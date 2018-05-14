Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled by Fox, then saved one day later by NBC

Networks are in the process of announcing their fall lineups and with that comes the unfortunate news many fans dread, that their shows have been canceled. Just after I’d finished lamenting the cancelation of the CW’s Life Sentence (because a friend writes for that show), I received the news that many of us had feared for months:
#BrooklynNineNine canceled by Fox after 5 seasons https://t.co/AdA1VEjTXL
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 10, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Sandberg led cop comedy with one of the strongest ensemble casts on television, was ending. B99 has been threatened for years and we all kind of waited with baited breath each season. Outlets like Buzzfeed, wrote please save articles before the announcement. Just quickly for the uninitiated: the show has good representation across the board: LGBTQ, POC, feminism, male friendships, female friendship and male-female friendships. They constantly address the balance between respecting authority and following your gut, as well as tackling subjects like corruption, profiling and discrimination . All of that sounds really deep – and it is – but the show does it all while remaining extremely funny. It doesn’t always get it right. A lot of people thought they stumbled in Season Two, which I understand. But it gets it right more than it doesn’t.
But none of that mattered, in the end, and FOX announced it was getting rid of B99 along with The Last Man on Earth, The Mick, The Exorcist and Lucifer. As soon as it was announced, Twitter responded. At first we simply reached out to each for cyber hugs and to express the depth of our sadness with GIFs:
Bold of Fox to assume I care a single jot for anything else they produce after cancelling Brooklyn Nine-Nine. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/QEP3uV0UWX
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 10, 2018
My whole timeline right now. #renewBrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/cLREaWxFhg
— Jenna 🍩 (@RillaCuthbert) May 10, 2018
brooklyn nine-nine a show with main characters of colour, clear lgbtq+ rep, hard hitting topics such as police brutality, non-toxic masculinity, developed modern relationships whilst being incredibly funny has been CANCELLED, we need MORE shows like b99 this is truly devastating pic.twitter.com/Kij3vf23Xk
— eleanor (@tomhollandx) May 10, 2018
As always, there’s a Gina Linetti gif summing up how I feel about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled #RenewBrooklynNineNine pic.twitter.com/tQl0H2YIi1
— Lucy⚡️💖 (@LucyCrimefightr) May 10, 2018
Fox canceling the effortlessly great #brooklyn99 and bringing back Tim Allen is peak 2018, and exactly why the ROSEANNE thing and the disingenuous marketing of it is such a disaster.
— Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) May 10, 2018
Hillary Clinton's silence on Brooklyn 99's cancellation is deafening.
— Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) May 11, 2018
But then we found out we weren’t alone, and were shocked as sh-t at who made up the extended squad:
Here’s the thing about Brooklyn 99 being cancelled, I don’t want it to be. I love all of those people & they earned the right 2 have a final season victory lap where I could emotionally prepare. Don’t know them. Have nothing 2 do with the show. I’m just a fan who deserves better.
— Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) May 11, 2018
RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE
I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS
THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018
Seconded, thirded and fourthed. https://t.co/DQ6auNIygX
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 10, 2018
News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles.
— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2018
If some kindly network doesn’t #SaveBrooklyn99, my kids and I lose OUR show – and the epic, timeless romance of Jake Peralta and Doug Judy
— Joss Whedon (@joss) May 11, 2018
Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us fully human characters, beautiful, powerful, flawed, vulnerable, majestic… In whichever form, B99 must return. It will. And I will be there to watch. And, it is my hope that I hope that, this time, a lot more people do too.
— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 11, 2018
When the big guns came out, we went from despair to hopeful. The cast themselves went from goodbye:
Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh
— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018
to rallying the troops:
Tweet these words: #brooklyn99 #RenewB99 https://t.co/3dT3C9Y02i
— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018
And the roller coaster didn’t stop there. Just as we started to believe it was possible to reverse the cancellation, it was announced that both Netflix and Hulu had passed on the show. We prepared for the worst.
