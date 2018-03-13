Jessica Chastain donated $2000 to an anti-choice troll’s GoFundMe account

Generally speaking, I have little tolerance for the anti-choice people. By that I mean, the hardcore, single-issue anti-choice voter, the kind of person who will never even consider voting for a candidate who believes that women should be trusted to make their own reproductive choices. Those are the same people who manage to bring every single conversation around to their quote-unquote “defense of the unborn.” They are the same people voting for politicians who gut the social safety net, don’t want poor children to receive free school lunches, and want to arm teachers with semi-automatic weapons, even if it means some of those born-children are cut down in crossfire when some Dirty Harry teacher can’t aim properly. As I said, I have a low tolerance for those people. But Jessica Chastain is a lot more tolerant than me. When some anti-choice advocate trolled her social media, Jessica Chastain lurked on the woman’s social media and found out that the woman has fertility issues. So Chastain donated to her GoFundMe account.
Jessica Chastain is a girls’ girl, through and through. On International Women’s Day, hairstylist Renato Campora took a photo of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress with the message “We Should All Be Feminists” emblazoned across her T-shirt. To celebrate the movement’s momentum, she re-posted the image on her Instagram account, captioning it, “FEMINISM: the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes.”
But one Instagram user, Karin Hallsten Schulz, responded critically to Chastain’s image. “Yes, feminist that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn. I would be for that kind of feminist,” she wrote in the comments. Showing compassion, Chastain spent time learning about Schulz’s story. “Yes, you can decide what is right for you. I am pro-choice and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decision. I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart,” she said. “I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you.”
Chastain had visited Hallsten Schulz’s GoFundMe page, in which she discussed her fertility issues. “My hormone levels and egg quality aren’t the best, due to my age. We found out that we would need help to become pregnant. It was very disheartening to hear these results,” she wrote, adding that her struggle to conceive made her feel as if she had somehow “failed” her husband, and “the idea of having us to go into debt to become pregnant made me so, so sad.”
“With very humble and grateful hearts,” Hallsten Schulz and her husband asked people if they could make a donation to “help us have a family,” considering that infertility treatments are “not covered by our insurance company, and the cost is high. We would love your prayers also.”
In response, Chastain donated $2,000 to help Hallsten Schulz reached their $5,000 goal.
“Dear Jessica. Thank you for your words, for your encouragement and loving wishes. I too am a feminist!! It is ok if we don’t see eye to eye on everything. We do agree on more than we disagree!! You are my sister, and together wonderful change and more awesome things will happen in this beautiful world we live in,” Hallsten Schulz wrote afterward. “Love Always Karin.”
Is this a sweet story? Or is it just kind of meh story about Jessica Chastain having the patience of a saint? It made me think about some article I read a few years back about whether there was a place for anti-choice women in the current wave of feminism, and if there wasn’t a place for them, what does that say about modern feminism? Personally, I don’t care what it says or doesn’t say about feminism. One woman’s infertility issues don’t give her the right to say what I or any other woman should do with their body. I’ll be nasty about it too: if this woman has time to troll a celebrity’s Instagram with her bulls–t anti-choice rhetoric, then she has time to figure out how to pay for her own g–damn fertility treatments.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I am sterile. Will never have biological children. I don’t support abortion but I support a woman’s right to make decisions over her body. Ergo, I am pro choice. It’s not that difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Just because someone is pro-choice doesn’t mean they’re pro-abortion. I’ve never been in the position of having to make that decision so I can’t say with absolute certainty what I would do, but I’ll be damned if anyone tries to take away my right to make that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in the position to decide and she is now 25.
I can tell you that I am absolutely, 100% pro choice. I decided to have my daughter at 17 but that does not mean that I think that it having the baby is the way everyone must go. It is a very personal decision and no one else’s f**king business. I’ll be first in line with the pitch forks if someone tries to take that choice away here in Canada.
