Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the Cannes Chopard event: the only true princess?

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party - Arrivals

Here are some photos from the Friday night Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival. Chopard usually sponsors some events at Cannes every year, and I guess the jewelry house just ships all of their best pieces to the South of France so that all of these celebrity women can model them at events. By most accounts, Kendall Jenner got the most attention at this Chopard event, but it wasn’t about jewelry: she wore a see-through dress and no bra. So I’m not going to post those photos (plus you’ve probably already seen them). So let’s talk about the true star of the event: Lupita Nyong’o in this beautiful princess-dress. This is Prada, and it works. It works on Lupita specifically. She looks amazing and you can tell that she loves everything about her look.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party

GAH EMERALDS!!!!!!! Irina Shayk wore a beautiful, rich green Alberta Ferretti velvet gown and she got to pair it with the most exquisite emerald-and-diamond necklace. Please, just let me have it for a day.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party

Marion Cotillard in Valentino. Marion’s all over the place in Cannes and I understand that she probably wanted to save her more “show-stopping” looks for the red carpet, so maybe that’s why she chose a bland sack dress for this event. As in, she wanted to get the jewelry to “pop” off a simple gown. But all I can see is how aggressively bad this dress is. Again, the emerald necklace is fabulous.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party - Arrivals

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party

Joan Smalls in Miu Miu. Oh, honey, NO.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party - Arrivals

Julianne Moore in an exceptionally poorly cut Sonia Rykiel suit. My God! How do you make Julianne Freaking Moore look dumpy in a couture suit?? The necklace and earrings are gorgeous though.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party - Arrivals

Stella Maxwell in Aadnevik Fall 2018. I think maybe I just don’t “get” Stella Maxwell. She looks like a combination of five different Leo DiCaprio exes, and I don’t really consider her a top model or anything, so why is she there? Hm.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - Secret Chopard Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the Cannes Chopard event: the only true princess?”

  1. broodytrudy says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I LOVE Marion’s dress. She’s gorgeous.

    Reply
  2. Llamas in pajamas says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Lupita!!! 😍🤩

    Reply
  3. Imqrious2 says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Irina Shayk, except for her hair, looks lovely. That necklace is to DIE for!

    Lupita would’ve been “the win” for me if the top of he dress fit better. It gaped under her (right) arm. Beautiful fabric though!

    Julianne, I’ve given up on you girl. You’re a beautiful woman, WHY do you let them dress you like this??

    Stella Maxwell….I don’t have a clue who this is, but you’re right: interchangeable DiCaprio woman. And a way too “try hard” dress/pose.

    And I like Marion’s dress, and that emerald, too!

    Reply
  4. tracking says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Lupita looks spectacular, meh on the rest. Marion’s necklace, wow.

    Reply
  5. Ankhel says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Lupita’s dress is gorgeous, but… I just don’t think salmon pink is her pink. Ice pink would’ve been lovely.

    Irina is pretty here. The super high slit though… it looks like she has a service hatch for her butt. She’s clearly stopped brushing her hair too. Why is that a thing?

    Reply
  6. Alix says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Lupita’s dress is magic on her — just wish I loved her hair as well. But yes, she is the only true princess.

    Those emeralds!!!

    Reply
  7. Betsy says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Lupita wins this series of looks. That dress is beyond gorgeous. Imqurious2 is right though – why’s it gaping under the arm?

    Reply
  8. Jussie says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Stella’s dating Kristen Stewart, so she’s come to Cannes with her.

    Reply
  9. SB says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:13 am

    You may not consider Stella Maxwell a big model, bit in the real world, she is.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Lupita is a vision in that gown. Wow!!!!!

    The emerald and diamond necklace is exquisite.

    Marion is beautiful here, but her richer brown shade without highlights suits her beautiful complexion and features much more.

    Reply
  11. TaniaOG says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Lupita’s dress is beautiful. What movement. Marion looks tired to me, somehow that blonde hair takes away from her beauty, same way that it does on Emily Blunt.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I’m normally not a fan of pink princess dresses (still hate the one goop won an Oscar in) but Lupita looks stunning.

    Reply
  13. Danielle says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Luupita looks gorgeous. Hair, dress color, everything is perfect. I like Marions dress, but why do she and Irena have such awful hair styles? I wonder if Stella Maxwell gets more attention due to her relationships. She was with Miley Cyrus for a hot minute and is now dating Kristen Stewart. Stella is very beautiful, maybe a bit too thin.

    Reply
  14. Chantal says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Irina leave Cannes now and go back to new York! Sienna has been lunching with you baby’s daddy. Joke from my friend. I had no idea what she was talking about until I googled it. Poor Sienna, she cannot even have lunch with a friend. Lupita looked lovely.

    Reply
  15. Hoping says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Marion’s necklace is stunning. I can’t see anything else, I am enchanted by it.

    Reply
  16. Jenn says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Omg Lupita is EVERYTHING in that dress! So beautiful! Flawless.

    Reply
  17. Cher says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Lupita looked amazing. Irina’s dress looked like something I’ve seen before, however the jewelry was the wow factor.
    The other outfits were nah!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment