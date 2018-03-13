Did Prince Harry glare at Meghan Markle for laughing at Liam Payne?

Here are some additional photos from Meghan Markle’s trip to Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry, William and Kate. Again, this time last year, Kate skipped out on Commonwealth Day to do God knows what, and William was at a Swiss ski resort, drunkenly dad-dancing. I wouldn’t mention it again except for the fact that the narrative of “William and Kate are showing Meghan the ropes” has taken hold and I still feel like… Meghan should take advice from other people. According to the Daily Mail, she is! They say Meg is being advised by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Observing the supreme confidence of Meghan Markle on stage with Harry, William and Kate the other day, it is all the more surprising to consider that she has been seeking advice from the Duchess of Cornwall. But it has been revealed that Camilla has been helping to calm the American actress’s understandable pre-wedding nerves. Many will be astonished at this given the hostility Camilla faced in the early post-Diana years, some of which still lingers.
In fact, the former Mrs Camilla Parker Bowles seems to have become the Oracle at the heart of the Royal Family. What is emerging is a tale of two divorcees, both of whom are making a surprising impact on royal life. At Camilla’s invitation, Meghan lunched with her at Clarence House. The Duchess extended the same invitation to Kate Middleton before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.
The DM goes on and on about how Camilla insinuated herself into Charles and Diana’s marriage but how Camilla really is trying to be helpful to Kate and Meghan. I remember the stories about Camilla inviting Kate to lunch and giving her advice, and reportedly, Kate and Camilla get along just fine. Harry is closer to Charles, and I suspect that Meghan will be closer to Charles and Camilla too.
There are like a million other Meghan-related stories too, so here are some highlights: Harry is apparently teaching Meghan how to drive a stick shift in Britain, which is “the wrong side of the road” for an American. And she apparently doesn’t know how to drive a stick. A lot of people don’t know! I learned when I was 16 but I’ve probably forgotten. I imagine those are very cute, sexy “driving lessons” too.
Also: did Harry give Meghan a “look” when she seemed to giggle at Liam Payne’s performance?? I don’t think it was a “don’t laugh” look. I think he was trying to make her crack up, and it was a “wow, that was bad” look and that’s why she seemed to break.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to Liam Payne's performance at Commonwealth service pic.twitter.com/ql8PiklVsv
— The Independent (@Independent) March 12, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.
It was definitely a ugh that was bad look.
It was adorable.
I didn’t find it adorable that a member of the Royal family openly mocked someone performing for them. Meghan just laughed at him, which she shouldn’t have, but harrry is to blame here. Always the jokester, mocking the plebe publicly.
Harry seems to have quite a bit of his idiot grandfather in him, or a Trumpian side to him. Rude.
It was pretty rude… as this is her “job” now. I don’t think anyone expects better from Harry, but I thought she’d be a bit more mature than him.
So rude.
Agree that although it was a’cute’ moment it was wrong place wrong time and definitely inappropriate to be chuckling at a performer. Even if the chuckle wasn’t mocking, they know how this shit is interpreted 37640 different ways. Do better.
We don’t know if they were chuckling at the performer. That is what you are assuming. I have seen people claim he was teasing her for apparently gawking too hard at Liam in a fangirl way. Others think they were just having a couples moment that was caught. Point is we don’t know.
I rather see people seem to enjoy themselves instead of looking like death came.
Meghan laughed at Harry, not the performer. And yes, he should know better.
Totally looked like an inside joke between them, somehow…but Harry has more practice at masking emotion at these types of functions, I think.
Yeah. This wasn’t the only time he did that eye thing and made her giggle. Not sure why DM made a big deal of this particular moment. At some point during the hymn singing he leaned over slightly and either changed the words or hit a scary note but she cracked and you could see that was his goal. They are so good together.
I love the fact that they can crack each other up with just a look……i cant get enough of watching them together.
