Cate Blanchett in Armani at the Cannes ‘Women’s March’: stunning?

Cate Blanchett is this year’s jury president at the Cannes Film Festival. Cate is getting credit for helping to organize a “women’s march” on the Cannes red carpet on Saturday night too. Ahead of the first premiere event of Saturday, Cate and 81 other women – including many of the big-name celebrities at Cannes right now – “marched” on the carpet in solidarity with #MeToo and Time’s Up. The number 82 was significant, because that’s the number of female directors who have shown films at the Cannes Film Festival since its inception. In that time, 1,866 male directors have shown their films at the festival. Stark. The goal of this women’s march is to have 50-50 gender equality in female & male directors by 2020. You can read more about it here. For the protest and premiere, Cate wore Armani. She looked great.
Amber Heard in Giambattista Valli Spring. Good lord I hate this. Really and truly. It’s not that I hate shorter dresses on the Cannes red carpet, but if you’re going to wear a minidress, it better be the best minidress you’ve ever seen. This is not that. This is a disaster.
Kristen Stewart in Chanel, obviously. She looks like she’s about to go sailing in 1925. It’s not a bad look, per se. It’s just… quite a look.
Helen Mirren in velvet Elie Saab. You guys, I love Helen but this is bad, right? It’s much too costume-y. She looks like she’s playing Lady Guinevere-as-a-retiree in a high school production of King Arthur.
I’ve lost count of how many costume changes Marion Cotillard has made so far in Cannes. Here’s Marion in a white Armani jumpsuit.
Here’s Marion in an Adam Selman romper/mullet skirt. I actually think this is amazing.
And here are some shots of Marion at the women’s march. Her black gown is Guy LaRoche.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Oh, helen… yea it’s costume awful…
I find her make-up awful as well.
It looks like she originally intended to wear that to the Met Gala.
It’s too much fabric, for one thing. Maybe if it was pared down…..nah, it would still be bad.
Slightly surprised I agree with a fashion post here! Well, mostly.
Cate has a GREAT gown, but she needs a hairbrush and a strong lip.
Amber’s look is pure no. Her ponytail and shoes fight with her dress too.
Kristen’s outfit isn’t good, but she looks happy and at ease for once, so OK?
Helen’s look is amusing, since I’m pretty sure she’s played medieval characters in gowns just like that. She knows!
Marion’s two first outfits are fair enough, but the black dress is fug and not great for the occasion. So frumpy, yet naked.
I’ve been loving both KStew’s and Cate B’s Cannes looks.
I adore Marion’s white jumpsuit. It’s simole but so classy 😍
yeah. And I normally gate jumpsuits but I’d wear Marion’s if I could
Yes miss helen, come through Morgana! #Excalibur
Ding ding! You definitely win for the most precise comment, ye ole film expert, you. Well done!
I think Cate can go take several seats next to Woody Allen. She has no business leading any “Me Too” anything, IMO.
Helen’s dress looks wildly out of place. Not just too costumey, but dark velvet, in Cannes, in mid May?
Marion looks good, like she’s really having fun with the fashion. But I am SO OVER the sheer panels! Guess we should be grateful there aren’t Granny pants under there!
Kristen looks a bit….off? Don’t know if it’s the styling, or the red lip and those glasses…perhaps the fit of the pants? But “off” to my eye.
Amber would’ve looked much better without the white sash.
I have to admit I also thought of Woody Allen when I saw Cate leading the protest.
Oh, me too. (Hah.)
And Roman Polanski.
My friends watching this were like: She’s a goddess! Me: She can sit down.
Didnt she just use the “the best person should get the job” and is now marching? Also did she ever come out against Woody Allen?
But yeah I am totally for marching in Armani for equality!
She said Woody Allen wasn’t convicted of anything. So she doesn’t see any reason to denounce him.
Cate “I named my baby after convicted sex offender Roman Polanski” Blanchett and Kristen Stewart who defended Woody Allen with this statement: “I was like, ‘What do you think? We don’t know any of these people involved. I can personalize situations, which would be very wrong.’ At the end of the day, Jesse and I talked about this. If we were persecuted for the amount of shit that’s been said about us that’s not true, our lives would be over. The experience of making the movie was so outside of that, it was fruitful for the two of us to go on with it” demanding parity for women reeks of fake wokeness to me. These two in particular are only good at supporting women’s rights when it suits them so I’m not as moved by this as I should be.
I’m here for Ava and Queen Agnes though.
Marion’s jumpsuit is amazing. The checkered outfit, however, is making my head spin and giving me a headache. The black kinda naked dress at the march is just stupid.
Amber, that dress is as bad as your choice in men.
Cate is breathtaking in that gown.
Marion knocked it out of the park with both looks.
Kristen, nope. That outfit is fug on her.
I actually love Helen in that gown. She will turn 73 in a few months, but she’s never invisible on the red carpet. She always looks fantastic and is still a sexy woman in a very elegant way.
When Cotillard is the best dressed, you know there is something terribly wrong.
Someone should put an end to Stewart and Chanel partnership, she is a gorgeous woman with a personal strong style but with Chanel she looks just AWFUL. Anyway, it made me smile the fact that with those sunglasses and that pose she immediately reminded me of FKA Twigs.
