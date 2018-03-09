Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott called 911 to check on her again

Embed from Getty Images
Tori Spelling made headlines last week when cops were called twice to her home within 24 hours. Dispatch characterized the second call, made by her husband, Dean McDermott, as a “female mental health” visit. No action was taken and no arrests were made. Sources who spoke to People claimed that Tori was going through a stressful time. Following that incident, Dean’s ex whom he left for Tori, Mary Jo Eustace, spoke to US Magazine. She sounds sympathetic but realistic about what is going on with them. (For anyone who would criticize Mary Jo for speaking out, she kept quiet for years, all while Dean owed her significant child support. Last year she really started spilling.) Here’s part of what Mary Jo told US, including her belief that Tori keeps having kids so that she can get trust funds for them from her mom.
She wouldn’t be surprised if Tori had a sixth baby
“Because I think that she’s had five already,” [Mary Jo] continued, adding that she believes the pair get a trust fund for each child, “So, there’s incentive there.”
On how it’s ‘chaos all the time’ at Tori’s house
“I mean, I would assume that it’s a very stressful chaotic situation over there. And so, I don’t know how that manifested so specifically, but I think it’s just chaotic from what I understand, and from what I’ve seen when I’ve been around it. It’s just chaos all the time.”
US has a follow up story stating that Tori’s friends are “very worried” about her, that Tori has talked about having another baby, and that she refuses to divorce Dean because “a divorce would label her as a failure.” Tori and Dean have moved eight times in seven years.
Tori collects things and has an entire warehouse full of hoarded stuff. Her mom did the same thing when she was growing up, but Tori doesn’t have that kind of money and has wasted a fortune already. Signs indicate that she hasn’t curbed her spending nor sold her stuff. Her bank accounts were drained by the IRS and she’s been sued by AmEx and City National Bank for unpaid debts. Along with money stress she has five kids at home from the ages of 11 to 1. Tori’s mom, Candy, pays all their expenses.
Meanwhile Dean called 911 again on Wednesday to “check on” Tori. Cops visited and determined everything was fine. Is he trying to get Tori committed? Is Dean trying to force Tori’s hand by making sure the press knows their life is in shambles? Here’s the statement cops gave:
“The only information I have is that we received a call to check the wellbeing of Tori Spelling yesterday in Thousand Oaks,” Sgt. Eric Buschow told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 8. “The call was received from her husband. Deputies contacted her briefly and determined she was fine.”
Now that we’re hearing more about Tori and Dean’s problems, I think a split announcement is coming. Last week I believed they would stick together as they need each other, or Dean needs Tori’s lifestyle and she clings to him for her image, but the cracks are really showing. It’s sad for their five kids. I hope she gets the help she needs and that their kids are ok.
Here are the two Instagram posts Tori has made since the 911 incidents. Dean hasn’t Instagrammed anything with Tori in it since October of last year, and that was a family photo.
photos credit: WENN, Getty and Instagram/Tori Spelling
It sucks so hard for the children. And listen, I know Tori was raised with the dysfunction of extreme materialism and bizarre wealth. But we all have to overcome our upbringing. My parents never took me to the Dr, were neglectful, were addicts, and gave me no guidance. Yet here I have gotten my shit together so that my children are healthy, have a normal life and stability and Dr visits and guidance etc etc. I went to therapy, I work on it very hard
So for Tori, this far in, with five children and many years of motherhood, it’s just not an excuse to me. People overcome much worse and manage to not make their children’s childhoods a drama like this. So much stress for the kids. They both need to get it TOGETHER.
@patricia, I totally agree with you. I try to take these situations on with as much empathy as possible but as someone who grew up similarly to you, I have little patience. It sounds harsh but at some point you have to leave your past trauma and take care yourself and those babies. If not, she is just going to pass this trauma onto her children and the cycle continues. This is actually very sad. I hope she gets help soon.
Amen. If you want to wallow in self pity and delusion fine. But once you have kids you need to wake the f up. I have done a lot of work the last few years to try and make myself better for my kids. I don’t want them to grow up like I did. I’m certainly not perfect but I acknowledge my faults and I’m working to give my kids a better life than I had.
Her brother seems to have overcome their upbringing.
I feel for the kids. I really do.
God, that guy is just creepy AF.
