbed about the body and face shaming on this article, I thought this was supposed to be a feminist website but some of these comments are very derogatory and honestly just mean.
It’s more femisnark and it why we come to play.
I love the phrase “carrying on”. There’s something so deliciously naughty about it.
Is that really Justin in the header photo? Something about the face is just…not quite right?
I think he’s stopped tanning and maybe fillers/botox too? Maybe he is giving up those Hollywood trappings. He looks more his age than he ever did with Jen. The jacket is stupid but he looks much better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what we’re doing
Is that photo of him recent, like post-split? He seems to have stopped tanning and looks better. Less orange, less injections, less GROOMED. Dare I say less LA?
Maybe he read the gossip sites making fun of him for being too edgy for LA, but yet he always seems to have a fake tan.
EWWWW. The douche is STRONG with this one. With Brad Pitt, I figured it was honestly just a situation of they grew apart and sh!t happens. But this is like, next-level gaslighting. Jen, go forth and be rich and drink mojitos and consider yourself blessed & saved from this skinny-jean wearing douche lord.
