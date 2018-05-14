Sorry Meghan Markle, the Queen still doesn’t think you’re ‘trusty’ or ‘well-beloved’

Back in March, there was such a kerfuffle about the Queen’s formal consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The Daily Mail started the sh-t stirring when they made a big deal over the first consent given to Harry and Meghan, which was a printed statement with no personal descriptors for Meghan Markle. As the DM pointed out, in the Queen’s consent for Kate Middleton and Prince William, Kate was described as “Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine.” In the first consent for Meghan and Harry, Meghan was simply referred to by her legal name, with no adjectives. People made it into a big deal, just as people made it into a big deal that the timeline seemed different. The timeline actually wasn’t different – there are two consents, and the Queen followed the same timeline with both. Buckingham Palace released the second consent over the weekend – this is the handwritten/royal calligraphy version. Here you go:
If you follow Kensington Palace’s thread, they describe the details of the formal scroll, like the symbolic references to Meghan, from the rose (the national flower of America) to the golden poppies (the state flower of California, Meghan’s birthplace) to the olive branches from the Great Seal of the U.S. That’s all very lovely and actually really cool. Except… Meghan still didn’t get any descriptors in the formal consent. Kate got “trusty” and “well-beloved” and Meghan got nothing. HARSH.
Meanwhile, I guess we’re still talking about what titles the Queen will give to beloved Harry and No-Descriptors-Necessary Meghan. The Daily Mail did yet another piece about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the odds-on favorite for Meg and Harry. Royal historians believe that the Duke of Clarence title just comes with too much baggage and bad mojo, and there could be legal issues with Duke of Cumberland, Duke of Albany and Duke of Teviotdale. Other possibilities: Duke of Avondale (which I like, that sounds nice) and Duke of Kendal.
I like Meghan and everything she has achieved but this is getting worse by the day and I dont know what I mean by “this”. Its going to be a disaster. The Markle family make me wince and they have truly embarrassed Meghan and make no mistake, London circles will be sniggering.
Harry’s light was on and Meghan came into the frame. He was ready to settle down and then some. She was mature, different, hard working. whats not to like? but man this is getting to be a mess. I feel sorry for her with her trash family. Its very embarrassing.
You can’t pick your family. It’s not her fault. Just like it’s not Kate’s fault about uncle. The royal family has no room talking about anyone’s crazy family. With all those pesky rumors about Andrew which are way worse then anything meghan’s family done.
That’s something about her…..I don’t know how to explain, but I don’t think she is so amazing blah blah (there’s nothing to do with race). She seems to be very calculating. I don’t know.
Meh..who cares if shes a social climber. They all are. You have to be to live in that life. Men are calculating and do what they have to do to get the life at the top all the time. Seems like when a woman does it shes slammed. She seems to love harry and if she does a good job as a working royal then kudos to her.
British subjects are called “trusty” and “well-beloved.” This actually wasn’t a personal slight to Meghan.
Had a seen this bit of wisdom first, I wouldn’t have rattled on with my own theories. Good call, @Magdalin!
Not just UK, overseas realms too. Not Commonwealth. Basically if you’re her subject, you get the superlatives.
It was explained that only British and Commonwealth citizens get those descriptors. As Meghan is not yet a British citizen, she doesn’t get them. Unfair perhaps but not a personal dig against her.
The descriptors are reserved for British subjects according to proper royal etiquette. She’s American. She’s not the Queen’s subject. It’s as simple as that.
I’ll try to find the reference if I have the time but given I’m a Commonwealth subject who would like to see the monarchy done away with in my country, I’m not an expert. 😉
Not Commonwealth, but subjects of UK and overseas realms.
Should have read ” our keen and beloved button wearing Catherine”
‘Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine’ – that makes me think of a description of a favourite horse or a dog, you know the kind of thing you see on a grave stone.
Guffaw!
Deleted my original hypotheses because I’ve just been schooled by those who know better. A tip of my fascinator to these trusty and well-beloved Celebitches.
As others have said, it’s a citizenship issue. Sophie will have been trusty and well-beloved, too.
This is a non-story as it has already been explained ad nauseum that the descriptors are used for the Queen’s subjects and Meghan, as an American, doesn’t qualify.
Exactly. Disappointed to see this dragged up again.
ad nauseam, but true
The more I read about this Duke business the more I think about the origins of “entitlement.” Crazy how one rich person giving another rich person a made-up name matters in that world in the modern era. You get a title and boom, you’re special and extra-deserving. Nice work if you can get it.
Well said. All the Dukedom-business, and what for exactly? Completely undeserved, and without any responibilities attached.
So the kiddies can have the courtesy titles of prince and princess. Since Harry has only a courtesy title at this point, his children would have none at all at this point. A royal dukedom is a “real” title and thus courtesy titles can be passed down to the next generation.
Which is why, when a British princess gets married, her fiancé is generally offered an earldom, so their kids can be lords and ladies (never on par with their uncles’ kids, heaven forbid).
It won’t matter if they stay together for 5 years or 25 years, if they ever get divorced, people will automatically revert to “See, I knew she wasn’t right for Harry!” Every article I read about Megan has commenters, all white women do far (a lot of them older) saying how much they don’t like Megan for Harry. I hope they stay in love & married until they die, just for all the haters. Of course, I’m sure they’ll just decide that it’s fake anyways & he doesn’t really love her. I hate to see comments about their future children, I’m sure people will be hateful towards them as well.
Meghan’s going to need thick skin especially when they have children. Even though their children will be a quarter black DNA is a funny thing and they can come out looking darker then their cousins.
Every dukedome has baggage. The last duke of Sussex had an illegal marriage AND a morganatic one and mistresses galore. His kids couldn’t inherit.
*Gasp* She hates her and won’t lend her a tiara for the wedding. *evil laugh*
People feel Harry doesn’t deserve a dukedom or the whole thing is stupid. Quite interesting how people didn’t feel that way before.
They should have come up with new adjectives like Rebellious and Independent.
Trusty and Well Beloved seems like how you describe a dog anyway.