I feel like this is divorce fodder. This has probably stopped being fun now that they can’t even scrape up third tier reality shows so he’s ready to walk and probably thinks if he can raise enough suspicions about her mental ability, he’ll be able to get a big piece of the pie, assuming her mother will finance it. I think he has zero desire to be a parent so if she thinks she might lose custody, her mother might cough up a lot of money to make him go away quietly. Or maybe he DOES want custody so that she’ll be forced to give him a wad of money every year for their clown car of children. I can’t remember if they signed a prenup or not.
I don’t feel sorry for either of them, but I feel bad that those kids have two selfish idiots for parents.
Yep, you nailed it. He’s building his case.
He’s federlining his nest.
I think you nailed it. He thinks that if he calls for mental health checks enough times he’ll end up as the next K. Fed. I think all he sees are the fat child support cheques K. Fed gets and doesn’t realize how much he’d actually have to step up for his kids if that happens.
Exactly. He wants a settlement that will let him live large and pay off all the child support he owes to the first wife so he doesnt get jailed, and then he will split.
Isn’t this the guy who dumped his wife and child, with an adoption in process? I wouldn’t put anything past him. Not sure what “prize” Tori thought she was getting.
Think he’s trying to gaslight her? I’m starting to wonder.
I totally think he’s gaslighting her Lady D. Next thing that’ll likely happen is separation. Then her mother will have to take over looking after the kids because Tori raising all 5 on her own in a hoarder house is a disaster waiting to happen.
Usually Tori loses her baby weight in a hot second and goes right back to looking undernourished. Not this time… I have a feeling that’s significant but not quite sure how.
She’s 44 – the weight starts staying on as you age.
Also, some meds = weight gain.
My question – is she seeing a mental health professional or is her husband just “treating” her illness by calling the cops? Very weird.
She has a deal with some weight loss company to lose the weight in a big promotional reveal. THAT’S why she’s taking her sweet ass time.
Gotta admire the woman’s hustle.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdyf0I7DBN5/?taken-by=torispelling
The gossip is she is deliberately piling the weight on to score a weight loss endorsement gig. Not surprising since insta shilling seems to be her only source of income.
Dlisted is saying he’s putting a case together by doing this to snatch custody and get a fat settlement. He doesn’t seem like a good person anyway, and I bet money is why he got with Tori in the first place.
I agree. This feels like gas lighting from Dean. I don’t think Tori has her life completely together but that doesn’t mean she needs him calling 911 on her either. I am uncomfortable with this story, personally. I feel like we’re witnessing some shady shady behavior from Dean.
I watched both seasons of True Tori and I read all four of her books (I’m kind of ashamed of myself for that, by the way) and I don’t think he’s gaslighting her. She really came across as extremely unstable, delusional and a terrible mother. I think he’s a slimy piece of crap, but he seemed to be doing the majority of the parenting on both seasons of their show. I know he could have been faking it for the camera. But Tori was so self-involved she couldn’t even fake it. She was having hysterical, screaming break-downs right in front of the kids. In another scene, she was whining to the camera about how hard her life is while totally ignoring her one-year-old who was crying in the background. And the kids always looked tense when they were with her. I don’t think he’s father of the year or anything, but the only time the kids looked relaxed and happy was when they were interacting with him and he actually paid attention to them. The only time Tori paid any attention to them was to tell her oldest child that he was making her feel bad.
I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but after watching True Tori, I came away with the impression that he’s a reasonably sane sleaze-bag and she’s a totally insane, completely unstable sleazebag. If they get divorced, I hope he gets custody (well, no, I hope Patsy the nanny gets custody but since it will most likely be one of the two parents, I hope they go to him.)
Wow I didn’t know about any of that. I think this story and the Mel B divorce drama are both incredibly messy and probably more on the side of being too disturbing to be gossip fodder. I get the same feeling from these stories that I did reading about Brit during her breakdown.
Where does he think the settlement is going to come from? She doesn’t have any money. I realize that her mother is Scrooge McDuck rich, but Tori is broke, broke, BROKE. No judge is going to award him a portion of her mother’s assets, and Candy seems done with the whole thing; I don’t know if I believe that she’d cough up any money to help Tori out at this point. I’m sure he’s got ulterior, weasely, beady-eyed motives, but he’s pretty stupid, so I don’t know if I believe that he’s thought this little plan through.
Well the Ventura County PD has been busy this week with 90’s celebs in TO….
