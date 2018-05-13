Bella Hadid in Dior at the Cannes ‘Ash’ premiere: stunning or a wash-out?

I’ve been dying to write this sentence: the hookers didn’t even show up to Cannes this year. What does it all mean? Is the South of France no longer the fun & shady party in the month of May? Will the hookers come back next year? No one knows. In the meantime, the fashion has started picking up in Cannes, at long last. I’m not even going to pretend to talk about the movies right now – let’s just get to fun fashion stuff. Here’s Bella Hadid in Dior at the Ash Is The Purest White premiere on Friday. After looking so fresh and pretty a day earlier, the sour, dead-eyed Bella is back. This is what she thinks a “model face” should look like. Maybe she’s right, f–k if I know. Anyway, the dress is DRAMA and it feels very old-school, but I wish it was a different color. Also: Bella was seen out with The Weeknd AGAIN.
Fan Bingbing in Alexis Mabille Spring 2018. More drama, but I kind of like how off-beat this feels even though it’s basically just a satin ball gown.
Eva Herzigova in Dior. Frankly, there’s a shocking amount of velvet at Cannes this year (look at me, I’m a trendspotter) but I don’t hate this? I just wish the skirt length was different.
Aishwarya Rai in Michael Cinco Couture. She’s a butterfly!! A butterfly wearing way too much makeup, but still… this dress is incredible.
Hailey Baldwin wore Roberto Cavalli and had pink hair. She went to the Met Gala with Shawn Mendes and honestly, that should be a bigger story and a bigger deal, the fact that Hailey is the girlfriend to one of the “hottest” pop stars out there. But doesn’t it feel so boring? It’s because SHE is boring.
Elsa Hosk in Alberta Ferretti. Elsa really wants you to compare her to Marilyn Monroe. Don’t you do it.
Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. Bless. I actually love this… but only at Cannes. Nowhere else.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t mean to be rude but I saw a lot of “wait WHO? Why is she there?” actresses and models this year at Cannes. Uh…are we sure the hookers aren’t there? They might just be different people this year…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my exact thought. I see hookers everywhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may want to talk to someone about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. We see you Eva, we see you Irina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What on earth happened to Baldwin’s nose? Someone should lose their medical licence over that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chantel Jeffries was there–so at least one showed up, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deepika Padokone should have been the header. That neckline is glorious!!! I didn’t think Deepika could ever look so dramatic( dress) and edgy( makeup). Wow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haina? She’s the best in this post
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just LOVE Deepika’s dress! It woke me up this morning, in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did Michael Moore and Peter Jackson wear on the red carpet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They really do look as if they always wear the clothes they slept in after a night on the turps in the pub, without even bothering to shower and groom. But that’s their shtick. Some peole just don’t find clothes that important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan’s dress is fugly. Unless Elsa is pregnant, her dress is a no because she’s all big in the middle. Deepika just looks costumey.
Rai’s dress is stunning. So how does that work? Does she come out to the middle of the carpet and someone comes out with her and adjusts her train for photos? Cuz no way will that train stay that perfect if she walks.
I thought the models and Z list actresses weee the hookers. No?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Bella, you look like you’re wearing something from David’s bridal and graduated from the John Casablanca school for modeling. How has this dead eyed doll made it so far???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂. Kaiser’s right, Bella looked pretty and alive for exactly one day, now she’s back to her usual self.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daddy’s millions and Mommy’s insistence that there is no Plan B.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honk for Deepika. I loved ‘Piku’ and ‘Happy New Year’ so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honking for Deepika!!! I first watched her in Tamasha where I fell in love with her. It also helps that the movie is one of my best movie( not just Indian movies) ever. The lead actor’s performance was stunning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she there is what I ask every year. I guess she’s selling shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse