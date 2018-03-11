Amber Heard was apparently on a date with Sean Penn at the Sunset Tower Hotel

Does Amber Heard have a bad picker? That’s what I wonder. Bad picker or not, she has some really bad luck with men in particular – I think her picker is probably fine with women. But men? Her male lovers are a big pile of YIKES. There was the abusive bag of dirty scarves, there was the billionaire who possibly is into sex parties, and then there’s this… Amber Heard was seen out on a date with Sean Penn. Oh, girl… NO.
Elon Musk’s ex Amber Heard clearly has a thing for bad boys — the actress has just shared a romantic dinner with Sean Penn. Amid showing up at a series of Oscar parties — also attended by billionaire Musk — in Hollywood last weekend, sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Heard also enjoyed a late-night date with Penn.
The famous pair was spotted sharing dinner at A-list haunt the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel over Oscar weekend, “Page Six TV” first revealed. A fellow diner told us, “Amber Heard and Sean Penn looked like they were on a date. They shared a bottle of red wine and were flirty and intimate with each other, at times in deep conversation and at times laughing.”
Reps for both Heard and Penn didn’t comment.
The source added that Heard and Penn’s date happened after Heard had graced top Hollywood agency WME’s Oscars party, which was also attended by Musk, who mingled separately from the actress with stars including Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. Heard was seen leaving the starry WME party alone shortly afterward.
The insider added, “Amber showed up in the same dress she wore to the WME party for her date with Sean. She looked beautiful and seemed happy, even if she may have avoided a run-in with Elon earlier in the night.”
Heard and Tesla billionaire Musk — who we first revealed were dating in 2016 — just split for the second time. They first broke up this past August, and the tech titan told Rolling Stone, “Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think,” he explained. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.” They reunited in December only to split again in February.
So is it a bad picker? Or is Amber working some kind of angle? Considering the way Page Six is framing this with all of the references to Elon Musk, it feels sort of like she’s working some kind of angle, like she’s trying to make Elon jealous by making sure he knows that she was out on a date with Sean Penn. That’s what I’m going to choose to believe until further notice, because I just can’t believe that Amber Heard would willingly go on a date with an angry ham hock for any reason other than “she’s trying to make someone else jealous.” As for Penn’s side of things… I mean, I understand WHY he would think that Amber is into him, just as I understand why he’s into her. She’s young and beautiful and she reads Ayn Rand or whatever. They probably talked about Noam Chomsky and tried to sound intellectual.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
What man would be jealous of Sean Penn? And Elon Musk, of all people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
while Pagesix is angling for this as a way for Amber to make Musk jealous, the Daily Mail instead is openly implying that this is Penn reacting to Robin Wright getting married to her hot Frenchie. They’ve been seen wearing their wedding rings earlier this week. He wanted to upstage her happy news, he just couldn’t bear to be a footnote on the news of her new marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber. Please. No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber, this man is crayzier than Johnny. Run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god you’re right, I bet they try so freaking hard to sound intellectual. Hahaha. Well, I hope she isn’t starting up with old ham face. But perhaps she’s sadly a drama addict or a woman who only knows abuse. I don’t know about her upbringing, but I know women from abusive childhoods who end up with an abuser over and over. I hope she’s not one of them. She’s been through too much already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she get it right with her love life. I feel sorry for her for some reason. She seems vulnerable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she likes to act like she’s very independent and strong but has insecurities just like all of us. I got the feeling she was really into Musk but their lives didn’t fit together. He’s busy changing the world and I think she’s just into partying and having a good time right now. She also appears to be very manipulative. It looks like that video of her kissing that guy in Australia was staged to get at Musk so I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t staged too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To quote a line from Frasier, “On what desert island with no hope of rescue was this?”
Seriously, bottom of the barrel, Ms. Heard.
Inexplicable that the angry ham hock, as you perfectly put it, can score dates with all these sentient women (Johannsen, Theron).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad choice of men if you are trying to avoid abusive situations. Wasn’t she arrested for abusing her ex girlfriend before?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had a public row with a girlfriend in an airport, and grabbed her arm. No injuries, no charges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird. I would think that making the exes jealous would be more his thing. Just a few days ago Robin Wright was pictured in Paris with her new man, both wearing rings on that finger.
Enough to tick Penn.
And Theron is in full promo mode.
