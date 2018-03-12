Melania Trump’s life is ‘not so easy’ according to her Easy D husband

The Stormy Daniels situation has still been in the headlines for the past few weeks. If you’d like a primer on everything that’s happened, the BBC had a good one – go here to read. The easy version is that Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump had a multi-month affair in 2006, soon after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump, and that Stormy was pretty open about telling her story for years afterward. When Trump decided to run for president, he and his lawyer attempted to pay Stormy for her silence and that’s what most of the stories are about now: the silencing of women, how Trump and his merry band of dumbasses try to “cover up” their indiscretions/acts of treason, and that kind of thing. It should also be noted that if this was a Democratic president, articles of impeachment would have already been drawn up on the strength of In Touch Weekly’s reporting. But because Trump is so bigly and so white and Putin has his back, we now have to hear FROM TRUMP about how poor Melania has it bad.
Life as the first lady isn’t all Easter egg rolls for Melania Trump, according to husband President Donald Trump. Speaking at a Moon Township, Pennsylvania, rally on Saturday, the president addressed his wife’s role in fighting the country’s opioid epidemic.
“Great first lady. She’s great. She’s great,” he said, adding, “You think her life is so easy, folks? Not so easy. She is a great first lady.”
“We put Melania and other people on this blue ribbon committee,” President Trump added, according to The Hill. According to The Hill, he continued, again referencing the first lady’s work with his administration on addressing the opioid crisis, “Do you think the drug dealers that kill thousands of people during their lifetime, do you think they care who is on a blue ribbon committee? The only way to solve the drug problem is through toughness. When you catch a drug dealer, you’ve got to put him away for a long time.”
Trump’s comments mark the second time in recent weeks that the president has addressed his wife in a speech. At the Gridiron dinner earlier this month, President Trump seemed to joke about rumors of trouble in his marriage as well as his ever-changing administration.
“So many people have been leaving the White House,” he said, according to CNN. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thought. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.” CNN reported that the president continued, “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ ”
President Trump followed up by saying his wife is “actually having a great time” in Washington, D.C., according to pool reports from the White House Press Office. Rumors of marital strife between the first couple were sparked by reports that Trump had allegedly carried on an extramarital relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006.
I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: don’t waste your energy feeling one ounce of sympathy for Melania. Yes, she’s married to a senile fascist and maybe she is “stuck” to a certain extent, but she continues to make poor choices. And why is that? Because she really doesn’t give a sh-t. She doesn’t care that her husband screwed around on her. She didn’t care that he assaulted nearly 20 women (that we know of). She doesn’t care about anything other than her son and not being first lady.
What matters most to me about this sordid tale is the way it fits into a Trump worldview about women as a reward owed to men of wealth, writes @CharlesMBlow https://t.co/8uwofECYAZ
— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) March 12, 2018
I doubt she cares about being first lady. She cares about being rich, and cant wait to get back to her lifestyle. To do that, she has to keep Donald happy.
I give ZERO f*cks about how sad her life is. Seriously no sympathy.
Also can we talk about the GOP instagram post where they “highlighted” the women they appointed and used Melania and Ivanka as examples?! So stupid
Same here. All of our lives are “not so easy” because of him. She gets no sympathy from me.
The GOP thing was ridiculous – two wives; an unqualified, unelected fashion plagiarist; an Asian woman from a Sikh family who was forced to white-wash her entire existence to be accepted by the GOP before turning into a laughing stock at the UN; two credibility-free punchlines reduced to telling stupid, obvious lies for a living and a party donor who came from money, married money, and whose only previous experience in education was running a private school into the ground.
Seriously, Kamala Harris ALONE is more accomplished.
Oh, and Melania can go f*** herself for pushing the “birther” crap and dismissing her husband’s decades-long campaign of sexual harassment & assault as “boys will be boys”…
Don’t care about drump’s third wife. Don’t care that her life isn’t easy. She can walk anytime she wants to. There isn’t enough money in the world to keep living a life of bad taste in clothes, decorating and looking at that hideous drump face and his idiot family every day.
Maybe Melania should gain some self respect and leave.
She’s also a nasty birther. I can’t stand her and have literally zero sympathy for her.
Einstein Visa Holding golddigger Melania deserves no sympathy, but cheating on your wife when she just had your baby is LOW. If I thought Melania actually cared, I’d be angry for her. But she was too busy using DT to get what she wanted that I am only outraged nobody is holding our president to better standards.
Trump does see women as rewards but also, it seems like he spends a lot of time with gold diggers, hookers, pageant contestants, and strippers. Not exactly how you get a healthy perspective on women. Not excusing, just trying to understand what created this monster.
