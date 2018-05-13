Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the Cannes Chopard event: the only true princess?

Here are some photos from the Friday night Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival. Chopard usually sponsors some events at Cannes every year, and I guess the jewelry house just ships all of their best pieces to the South of France so that all of these celebrity women can model them at events. By most accounts, Kendall Jenner got the most attention at this Chopard event, but it wasn’t about jewelry: she wore a see-through dress and no bra. So I’m not going to post those photos (plus you’ve probably already seen them). So let’s talk about the true star of the event: Lupita Nyong’o in this beautiful princess-dress. This is Prada, and it works. It works on Lupita specifically. She looks amazing and you can tell that she loves everything about her look.
GAH EMERALDS!!!!!!! Irina Shayk wore a beautiful, rich green Alberta Ferretti velvet gown and she got to pair it with the most exquisite emerald-and-diamond necklace. Please, just let me have it for a day.
Marion Cotillard in Valentino. Marion’s all over the place in Cannes and I understand that she probably wanted to save her more “show-stopping” looks for the red carpet, so maybe that’s why she chose a bland sack dress for this event. As in, she wanted to get the jewelry to “pop” off a simple gown. But all I can see is how aggressively bad this dress is. Again, the emerald necklace is fabulous.
Joan Smalls in Miu Miu. Oh, honey, NO.
Julianne Moore in an exceptionally poorly cut Sonia Rykiel suit. My God! How do you make Julianne Freaking Moore look dumpy in a couture suit?? The necklace and earrings are gorgeous though.
Stella Maxwell in Aadnevik Fall 2018. I think maybe I just don’t “get” Stella Maxwell. She looks like a combination of five different Leo DiCaprio exes, and I don’t really consider her a top model or anything, so why is she there? Hm.
I LOVE Marion’s dress. She’s gorgeous.
Me too! And it looks comfortable
here to say exactly that.
Lupita!!! 😍🤩
That dress… sooooo stunning. Compare it to Gwyneth’s Oscar dress (one of the few other pink ball gowns I remember) and it becomes even more outstanding. The movement in that header pic…good grief
Irina Shayk, except for her hair, looks lovely. That necklace is to DIE for!
Lupita would’ve been “the win” for me if the top of he dress fit better. It gaped under her (right) arm. Beautiful fabric though!
Julianne, I’ve given up on you girl. You’re a beautiful woman, WHY do you let them dress you like this??
Stella Maxwell….I don’t have a clue who this is, but you’re right: interchangeable DiCaprio woman. And a way too “try hard” dress/pose.
And I like Marion’s dress, and that emerald, too!
Julianne Moore’s a lovely woman who wears boxy, unflattering couture on 80% of the red carpets. Wrong lengths, wrong fit, heavy fabrics… the list goes on. I’d love it if she got someone new to dress her, but there’s a certain mindset in fashion where ugly is interesting and next level.
But she’s not doing that kind of ugly – Marion’s dress is that kind of ugly (and I love it!). Julianne’s is just sad, like she tried halfway but then gave all the way up.
True, this outfit isn’t a good example of her typical high brow fug. Probably because it’s Sonia Rykiel, not the usual suspects. (Looking at you, Tom Ford.) That’s more… awkward silk bag with nonsense sprouting from it. This is just limp and sad, yes.
That was the first thing I noticed about Lupita’s dress, the gaping. It’s a stunning dress otherwise.
Lupita looks spectacular, meh on the rest. Marion’s necklace, wow.
Lupita’s dress is gorgeous, but… I just don’t think salmon pink is her pink. Ice pink would’ve been lovely.
Irina is pretty here. The super high slit though… it looks like she has a service hatch for her butt. She’s clearly stopped brushing her hair too. Why is that a thing?
Lupita’s dress is magic on her — just wish I loved her hair as well. But yes, she is the only true princess.
Those emeralds!!!
Lupita wins this series of looks. That dress is beyond gorgeous. Imqurious2 is right though – why’s it gaping under the arm?
Stella’s dating Kristen Stewart, so she’s come to Cannes with her.
You may not consider Stella Maxwell a big model, bit in the real world, she is.
Lupita is a vision in that gown. Wow!!!!!
The emerald and diamond necklace is exquisite.
Marion is beautiful here, but her richer brown shade without highlights suits her beautiful complexion and features much more.
Lupita’s dress is beautiful. What movement. Marion looks tired to me, somehow that blonde hair takes away from her beauty, same way that it does on Emily Blunt.
I’m normally not a fan of pink princess dresses (still hate the one goop won an Oscar in) but Lupita looks stunning.
Luupita looks gorgeous. Hair, dress color, everything is perfect. I like Marions dress, but why do she and Irena have such awful hair styles? I wonder if Stella Maxwell gets more attention due to her relationships. She was with Miley Cyrus for a hot minute and is now dating Kristen Stewart. Stella is very beautiful, maybe a bit too thin.
Irina leave Cannes now and go back to new York! Sienna has been lunching with you baby’s daddy. Joke from my friend. I had no idea what she was talking about until I googled it. Poor Sienna, she cannot even have lunch with a friend. Lupita looked lovely.
Marion’s necklace is stunning. I can’t see anything else, I am enchanted by it.
Omg Lupita is EVERYTHING in that dress! So beautiful! Flawless.
Lupita looked amazing. Irina’s dress looked like something I’ve seen before, however the jewelry was the wow factor.
The other outfits were nah!