He has to stick it to them (or so he thinks)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they dumped his nasty self so I can believe it makes him angry. Especially Theron since he claimed she was the love of his life and she ghosted him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why? He and Robin are back friendly now. They’ve been seen together several times. He has been dating a very young actress for quite a while, the daughter of somebody famous. If he’s out with Amber, maybe they are over. I don’t know. I don’t think he’s focused on exes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady needs a new picker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Amber knows exactly what she’s doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, i used to feel sorry for Amber, but going from Johnny Depp to Sean Penn?? Seriously? This is a tragic case of “out of the frying pan, into the fire”.
How can she not know about his past as an abuser, even I know, and I’ve grown up on a remote island in the middle of nowhere !
I’ve got no more sympathy left. Choosing an abuser once is a mistake, twice is a life choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why she picks these guys. If your going to go for someone older at least go with someone that isn’t all about the ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They probably talked about Noam Chomsky and tried to sound intellectual.” I love t!
Bad picker or angle, either way, it’s not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no way this could end badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two calm, gentle souls. What could go wrong?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peaceful evenings in their jammies bonding over hot cocoa and Masterpiece Theatre are just what these two look forward to doing together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she even be attracted to Sean? He’s a known temperamental brat which hasn’t improved with his age. GET OUT NOW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting pairing, l wonder why would he go on a date to the Sunset Tower Bar, one of THE places to be seen with in LA with an attention seeker in a night gown hanging on his arm….let me think. Oh right! His ex. Robin Wright was seen with her new French hubby wearing wedding bands on Tuesday.
every time Robin gets engaged or is seen with a new man he feels the need to upstage her with a new high profile girlfriend and a pap op or a PR planted article. He did exactly the same when Robin got engaged to the scientologist guy: few days after he arranged a photo op with Charlize in his Hawaiian home, which is in a private gated beach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an unfair presumption and part of the golddigger garbage the Depp defenders always trot out. The circles she runs in hardly makes it likely that she’s going to date the greeter at Wal-Mart. And it’s none of our business. When men stop marrying beautiful women they don’t “deserve” to be seen with I will judge women for dating financially secure men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nowhere in what I wrote *here* mentions what you are saying. But the funny thing is that i totally agree with you and specially with this:
“When men stop marrying beautiful women they don’t “deserve” to be seen with I will judge women for dating financially secure men.” On other post right above (that it was deleted I don’t know why) I wrote that gold diggers are a way for the universe of making some justice to horrible men. I don’t really judge her for that. She’s not trying to fleece honest decent guys. I’m fine with that.
I don’t like the treatment people gave her on the Depp debacle. And I know gold digger is an offensive an misogynist label. But I don’t think she’s all this innocent angel looking for love. I think both her and Penn are using each other, for very different reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sean has been seen with his much younger girlfriend lots of times over the past year or so. He and Robin are back friendly, seen together several times, once having lunch with their daughter’s boyfriend, where Robin and Sean seemed upset with the boyfriend about something, another time taking a flight together to some event for one of their kids. I think they are long past worrying about each other as far as who they are dating..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she desperately trying to bag an uber rich guy or what? Sorry but that is the only thing that comes to mind. Depp, Musk and Penn eeeeeekkkkk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think power is the overriding attraction to men for Amber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh girl… Your picker is way off. I get it, mine was, too. It took a long time (and a good therapist) for me to realize why I kept going for guys who were so terrible. I honestly just feel for her. This is such a bad idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is like her 3rd boyfriend in a row who is much older,richer and more famous.If she really dates him even though his temper and anger issues are known then it’s shady af.And Sean Penn will probably make Depp look like an angel eventually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess Amber is moving on to the leathery look. Sean looks like the last man on earth, stuck on a desert island, weathered by the elements and shaving with a sandpaper razor.
Bleak!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pictures or it didn’t happen… I want to believe this girl isn’t a complete and total idiot by going out with the known ham hock abuser… lol…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her picker is bad. There’s good things about Sean penn, obviously, but the good outweigh the bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F-word. I mean the bad outweigh the good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I found out she’s an Ayn Rand fan, everything about her makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks terribly unhealthy in that top pic- like, Lindsay Lohan circa 2009 skinny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume she had abuse in her childhood, based on her choice of Depp and now Penn. Abusers and those who have suffered abuse seem to pick up on some kind of energy that attracts them to one another, even before the abuser displays any problematic behaviour. In this case, since Penn has a history of abuse, it should really be a red flag for her to question any attraction and stay away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish there was a better pic of this dress she dared to wear TWICE because I think its made of woven silk ribbon and it’s incredible. She looks very thin.
Bad picker fer sher. Seems like she’s trying exclusively for only super well-known successful type and not giving a crap about their character…?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angry ham hock, I’m dying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse