Khloe Kardashian debuts one-month-old True Thompson on social media

Can you believe it’s already been a month? True Thompson is one month old! It feels like it was just last week when Tristan Thompson was outed as a serial cheater who was banging every Instagram “model” he encountered. But True is one month old, and to celebrate, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of True’s face. I’m of the belief that most babies look alike, that especially true of Kardashian-Jenner babies: they all seem to be versions of the same dark-haired baby. But they’ll be able to tell True apart from Chi West and Stormi Webster because of True’s ENORMOUS baby cheeks. Look at how full her little face is!! Very cute.

As for Khloe’s plans for life with baby True… no surprise, Khloe is still in Cleveland with Tristan. Apparently, Khloe and True are probably in Cleveland alone right now because Tristan is in Boston today for the playoffs.

While the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be celebrating Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles, new mom Khloé Kardashian will be thousands of miles away. “The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé’s boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson. So, Khloé will either stay home with baby daughter True Thompson or possibly hit the road with Thompson, who is traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs. In April, Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing allegations, Khloé has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source says.

I’m an only child, so I don’t know the highs and lows of sisterly bonds, but I imagine it would SO difficult to sit idly by as your sister made such sh-tty life decisions. How is Kim not screaming at Khloe on a daily basis over the phone? How is Kourtney not flying to Cleveland to shake some f–king sense into Khloe? I don’t know.

