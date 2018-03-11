Meghan Markle & Harry will join the senior royals at church on Commonwealth Day

Monday is Britain’s Commonwealth Day, the day to celebrate all of the British Commonwealth countries. One year ago, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge skipped out on the royal family’s Commonwealth Day celebrations, which included a church visit and some kind of official palace reception. Where were they? Well, William was on a lads-only ski holiday where he got flirty with a blonde and drunkenly dad-danced. In the wake of that trip, the press went on another William-is-workshy-and-he-has-terrible-PR-instincts binge. Well, this year is going to be different. My guess is that it’s not like William learned any kind of lesson from last year’s debacle, and it’s more like William and Kate have never been more keen to be seen now that Meghan Markle is on the scene. So now Will, Kate, Harry and Meghan are all joining the senior royals for Commonwealth Day.
Meghan Markle is set for her biggest royal event yet, the palace announced on Friday. The American royal bride-to-be and her fiancé, Prince Harry, will join Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of the family for a special church service on March 12. Also expected at Westminster Abbey for the celebration of the Commonwealth: Meghan’s future father-in-law Prince Charles, and soon-to-be in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The Queen, 91, is head of the Commonwealth, the global network of 53 countries with more than two billion people, and the annual Abbey service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the U.K. The service will include a special performance by One Direction’s Liam Payne and a reflection by Dr. Andrew Bastawrous, an eye surgeon who turned a smartphone into an examination tool which works to combat avoidable blindness in developing countries.
After the service Meghan, 36, Harry, 33, William, 35, and Kate, 36, will head into the square behind the Abbey to meet school children before attending a reception.
It is thought that Meghan, alongside Harry, will have a big role to play in a Commonwealth organization when she joins the family. She addressed that commitment at the Royal Foundation Forum earlier this week, and previously addressed her interest in learning more about the Commonwealth during her engagement interview. The fact that Meghan is joining in several official royal appearances underlines how quickly she is being acclimatized to the family and its public roles. In the weeks before she married William in 2011, Kate didn’t attend anything public with the Queen. She did, however, carry out some engagements around the country with William, such as heading to Scotland, Anglesey, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Did you notice anything suspicious about that People Mag story? One, they didn’t cloyingly refer to her as “Princess Kate.” Two, they actually pointed out that Meghan is being fast-tracked and Kate barely did anything during her engagement. Three, they make it sound like William and Kate are the tagalongs on Harry and Meg’s event. “Harry and Meghan are doing this!!!!… and oh yeah, Will and Kate will be there.” I really do wonder if Ol’ Workshy Will is throwing some tantrums and stomping his feet behind-the-scenes.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
You guys forget many articles last year of how Phillip will retire from duty and will and Harry will take more in 2018 Also an article of the queen doing or giving some of her activity to will and Harry in 2018. I think all this extra obligatory work because of Philip and the queen re distribute some of there public engagement in 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone will tell me why I am mistaken, but I believe Charles or the Queen prefer Harry, see his value soaring with Meghan in regard to breathing new life into the whole monarchy thing, and will place their bets on the H&M energy juggernaut in deed if not on paper, while Willliam & Kate slip into second tier. H&M probably represent the best chance of not having the whole BRF thing dismantled in future, after a few years of Queen Camilla.
Moreover, I feel Mrs M smells this new preference or learned something major from her media sources or Kate, and is frantically trying to shove her kiddos front and center to compete, because though they have the crown on paper, things can – yes, they can, even with difficulty- change. Though I think Kate is happy to have Meghan do the heavy lifting so she, Kate, can play rich WAG, William, while surlyband lazy, may be a touch annoyed that little brother and fiancée so easily picked up the toy he threw aside, and are polishing it up and running with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you remember how much we speculated on the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres based upon Harry doing engagements and tours that should have been given to William?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. And now I think what I see lately with Harry and Meghan, plus Charles naming David, the Earl of Snowden, as his second at hus Prince’s Foundation tells me that a quiet shake-up or shadow succession may be underway. I say “may” but I am intrigued.
Stating that William and Harry are too busy with their Foundation to run the Prince’s Foundation has a plausible press sound. But belies the fact that William is rarely busy, and so this may be Charles’ nudge to Will that says Charles has a back up plan.