Her late dad knew what he was doing when he didn’t leave her his money. Her own brother is very stable, bought a decent house, works and actually speak about being business savvy. Still I think she more than likely suffers from postpartum depression and she knows that her life is falling apart. The paradox being that she tries to fill the void by spending more. I bet you she regretted her marriage but knowing the way she scoop her turd of a husband, the public shame and maybe not giving into the “I told you so” to his ex wife she tries to carry on. she needs to be hospitalized, be away from any social media, stop faking it because this facade is about to break into thousands pieces and the kids will more than likely will (and already) suffer for a very long time. Maybe they already picked on their parents bad habits of “If I ignore it doesn’t exist”. You can only sweep all these pretends and problems under the problems for a while but real life catches up on you.. Also I might be a bit cynical here but her husband has much more to gain if she describe her as mental because if there was any divorce he will ask for the kids, spousal supports etc, knowing full well that his mother in law will likely foot the bills (a la Britney Spears). Personally they both need guardianship.
Such a good read of all this. The social media stuff is so weird, like, everyone who follows her probably knows she’s in trouble so why the big show?
I think she went from a bad upbringing to a dirtbag husband and got taken advantage of.
Yep, except in between the bad upbringing and the dirtbag husband, there was a seemingly decent husband who she promptly dumped for that POS Dean. Except her upbringing (which ended YEARS ago), all her problems are her own doing. No sympathy for Tori or Dean. None. Ever.
About the fact that her brother has his act together, financially and otherwise: I wonder whether the parents raised them in different ways, just because she was a girl and he was a boy? Even in this day and age, a lot of parents (especially rich people) still raise their daughters not to be financially independent, not to know anything about money but just to marry well – because ”your husband will take care of you and he’ll handle all the finances so you don’t have to”.
I think you’re probably very close to the truth. I’ve watched regular people flail about pretending everything is okay when it is very clearly not, and this situation appears much the same, just much higher profile. I hope the kids are close, they’re going to need each other.
My first thought is they are making this drama to sell something.
I didn’t think that on the first call. But when he made the second call and the reason seemed odd, I thought the same thing.
I agree. This is, IMO:
A – an attempt to create drama/interest and get some sort of deal
B- an attempt to get more money out of Candy
C- building a case for a divorce and custody to, of course, get money out of Candy
D -some combination of A-C.
Whatever the situation, they all just need to get it together. If she really does need help, get her help. Sell off stuff, pay debts, learn about money management. These are grown adults with a lot of children depending on them.
So any thoughts on if The Deaner is trying to gaslight Tori? Make it seem that she is unstable so he gets the kids in the split and Grandma Candy has to pony up some cash to him for support.
It is beyond time for Tori to get herself together, those poor kids in the middle of all this.
Yeah, sounds like it tyo me. Smh
I see your point but is it really gaslighting if tori actually is unstable? She’s always seemed unstable to me.
I just mentioned the same thing. I think he’s gaslighting.
I suspect he is building a case against her, but I also think there is some validity to his claims. They are both dolts.
Someone once told me that she was seriously the dimmest person he had ever met. He wasn’t saying it maliciously but more astonished by his dealings with her. I believe that is a part of her problem. As in her lack of intelligence is the foundation of her personality. He said there wasn’t much there and that she behaved like a person who is pretending to be a person. He said it was odd to be around her.
Throw in a materialistic mother and an over the top obscenely lavish childhood in the heart of superficial dysfunctional LA as a child of one of the biggest TV producers of his day, and she is the result.
He is a scheming narcissist cheater who probably figures he can get his hands on some cash by getting custody of the kids without her in the picture. He’s probably got a young girlfriend stashed away someplace.
She is equally as self-centered. She only thinks of her image and not the well being of her children to the point of paranoia. I also believe she is popping pills or drinking too much or both. And he is gaslighting her.
The only victims here are the children. These two didn’t care who they hurt to get together and deserve to be miserable. However, their children don’t and will have a tough hill to climb to overcome them.
That would actually explain a lot about Tori. Even for a celebrity raised in a bubble of insane wealth, Tori has done a lot of head-shakingly odd and stupid things. The way she’s lived her life is frankly bizarre, and makes you wonder if she thinks about anything for more than two seconds. This would also explain why she wasn’t left much by her dad.
Dean I go back and forth on. Sometimes he really does seem like an opportunistic creep, other times he seems just as stupid as she is and got in way over his head. I suppose I would expect a narcissistic manipulator not to be drowning in a bunch of children he is visibly overwhelmed by. Like, I would have expected the more manageable 2-3 kids. Maybe he’s both. He thought he could get the easy life and then it blew up in his face and now he’s trying to get out.
911 is not to be used to “check up” on someone. From what i read she was at the Dr office. If he is so worried about her why didn’t he go with her. Also there were children with her. Someone really needs to step in with these two and help them fix their problems. Not just throw good money after bad.