It was cute. I hate when I have an inside joke with a person very close to me and we are in a situation where I can’t just crack up with abandon. It takes an iron will for me not to and if they give me a knowing look I am done.
Oohhh…..I know exactly what you mean…..I can’t tell you how many detentions I served at school or how much shit I shoveled over the quiet looks and wordless, uncontrollable giggling.
Agree, he started it with ‘that look’ and she responded. My sister and I used to do the same thing in church (we always had a side-show of congregants to observe). Meghan will have to learn not to acknowledge or react to him when he does stuff like this.
Or maybe they have a joke about fist bumps. Those looked awkward.
This. lol
If that was me, I’d have been rolling my eyes like a slot machine. Meghan and Harry were a model of restraint in the face of such an awful mawkish performance.
Then you would have had zero class. This was an event. You would have been there representing the British Royal Family. He was an invited performer. Whether you like the performance or not, why would anyone be disrespectful. It only makes the person rolling their eyes look bad, not Liam.
And, plus, I don’t see that they were reacting to his performance. There is no way to tell. It’s pure conjecture by some people.
Oh lighten up. You’re plainly taking this far too seriously.
Good lord….
@skylark
I used to dance and I remember a couple times where people would laugh during a performance I was in; it was humiliating and awful. Performing is nerve wracking, no matter who you are. These folks are considered pretty important in society and to have them mock the performer in front of the world is completely inappropriate, unprofessional, and rude.
That girl face in the beggining of the video says at all.
Absolutely
That was a brilliant facial expression.
IKR! I loved it.
It was an odd choice for song performance and the fist bump to his guitarists at the end was a tad tacky.
It definitely was an odd song to sing to the BRF.
It looked like she was laughing and he was trying not to. So not a glare.
On a separate note, I think Meghan should cut or at least trim her hair. It looks a little unkempt.
She would really benefit from from layers and losing some of that bulk
And why is her makeup so garnish all of a sudden? She’s beautiful, and doesn’t need much, but it suddenly looks like it was packed on with a trowel. It wasn’t like that before.
Do you know the definition of unkept? Meghan’s hair does not qualify.
It’s ‘unkempt’ and yes, I do. The ends of her hair look a bit split and dry, nothing that a good cut couldn’t fix. I’ve noticed it on other occasions and it slightly takes away from her otherwise beautifully groomed and stylish appearance.
I absolutely hate admiting it, but yes, her hair could do with a good cut. I actually think she would look amazing with a blunt cut bob. It would get rid of the weaker ends and some more body. I can’t make up my mind on whether chin or shoulder lenght would be more flattering.
Either way, she’s such a beautiful woman she definitely doesn’t need long hair to look good.
Well she doesn’t have to go mad and have a complete change, just take off about 4″ or so…. which I suppose, now looking at her, would take it just below shoulder length which would still be pretty versatile.
“I imagine those are very cute, sexy “driving lessons” too.”
LOL. Or maybe they’re like when my now husband tried to teach me at 18ish. I almost ended him. I’m a very good automatic driver. But for the same reason I just don’t click with playing the drums I can’t really drive stick. In an emergency I probably could get a car wherever it needed to go – but doubtful that it’d be damage free.
I think it’s a 50/50 on whether it’d be cute lessons or at each others throats lessons.
As a Brit who is used to driving stick it was really hard for me to drive an automatic on the US a few years ago, there were a few near misses. Am not too bad driving an automatic in the UK but I still want to subconsciously change gears.
I needed a car to use when I was almost 17 and my brother had a Miata, 2 seater, stick. He told me to take it. I said I didn’t know how to drive one. He said I’d learn quickly. And I did – on my own. The good thing was the car could start in 2nd gear if needed. The bad thing, I learned early how to pop a clutch. Taught my ex how to drive one. My daughters still don’t know how to drive one. I love sticks.
My husband and I learned long ago not to try to teach each other things like driving, home improvements or pretty much anything I do envy couples that can do that but it’s just not us.
