Katy Perry’s prolonged legal battle with a nun ended when the nun passed away

Katy Perry has been embroiled in a legal case since 2015. The case involves her attempt to purchase a former convent/nunnery in LA, and the nuns who used to live there were blocking the purchase because of Katy’s “image.” As in, the nuns disapproved of Katy’s cupcake boobs and firework boobs and, well, just her boobs in general. Personally, I think that if the Catholic church needs to sell off a bunch of their real estate to settle all of their child-molestation civil suits, then these nuns should have just shrugged and thought “oh well, it’s not like we can dictate who buys which properties.” But why do that when you can publicly slut-shame a pop star and create a million “Katy Perry Versus NUNS” headlines? Well, there was a court appearance late last week on Nuns V. Katy Perry. And the head nun collapsed and then passed away.
In the midst of a years-long legal battle attempting to prohibit Katy Perry from purchasing a former Catholic convent, one of the nuns involved in the case died while attending a court hearing related to the case. CBS News reported that on Friday, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, collapsed during a court hearing in Los Angeles.
“Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, IHM passed away suddenly today at the age of 89,” Archbishop José H. Gomez wrote in a statement on her passing obtained by PEOPLE. “Sister Catherine Rose served the Church with dedication and love for many years and today we remember her life with gratitude. We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones,” he continued.
Hours before her death, Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan spoke out against Perry to Fox 7, marking the first time the nuns had spoken to the press since 2016, when a Los Angeles judged ruled against the pair — who had attempted to sell the convent to businesswoman Dana Hollister — clearing the way for Perry to purchase the property.
According to ABC 7, the nuns tried to complete the sale without getting approval from the Archbishop, but were then sued by the archdiocese in 2015, igniting the lengthy litigation process. At the time, the Associated Press reported that Perry reportedly offered $14.5 million for the house, and that the singer’s bid was approved by the Los Angeles’ archbishop, but was still waiting on approval from the Vatican.
“Katy Perry, please stop,” Holzman told Fox 7. “It’s not doing anyone any good [and it’s] hurting a lot of people.” In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 2015, Callanan said that the nuns were against the sale because they didn’t approve of the singer’s image. “Well, I found Katy Perry, and I found her videos and if it’s all right to say, I wasn’t happy with any of it,” she said.
Wow, I didn’t realize that Nuns V. Katy Perry was actually way more complicated than I previously believed, nor did I realize that the archdiocese approved of Katy buying the property. In any case, now we’re getting a completely new set of headlines: “Katy Perry Kills Nun” and “Nun Dies After Lengthy Legal Battle With Cupcake-Boobed Witch Katy Perry.” Personally, I don’t get why Katy even put up with this f–king hassle. In her price range, she could have had a thousand other great LA properties and none of them would have involved a legal battle with a nun in seemingly poor health. Now that poor, judgy nun’s ghost is going to haunt (and judge) Katy for the rest of her life. I hope that nun’s ghost wanted to see Orlando Bloom naked.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
From what I recall the judge and archbishop felt the nuns were being taken advantage of by the other interested party who the nuns were going to sell to at a knock down price. Katy has every right to sue as they renegaded on an agreed deal.
So sad for the way the nun passed but it’s not on Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the nun was 89 years old, not really a surprise that she died.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, comment posted twice for some reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nuns had not lived there since 2011. The court determined that the nuns had no right to sell the property without the LA Archdiocese’s consent. The Archdiocese never agreed to the sale to Hollister. They did agree to the sale to Katy. Hollister never obtained consent from the Archdiocese, and so the sale was not deemed valid. But then that was appealed and overturned . The Superior Court ultimately ruled that Katy had a right to purchase the property.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Hollister was going to turn the property into an hotel. Methinks more “pearl-clutching” activities happen at hotels than the Sisters give credit… if they were concerned about Katy’s lifestyle, they clearly aren’t aware about certain, ahem, “activities” that happen in well reputed hotels *cough* //pee-tape// *cough*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you mean reneged?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nuns sold a property they didn’t own for $100k in cash. The archdiocese sold it to Perry for $14.5 million. The nuns didn’t want to give the money back, so they began this PR war against Perry. The real case is the nuns versus the Church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the Vatican gave the deed to the then rundown property to the nuns over twenty years ago. The nuns held the deed and right of disposal and care.
In 2011, the Archdiocese decided the property was worth a pretty penny, and with patriarchal Vatican flair, tossed the nuns out and went about marketing the place, in spite of the deed. Enter Katy Perry. Who brought a judgment against the nuns for about $15 million US, and won; the nuns and the the woman who tried to help them by buying the place for a lesser sum at their request, now owe Katy all her legal fees, $11 million US, and declared bankruptcy — this is what upset the nun and hastened her demise.
The nuns felt they had the right to choose the next owner based on the deed. The Archdiocese wanted the cash. The whitewashing has begun: it was about boobs, hahaha, and silly old disposable women who should shut up like good girls, and die expediently like proper old people ….. not the Vatican’s cash grab, nah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Liberty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the clarification, Liberty. This is how the Catholic Church does business with nuns. It was the nuns who were smeared, not Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty- While you’re correct the nuns should not have bern kicked out, and the Vatican was cash grabbing, I’m not cool with Hollister either. 100,000 is peanuts. The nuns appear to have been taken advantage of by her too. And I suspect she was encouraging this fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty >>> “the woman who tried to help them by buying the place for a lesser sum”
Attempting to buy a prime piece of LA real estate for $44,000 doesn’t seem helpful. Sounds like the nuns were being mistreated all around, by the church and their buyer. Just going on tabloid info- it doesn’t sound like anyone had the nun’s best interest in mind. Greed and more greed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It says the Vatican hadn’t approved the sale.