This might be her “Britney” moment when it becomes clear she’s not well and needs serious help. With Tori’s financial struggles a conservativeship (that Dean does not control) might be the best thing for her and her children.
An independent guardian might be a good thing, for the children’s sake.
My guess is that he/she realizes the tax folks do not play games. Being so materialistic has impacted their lives, and it shows on both of them. They look drained. But they are the architects of their problems, so my sympathy is reserved for the kids.
“ Is he trying to get Tori committed?”
Hmmmm. Well if a split is coming the only way he continues to get money is if he has custody of the kids. Sure as hell Candy’s not going to pay spousal support!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Dean would leave his ex-wife while they were adopting he’ll leave Tori with 5 kids. While I don’t even want to contemplate her having a sixth but we all know she’ll do it. I know we joke that she’s “rich people broke” but the stress of keeping all the balls in the air must be crushing especially if she’s doing things to save face. I hope her Mom’s able to step in and help the kids emotionally because they are going to need it.
But he left the ex for Tori because he thought she had money. Unless he’s got some other rich idiot woman lined up, or some guaranteed child support/alimony, I can’t see him going anywhere.
I agree. He’s a bum who wants a handout. He’s not going anywhere unless a substantial payday is involved.
The Deanster is setting up to divorce her,go after full custody and get a boatload of child support from grandmother Candy.
Tori is her own worst enemy.
She’s no better than Octomom, a Duggar or anyone else who uses childbirth as a career. I don’t feel an ounce of pity for Tori and Dean but damn I feel sorry for those kids.
My first thought when I heard about this, is that Dean is cheating on Tori. The woman has five children under 11, financial problems, spends money like there is no tomorrow and no real income. Then to find out her husband is cheating on her ? No wonder she could be having a breakdown
Also as others have pointed out, Dean could get custody of the children( like Brittney and Kevin ) but Candy Spelling would be sending the child support cheques.
Dean does have a history of leaving marriages for greener pastures. Don’t be surprised if he has another financial target in sight
Another thing I notice is that children look like they aren’t cared for properly. They look unkempt and miserable. The little curly haired boy always looks like that.
She’s a hot mess and seems like a vapid, terrible person. But this sounds a whole lot like he’s trying to set up a divorce case. He’s the worst.
He is gaslighting her
Agree…. total setup.
Jesus Christ! The police are not a crisis mental health team. Either get your well-known, comes-from-wealth wife the real mental health treatment that she seems to need, or stop using the police as your counselors. This is NOT a case of having nowhere else to turn. They are privileged and wealthy and their definition of “broke” is the same as most Americans understanding of being rich.
They are shiftless grifters working the system, but that doesn’t mean their children should suffer, or you can’t feel compassion for someone who is clearly going through a public breakdown and, I fear, having their spouse is cash in on it, literally, by calling police and then paparazzi to document the drama. I have no doubt he’s getting paid for these stories. Heck, it’s even possible she’s in on it. (Remember: this is the duo that faked an affair to get a reality show.) Either way, this is awful for their (many) children and not at all helpful, or healing, for anyone. If McDermott had ACTUAL concern for his wife, it would be taken care of privately, with her family’s involvement, not played out daily on TMZ.
Let’s pray w her age, herfertility finally may die down, god forbid these 2 have make up sex! Bam # 6!
The funny thing is that Tori is the real Welfare Queen that right-wingers pretend exists amongst the truly impoverished, who don’t actually benefit from having more kids (the opposite). With every child Tori has, Grandma Candy swoops in with more help, “for the children,” that she says she won’t give to Tori or Dean alone. Child-bearing is this couple’s only current, money-making venture. And, at her age, that ability is fast drying up, if it hasn’t already, so no more increases in house size or funding from Grandma going forward. Hmmm. Maybe they think that if they can convince Candy that Tori herself has reverted to a child-like state of needing to be cared for, Grandma will pony up again?
As someone mentioned up thread, she was undoubtedly the girl who was told a man would take care of her. your comparison is head on about welfare queen. This is the exact definition. Only big thing is that she comes from money.
This is really sad and weird. I don’t doubt she has issues – who wouldn’t with all of that going on? I thought I’d lose my mind after I had my SECOND (and last) kid. But I also wonder if he’s not gaslighting the sh!t out of her with this 911 calling. I had an ex that would do things like that (call 911 on me when everything was and I was at work – causing me extra humiliation, so much that I ended up quitting, tried to take out a restraining order on me when I wasn’t even living in the same state and hadn’t spoken to him in months, etc). Either way, I worry for Tori. I’m not even close to a fan, celebrity-wise, she grates on my nerves. But it doesn’t look like Dean’s doing any favors for her.
