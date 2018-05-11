“A woman live-tweeted Greta Gerwig’s reactions to ‘I Feel Pretty’” links

A woman live-tweeted Greta Gerwig’s reactions to I Feel Pretty. [Pajiba]
What’s Gabrielle Union up to, style-wise?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Amber Heard with Vito Schnabel now? Ew. [LaineyGossip]
Selena Gomez is done with Justin Bieber for-real now? Sure, Jan. [Dlisted]
Starbucks is changing their bathroom policy. [Buzzfeed]
Stop breaking into Rihanna’s house! [Wonderwall]
Spotify is muting R. Kelly. [The Blemish]
Vanderpump Rules stars play nice after a big drama. [Reality Tea]
I would love my dumb fox-dog baby. [Jezebel]
I guess ICE watches 90 Day Fiance? [Starcasm]
um I’m in a movie theater about to see I feel pretty alone and greta gerwig just walked in and sat down in front of me
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018
there was just a bit where a baby saw amy schumer and started crying and greta LOVED it. she was the only person here who laughed
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018
“I hate this” – full volume during a heterosexual love scene. honestly greta? same
— jaye hunt (@hayejunt) May 9, 2018
I read this on HuffPo yesterday, its hilarious. Am sure when Schumer pulls a Dunham and whinges to the press, Gerwig (if true) will be forced to apologies. I have not heard good things about the movie or Schumer’s performance.
I enjoyed it. It was a fun popcorn movie. Not “Avengers on the edge of your seat engrossing” but also not a bad way to spend two hours. My teenage daughter enjoyed it as well.
Oh, I hope she doesn’t. It’s not like *she* live-tweeted her reactions.
That was hysterical.
Love Amber, can’t really get enough of her. Oh, how funny about Greta being live tweeted – not like she planned it but it ended up being hilarious. No harm no foul lol. I feel so sad when celebrity’s mess with their noses, Gabrielle, Rihanna, even Ms Markle, I’m sure she did… Anywho, raising children who are not white and I love their noses, just wish celebrities would keep their born with noses for the world to see. <3 Celebitchy <3
Neither Gabrielle or rihanna has had nose jobs. Do you know what contouring is?
There is literally a video of rihanna right now make up free and her nose is the same and she says she contours.
Markle nose looks the same as well.
Know who’ve actually had a nose job or two but rarely gets comments/articles written about it?
Blake lively.
I’m black. Guess what? I have a slim, straight button nose.
No surgery.
I have zero white ancestry btw.
I’d love to believe it is contouring. You didn’t mention Gabrielle! https://i0.heartyhosting.com/radaronline.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Meghan-Markle-Nose-Job-pp.jpg?resize=540%2C400&ssl=1
idk RiRi looks so different all of the sudden maybe just growing up? https://www.plasticsurgeryinfo.ca/wp-content/uploads/rihanna_beforeafter.jpg
Oh no way, you did say Gabrielle – she looks so different!
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-6jC7gKzrz3g/VNPdBEiJczI/AAAAAAAAE08/C63vKdHV1XY/s1600/unnamed.jpg
This is all contouring?! Okay then I don’t care for the look I guess. If it’s a trend maybe it will go away.
Yeah, I don’t see a difference.
I do agree with you about contouring. I think it looks bad on everyone.
Like I said, there is a video on youtube of rihanna she did with vogue where you can see her very flat, very wide, nose without contouring.
It’s amazing what makeup can do.
Gabrielle I am unsure of but it looks the same to me and I have seen her with very bad contour around her nose, she looks better without makeup.
The reality is that almost every white, celebrity woman also has a nose job as well (to the point where it’s basically standard). Slowly but surely, we’re losing touch with what real people are supposed to look like.
By virtue of not being super fond of subtitles (I’m frequently drawing or internetting when I watch tv – doesn’t really lend itself to reading, too!) my foreign screen time is limited to the Brits. They seem to have kept their noses and faces more or less intact. It’s actually kind of fascinating to me.
That Greta Gerwig thread cracked me up, omg I need to see a movie with her now!
Apparently one person got up and left because Greta and friends were being so loud. That’s not cool. Because she was so loud, I have no problem with this lady live-tweeting her reactions. And, yeah, it was funny, but more because of the humor of the tweeter than Greta’s specific remarks.
Busy Philipps made sure to express that she’s friends with Greta and upset by her reaction to the movie as well as to her invasion of privacy then went on a rant – on Instagram stories so pot-kettle – about the lack of privacy celebrities have.
I recently unfollowed Busy. I was finding that whole schtick so hypocritical. She puts her daughters all over her instagram-if she’s so concerned about their privacy she could curtail it herself.
Thats kind of crappy on Busy, really. Just because she’s friends with you doesnt mean she has to LOVE every single thing you do.
Yeah….I don’t find anything about the Greta Gerwig thing amusing at all. 1. The woman should not have been texting during a movie (I don’t care how many people are in the theater) 2. It’s creepy and invasive. I kinda think in a movie theater there is a reasonable expectation of privacy no matter who you are. 3. It’s CREEPY. She wasn’t seeing a movie “with her” she was actively spying on her. 4. Seriously, no phones during a movie!