Is there a need for you to be so insulting to sex workers?
Also, I’d love for you to link to some proof of him spending time with “hookers”, as you call them. You do realise strippers, porn actresses, and prostitutes all have different jobs right?
Woah…. I wasn’t meaning to insult sex workers. I was just pointing out that a man whose primary interactions are with women who comodify themselves has a limited view of who women are.
As for different jobs, yes I realize that. I mentioned prostitutes, cause I believe the Steele dossier is accurate, which has him in Russia with them. I apologize for using hooker; that came off derogatory when I didn’t mean for it to.
Thank you for apologising. We can all find ways to express out displeasure and disgust with Trump as a human without punching down on certain groups of women.
That language is used often by very misogynistic men (and women). It’s best to avoid it if you’re not that kind of misogynist, and I don’t think you are!
While Trump is interested in groping, assaulting, and otherwise acting inappropriately with pretty much every woman he encounters, he seems to favor relationships with those who have monetized their sexuality. I don’t think Rapunzel was insulting anyone by pointing out this particular fetish .
I took it to mean he only spends time with women he has to pay to be with him without true intimacy. Melania was an escort and Marla was a professional mistress. Even then money was involved in the equation.
I don’t have an issue with the lifestyle if a woman is in charge and isn’t beholden to anyone else. As long as no trafficking or exploitation is involved. If there is then I blame the person who exploits and trafficks not the sex worker though the term seems gentle compared to their suffering.
His modeling agency was investigated for trafficking, but he just closed it down suddenly with no notice once that happened.
It would take a seasoned psychologist to untangle his issues with women.
What created the monster . . . Fred Trump & his wife. A lot of familial and societal reinforcers there. Got to be. No other explanation.
I wonder about their social circles in NY. Has to be a lot of third tier folks who have more money than class. People who try to stay adjacent to the older- monied class but who are too crass and too outwardly grasping to be invited to the truly upper echelon events and houses.
His circle is made up of gangsters, crooked businesspeople from abroad, slum lords, skeevy casino types and corrupt people. He has associations with others who aren’t shady because of his money, but he is kept at arm’s length. And he is a spectacle. He is crude but wanted his children to be accepted into the upper tiers, and Ivanka almost was, but Jared wasn’t. She sold a lie, and her treachery and true nature are exposed now. That phony, exaggerated upper east side accent of hers and DJr grate on my nerves and are mimicked derisively. They sound like the Howells from Gilligan’s Island.
They are all arrogant con artists.
All of this stuff coming out about him surprises no one, but the depths of his corruption and how shameless he is are a little surprising.
He is such a joke I still can’t believe anyone bought his schtick.
Thanks, Magnoliarose, I think you’ve wonderfully spelled it out. All of that is coming out. All of it.
That Einstein Visa is so freaking disgusting when so many worthy intelligent and talented immigrants are denied them. I wish someone would do an interview about all the shady things she did to finally become a citizen. I’m sorry but if this was the wife of a Democrat, the press will be on her azz 24/7. Trump spent months harassing an FBI agent because his wife once ran for public office as a Democrat. It’s like different rules for wives of Democrats vs Republicans.
I’ve always been curious about the comment from her roommate from her “modeling” days. He said she never out to the clubs, she just went on dinner dates with older men.
She knew what she signed up for.
And she has probably known about Stormy Daniels for years.
And she probably didn’t care about Daniels or all the rest, AS LONG AS THEY STAYED PRIVATE/HIDDEN. She’s lost face now, the cheated on wifey. ITS ONLY (in my opinion) the fact that it’s out for PUBLIC consumption that she is bothered, NOW she feels disgusted (not when that orange turd was actually touching her *shudder*). She was probably just glad that he was leaving her alone lol.
Trump was unfaithful to his prior wives, she had no expectations he would be faithful to her. I suspect she is more angry about her son losing face than herself. She clearly doesn’t want the stank of the Trump brand on him.
@Megan
Why wouldn’t Melania care about the Trump stank of White Supremacy, neo-nazisisn, racisms, Xenophobia, sexual assault of dozens of women, treason against the USA, corruption, etc. getting tied to her son’s Trump name but is only concerned about his consenting relationship with a porn star?
That sounds like an issue *she* as the wife would have with Trump not her young son. She lets us know when she’s not happy with her husband. So far Sormy is the only thing she has taken issue with.
A man cheating is gross but there’s something even more sick when they do it after their spouse has just given birth. Like you actually couldn’t keep your d*ck to yourself long enough for your wife to heal after birthing YOUR child?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chances are he was cheating on her while pregnant too. Highly doubt he was celibate throughout the pregnancy. He doesn’t like women who are not in perfect shape. Not sure it matters when he cheats, men cheat when they have the opportunity. Women value the sacredness of pregnancy, men not so much.
Sadly, but the fact is men don’t think of it as being a moral issue. Sex is sex and if it just so happens that your wife is pregnant at the time that you get a chance with a pornstar, well, why lose the opportunity? That’s the thinking behind it.
Eh, at least she’s not out there breaking laws like most of his friends and family.
Also why do you think she doesn’t care about the women he assaulted?
Maybe the fact that she commented that it was “locker room talk” when Trump was outed for talking about being able to grab a woman’s pu$$y.
We don’t know that she isn’t breaking the law. Maybe she just has the good sense to keep her illegal activity on the down low. Like she asks potential creditors to wait at least 48 hours after a White House meeting, instead of the standard 24, before advancing her $180 million.
“at least she’s not out there breaking laws like most of his friends and family”
except possibly immigration laws, which are YUUUUUGE to him and his base.
in any case, she’s a bigoted birther and a plagiarist so no sympathy here.
My thing is the $130,000. Seems to me that silence should cost much more than that and definitely having any kind of sex with DT. That voice and those hands alone. Ugh. I beat he keeps on his black dress socks during the act too. Ah. There it goes. God daggit. I just lost my breakfast. I have to go home and change my clothes😊.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I may copy your comment and put it on my refrigerator to help with my diet
@ Honey : I also thought $130,000 was a pretty cheap payout for either silence or sex. I would have been insulted at such a low offer.
RBC, here is a bit more help for dieting: Stormy Daniels offered up that Dump “would chase her around the hotel room in his tighty whities” 🤢🤢🤢.
Your welcome! (That image helped me drop 5 lbs!)
I need to go bleach my brain.
It’s the $130k that change it from a gross-but-legal sex story to a story of campaign finance crimes and money laundering.
Don’t care! She knows he’s pond scum and remains with him.
When you marry for money you shall earn every penny….so I won’t feel bad for a woman working for her cash
She knew he was racist, crass, and a womanizer BEFORE she married him. Then stayed with him. On top of that, had a child with him. No sympathy, she’s out for her own and doesn’t give a sh!t about anyone beyond her immediate family. Never even went out of her way to do charity work or donate money.
But apparently she has some power over him (blackmail material?), because he is going nuts to avoid having Stormy be on the front page of news. Melania really hates his affair with Stormy over any other woman he has been with. He pulled that whole North Korea distraction just as all the legit media where starting to takebthe payments to Stormy seriously. He managed to push it over the front pages. I’m sorry but the media are so easily played. The still haven’t gotten the memo that this is not a regular presidency and Trump is an entertainer.
It appears that she cares about his affairs which is shocking to me.
ONLY that they’ve become public. He’s always had afffairs.
The paternity clause in the agreement is curious. I believe there is something there. Not a child but perhaps a termination. Why put that in there? What does it mean?
I guess Melania is having a rough time. Negotiating a higher divorce settlement due to this Stormi Daniels affair being made public and embrassing her, must take a toll on a person. She is 45’s wife in name only and only as long as he is president. The moment he is out of office, she will be sprinting for the helicopter in high heels ,dragging her son behind her. Then slamming the helicopter’s door before 45 can climb in.
Good imagery. And probably very accurate too. It would be sad if Barron knows this is the set up.
I like the imagery too. I think she hopes Mueller gets to work so she can make that dream come true sooner rather than later.
Is it my imagination or is she starting to resemble her husband? That last photo, wearing the blue coat and sitting on a sofa. I cannot unsee it now.
I see it too. I think it’s the thing she’s doing with her lips. He does it all the time when he’s feeling particularly belligerent.
Yes, she looks very bitter nowadays. For all her $ and access to the best surgeons she’s not looking so hot anymore. DT needs to upgrade!
The opioid epidemic?! That’s her concern? Wtf…
I’m waist deep in that for my state. It’s a true crisis and it’s not because of drug dealers. It’s pharma. Trump is a moron. Melania is complicit. And she doesn’t care where Trump goes for his jollies. As long as he doesn’t bother her.
Meanwhile… our country is imploding.
Definitely a dog-whistle for his base. Talking about locking drug dealers away for a long time is a Sessions wet dream, because they are all visualising black men on street corners. But rich white guys in big pharma? No, those people are fine and not the real culprits, according to Trump and his deplorable base of racist neanderthals. Because those pharma gazillionaires donate big money to keep the “legal” drugs flowing like Niagara falls.