But then it happened, a hero in the unlikeliest of places:
We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC! pic.twitter.com/NNQw2OZquH
— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 12, 2018
I guess if I had been paying attention, this shouldn’t have surprised me. Apparently, NBC was in a competitive battle with FOX to bid on the show when it was first pitched. And Universal TV is NBC’s sister company so it’s like the prodigal son has returned, only this is a totally awesome and deserving son. NBC has, let’s say – not shown its best – for years. But I just realized that now two of the three shows I watch for my enjoyment will live there: B99 and The Good Place. It’s starting to feel like the Cheers years all over again.
One side note because this worried me when this all came up – I watch most of my TV on Hulu. By doing that, am I hurting my shows rating? This article says no. But just in case, I’ll set the DVR to record the show as well. And use only B99 gifs to express myself on Twitter from now on. And call NBC weekly to remind them they’ll have to cover my therapy bills if anything happens to my show.
The outpouring of excitement over the news was thunderous. I couldn’t possibly post a decent sampling so I’ll just let some of the cast let their feels to speak for all of us:
Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support. It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.
— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018
WE ARE BACK! @NBC PICKED US UP FOR A 6TH SEASON!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
THANK YOU INTERNET!!!!!!!!!!!!
"NINE NINE" pic.twitter.com/JSiILkHQes
— terrycrews (@terrycrews) May 12, 2018
SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!
— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018
NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G
— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018
#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR
— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018
It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨
— JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018
Feel free to leave your favorite character in the comments (me – probably Doug Judy) or your favorite cold opening. Or just weep happy tears. In the words of Jake Peralta, Noice!
Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos
Nine nine!!!
I so badly wish we could post GIFs here …
What a roller coaster ride that was.
One of my all time faves… it’s on Netflix here in Aus and I watch it over and over and over. Even in the shower.
Best cast, so funny and the inclusion on the show is phenomenal. Powerful messages whilst being bloody hilarious!!
So happy for more seasons!!! I even did an Amy celebratory dance. I hurt my back!
I wish someone would also save Last Man On Earth…
Yes PLEASE!!! That ending…….. I need to know who those people are! Don’t let it end like that!!! Let me say, Last Man on Earth portrays the end of the world apocalypse so much better than the Walking Dead. Facts
Doug Judy is a ray of sunshine, but I also appreciate the chaos that Adrian Pimento brings to a storyline.
The line that never fails to make me laugh is Hitchcock yelling GET WOKE, SCULLY.
This show is a gift.
I’ve never seen the show, but it looks like I must’ve been missing out on something good. I love Andys funny/dirty Lonely Island songs and music videos and it sounds like he’s on a good show I should be watching
He’s pretty much typical, goofy, wound up Andy in it, so I’ve enjoyed every episode that I’ve watched. But we stopped somewhere during season 2. I’ll have to pick it back up.
My 12 year old daughter and I just started watching it (Netflix in the UK).
Nearly finished the 1st season and we love it so much. It’s our new Parks and Recs!
I am beyond happy.
Don’t think this absolves you for Freaks and Geeks, NBC 😒 #stillmad
Love Nine-Nine, can’t pick a favorite. Because just when I think it’s Gina, here comes Terry. And his yogurt.
I’ll miss Last Man on Earth, despite not watching it regularly. If Fox cancels Bob’s Burgers, I won’t be shocked, but I would be willing to glitter bomb their offices. And not just because I find Bob/H. Jon Benjamin weirdly attractive. But not NOT that reason, too.
Woo hoo! I love this show. The ensemble has great chemistry. And Captain Ray Holt. “I did mean woke. But it’s grammatically incoherent.” I love his character the most. The Middle was the other show I loved that would make me laugh and now it is leaving.
Just started watching Lucifer a few months back and enjoy it too. It’s light but I thought the ensemble is what makes the show.
