Did Prince Harry glare at Meghan Markle for laughing at Liam Payne?

Meghan Markle, wearing a white Stephen Jones beret and a matching Amanda Wakeley crombie coat, attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with her fiance Prince Harry

Here are some additional photos from Meghan Markle’s trip to Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry, William and Kate. Again, this time last year, Kate skipped out on Commonwealth Day to do God knows what, and William was at a Swiss ski resort, drunkenly dad-dancing. I wouldn’t mention it again except for the fact that the narrative of “William and Kate are showing Meghan the ropes” has taken hold and I still feel like… Meghan should take advice from other people. According to the Daily Mail, she is! They say Meg is being advised by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Observing the supreme confidence of Meghan Markle on stage with Harry, William and Kate the other day, it is all the more surprising to consider that she has been seeking advice from the Duchess of Cornwall. But it has been revealed that Camilla has been helping to calm the American actress’s understandable pre-wedding nerves. Many will be astonished at this given the hostility Camilla faced in the early post-Diana years, some of which still lingers.

In fact, the former Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles seems to have become the Oracle at the heart of the Royal Family. What is emerging is a tale of two divorcees, both of whom are making a surprising impact on royal life. At Camilla’s invitation, Meghan lunched with her at Clarence House. The Duchess extended the same invitation to Kate Middleton before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

[From The Daily Mail]

The DM goes on and on about how Camilla insinuated herself into Charles and Diana’s marriage but how Camilla really is trying to be helpful to Kate and Meghan. I remember the stories about Camilla inviting Kate to lunch and giving her advice, and reportedly, Kate and Camilla get along just fine. Harry is closer to Charles, and I suspect that Meghan will be closer to Charles and Camilla too.

There are like a million other Meghan-related stories too, so here are some highlights: Harry is apparently teaching Meghan how to drive a stick shift in Britain, which is “the wrong side of the road” for an American. And she apparently doesn’t know how to drive a stick. A lot of people don’t know! I learned when I was 16 but I’ve probably forgotten. I imagine those are very cute, sexy “driving lessons” too.

Also: did Harry give Meghan a “look” when she seemed to giggle at Liam Payne’s performance?? I don’t think it was a “don’t laugh” look. I think he was trying to make her crack up, and it was a “wow, that was bad” look and that’s why she seemed to break.

Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.

67 Responses to “Did Prince Harry glare at Meghan Markle for laughing at Liam Payne?”

  1. Mindy_dopple says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:23 am

    It was definitely a ugh that was bad look.

    Reply
  2. Heat says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Totally looked like an inside joke between them, somehow…but Harry has more practice at masking emotion at these types of functions, I think.

    Reply
  3. Broken halo says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Or maybe they have a joke about fist bumps. Those looked awkward.

    Reply
  4. Skylark says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:30 am

    If that was me, I’d have been rolling my eyes like a slot machine. Meghan and Harry were a model of restraint in the face of such an awful mawkish performance.

    Reply
  5. Char says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:31 am

    That girl face in the beggining of the video says at all.

    Reply
  6. TheBees says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:31 am

    It looked like she was laughing and he was trying not to. So not a glare.

    Reply
  7. Skylark says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:32 am

    On a separate note, I think Meghan should cut or at least trim her hair. It looks a little unkempt.

    Reply
  8. Erinn says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:33 am

    “I imagine those are very cute, sexy “driving lessons” too.”

    LOL. Or maybe they’re like when my now husband tried to teach me at 18ish. I almost ended him. I’m a very good automatic driver. But for the same reason I just don’t click with playing the drums I can’t really drive stick. In an emergency I probably could get a car wherever it needed to go – but doubtful that it’d be damage free.

    I think it’s a 50/50 on whether it’d be cute lessons or at each others throats lessons.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

      As a Brit who is used to driving stick it was really hard for me to drive an automatic on the US a few years ago, there were a few near misses. Am not too bad driving an automatic in the UK but I still want to subconsciously change gears.

      Reply
    • Swack says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:43 am

      I needed a car to use when I was almost 17 and my brother had a Miata, 2 seater, stick. He told me to take it. I said I didn’t know how to drive one. He said I’d learn quickly. And I did – on my own. The good thing was the car could start in 2nd gear if needed. The bad thing, I learned early how to pop a clutch. Taught my ex how to drive one. My daughters still don’t know how to drive one. I love sticks.

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:51 am

      My husband and I learned long ago not to try to teach each other things like driving, home improvements or pretty much anything :) I do envy couples that can do that but it’s just not us.

      Reply
  9. Who ARE These People? says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Great eye roll. I’d laugh, too.

    Reply
  10. Evie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Maybe making Kate an advisor or mentor to her is intended for Kate’s growth as much as Meghan’s. I think it’s a smart decision. Putting Kate into a position of responsibility and leadership, having to act on her best behavior to set an example, may be a way to force her to step things up, diplomatically, without directly criticizing or disrespecting her.

    Reply
  11. Red says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Let me start off by saying I’ve loved Meghan since the beginning, and I still do, but if she was laughing at Liam, I find that really rude. He’s not my type of music at all, but I would be so embarrassed if I was him and I found out they were laughing at me. Now who knows what she was actually laughing at, it could be something else. But people her would be all up in arms if it was Kate laughing.

    Reply
  12. Honey Bear says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    She has the bulimia jaw look. Not everyone is perfect, I guess.

    Reply
  13. Ari says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:50 am

    He wasn’t glaring. It seemed they were having a giggle over something. Inside joke? The performance? Who knows. He rose his eyebrows and she laughed. They seem to enjoy each other’s company and it is nice to see those kind of interactions from the royals. It was a lighthearted event and some were acting like they were sitting at a funeral.

    Reply
  14. Loopy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Sorry is this is a dumb question i get confused when they say for example in ‘UK people drive on the left side’ are they meaning when you drive you keep left or do they meaning the steering wheel is left? *hides*

    Reply
  15. picao says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:26 am

    she’s always overacting, which is how she got her man, but it doesn’t always work for the media and public

    Reply
  16. Guest says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Lol I saw the video that dailymail posted and she didn’t even snicker until harry raised his eyebrows. The dailymail tweeted that he was glaring at her but their own video showed something different.

    Reply
  17. Stephanie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Question for those familiar with royal protocol: Will they have to follow the convention of repeating a formal royal’s name? Or can they name the child(ren) whatever they want?

    Reply
  18. Anna says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Lol I’m laughing at the little girl’s reaction in the video

    Reply