Yes, he’s all for killing “drug dealers”, but what happens when the dealers are pharma manufacturers and the doctors they bribe to prescribe?
I can’t rustle up any sympathy for his wife.
Ivanka knew what she was signing up for.
LMFAO!
😂😂
HAHAHA! Droll very very droll. lol
Melania is entirely complicit in her own current reality. On a totally real level I’m pretty sure that every mistress Donald takes on comes as a YUGE relief to Melania simply for the fact that it means some other unfortunate woman can assume the job of taking care of his sexual needs. Imagine having sex with that flabby orange-sprayed whale body after a couple of cheeseburgers and some Fox &Friends🤢🤢🤢🤮
Did you have to give a full scenario? I might give myself a lobotomy just to get rid of the image.
And what does she do every day? Seems like all she does is sit around in her office or residence and does very little. I have no sympathy for her at all. Have we heard anything about the Easter Egg roll this years. It’s less than 3 weeks away.
Least active First Lady since Mamie Eisenhower. And the things her office does handle, like the Inaugural Luncheon and last year’s Easter Egg Roll and the traditional holiday parties, have been bungled, tacky messes.
I remember reading that when they lived in NYC she basically did Pilates and read fashion magazines. The Drumpfs didn’t do the charitable circuit that most wealthy NYers do–shocking, I know 😂.
She brought the unhappiness on herself. She wanted a rich husband no matter how awful he was. She has her own shady past given the details that have come out about her visa years ago. I don’t doubt that she feels trapped, there isn’t nearly as much money as she thought, she is unlikely to get much in a divorce, and now she is stuck having to play first lady while everyone is talking about how her husband cheated on her. She doesn’t care that he cheated, she just hates that everyone knows about it.
I hope the history books are unkind to all of them. That there are pages and pages of mocking treatises once this whole sad stupid lot are finally out of Washington. You know they hate the airing of dirty laundry, you know they spend so much time gaslighting, lying, deflecting now because it seems to be working, to keep the masses too confused and unable to see this mess for what it is. But all bets and gloves are off once they become private citizens again. Trumplethinskin absolutely hates not being in control, of his image and reputation, he will wear himself out in future constantly ranting about and denying all the details that are eventually going to come pouring out once he’s fair game. I feel for his young son, but the Trump name that was once only tarnished will go down flaming in history as synonymous with pure idiocy.
You know what. I will spare her an ounce of sympathy because I’m not convinced she isn’t an abused woman, an abused woman whose custody of her child is being held over her. No one who gets the scorn of marrying for money deserves to be abused. She may be a racist piece of garbage, having pushed that birther BS, but I’m also not convinced she did that of her own volition.
Yes, and whatever she may have thought at the time of her marriage (ca$h baby or something), she’s clearly trying to shield her son from much of the Trump madness. Even a bigoted gold digger can be abused.
When will the press decide they need to grill Melania about her decision to stay with her cheating slob of a fascist husband? I seem to remember the press could not leave Hillary Clinton alone when her husband’s affair became a public affair…she was grilled endlessly, even through the 2016 election, she was continuously on the hook for her choices regarding her husband’s bad behavior. Why is Melania off limits? I’d also like to know about her immigration process and that of her parents. Weren’t we promised a press conference with Ol’ Mel a YEAR ago?
I really think about how all of this is essentially the result of one man who had nothing else but the distinction of growing up feeling utterly unloved by his parents and has spent his entire life making other people feel completely miserable because of that.
Everything Trump does in his life is for approval and adulation. And when he doesn’t get it, he flies into an entitled rage because he can’t understand why people don’t care for him. He thinks he can buy anything with money, whether that’s love, or his childrens’ affection, or the votes that he bought with his association with Putin. He gets angry when Hollywood spurns him because he desperately wants their approval. He rants about the mainstream media pointing out his flaws. He spends his time with people who are the lowest common denominator in society because they constantly blow smoke up his a**. This is why his politics constantly flip flops, because his only platform is how he can make people praise him at all times. He’s a pathetic, juvenile shadow of a man who doesn’t have the courage or spine to do anything except cower in the shadows and rock back and forth while whimpering about how everyone is so mean to him. And the people who enable his behaviour are even worse than he is.
Melania is an enabler. She could have picked any rich old man from New York to get with, and yet she chose Trump. The fact that she chose him, out of everyone else, is proof enough about the sort of person she is. She made her bed. I don’t know why anyone’s surprised that he’s pissing on it.