Tori has a lot of problems and probably should have gone to rehab years ago. After watching their show, tori is exhausting and shot down dean at every turn when he tries to help I think the children. It’s almost like she enjoys being frazzled and crying abating no help while blocking dean and the nannies from doing anything. Her process is bizarre and she needs life coaching and mentorship at the least.
I feel for those babies.
Serious question here. How can he get a cash settlement out of grandma? Just to go away I guess?
Do California courts actually consider the financial assets of grandparents in awarding child support or other marital related financial settlements? Wouldn’t their decisions be based on Tori and Deans financial situation? Shouldn’t candy be irrelevant here ?
I believe that it’s more likely a settlement would be made, outside of an actual judgement.
BUT, it’s also possible that if, say, a lawyer could prove that Candy is giving Tori cash (likely, since Dean is privy to their current finances), that actually becomes income for Tori that Dean could have a claim on. If she’s providing housing, schooling, etc.—which both Tori and Dean have stated in the press she does—those also are expenses that Tori can’t legally claim herself, or ask Dean to contribute to, because neither of them are actually paying them. Dean has no claim on Candy’s net worth, per se—unlike Tori’s, because, yes, these idiots have also confirmed multiple times there was no pre-nup—but anything Candy gave them during the marriage, or gives Tori during a proposed divorce he could have a claim on as marital property/income. That’s why the truly wealthy often have complicated trusts to protect their inherited family wealth from gold diggers, spendthrifts and the like.
That must also be why they continually rent rather than buy a home. He can’t take half in the event they split.
Well, that and the fact they’ve had multiple homes foreclosed upon so purchasing is off the table. Frankly, as many times as they’ve been evicted, I’m surprised they can rent. It’s why I’m confident Candy is footing the bill, otherwise who would take a chance on them?
Since Candy most likely set up the grandchildren’s trust funds in such a way that Tori and Dean can’t touch the money, there’s nothing for Tori to gain by having more children. That’s a silly claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also wouldn’t assume that any of the Spellings are at all good with money. Candy has spent like a drunken sailor right along with Tori, worse even, only difference is that she’s starting from a much bigger pile of dough to burn through than her daughter. But she could still do it with $35 million dollar apartments she spends $20 million “renovating” and a 15,000 sq. ft. storage facility for her collections. Candy IS Tori, only with more cash and better choice in men.
I’m sure she has trusts set up for the kids with very strict provisions. Those two parents won’t be able to touch that money. There will be a separate person in charge of that money and giving it out to the kids at the appropriate time… probably an attorney.
That baby is sweet. I can’t be anything but sorry because there are children involved. This is sad.
Something weird is definitely going on. He has to be gas lighting her or trying to set her up for something. The cops keep saying she’s fine, so I don’t get it. If he’s planning to try to get the children so he gets money, he’s an idiot. If they divorce and he got custody they are going to go off of Tori’s income to determine child support. She pretty much has nothing. He won’t be getting a KFed amount. I think he’s angling for a payout from Candy so he can just walk away. I imagine if they were to divorce Candy would get the best laywers for Tori and make sure Dean left with next to nothing. He better hope that if he keeps calling 911 they catch her being crazy cause otherwise this is gonna backfire on him if they end up divorcing. What a shit show. Poor kids.
IMO the Spellings basically debilitated Tory with all the opulent wealth. It’s like raising a wild animal in domestication then releasing into a jungle. Tory cannot fend for herself- I see zero evidence of any prior peasant training. Guess I’m alone in feeling for this blinky eyed woman/girl.
I wonder if, at certain moments, Tori regrets her first divorce. I don’t know the details, but it seemed as though her parents approved of that guy. I’m assuming he wasn’t a total Dean and actually had a job and made money. As for the kids, I have a weird theory: I assume that Dean and his ex were having fertility issues at the time of their split, because they were in the process of adopting a child (although it’s definitely possible they had just chosen to expand their family through adoption for other reasons) – but I think in Tori’s messed up psyche, one of the big things that has propelled the mountain of kids they can’t take care of is the fact that she is still competing with his ex in her head, and having kids is something she can do. I’m sure she loves her kids of course, but she can’t be loving her life right now if her husband has called the cops on her twice now everyone is speculating that either she’s crazy or her jobless husband is doing this for shady purposes.