The irony here is that Katy Perry was raised very religiously, I believe she was Pentecostal and does a lot of good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for breaking down this story, Liberty. I tried to quick-read a DM article yesterday and gave up on understanding the “rest of the story”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless this property is a very unusual exception, the Vatican does not own Church property in the US. It’s owned by the individual Archdiocese – note how the courts have consistently sided with the Archdiocese. However, no matter who the property is sold to the money goes to the care of the nuns for the rest of their lives. The issue at stake is the fact that Hollister is scamming them. Her contract essentially purchased the property for $44k, for a “hotel” that the building isn’t zoned for and the neighbors don’t want. The Archdiocese wants Katy to purchase because she’ll pay the balance, and in cash, whereas the contract Hollister pushed on the nuns doesn’t even require her to pay the balance beyond the initial $44k. So she basically scammed a bunch of elderly nuns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree with the whitewashing of Hollister as someone trying to help them, she was taking advantage of their ignorance and attitude to Katy Perry to get the property for nothing plus I suspect the Nuns were trying to avoid paying tax hence the very low cash sum.
Its sad that they nuns where wilfully choosing to sell the property to someone who was clearly taking advantage over someone who was willing to treat them properly by giving them market value – its a prime piece of LA real estate. 100K is nothing. The nuns were blinded by their slut-shaming of Perry (something they have admitted to – they didn’t want her to have it because of her image and career choice), bad advice and ignorance of the property market. If the nuns did own the deeds then the money was theirs not the archdiocese – they could have easily put the money in a trust to go to various causes once they all died.
Plus I am not down with the nuns blaming Perry for the court case, Perry is NOT suing them the Archdiocese is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@digitalunicorn: I read somewhere that the nuns didn’t have legal representation in their attempted sale to Hollister. She cozied up to them as their “friend” and got them to sign a rotten contract. It’s a pretty classic elder scam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally know of two situations in which someone chose to sell desirable property for a token sum to ensure the property was preserved, it torn down, in one case; and to benefit a young relative with a small child on a nonprofit salary in the second instance.
You might own a summer lake home, and at a certain point in your life, choose that it goes to a relative or friend – if the person cannot afford the going rate you might choose to sell it to the other party for a lesser sum. And that is your choice.
If your choice was deemed improper because Katy Perry or I decided it was improper, do we have the right to strip you of your choice?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They sold LA property for 100k?!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy may have had her heart set on the nunery, but it doesn’t matter, she had the right to fight for what she wants, as we all do. Noone should just give in to church or whatever just to avoid bad rep or headlines, it’s because of that attitude that the Church has gotten away with so many terrible things so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The LA Archdiocese was on Katy’s side. The nuns never had the LA Archdiocese’s consent to sell to Hollister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can foresee how the media will try to blame Katy for the nun’s death in some type of way. She was 89 years old and she should have been enjoying her last days on Earth peacefully, not trying to control who buys her previous convent premises. Katy had and still has the right to fight for her chosen battles. The convent is located in a prime location in Los Angeles for crying out loud, of course a celebrity was going to want it. With all due respect to the deceased nun but Someone wholesome and perfect in every way like Mary Poppins was hardly going to be the one putting a bid to buy that coveted piece of real state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See my comment above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for explaining it in detail Liberty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Liberty you have it wrong though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not too mention that Katy still considers herself a Christian, so I doubt she was gonna turn into a sex club.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. Eversince Katy released her song “I kissed a girl and I liked it” some Catholics like Sister Catherine got all up in arms against her. I read somewhere that a lot of nuns are gay so they should not be so upset with Katy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I read somewhere…”
Anyhow, if a lot of nuns were gay, the Church doesn’t allow them to be out and proud. Same with priests.
Corrupt land deals and the Vatican: This problem goes back centuries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think any sane person would know that Katy in no way contributed to that poor woman’s death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sister Catherine Rose should be sainted as the ultimate stunt queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God decided to take her to heaven so she would stop embarrasing herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, this brought back an old movie with Hayley Mills — “Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This looks like the beginning of an horror movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Katy being blamed for someone’s death. That is ridiculous. Disputes happen all the time. And if you think you are in the right you have the right to fight for it. Even if it is against a Church or a Nun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Team Katy on this one. I spent 12 years working for a major, enormous, wealthy Catholic institution and saw up close and personal just how completely unethical their decision-making was. While I wouldn’t be shocked to learn that there was more to it (à la Vatican cash grab) and it’s true that the institutional Church has treated their more progressive nuns badly, I’m still never ever here for religious slut shaming and sexism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting rid of the tax exemption for all religious institutions would clean so much up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a Katy Perry fan here, but in this scenario she’s actually the one doing the right thing. Dana Hollister is scamming those nuns HARD. The millions of dollars she supposedly promised to pay isn’t even mandated in the contract – she put down something like $44k and then got the nuns to sign a contract that doesn’t actually stipulate a timeline or even a requirement for payment of the balance. The nuns also don’t have the right to sell the property, though they are the recipients of the money to care for them through the end of their lives. Church property is owned by the Archdiocese, not the Vatican. So basically the nuns are the victims of a particularly egregious elder scam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse