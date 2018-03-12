Melania Trump’s life is ‘not so easy’ according to her Easy D husband

The Stormy Daniels situation has still been in the headlines for the past few weeks. If you’d like a primer on everything that’s happened, the BBC had a good one – go here to read. The easy version is that Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump had a multi-month affair in 2006, soon after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump, and that Stormy was pretty open about telling her story for years afterward. When Trump decided to run for president, he and his lawyer attempted to pay Stormy for her silence and that’s what most of the stories are about now: the silencing of women, how Trump and his merry band of dumbasses try to “cover up” their indiscretions/acts of treason, and that kind of thing. It should also be noted that if this was a Democratic president, articles of impeachment would have already been drawn up on the strength of In Touch Weekly’s reporting. But because Trump is so bigly and so white and Putin has his back, we now have to hear FROM TRUMP about how poor Melania has it bad.

Life as the first lady isn’t all Easter egg rolls for Melania Trump, according to husband President Donald Trump. Speaking at a Moon Township, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday, the president addressed his wife’s role in fighting the country’s opioid epidemic. “Great first lady. She’s great. She’s great,” he said, adding, “You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy. She is a great first lady.” “We put Melania and other people on this blue ribbon committee,” President Trump added, according to The Hill. According to The Hill, he continued, again referencing the first lady’s work with his administration on addressing the opioid crisis, “Do you think the drug dealers that kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who is on a blue ribbon committee? The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you’ve got to put him away for a long time.” Trump’s comments mark the second time in recent weeks that the president has addressed his wife in a speech. At the Gridiron dinner earlier this month, President Trump seemed to joke about rumors of trouble in his marriage as well as his ever-changing administration. “So many people have been leaving the White House,” he said, according to CNN. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thought. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.” CNN reported that the president continued, “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ ” President Trump followed up by saying his wife is “actually having a great time” in Washington, D.C., according to pool reports from the White House Press Office. Rumors of marital strife between the first couple were sparked by reports that Trump had allegedly carried on an extramarital relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006.

[From People]

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: don’t waste your energy feeling one ounce of sympathy for Melania. Yes, she’s married to a senile fascist and maybe she is “stuck” to a certain extent, but she continues to make poor choices. And why is that? Because she really doesn’t give a sh-t. She doesn’t care that her husband screwed around on her. She didn’t care that he assaulted nearly 20 women (that we know of). She doesn’t care about anything other than her son and not being first lady.

What matters most to me about this sordid tale is the way it fits into a Trump worldview about women as a reward owed to men of wealth, writes @CharlesMBlow https://t.co/8uwofECYAZ — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) March 12, 2018

