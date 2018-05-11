“A woman live-tweeted Greta Gerwig’s reactions to ‘I Feel Pretty’” links
  • May 11, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

A woman live-tweeted Greta Gerwig’s reactions to I Feel Pretty. [Pajiba]
What’s Gabrielle Union up to, style-wise?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Amber Heard with Vito Schnabel now? Ew. [LaineyGossip]
Selena Gomez is done with Justin Bieber for-real now? Sure, Jan. [Dlisted]
Starbucks is changing their bathroom policy. [Buzzfeed]
Stop breaking into Rihanna’s house! [Wonderwall]
Spotify is muting R. Kelly. [The Blemish]
Vanderpump Rules stars play nice after a big drama. [Reality Tea]
I would love my dumb fox-dog baby. [Jezebel]
I guess ICE watches 90 Day Fiance? [Starcasm]

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I read this on HuffPo yesterday, its hilarious. Am sure when Schumer pulls a Dunham and whinges to the press, Gerwig (if true) will be forced to apologies. I have not heard good things about the movie or Schumer’s performance.

  2. minx says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    That was hysterical.

  3. nicegirl says:
    May 11, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    That Greta Gerwig thread cracked me up, omg I need to see a movie with her now!

  4. tracking says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Apparently one person got up and left because Greta and friends were being so loud. That’s not cool. Because she was so loud, I have no problem with this lady live-tweeting her reactions. And, yeah, it was funny, but more because of the humor of the tweeter than Greta’s specific remarks.

  5. Grapefruit says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Busy Philipps made sure to express that she’s friends with Greta and upset by her reaction to the movie as well as to her invasion of privacy then went on a rant – on Instagram stories so pot-kettle – about the lack of privacy celebrities have.

  6. SlightlyAnonny says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Yeah….I don’t find anything about the Greta Gerwig thing amusing at all. 1. The woman should not have been texting during a movie (I don’t care how many people are in the theater) 2. It’s creepy and invasive. I kinda think in a movie theater there is a reasonable expectation of privacy no matter who you are. 3. It’s CREEPY. She wasn’t seeing a movie “with her” she was actively spying on her. 4. Seriously, no phones during a movie!

    • tracking says:
      May 11, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      Since Greta decided to loudly voice her comments, I have no problem with this lady recording them. It is hardly “spying” when a celebrity decides to express her thoughts to a captive audience of strangers. She could have opted to watch the movie quietly, after all.

      • SlightlyAnonny says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:29 pm

        There is still a HUGE difference between being loud in a theater which tons of people are (resolution: get an usher if it’s genuinely an issue) and spying on someone and posting their activity on THE INTERNET. I stand by finding it gross and creepy.

      • tracking says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:38 pm

        No excuse being loud in a theater, even if it’s not crowded. No sympathy for her obnoxious behavior.

      • Erinn says:
        May 11, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        If she’s reacting to the movie it doesn’t mean that what the other woman did was even somewhat normal or ‘okay’.

        Cell phone in a theater is worse than someone genuinely reacting to a movie. The light from the screen is a distraction for anyone next to or behind the person playing with it. There’s a reason they tell you to turn your phone off before the movie starts.

        Not only did she keep her stupid bright phone out (even dimmed it’d be very bright in a dark theater) tweeting the entire time – she made sure to identify who was saying it. I’d give her a TINY bit of slack if she was just saying “the person next to me” and going on with it. But this wasn’t some kind of event. This was someone going to a movie to enjoy it in piece. And if she has any sketchy fans, she’s also outed her location to them which is also not at all okay.

        The noise argument doesn’t really work. The tweeter admitted that she literally screamed over the mama mia trailer. She also tweeted defending her OWN incessant talking at the movie “also if you really think anything I described is outlandishly rude I hope you do stay home and watch a dvd because those of us who see movies in theaters precisely because we enjoy a communal experience aren’t interested in you shushing us!”

        Then she tweets out today: “clearly i don’t have my finger on the pulse of the internet because some stupid livetweets i thought no one would see or care went absurdly viral and yet my mamma mia! tweets CONTINUE TO FLOP” GIRL. No. You knew what you were doing. You mentioned her BY NAME in multiple tweets. You did it for attention – period.

      • KB says:
        May 11, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        Reacting to the movie and saying things like “IN.COM.PRE.HENSIBLE” and “Here we go” and stuff like that is completely different. If there were people in the theater actually enjoying the film, she is completely taking them out of the experience and ruining it for them. What kind of person does that? Much less a director? It is so obnoxious. Phones shouldn’t be out either. According to the tweeter, Greta also had her phone out at one point.

        The other girl was wrong for having her phone out, but she wasn’t tweeting a conversation she was eavesdropping on, Greta was in a quiet movie theater saying all this stuff. Greta Gerwig is famous. If she doesn’t want people to know she’s a jackass, she shouldn’t behave like a jackass in public.

    • MamaHoneyBadger says:
      May 12, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Totally agree. It’s pretty creepy. As for the twitterer, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

  7. Chaine says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Amber Heard is waaaaay too young for Vito Schnabel.

    Reply
  8. Other Renee says:
    May 11, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Oh Amber. Please get your radar fixed. You deserve someone nice.

  9. Other Renee says:
    May 11, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    I absolutely hate seeing someone’s phone screen lit up when I’m in a show or movie. Even the lowest light I can still see. So totally and completely rude beyond belief. Team Greta.

  10. KLO says:
    May 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    All of the women in this story behaved badly.
    Why scream at a movie? If you don`t like it, just leave.

  11. Betsy says:
    May 11, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I feel like a relic; I’ve read Greta’s name but have no idea what she’s from.

  12. LIONOHHHH86 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Greta sounds kinda b*tchy. And really? A “fan” of Emily Ratawhatever? Must be the dead eyed look. No talent. No charisma. Not even that beautiful.

  13. MoAnne says:
    May 11, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    As an LA native who has worked in Hollywood ages ago, I’ve seen a few celebs & some have even behaved badly. BUT, to shadow a celeb & document her reactions to a movie for a tweetstorm, that’s just creepy. Was she really that loud or were you sitting extra close to her? Does privacy not mean anything to people anymore? A celeb is a person, not a zoo animal. The whole thing seems so oddly embellished? So creepy…

  14. Rescue Cat says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Is Greta an edgelord?

  15. trh says:
    May 12, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Courtesy is important. As manners and decorum are lost, so civilization and culture decline and dissolve.

  16. J.Mo says:
    May 13, 2018 at 3:23 am

    I agree there is an expectation of privacy when you’re in a theatre. Would the tweeter have watched and reported in a restaurant or coffee shop? She did it in a setting where she could get away with spying and using her phone since no one was around or behind her. Was Busy Phillips in the movie? If not, why did she involve herself? Right, social media pays her more than acting (so she’s actually glad for a conflict to address).

  17. Harryg says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I don’t go to the movies anymore because I can’t stand other people. The constant talking, munching crunching stinky food, popping up to go to the bathroom, coming in late, phones. Can’t stand it. Thank God for Netflix.