Sorry, I need to go relax now. *Ohmmmm*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was raped at the age of 28. I became a mother a week shy of my 29th birthday. My son is now 12 and easily the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. That being said, I am strongly pro-choice. I chose a path that I have no expectations of other women choosing. If it were men that got pregnant I guarantee this wouldn’t be an issue. Pro-women, pro-choice. It’s that simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, i’m pro-abortion. that sounds harsh, but i’ve always thought it’s a much more impactful decision to bring a child into the world, than to decide not to. especially if it would grow up in a place of poverty, violence or neglect. there is nothing more sinister than pressuring a woman who doesn’t want to be a mother into having a child because abortion is somehow still seen as shameful or hard to access.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never had an abortion, but am college educated and have extensive family support. The one time I was pregnant, I had zero problems and my child is now a healthy teenager. My point is, I can’t relate to women who have unprotected sex, rape or fear of not being able to care for a child. I do not judge what I have not lived. I am pro choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t have children either and I’m pro-abortion (I can’t imagine myself having one, because obvious reasons, but other women should be able to choose).
I often hear the “adoption, not abortion” argument because people assume I’ll agree with it. No, guys, you make me sick, using “my” problems to try to justify your bigotry. Be honest, you couldn’t care less if I have kids or not.
My point: Your body, your choice. In my case, it’s not that much of a choice, but that doesn’t take your right to choose away. Anybody claiming otherwise can F themselves.
/Rant off, sorry for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for sharing your story, Nanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes – in regards to that last comment.
I think Jessica’s reaction to donate, though it wouldn’t be MY reaction, will do more to open that woman’s mind —- than if Jessica were to have been confrontational towards her anti-choice nonsense.
So kudos to her.
I’ll stay over here in the ‘do you boo’ section. The section that believes if it isn’t right for YOU, don’t do it – don’t tell others what is right for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My problem is that sadly not everyone is willing to live in “you do you, boo” world, and those that aren’t can be violent in their insistence that we all live by their rules. For example, gay conversion therapy, anti-choice protestors who get violent and physical with ppl just trying to get some legal medical care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Frankly I’m out of patience but we do need the Jessica’s who continue to show some. She also has the privilege and mental space to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said and agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aggghhh, that green dress still pains me to look at it. I went off the first time we saw it. The color is gorgeous, the fabric awesome, but the construction around the breasts makes my skin crawl.
As for the story, meh. Anti-choice trolls gonna troll? And Jessica is a better person than me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we’re being nasty about it – If I don’t have the right to ‘interfere with God’s plan’ by aborting a fetus, then I’m not sure you have the right to interfere with god’s plan by using medical intervention to have a baby.
OBVIOUSLY this is not what I actually believe and I would never ever ever assume I have the right to comment on any human’s decision to have or not have a baby, in any damn way they please. But the hypocrisy of the anti-choice bozo’s is getting out of control.
Clearly Chastain has more patience towards this shit than I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly. Why is she interfering with “God’s sovereign will to plant or deny life where he will?” You can’t have it both ways. We either all have the option to direct our reproduction or none of us get that option. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Clare! Yeah Frome! Preach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she should have adopted a baby that was going to be aborted. or any of the children in foster care that their mothers could have aborted but didn’t. But, as usual, her loins and genes are more special than anyone else’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought of it like that. And I guess it reads terribly, but who are you to meddle in “God’s plan” when it benefits you, but go out of your way to make women who have abortions feel like garbage for apparently interfering with it. These people make me so angry with the myopic hypocrisy, but I guess I just don’t have the patience Jessica has. More credit to her… I guess?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with ya, @Clare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. A million times, this. I feel this way as well – god seems to be telling her she shouldn’t be a parent. Shouldn’t she listen to god’s will, if that’s what she believes? Hypocrites.
Another pet peeve of mine is when someone benefits from fertility treatments or medical intervention to get pregnant, and then after the birth says “god wanted me/helped me get pregnant” …um no, SCIENCE helped you get pregnant.
ARGH. My head is throbbing. I need to leave this thread, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People can believe whatever they want, my issue is when they try to force those beliefs on to others, and declare that their choice must be the right choice for everyone else.