William’s lazy and difficult, David is on the Foundation to see what he can do and he has great skills that would apply nicely, he is energetic and down to earth like Harry, not Will…… so now, Harry (and Meghan) with their own unique strong skill set and empathetic approach, have time for deeper heir training, hmm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that’s why Harry (and Meghan) are remaining with the royal foundation because it would fold faster than a house of cards without their efforts. Whether William or Harry are aware of this is debatable, but it’s so obvious from the outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. And I think someone who matters is aware of it, and grateful that Harry managed to woo and win someone so smart, articulate, compassionate, hardworking and clearly able to step up and hit the ground running. Making “the problem with William and Kate” less of a problem.
I sense that auditions are going on, so to speak, and William and Kate either haven’t twigged to this, or, in their heart of hearts, are relieved and don’t really care as long as they can hang onto their “stuff” and free time. But I think they may have a surprise in future years, depending on audition results. I think Meghan is quick enough to sense all this and to enjoy the work while helping her team toward victory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this and not because I think William is a stubborn, petulant man but because Diana said Harry would make a better king than William. It puzzled me before, but it doesn’t anymore.
He’s closer to the family, and Charles has made some obvious moves that are curious. I wonder if they see William like David. They seem similar to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preference doesn’t matter at all. Unless William abdicated his position in line, dies, or the monarchy collapses altogether, William will be King of England. If he dies, George will. That’s just the way it works. It isn’t a popularity, work related, or skills related contest. It is a hereditary monarchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tulip Garden, we know that, and Liberty mentions the unlikelihood *on paper* and or * even with difficulty* in her comment.
And we weren’t discussing levels of popularity because that fades – see Andrew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tulip- things can change. Wills doesn’t really want the job. I think he could persuaded to step aside… I honestly think he only sticks it out for the money. And there’s pressure tactics that can be used to force the issue. Just ask the ghost of QEII’s Uncle David.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Tulip Garden….And, it is 2018….:-) with a prince Charles who has bucked tradition in his own way along the proper path.
There are companies with faces in charge who are mere faces, while the real power and decision making happens quietly behind the scenes by quiet consent because the face may have inherited the company but is profoundly incapable of leadership. They have the title, houses, cars, and perks. This way it all looks smooth and nice outside. But, one takes meetings with someone else entirely, the on-paper head who knows his role, is satisfied with his shadow power and compensation and the work itself and doesn’t care about the frills. I suspect this BRF could be sliding toward this solution at bare minimum. It has nothing to do with popularity, but everything to do with the Firm’s survival.
But again, I would rule nothing out. Times change. Or Camilla would not be in her role, Charles would not be selling organic foods, and Meghan would not be preparing for her wedding. Times change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the British Government changed the rules of succession. Not that I think it would happen, but it is possible to change rules and laws if there is enough desire to change them. If The Queen wanted badly enough for Harry to be the heir, it could be done. She IS a queen after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This thread seriously feels like fan fiction. The monarchy needs stability, and predictability more than pretty much anything else. The Queen at 90 something won’t even abdicate to let her son on the throne because of the trauma caused the last time around by the abdication of her uncle.
You guys seriously think that the Royal Family will bypass primo geniture because Harry & Meghan do more events than Will & Kate? Sure, its a nice fantasy but pretty unrealistic given that Will’s successor is his son. He may or may not want the job, but would he strip his children of the title?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mrsbump- the queen and Charles will do what’s best for keeping the monarchy alive. I think it’s entirely possible that they might decide that requires skipping Will for the more popular Harry. Probable? No. But not fan fiction.
Imo, it’s daddy Will has to worry most about. Will would be smart not to bite the hand that feeds him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MRsBump: I agree with your comment about stability, continuity, and even predictability and funnily enough, that’s the very excuse Parliament (and the barons during the bloody absolute monarchy eras) has used over the centuries to remove recalcitrant princelings.
At every turn, going back to Matilda, stability and continuity has been the basic excuse given for the change. And regardless of circumstances, including heirs already born (see James 2), parliament did and can write the law to suit the situation.
It’s important to remember that every time someone was removed, it was thought unthinkable, impossible and with potential for serious negative consequences. To counter this, parliament deploys *plausible PR to explain away the decision for the removal and ‘stability and continuity’ are always in there.
*see how many people still think Wallis Simpson caused the Abdication.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to tell you you’re mistaken. I agree with every word. I do think William will do what he can to.put a stop to it though, whether that be usurping them or flat out demanding things be given to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought someone like 45 would be elected to the presidency. I don’t believe in status quo anymore. I definitely believe this will be done if the powers that be want it to be.
There may also be some things behind the scenes that are happening that we are not aware of at all.
