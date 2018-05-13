Bella Hadid in Dior at the Cannes ‘Ash’ premiere: stunning or a wash-out?

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

I’ve been dying to write this sentence: the hookers didn’t even show up to Cannes this year. What does it all mean? Is the South of France no longer the fun & shady party in the month of May? Will the hookers come back next year? No one knows. In the meantime, the fashion has started picking up in Cannes, at long last. I’m not even going to pretend to talk about the movies right now – let’s just get to fun fashion stuff. Here’s Bella Hadid in Dior at the Ash Is The Purest White premiere on Friday. After looking so fresh and pretty a day earlier, the sour, dead-eyed Bella is back. This is what she thinks a “model face” should look like. Maybe she’s right, f–k if I know. Anyway, the dress is DRAMA and it feels very old-school, but I wish it was a different color. Also: Bella was seen out with The Weeknd AGAIN.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

Fan Bingbing in Alexis Mabille Spring 2018. More drama, but I kind of like how off-beat this feels even though it’s basically just a satin ball gown.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

Eva Herzigova in Dior. Frankly, there’s a shocking amount of velvet at Cannes this year (look at me, I’m a trendspotter) but I don’t hate this? I just wish the skirt length was different.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

Aishwarya Rai in Michael Cinco Couture. She’s a butterfly!! A butterfly wearing way too much makeup, but still… this dress is incredible.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Girls of the Sun' - Premiere

Hailey Baldwin wore Roberto Cavalli and had pink hair. She went to the Met Gala with Shawn Mendes and honestly, that should be a bigger story and a bigger deal, the fact that Hailey is the girlfriend to one of the “hottest” pop stars out there. But doesn’t it feel so boring? It’s because SHE is boring.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Girls of the Sun' - Premiere

Elsa Hosk in Alberta Ferretti. Elsa really wants you to compare her to Marilyn Monroe. Don’t you do it.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Girls of the Sun' - Premiere

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio. Bless. I actually love this… but only at Cannes. Nowhere else.

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

18 Responses to “Bella Hadid in Dior at the Cannes ‘Ash’ premiere: stunning or a wash-out?”

  1. Runcmc says:
    May 13, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I don’t mean to be rude but I saw a lot of “wait WHO? Why is she there?” actresses and models this year at Cannes. Uh…are we sure the hookers aren’t there? They might just be different people this year…

    Reply
  2. Lexter says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:02 am

    What on earth happened to Baldwin’s nose? Someone should lose their medical licence over that

    Reply
  3. Blaire Carter says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Chantel Jeffries was there–so at least one showed up, lol.

    Reply
  4. ZGB says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Deepika Padokone should have been the header. That neckline is glorious!!! I didn’t think Deepika could ever look so dramatic( dress) and edgy( makeup). Wow!

    Reply
  5. Rescue Cat says:
    May 13, 2018 at 8:50 am

    What did Michael Moore and Peter Jackson wear on the red carpet?

    Reply
  6. Other Renee says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Fan’s dress is fugly. Unless Elsa is pregnant, her dress is a no because she’s all big in the middle. Deepika just looks costumey.

    Rai’s dress is stunning. So how does that work? Does she come out to the middle of the carpet and someone comes out with her and adjusts her train for photos? Cuz no way will that train stay that perfect if she walks.

    I thought the models and Z list actresses weee the hookers. No?

    Reply
  7. TaniaOG says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Oh Bella, you look like you’re wearing something from David’s bridal and graduated from the John Casablanca school for modeling. How has this dead eyed doll made it so far???

    Reply
  8. Angelbear says:
    May 13, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Honk for Deepika. I loved ‘Piku’ and ‘Happy New Year’ so much.

    Reply
  9. Harryg says:
    May 13, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Why is she there is what I ask every year. I guess she’s selling shoes.

    Reply