I do find it ironic that someone anti-choice, who believes unwanted pregnancies should be carried to term, isn’t adopting instead of doing fertility treatments. Where does she think all those babies go?
(I know adoption is a tough, costly option, just trying to prove a point.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also ironic, is that as a “single issue voter,” she probably elected the very same politicians who have refused to make fertility treatments a mandated health insurance benefit in her state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, on both points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, those antichoice people, for the most part, don’t give a damn what happens to the baby once it’s come out. Why would they adopt someone else’s castoff or help someone who’s less fortunate? It’s not ironic, it’s hypocritical
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no patience for anti-choice women, especially someone who is so hypocritical – she wants to be able to control her reproductive future (asking for money for fertility treatments) but doesn’t believe other women should have the right to choose what happens to their uterus?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My reaction exactly..and I was bothered by the claim that she had ‘failed her husband’ because of infertility
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman is basically a female MRA guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess she’s kinder than I would be because I wouldn’t want to give money to a woman so she could raise a kid to spout the same dangerous, hateful garbage that her mother is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought. She’s just going to raise a little anti-choice brat. Plus if her egg quality is crap, they’re probably wasting their money. The worst thing in the world for a fertility doctor is a 40-year-old woman with poor egg quality. It’s bad for his stats and it’s bad for her wallet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t really talk sh*t about a single issue voter because I used to be one. I worked in a women’s health care clinic for about 10 years on and off during college, grad school, and after. For years I only voted for the strongest pro-choice candidates. As I have gotten older, I have a broader view on the world… there are many issues that are important to me. I understand how someone can be personally anti-choice (as in that person would never have an abortion).. I just don’t understand how a person would want to make that the law for everyone else. This is one of those arguments that just cannot be won… people will always disagree for a multitude of reasons. Hopefully, Jessica’s donation will open this woman’s mind. Who knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I don’t understand is being anti-choice and voting Republican.
For all their proclamations about “protecting the unborn”, abortion rates domestically go UP when they’re in power because access to birth control and prenatal healthcare is restricted and the social safety net is carved up. Abortions globally SKYROCKET because women at risk of child marriage, rape, etc… suddenly find funding for their only access to BC cut off by the Global Gag Rule.
Vote GOP and you essentially vote for 5-8 times the abortion numbers you would have as a result of US policy under a generic democrat. Unfortunately for the Dems though, they can’t point this out without being seen as demonising abortion services.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s because they are liars and hypocrites. They only care about fetuses. If they really cared about “life” then they would also be anti-war (which most aren’t) and anti-guns (again, they aren’t), and so forth. They only talk the talk, they don’t walk the walk.
It’s kind of like all the anti-gay rights politicians getting caught having gay sex, or the family values bleaters getting caught cheating on their spouses.
They are also against information and facts or – as you note – they would vote for politicians whose programs actually decrease abortions when in office (i.e. Democrats).
It makes my head spin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband has a genetic condition and it took us 2 years of fertility treatments, 2 ivf, failed embryos transfers and finally iui with donor to have our baby.
Never, even when we were ready to give up, did I change my mind about being pro-choice. One ability to procreate or not do not mean you have the right to shove your believes in other people throats.
As the other poster said, how can those people talk about God’s plan when someone has a unwanted pregnancy, but if they can’t conceived, then it is not God’s plan?
In the infertility community, some people do change their mind and get anti-abortion, as they can’t get a baby and it is painful for them to think of discarded embryos. We all grieve in different ways, but in the end, no one should tell someone what to do with their bodies. And old men should not protest in front of an abortion clinic and spit on patients (as it happens in Ottawa).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, i love you Kaiser. You don’t give a eff. I feel bad for this Karin lady. She seems super into Jesus and the Lord and I think her and her husband spend all day praying. I mean, I find it strange, but I also don’t want to hate on another woman who is obviously brain washed by religion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I have no patience for this. Not every woman is my sister – for example, the 52% of white women who voted for Trump.
In Ireland at the moment we are fighting for the right to bodily autonomy and although I am fighting for the rights of the women who oppose abortion, I do not feel a kinship with them, because if they felt kinship with me theyd be standing side by side with me instead of fighting against my freedoms.
