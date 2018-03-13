Did Prince Harry glare at Meghan Markle for laughing at Liam Payne?

Here are some additional photos from Meghan Markle’s trip to Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry, William and Kate. Again, this time last year, Kate skipped out on Commonwealth Day to do God knows what, and William was at a Swiss ski resort, drunkenly dad-dancing. I wouldn’t mention it again except for the fact that the narrative of “William and Kate are showing Meghan the ropes” has taken hold and I still feel like… Meghan should take advice from other people. According to the Daily Mail, she is! They say Meg is being advised by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Observing the supreme confidence of Meghan Markle on stage with Harry, William and Kate the other day, it is all the more surprising to consider that she has been seeking advice from the Duchess of Cornwall. But it has been revealed that Camilla has been helping to calm the American actress’s understandable pre-wedding nerves. Many will be astonished at this given the hostility Camilla faced in the early post-Diana years, some of which still lingers. In fact, the former Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles seems to have become the Oracle at the heart of the Royal Family. What is emerging is a tale of two divorcees, both of whom are making a surprising impact on royal life. At Camilla’s invitation, Meghan lunched with her at Clarence House. The Duchess extended the same invitation to Kate Middleton before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

The DM goes on and on about how Camilla insinuated herself into Charles and Diana’s marriage but how Camilla really is trying to be helpful to Kate and Meghan. I remember the stories about Camilla inviting Kate to lunch and giving her advice, and reportedly, Kate and Camilla get along just fine. Harry is closer to Charles, and I suspect that Meghan will be closer to Charles and Camilla too.

There are like a million other Meghan-related stories too, so here are some highlights: Harry is apparently teaching Meghan how to drive a stick shift in Britain, which is “the wrong side of the road” for an American. And she apparently doesn’t know how to drive a stick. A lot of people don’t know! I learned when I was 16 but I’ve probably forgotten. I imagine those are very cute, sexy “driving lessons” too.

Also: did Harry give Meghan a “look” when she seemed to giggle at Liam Payne’s performance?? I don’t think it was a “don’t laugh” look. I think he was trying to make her crack up, and it was a “wow, that was bad” look and that’s why she seemed to break.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to Liam Payne's performance at Commonwealth service