Since Greta decided to loudly voice her comments, I have no problem with this lady recording them. It is hardly “spying” when a celebrity decides to express her thoughts to a captive audience of strangers. She could have opted to watch the movie quietly, after all.
There is still a HUGE difference between being loud in a theater which tons of people are (resolution: get an usher if it’s genuinely an issue) and spying on someone and posting their activity on THE INTERNET. I stand by finding it gross and creepy.
No excuse being loud in a theater, even if it’s not crowded. No sympathy for her obnoxious behavior.
If she’s reacting to the movie it doesn’t mean that what the other woman did was even somewhat normal or ‘okay’.
Cell phone in a theater is worse than someone genuinely reacting to a movie. The light from the screen is a distraction for anyone next to or behind the person playing with it. There’s a reason they tell you to turn your phone off before the movie starts.
Not only did she keep her stupid bright phone out (even dimmed it’d be very bright in a dark theater) tweeting the entire time – she made sure to identify who was saying it. I’d give her a TINY bit of slack if she was just saying “the person next to me” and going on with it. But this wasn’t some kind of event. This was someone going to a movie to enjoy it in piece. And if she has any sketchy fans, she’s also outed her location to them which is also not at all okay.
The noise argument doesn’t really work. The tweeter admitted that she literally screamed over the mama mia trailer. She also tweeted defending her OWN incessant talking at the movie “also if you really think anything I described is outlandishly rude I hope you do stay home and watch a dvd because those of us who see movies in theaters precisely because we enjoy a communal experience aren’t interested in you shushing us!”
Then she tweets out today: “clearly i don’t have my finger on the pulse of the internet because some stupid livetweets i thought no one would see or care went absurdly viral and yet my mamma mia! tweets CONTINUE TO FLOP” GIRL. No. You knew what you were doing. You mentioned her BY NAME in multiple tweets. You did it for attention – period.
Reacting to the movie and saying things like “IN.COM.PRE.HENSIBLE” and “Here we go” and stuff like that is completely different. If there were people in the theater actually enjoying the film, she is completely taking them out of the experience and ruining it for them. What kind of person does that? Much less a director? It is so obnoxious. Phones shouldn’t be out either. According to the tweeter, Greta also had her phone out at one point.
The other girl was wrong for having her phone out, but she wasn’t tweeting a conversation she was eavesdropping on, Greta was in a quiet movie theater saying all this stuff. Greta Gerwig is famous. If she doesn’t want people to know she’s a jackass, she shouldn’t behave like a jackass in public.
Totally agree. It’s pretty creepy. As for the twitterer, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
Amber Heard is waaaaay too young for Vito Schnabel.
She’s 32. He’s 31-32. Whatever issues may exist with this (almost entirely) theoretical coupling, they don’t include an unusually large age gap.
Her point is, Vito likes older ladies.
His last 2 ladyfriends were Heidi Klum and Demi Moore. Indeed, he prefers his ladies in a different stage of life *cough*.
Oh Amber. Please get your radar fixed. You deserve someone nice.
I absolutely hate seeing someone’s phone screen lit up when I’m in a show or movie. Even the lowest light I can still see. So totally and completely rude beyond belief. Team Greta.
Greta also pulled her phone out during the movie. They are both awful.
All of the women in this story behaved badly.
Why scream at a movie? If you don`t like it, just leave.
I feel like a relic; I’ve read Greta’s name but have no idea what she’s from.
She wrote and directed Lady Bird and she’s an actress
Greta sounds kinda b*tchy. And really? A “fan” of Emily Ratawhatever? Must be the dead eyed look. No talent. No charisma. Not even that beautiful.
As an LA native who has worked in Hollywood ages ago, I’ve seen a few celebs & some have even behaved badly. BUT, to shadow a celeb & document her reactions to a movie for a tweetstorm, that’s just creepy. Was she really that loud or were you sitting extra close to her? Does privacy not mean anything to people anymore? A celeb is a person, not a zoo animal. The whole thing seems so oddly embellished? So creepy…
Apparently she was loud enough that someone got up and left.
Who says so? The tweeter?
Apparently, the person who left said he did not leave because of Greta.
Is Greta an edgelord?
Courtesy is important. As manners and decorum are lost, so civilization and culture decline and dissolve.
ITA TRH… it’s very frustrating to watch
“Good Manners are the glue of society”
-Kosmo Kramer
I agree there is an expectation of privacy when you’re in a theatre. Would the tweeter have watched and reported in a restaurant or coffee shop? She did it in a setting where she could get away with spying and using her phone since no one was around or behind her. Was Busy Phillips in the movie? If not, why did she involve herself? Right, social media pays her more than acting (so she’s actually glad for a conflict to address).
Busy Phillips was in the movie and her husband directed and co-wrote it.
I don’t go to the movies anymore because I can’t stand other people. The constant talking, munching crunching stinky food, popping up to go to the bathroom, coming in late, phones. Can’t stand it. Thank God for Netflix.
