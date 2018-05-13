Khloe Kardashian debuts one-month-old True Thompson on social media

Can you believe it’s already been a month? True Thompson is one month old! It feels like it was just last week when Tristan Thompson was outed as a serial cheater who was banging every Instagram “model” he encountered. But True is one month old, and to celebrate, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of True’s face. I’m of the belief that most babies look alike, that especially true of Kardashian-Jenner babies: they all seem to be versions of the same dark-haired baby. But they’ll be able to tell True apart from Chi West and Stormi Webster because of True’s ENORMOUS baby cheeks. Look at how full her little face is!! Very cute.
As for Khloe’s plans for life with baby True… no surprise, Khloe is still in Cleveland with Tristan. Apparently, Khloe and True are probably in Cleveland alone right now because Tristan is in Boston today for the playoffs.
While the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be celebrating Mother’s Day together in Los Angeles, new mom Khloé Kardashian will be thousands of miles away.
“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source tells PEOPLE about Khloé’s boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.
So, Khloé will either stay home with baby daughter True Thompson or possibly hit the road with Thompson, who is traveling to Boston for the NBA playoffs. In April, Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child days after cheating allegations swirled around her NBA player beau. Amid the ongoing allegations, Khloé has decided to remain living in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” the source says.
I’m an only child, so I don’t know the highs and lows of sisterly bonds, but I imagine it would SO difficult to sit idly by as your sister made such sh-tty life decisions. How is Kim not screaming at Khloe on a daily basis over the phone? How is Kourtney not flying to Cleveland to shake some f–king sense into Khloe? I don’t know.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
I think it’s so weird they debut their babies with Snapchat filters on them. Why do they do that?
It is weird. And it’s not unexpected with them.
Filter aside… that baby is beautiful.
I was wondering why the baby looks like that, looks blue eyes to me, and lips doesn’t look normal too pale pink. Didn’t cross my mind immediately that filter was used. I agree why introduce your baby in that manner? Kinda disturbing that she thinks it’s necessary to do that to her daughter. Unless she has some kind of agreement/contract to use filters?
Only a Kardashian who is completely plastic and fake looking would use Snapchat filters on the first picture the world sees of her baby. Too bad Khloe doesn’t want us seeing True looking natural. Does she already think her baby isn’t good enough and needs things done to make her cute?
Something like that. Kylie did the same thing, gussied up the real baby with Snapchat filters. Insane.
I was just thinking if using filters on babies is ok. I think babies are so cute and beautiful naturally why start so soon?
Why indeed? It’s the Kardashians.
I know the flower is fake,but I’m a real dummy when it comes to spotting all the fakes in peoples photos.Does the baby have an adorable smattering of freckles,what color are her eyes-navy blue?brown/black that show up blue or is she filtering the heck out of her beautiful baby girl WHY?
She’s filtering the heck out of her beautiful baby girl.
Yeah check out the link below,that pic is filtered too,but I honestly wouldn’t have known it’s the same baby
I agree. It’s immature. Are they thinking my baby doesn’t look cute enough? I need to add a filter to give them glowing eyes and freckles??! I don’t get it. She’s adorable.
As for Khloé, I just want to shake some sense into her. My God.
Her cheeks aren’t that big, it’s the filter that made them look huge and gave her freckles.
There was another picture of her (still with a filter) where her cheeks looked pretty normal
Who puts a filter on a BABY?! Are they not cute enough?! Wtf
Well, True’s a Kardashian. Of course they had to give her big, fake cheeks.
Technically not a Kardashian at all. She’s really a Houghton/Roldan.
Well then what featured on the baby are real? That’s a bizarre thing to do to your baby’s image. Like already starting plastic surgery…
Filters a weird.. You can look absolutely terrible and a filter will have you looking great.
Anyway, her eyes aren’t blue, they look very dark, her cheeks aren’t as big either.
Here’s another picture of her: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bisa4dXlXrC/
But again, this is another filter.
The filter makes her over the top adorable. On any other baby I would assume the parent was trying to protect her privacy, but this is a Kardashian so I’m going with enhanced adorable ness.
Well Kim is married to Kanye West and Koutney’s baby daddy is Scott Disick so who are they to talk? All of them have a track record of picking idiots.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
God I can’t believe I’m typing this but Kylie seems to be the smart one. She has a baby with Travis and they have their “family vacations” and whatnot but she’s smart enough to keep her own home and it seems they are okay leading seperate lives really, she’s not pushing this idea of a traditional happy family. They are together when they want and do whatever they want the remainder of the time.
This is what’s sad about Khloe, if she had some sort of open relationship or whatever with douche canoe it would be one thing but she’s really trying to push the happy together family narrative.
She might be able to pull it off if she hadn’t done the exact same thing with Lamar. All that time she was presenting their relationship as this perfect, loving marriage, but now we know what was really going on in that relationship.
Beautiful baby.
Why would they yell at her when they are all on the same script?
Because it was scripted?
“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,”
Not sure the family has a choice in this matter. His contract with the Cavaliers puts him here in Boston today through very late Tuesday night, if not Wednesday morning, not wherever they are. And if he were free, who says he wants to spend Mother’s Day with them and not with his own mother?
Cute babies don’t need filters! It shows you can’t even show your child without wanting to “add on”. All children are precious some just a bit more cute than others so yes the baby is no doubt a cutie, STAHP with the stupid filters
Agree 100%
They would put filters on all their mirrors if it was technologically possible.I hope their daughters don’t grow up to be as insecure as their mothers.
Yes, they would 😂! They are trashy beyond belief.
🤣 lol !
Why the filter on a baby’s first picture? Cute baby. I think Tristan is pretty fine. I wonder if his package matches the size of the rest of him. 😀
Am I seeing things or does that baby wear pink shimmer eyeshadow? That can’t be from a filter.
Most Snap and IG filters add makeup, freckles, enhanced checkbones, slimmer nose, etc…
As if the baby isn’t already beautiful without it. Odd family. Their kids will grow up with a distorted sense of self and zero appreciation for their natural features (just like their moms).
Yellow powder, I think, to warm and highlight. On inner eye corners, forehead and sides of nose. Sun powder for light contouring on temples and sides of cheeks. A little peach eye shadow. Pink lip gloss, and just possibly one layer of brown mascara on top lashes.
Khloe, your baby is fine as she is. Honestly.
Doesn’t it seem exhausting to do that to all of your pictures 😟
Maybe the family has yelled at Khloe and made their feelings known. Besides I don’t think it’s appropriate or a good idea to attack somebody just a couple of weeks before and after they give birth.
Cute baby. I’m on the conspiracy bandwagon here. Kid looks at least two months old. She didn’t post pics soon after birth because no one would have believed the child was a newborn. She’s figuring a month later it would be more difficult to discern a one month old baby from a two month old baby. She’s wrong.
Exactly. And another fake bump pic.
I’m not even a mother and can certainly tell that baby is much older than one month. Is there an end to this family’s BS and lies? Never mind …
It’s pretty impossible to talk someone out of leaving a bad relationship. Khloe will need to be ready to leave on her own timeline.
To me, filters are something pre teens or early adolescent girls use. But the Kardashians all seem to have emotional and psychological arrested development so it fits the profile.
Behind the baby’s neck you see Khloe’s nasty long claw. How do you take care of a sweet soft newborn with nails like that?
Also, when she talks about being so happy to be back in the gym, she doesn’t mention anything about childbirth-specific body changes.
She also doesn’t talk about labor or giving birth itself, and this woman certainly would if she had! Remember the infamous sniffing her sisters’ vagina scents – there is no “filter” when it comes to info she has blabbered in the past.