Anything is possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen will never want the heir to the throne, Prince William, to slip to second tier. She would never allow it. I think you are mistaken. She wouldn’t want that even if Harry is her favorite, which I have no idea if that’s true or not. And she nor Prince Charles will let that happen to Prince William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Euhh, i dont see how this is “Meghan and Harry’s event” and will & kate are tagging along. This is the Queen’s event and it is everyone else who is tagging along.
I love Meghan, i think she’s a breath of fresh air but the excessive pro-Meghan bias is wearing me down.
The royal family is an institution that spans hundreds of years, the idea that she’s suddenly going to revolutionize everything simply by not being white and doing more events is ridiculous.
She’ll do some charity appearances, have a couple of kids, and lead the life of an excessively rich woman, no more, no less.
I refuse to call showing up to charity related events as “work”, and that goes for all members of the family. Its quite unclear what good these appearances do, other than temporarily raise some awareness. No figures are ever published about the actual economic impact of their visits.
Frankly i couldn’t care less about the number of visits done by Family Member X vs Family Member Y, it’s nothing but fluff to justify their lives at the tax payer’s expense. We play into this nonsense by praising so and so’s work ethics, which is but a fraction of what all of us do everyday to survive.
Royals are nothing more than a distraction, honestly the least they can do is wear pretty clothes. In that regards, i hope Meghan feels comfortable enough soon to stop playing it so safe. She’s dressing in pricey versions of the stuff most of us wear to the office, and i so wish to see her as a style icon à la Letizia or Rania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach, Mrs. Bump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent post, MRsBump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that pro Meghan bias you’re seeing is those of us who pay attention to these things being really happy that this woman marrying into the royal family is exactly what we hoped kate would be, and isn’t just giving lip service.
That being said I would like to see them do more civic events. They do events with their patronage or media campaigns but they don’t get out into grassroots Britain. I hope Meghan can see the fallacy of that. Flashy campaigns are great but if you want to ensure the success of your firm you look at what the customer wants and I’m not sure that is it. Going out to smaller towns and opening a library, town hall, etc gets you local goodwill. Get enough local goodwill and the country is behind you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won’t listen.
I don’t know why it bothers Kate fans if Meghan has her own supporters who relate to her better. Maybe on this site, we came together.
Ever since she has come on the scene, Kate’s fans have behaved as if every compliment about Meghan is one less for Kate. ???
It makes no sense. I like Meghan better. She is more relatable to me.
Nothing deeper than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bluhare – i think you missed the point of my comment, which is basically the utter uselessness of the royals, regardless of the number of events they attend.
If it wasn’t, then going by the bucket load of charity events that Princess Anne does, you’d think that poverty in the UK would have been eradicated by now.
Frankly if they start opening up local libraries in the hope of racking up “grassroot support” in order to maintain their ridiculously privileged lives, i’d lose even more respect for them.
We like Meghan better because she’s more relatable to us than Kate, that’s it. Regarding what you said about her finally being the sort of woman you were hoping Kate would be, i really hope that was a hyperbole because they are just two women who have had the extraordinary luck to marry princes, i’d not sitting here, holding my breath waiting for them to change the world one charity event at a time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with you bluhare! In fact I think we’ve taken part in this same discussion on MAM/HRHDK’s blogs. While I think highlighting mental health is very important and long overdue, that doesn’t mean that the younger royals can’t open the occasional factory or local business and I don’t believe one needs to take on a new patronage in order to visit a local farm or fair (which is the argument I’ve heard against the younger royals doing these types of engagements).
@magnoiiarose, I know right!!! I find it rather sad that several pro-Kate sites that don’t allow any discussion of her work ethic or anything really that might reflect poorly on her, have no problem bashing Meghan up one side and down the other while pulling on their forelocks and crying for every criticism of Kate’s wardrobe (because that’s all they can discuss). It’s interesting that these fans like to think that they’re better than others because they only praise Kate while they definitely show their hypocrisy whenever they criticize Meghan. Ah, human nature at it’s finest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Calling it a Meghan and Harry event, with William and Kate tagging along, is a bit of hyperbole. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mrs bump, you took the words right out of my mouth. I couldn’t have said it better. If you place the ‘work’ that royals do side by side with the ernomous luxury lifestyle they live, you will notice that the huge amount that they consume is far higher than the so called ‘work’ that they do. What actual impact do these numerous charities they engage in have on the people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s worth pointing out that Meghan has benefited from not having the ‘Old Gaurd’ such as Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton around. I’ve read in a few places that he was/is old fashioned and did things by the book. Would Meghan have been able to take part in the Royal Foundation Forum or go to the Commonwealth Service or that other Commonwealth event next month while not yet married if he and some others were still around? I don’t think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe in institutions like the Royal family. However, I admire how Meghan has just hit the ground running. And I think Harry sees Meghan as his equal and you can see they are truly connected.