Anyway, Chastain is trying to send a message, but it comes from a place of privilege that she can afford that money and have that voice. The money would have been better spent going to planned parenthood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not Jessica and I’m not that black guy who goes around befriending white supremacists, but that IS how you change minds, so I am grateful to people like that for doing what they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Folding our arms and declaring how out of patience we are feels satisfying and may be necessary for our mental health.
But we’re not going to change any minds from that position. I’m happy to support anyone who is willing to be the change they want to see in the world one step at a time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jessica changed anyone’s mind on abortion with this action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was a nice thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why that woman’s church wouldn’t have given her the money. We know they have enough to pay for several rounds of treatment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She “failed her husband” bc she can’t have kids? Imagine what she would teach a child Since were being blunt I hope she doesn’t bring someone into the world and poison them with that mindset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this woman should have adopted from a woman who was forced to have a baby (for one reason or another) rather than have an abortion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please lord let that money go to waste and that woman does not plague this earth with backwards thinking ppl like herself. Better that woman not multiply…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no patience for this and wouldn’t financially support someone vocalizing an anti-choice opinion when many women are losing access to abortions all the time in the current political climate. Mississippi just banned abortions after 15 weeks. With the explicit purpose of chipping away at women’s choice until abortions are banned. This is a health and safety issue first and foremost, beyond being a matter of individual philosophy. And guess what, in countries with abortion bans not all people are truly banned from having them. Just the ones least equipped to raise children. Dialogue is great but I think the line needs to be drawn there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“This is a health and safety issue first and foremost” – Thank you! The abortion issue gets discussed and debated ad nauseam, but you know what I hardly ever see being discussed? Just how risky pregnancy and childbirth are to a woman.
Globally, the maternal death rate has been dropping. It is still shockingly high in some of the least developed countries, but they are making progress. But here in the U.S. – in the “greatest country on earth” maternal death rates have been going UP. Today, if you are a pregnant woman in the U.S., you have a 1 in 1,800 chance of DYING as a result of giving birth. Some studies have that number even higher. https://www.npr.org/2017/05/12/528098789/u-s-has-the-worst-rate-of-maternal-deaths-in-the-developed-world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t it seem archaic to be having this conversation in 2018? Pro-choice encompasses pro-life. You don’t have to have an abortion if you do not want one. It amazes me, all of us discussing this. As far as abortion goes the problem occurred months ago with unprotected sex. Deal with that issue!! Oh wait, then men would receive some of the responsibility and we can’t have that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am Canadian, and I have decided to never vote for anyone who even mentions abortion as an election issue. We decided a long time ago that a woman has a right to decide what to do with her own body. That does not make me “PRO ABORTION” … it makes me PRO CHOICE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel you. I’m in Ontario and Doug Ford who has just won the provincial PC party race has promised to reopen the abortion debate so he’s off my list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’d say i’m pro abortion because you gotta own what your enemy thinks you are in order to take away their power over you. i’m sick that it’s even up for debate in 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also read something about pro-life feminists and their beliefs. It was sort of interesting. A lot of them strongly believe that society has failed women when it comes to supporting mothers and their children. They are fighting for things like paid leave, affordable childcare and all that too. They think that mothers shouldn’t have to make the choice to have to “resort” to an abortion and that there should be other options in place to help women who are faced with that choice…Unclear on what those are though! Adoption? Government $ to help raise the child? And what happens in extreme cases of rape or incest? I don’t know. At the women’s march in LA there was a pro-life group who came out to march and they were harassed a bit and told to “go home” and “you don’t represent us” etc. It’s tough because many feminists believe that being pro-choice is essential to feminism. That if we can’t control our reproductive freedom we can never have true equality. I believe that too. But all’s that to say is there are common ground issues that pro-life and anti-choice feminists may be able to unite on. I don’t know. But I think that’s what Jessica was trying to do here. Kill hate and division with love and empathy. Maybe that woman will think twice before judging others now. I hope so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse