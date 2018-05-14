Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled by Fox, then saved one day later by NBC

Embed from Getty Images

Networks are in the process of announcing their fall lineups and with that comes the unfortunate news many fans dread, that their shows have been canceled. Just after I’d finished lamenting the cancelation of the CW’s Life Sentence (because a friend writes for that show), I received the news that many of us had feared for months:

#BrooklynNineNine canceled by Fox after 5 seasons https://t.co/AdA1VEjTXL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Sandberg led cop comedy with one of the strongest ensemble casts on television, was ending. B99 has been threatened for years and we all kind of waited with baited breath each season. Outlets like Buzzfeed, wrote please save articles before the announcement. Just quickly for the uninitiated: the show has good representation across the board: LGBTQ, POC, feminism, male friendships, female friendship and male-female friendships. They constantly address the balance between respecting authority and following your gut, as well as tackling subjects like corruption, profiling and discrimination . All of that sounds really deep – and it is – but the show does it all while remaining extremely funny. It doesn’t always get it right. A lot of people thought they stumbled in Season Two, which I understand. But it gets it right more than it doesn’t.

But none of that mattered, in the end, and FOX announced it was getting rid of B99 along with The Last Man on Earth, The Mick, The Exorcist and Lucifer. As soon as it was announced, Twitter responded. At first we simply reached out to each for cyber hugs and to express the depth of our sadness with GIFs:

Bold of Fox to assume I care a single jot for anything else they produce after cancelling Brooklyn Nine-Nine. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/QEP3uV0UWX — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 10, 2018

brooklyn nine-nine a show with main characters of colour, clear lgbtq+ rep, hard hitting topics such as police brutality, non-toxic masculinity, developed modern relationships whilst being incredibly funny has been CANCELLED, we need MORE shows like b99 this is truly devastating pic.twitter.com/Kij3vf23Xk — eleanor (@tomhollandx) May 10, 2018

As always, there’s a Gina Linetti gif summing up how I feel about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled #RenewBrooklynNineNine pic.twitter.com/tQl0H2YIi1 — Lucy⚡️💖 (@LucyCrimefightr) May 10, 2018

Fox canceling the effortlessly great #brooklyn99 and bringing back Tim Allen is peak 2018, and exactly why the ROSEANNE thing and the disingenuous marketing of it is such a disaster. — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) May 10, 2018

Hillary Clinton's silence on Brooklyn 99's cancellation is deafening. — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) May 11, 2018

But then we found out we weren’t alone, and were shocked as sh-t at who made up the extended squad:

Here’s the thing about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled, I don’t want it to be. I love all of those people & they earned the right 2 have a final season victory lap where I could emotionally prepare. Don’t know them. Have nothing 2 do with the show. I’m just a fan who deserves better. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) May 11, 2018

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2018

If some kindly network doesn’t #SaveBrooklyn99, my kids and I lose OUR show – and the epic, timeless romance of Jake Peralta and Doug Judy — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 11, 2018

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic… In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018

When the big guns came out, we went from despair to hopeful. The cast themselves went from goodbye:

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

to rallying the troops:

And the roller coaster didn’t stop there. Just as we started to believe it was possible to reverse the cancellation, it was announced that both Netflix and Hulu had passed on the show. We prepared for the worst.

But then it happened, a hero in the unlikeliest of places:

We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC! pic.twitter.com/NNQw2OZquH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 12, 2018

I guess if I had been paying attention, this shouldn’t have surprised me. Apparently, NBC was in a competitive battle with FOX to bid on the show when it was first pitched. And Universal TV is NBC’s sister company so it’s like the prodigal son has returned, only this is a totally awesome and deserving son. NBC has, let’s say – not shown its best – for years. But I just realized that now two of the three shows I watch for my enjoyment will live there: B99 and The Good Place. It’s starting to feel like the Cheers years all over again.

One side note because this worried me when this all came up – I watch most of my TV on Hulu. By doing that, am I hurting my shows rating? This article says no. But just in case, I’ll set the DVR to record the show as well. And use only B99 gifs to express myself on Twitter from now on. And call NBC weekly to remind them they’ll have to cover my therapy bills if anything happens to my show.

The outpouring of excitement over the news was thunderous. I couldn’t possibly post a decent sampling so I’ll just let some of the cast let their feels to speak for all of us:

Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you. — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!! "NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes — terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

Feel free to leave your favorite character in the comments (me – probably Doug Judy) or your favorite cold opening. Or just weep happy tears. In the words of Jake Peralta, Noice!