Kate was the last woman standing. I respect that she set a target and accomplished it. Although it would have been nice to see her not morph into a 1950′s cliche. I hate most of her clothing choices they always look tweeniish / inappropriate.
The Queen knows the game and its her event she knows that Meghan and Harry are professionals at their jobs and will only elevate this event. I just want to see Meghan bring some serious colour and unrestraint to her fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, stop with the “last woman standing.” William could have had anybody. He was Prince William and very, very handsome back in the day. He never broke up with her for long, because he missed her and/or because he was jealous and didn’t want anybody else dating her. They started out very young. I’ve had several friends who started out young have little breakups and got back together and eventually married. Were they the last woman standing? No. It’s more about maturity level in your 20s and being tied down for many young guys, who aren’t ready to commit to one person. Harry was a mess in his 20s. Meghan wouldn’t have lasted with him in his 20s.
I believe William married her because he loved her but didn’t rush into settling down too soon. Thus, some rocky patches. Kate was a very pretty girl, with a great figure, and seem pretty compatible. She loved William, and it worked out. He could have easily moved on with someone else, when they broke up, but he didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm—and no I believe it’s a constitutional monarchy. The overthrow of William can be done by Parliament. So Liberty has some great points..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annual reminder that those of us living in Commonwealth countries don’t care about or celebrate Commonwealth Day. #BritainThing
xox and LOL,
Canada
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I think the Queen is the one who cares about it. Pretty obvious at least William and Kate dont!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto from Ontario. What an oxymoron, the Commonwealth. Masterful stroke of PR, that name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So excited to see Meghan attend this event. I think it sends a message to the haters she is going to be a senior Royal so deal with it. Will and Kate should have been there for last year’s Commonwealth service as future monarch and consort. To miss it so you can have a boy’s weekend (and whatever Kate was doing) was bad form. Will deserved to get busted on video. If People is putting more focus on Meghan it’s because People is an American magazine and American Meghan is a local-girl-makes-good story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is such a beautiful woman, I could look at her all day. I thought I would get over it, but no. There’s something about her. She’s perfect for this job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to digress a moment, did anyone else feel during that moment at the Forum event when the moderator asked about disagreements that there have already been disagreements between Meghan and William? I got a strong feeling that those two have already and are going to butt heads frequently. William doesn’t like to listen to advice (by his own admission) and Meghan is passionate about the people and issues that are important to her so I don’t see her taking a lot of guff from William or staying silent while William makes one of his frequent Harry digs. Plus she is knowledgeable about PR/image, two areas where William definitely lacks, and she will work with the press which William refuses to do. I think Meghan’s inclusion into the Firm will be very interesting going forward…poor William just doesn’t know what he’s in for (hehehe)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a question regarding William And Katherine vs. Harry and Megan. In an alternate timeline, if Harry had met and marry Megan first. Would William had marry Kate? Would he still be work shy? Or would he found a spouse that would had recognize some sort of potential him and push him to succeed in his role?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think William would have still married Kate, he really doesn’t want a wife who will push him to be better. I thought when they were first married that Kate brought out the better side of William but after the second year or so things seemed to change, she became more insecure and nervous and he seemed to be more closed up and petulant. I don’t know what happened obviously but now it just seems that they both go their own way, she doesn’t push and he does his own thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Yes. As someone born into a commonwealth and now residing in another commonwealth, I’m still waiting to see how this ‘association’ benefits others in similar positions and myself.
As JJ once sung, ‘what have you done for me lately?’
Majority of us work so hard and try to live our best lives.
Still, I enjoy reading the conjecture presented on all this rubbish.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lazy chickens are coming home to roost for the work-shy Cambridges. The passive aggressive tabloid snark is strong and any attempts to appear ‘keen and hard working’ will be continually met with side eye’s.
And i agree with what other posters have said – Harry is the fave to take over the throne. I think he’s being groomed for it as am sure when Chuck takes the throne there will be fireworks between him and his eldest son and heir. I will put on my tin foil tiara and say that I believe William will never be King – he’s another Edward VIII. He’ll be embroiled in a scandal that will force him (and his children) out of the succession, walking away with a very, VERY nice pension.
Report this comment as spam or abuse