Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled by Fox, then saved one day later by NBC

Networks are in the process of announcing their fall lineups and with that comes the unfortunate news many fans dread, that their shows have been canceled. Just after I’d finished lamenting the cancelation of the CW’s Life Sentence (because a friend writes for that show), I received the news that many of us had feared for months:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Sandberg led cop comedy with one of the strongest ensemble casts on television, was ending. B99 has been threatened for years and we all kind of waited with baited breath each season. Outlets like Buzzfeed, wrote please save articles before the announcement. Just quickly for the uninitiated: the show has good representation across the board: LGBTQ, POC, feminism, male friendships, female friendship and male-female friendships. They constantly address the balance between respecting authority and following your gut, as well as tackling subjects like corruption, profiling and discrimination . All of that sounds really deep – and it is – but the show does it all while remaining extremely funny. It doesn’t always get it right. A lot of people thought they stumbled in Season Two, which I understand. But it gets it right more than it doesn’t.

But none of that mattered, in the end, and FOX announced it was getting rid of B99 along with The Last Man on Earth, The Mick, The Exorcist and Lucifer. As soon as it was announced, Twitter responded. At first we simply reached out to each for cyber hugs and to express the depth of our sadness with GIFs:

But then we found out we weren’t alone, and were shocked as sh-t at who made up the extended squad:

When the big guns came out, we went from despair to hopeful. The cast themselves went from goodbye:

to rallying the troops:

And the roller coaster didn’t stop there. Just as we started to believe it was possible to reverse the cancellation, it was announced that both Netflix and Hulu had passed on the show. We prepared for the worst.

But then it happened, a hero in the unlikeliest of places:

I guess if I had been paying attention, this shouldn’t have surprised me. Apparently, NBC was in a competitive battle with FOX to bid on the show when it was first pitched. And Universal TV is NBC’s sister company so it’s like the prodigal son has returned, only this is a totally awesome and deserving son. NBC has, let’s say – not shown its best – for years. But I just realized that now two of the three shows I watch for my enjoyment will live there: B99 and The Good Place. It’s starting to feel like the Cheers years all over again.

One side note because this worried me when this all came up – I watch most of my TV on Hulu. By doing that, am I hurting my shows rating? This article says no. But just in case, I’ll set the DVR to record the show as well. And use only B99 gifs to express myself on Twitter from now on. And call NBC weekly to remind them they’ll have to cover my therapy bills if anything happens to my show.

The outpouring of excitement over the news was thunderous. I couldn’t possibly post a decent sampling so I’ll just let some of the cast let their feels to speak for all of us:

Feel free to leave your favorite character in the comments (me – probably Doug Judy) or your favorite cold opening. Or just weep happy tears. In the words of Jake Peralta, Noice!

11 Responses to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled by Fox, then saved one day later by NBC”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Nine nine!!!

    I so badly wish we could post GIFs here …

  2. Lozface says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:28 am

    What a roller coaster ride that was.
    One of my all time faves… it’s on Netflix here in Aus and I watch it over and over and over. Even in the shower.

    Best cast, so funny and the inclusion on the show is phenomenal. Powerful messages whilst being bloody hilarious!!

    So happy for more seasons!!! I even did an Amy celebratory dance. I hurt my back!

  3. SKF says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I wish someone would also save Last Man On Earth…

  4. JenE says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Doug Judy is a ray of sunshine, but I also appreciate the chaos that Adrian Pimento brings to a storyline.

    The line that never fails to make me laugh is Hitchcock yelling GET WOKE, SCULLY.

    This show is a gift.

  5. Beth says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I’ve never seen the show, but it looks like I must’ve been missing out on something good. I love Andys funny/dirty Lonely Island songs and music videos and it sounds like he’s on a good show I should be watching

  6. Maum says:
    May 14, 2018 at 7:52 am

    My 12 year old daughter and I just started watching it (Netflix in the UK).
    Nearly finished the 1st season and we love it so much. It’s our new Parks and Recs!

    I am beyond happy.

  7. justcrimmles says:
    May 14, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Don’t think this absolves you for Freaks and Geeks, NBC 😒 #stillmad

    Love Nine-Nine, can’t pick a favorite. Because just when I think it’s Gina, here comes Terry. And his yogurt.

    I’ll miss Last Man on Earth, despite not watching it regularly. If Fox cancels Bob’s Burgers, I won’t be shocked, but I would be willing to glitter bomb their offices. And not just because I find Bob/H. Jon Benjamin weirdly attractive. But not NOT that reason, too.

  8. lolamd says:
    May 14, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Woo hoo! I love this show. The ensemble has great chemistry. And Captain Ray Holt. “I did mean woke. But it’s grammatically incoherent.” I love his character the most. The Middle was the other show I loved that would make me laugh and now it is leaving.

  9. Sankay says:
    May 14, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Just started watching Lucifer a few months back and enjoy it too. It’s light but I thought the ensemble is what makes the show.

