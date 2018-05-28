Elsa Pataky on Chris Hemsworth: ‘I don’t know how we survived as a couple’

Elsa Pataky has a lengthy feature in the current issue of Vogue Australia. She lives in Byron Bay, Australia with her family and her Aussie husband Chris Hemsworth, and clearly, the Spanish actress is trying to embrace her new home more and more. Which means Vogue Australia gave her a gig: she’ll be attending some events for Australia’s Fashion Week as a guest of Vogue Australia. She also lets it slip that she has another gig: she’s the new ambassador for Spanish Tourism. Meanwhile, she also told Vogue that her brother has moved to Byron Bay as well, and he “acts as the Hemsworths’ photographer.” He brought his fiancee too. Um… I wonder how many members of the Pataky family Chris is supporting financially? Anyway, you can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:

She likes to wear all of her favorite jewelry all at once: “I like jewellery, so why not? It depends on how you wear it and what you wear it with, but you can just make it yours. This is jewellery I wear every day; I don’t take it off, because I lose all my jewellery… They mean all different things, like I have the ‘C’ for Christopher and then I’m very obsessed with the moon, so I have a half-moon and the other ones I keep changing. I usually put something on and it stays with me for a year and then I change it for another one. These pieces are all sentimental in some way. A lot of them Chris gave me on special occasions and I really don’t want to lose them, so I put them all on, and I do everything while wearing them: I horse-ride, I go to the beach … and I like to mix the hippie pieces that I like with more expensive pieces.”

How her style has changed: “When I was living in Madrid, I had to [dress] more urbane: when you go to dinner you wear high heels and have to be polished and have different bags – so my wardrobe was really big with lots of more elegant things. But if you go into my wardrobe now it’s very relaxed because I have three kids, so I can’t go out in heels! I have one bag that I use all the time and own far more comfortable clothes that have an edge, so I still like to feel like I am dressing up. It looks really casual but it’s ‘done’, you know?”

She got a ‘Thor’ symbol tattoo when she was 15: “Yes, it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying who plays Thor! It is shocking how things in life [turn out]. I just liked that [symbol] and the legend he had was so beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”

On the start of her relationship with Chris: “In the beginning it was beautiful – when I met him he wasn’t known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I’ve been sharing that too. Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing – we grew together. It’s difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that… We did everything very quickly – I don’t know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids. It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work. So I think our years together have been great. Every marriage has ups and downs – it’s constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever.”