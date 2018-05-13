Khloe Kardashian debuts one-month-old True Thompson on social media

💕Happy One Month True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Can you believe it’s already been a month? True Thompson is one month old! It feels like it was just last week when Tristan Thompson was outed as a serial cheater who was banging every Instagram “model” he encountered. But True is one month old, and to celebrate, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of True’s face. I’m of the belief that most babies look alike, that especially true of Kardashian-Jenner babies: they all seem to be versions of the same dark-haired baby. But they’ll be able to tell True apart from Chi West and Stormi Webster because of True’s ENORMOUS baby cheeks. Look at how full her little face is!! Very cute.

As for Khloe’s plans for life with baby True… no surprise, Khloe is still in Cleveland with Tristan. Apparently, Khloe and True are probably in Cleveland alone right now because Tristan is in Boston today for the playoffs.

While the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be celebrating Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles, new mom Khloé Kardashian will be thousands of miles away.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé’s boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

So, Khloé will either stay home with baby daughter True Thompson or possibly hit the road with Thompson, who is traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs. In April, Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing allegations, Khloé has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source says.

I’m an only child, so I don’t know the highs and lows of sisterly bonds, but I imagine it would SO difficult to sit idly by as your sister made such sh-tty life decisions. How is Kim not screaming at Khloe on a daily basis over the phone? How is Kourtney not flying to Cleveland to shake some f–king sense into Khloe? I don’t know.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

43 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian debuts one-month-old True Thompson on social media”

  1. Franny Days says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I think it’s so weird they debut their babies with Snapchat filters on them. Why do they do that?

    Reply
  2. Ayra. says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Her cheeks aren’t that big, it’s the filter that made them look huge and gave her freckles.
    There was another picture of her (still with a filter) where her cheeks looked pretty normal

    Reply
  3. trillian says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Well Kim is married to Kanye West and Koutney’s baby daddy is Scott Disick so who are they to talk? All of them have a track record of picking idiots.

    Reply
  4. Lela says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:03 am

    God I can’t believe I’m typing this but Kylie seems to be the smart one. She has a baby with Travis and they have their “family vacations” and whatnot but she’s smart enough to keep her own home and it seems they are okay leading seperate lives really, she’s not pushing this idea of a traditional happy family. They are together when they want and do whatever they want the remainder of the time.
    This is what’s sad about Khloe, if she had some sort of open relationship or whatever with douche canoe it would be one thing but she’s really trying to push the happy together family narrative.

    Reply
  5. LittleWing says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Beautiful baby.

    Reply
  6. Carol says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Why would they yell at her when they are all on the same script?

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:19 am

    “The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,”

    Not sure the family has a choice in this matter. His contract with the Cavaliers puts him here in Boston today through very late Tuesday night, if not Wednesday morning, not wherever they are. And if he were free, who says he wants to spend Mother’s Day with them and not with his own mother?

    Reply
  8. JA says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Cute babies don’t need filters! It shows you can’t even show your child without wanting to “add on”. All children are precious some just a bit more cute than others so yes the baby is no doubt a cutie, STAHP with the stupid filters

    Reply
  9. BJ says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:42 am

    They would put filters on all their mirrors if it was technologically possible.I hope their daughters don’t grow up to be as insecure as their mothers.

    Reply
  10. Snowflake says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Why the filter on a baby’s first picture? Cute baby. I think Tristan is pretty fine. I wonder if his package matches the size of the rest of him. 😀

    Reply
  11. Bee says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Am I seeing things or does that baby wear pink shimmer eyeshadow? That can’t be from a filter.

    Reply
  12. Louise177 says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Maybe the family has yelled at Khloe and made their feelings known. Besides I don’t think it’s appropriate or a good idea to attack somebody just a couple of weeks before and after they give birth.

    Reply
  13. Other Renee says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Cute baby. I’m on the conspiracy bandwagon here. Kid looks at least two months old. She didn’t post pics soon after birth because no one would have believed the child was a newborn. She’s figuring a month later it would be more difficult to discern a one month old baby from a two month old baby. She’s wrong.

    Reply
  14. Danielle says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:33 am

    It’s pretty impossible to talk someone out of leaving a bad relationship. Khloe will need to be ready to leave on her own timeline.

    Reply
  15. Svea says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:06 am

    To me, filters are something pre teens or early adolescent girls use. But the Kardashians all seem to have emotional and psychological arrested development so it fits the profile.

    Reply
  16. MousieBrown says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Behind the baby’s neck you see Khloe’s nasty long claw. How do you take care of a sweet soft newborn with nails like that?

    Also, when she talks about being so happy to be back in the gym, she doesn’t mention anything about childbirth-specific body changes.

    She also doesn’t talk about labor or giving birth itself, and this woman certainly would if she had! Remember the infamous sniffing her sisters’ vagina scents – there is no “filter” when it comes to info she has blabbered in the past.

    Reply