Great eye roll. I’d laugh, too.
Maybe making Kate an advisor or mentor to her is intended for Kate’s growth as much as Meghan’s. I think it’s a smart decision. Putting Kate into a position of responsibility and leadership, having to act on her best behavior to set an example, may be a way to force her to step things up, diplomatically, without directly criticizing or disrespecting her.
This is a nice take on the situation. I like it.
Agree.
That’s an excellent thought Evie! It is true that we learn best when we’re teaching another. I hope the lessons go well for both women.
I can see that as well. It is a win/win situation. Also I think they both have qualities that could rub off on each other in a very good way. They complement each other well and since the ladies attract the most attention and criticism it makes sense to build that team chemistry and support early.
Let me start off by saying I’ve loved Meghan since the beginning, and I still do, but if she was laughing at Liam, I find that really rude. He’s not my type of music at all, but I would be so embarrassed if I was him and I found out they were laughing at me. Now who knows what she was actually laughing at, it could be something else. But people her would be all up in arms if it was Kate laughing.
Well Liam has become increasingly embarrassing. maybe he needs a little wake up call to remember that he is not Wolverhampton’s answer to Jay Z, Frank Ocean, or whoever else he has in his head. His solo career has been painful to witness.
I’m not a fan of Liam’s. I admit I cringe every time I see a picture of him. I still do not think Prince Harry and his fiancé should be laughing at his performance (in public). It’s rude af and it annoys me. People would crap bricks if Kate did this, rightfully so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When your only job is to sit places sometimes and then stand places sometimes, the giggling can be saved for later.
Sure. If they were robots.
No she was laughing at harry and his expression. Kate looked alseep, she wasn’t, but she looked stonefaced. And none of the royal family clapped at him.
She has the bulimia jaw look. Not everyone is perfect, I guess.
He wasn’t glaring. It seemed they were having a giggle over something. Inside joke? The performance? Who knows. He rose his eyebrows and she laughed. They seem to enjoy each other’s company and it is nice to see those kind of interactions from the royals. It was a lighthearted event and some were acting like they were sitting at a funeral.
Exactly. You’d think they were at some state funeral or something the way some people are tut tutting over it.
It’s their job. Its an easy job. They should act professional. Professional is not giggling and joking while at an important function while watching someone perform. I could never imagine my parents giggling over inside jokes during a presentation at work.
Sorry is this is a dumb question i get confused when they say for example in ‘UK people drive on the left side’ are they meaning when you drive you keep left or do they meaning the steering wheel is left? *hides*
their steering wheel is on the right side of the car and so they drive on the left.
And when your steering wheel is on the left then you drive on the right? So when people talk about what side certain countries drive in,they are referring to the steering wheel?…I am confusing myself.
Well, think logically about it.
Imagine the position you are in on the road is reversed.
Then, you’d be sitting on the “outside” part of the road, right?
You want drivers closest to drivers coming the other way.
So the cars drive on the other side of the road. Also, the drivers are on the other side of the car.
she’s always overacting, which is how she got her man, but it doesn’t always work for the media and public
Oh dear. Did she steal Harry from you?
oh dear, is that the only reason you dare not like someone in the pubic eye?
@pepperright – I’m sorry but what reaction were you expecting to “she’s always overacting, which is how she got her man”? That just reeks of sour grapes.
I liked that moment. they looked like a normal couple, and when you share an inside joke or look with your partner. However with that being said the curly haired girl from the beginning of the video wins the best wtf look.
Careful, Picao. People will be along to call you a racist any second.
Lol I saw the video that dailymail posted and she didn’t even snicker until harry raised his eyebrows. The dailymail tweeted that he was glaring at her but their own video showed something different.
Question for those familiar with royal protocol: Will they have to follow the convention of repeating a formal royal’s name? Or can they name the child(ren) whatever they want?
Lol I’m laughing at the little girl’s reaction in the video
