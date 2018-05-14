Lena Dunham wrote an overwrought essay about her new single life for Vogue

Anna Wintour might be one of the most exhausting people in the world. Wintour has taken it upon herself to rehabilitate not only Georgina Chapman, but to completely whitewash (operative word: WHITE) Lena Dunham’s image. In Chapman’s case, I sort of understand it because at least Chapman is a designer and Wintour is basically protecting herself when she protects Chapman. But Lena? Lena Dunham is supremely replaceable. Lena Dunham should have been canceled by Anna Wintour years ago. But no, Lena keeps on getting invitations to the Met Gala. Lena keeps on getting space in Vogue to write about all of her feelings.
In the March issue of Vogue, Lena detailed her lengthy ordeal with endometriosis and her hysterectomy. I understood why Vogue would have given Lena the space for that, because those are medical conversations that more women need to have with their doctors. That being said, that Vogue essay was an exercise in overwrought writing and honestly, even if Lena’s situation is genuinely sympathetic, no one will ever feel as sorry for Lena as she feels for herself. So with that in mind, Vogue gave Lena more space in the June issue to… detail her breakup from Jack Antonoff and how she’s learning to be single again. Again, this sh-t is overwrought. You can read the full piece here.
“I’m going to die alone.” It’s a refrain often uttered by women, with a kind of tragicomic self-awareness, after a bad date or the breakup of a brief romance or the adoption of a calico cat. I can hardly count the rom-coms that hinge on this premise (a woman has resigned herself to a life of takeout, cheap Chardonnay, and quirky pajamas). But even said jokingly, the words are possessed of a horrible tyranny, as though aloneness is an island on which, as punishment for failing to successfully adapt yourself to romantic love, you are marooned. Alone is a place that nobody would want to go on vacation, much less live permanently.
It was December when we broke up, that kind of confusing weather where glaring sunlight makes the cold air feel even colder. We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say. That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common). That anger wasn’t sexy or sustainable. That our hearts were still broken from trying so hard to fix it but no longer uncertain about whether or not we could. The finality nearly killed me, and I remember muttering, “But what if we still went on dates?” He laughed sadly. “Whatever you want.”
That’s as far as I got, even though I wanted to stop reading after the first paragraph. It’s just pages and pages of that sh-t. So instead of talking about how there could be one kernel of truth to Lena’s essay – that breakups suck – let’s talk about WHY this essay exists in Vogue? Why does Lena Dunham still get so many chances to write for major publications and speak as if she’s still “the voice of a generation”? If I was part of Lena’s generation, I would be outraged that she was speaking on my behalf. And again, why are continuously force-fed Lena’s Special Snowflake routine? I just can’t. I’m beyond over this.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She needs to STOP.
Vogue/Wintour is terribly out of touch if they think giving her a platform is a good idea.
Lena never cries, she sobs. She is never sex-drunk like the rest of us plebs, she is ‘obsessively connected’. She’s never just in love, she is ‘blindly devoted’. I honestly think Lena could write an essay about how she doesn’t poop, but instead expels existential angst in physical form.
Snort!
This. This. This.
This essay is so pretentious that you feel nothing reading it, no connection even if you’re going through the same thing, no sympathy for her. Nothing! She writes to impress us and herself. I am embarrassed for her, since we all know she is too full of herself to be embarrassed over this essay.
She is basically a millennial with the opinions and behaviors of an old fashioned insular white woman. Her opinions more so match those of a baby boomer. That’s why she’s given this platform. These companies are run by boomers.
Thank you!! I couldn’t put my finger on it but there it is. The “voice of a generation” is actually the voice of the old generation. The rest of us moved on.
Having done a fair bit of work with the elderly I want to scream at women who use the “I’m going to die alone” cliche when they have a break up. Guess what honey? You’re probably right. Oh and the woman who has been happily married for 15 years? Her too. Statistically speaking there is a very good chance a woman will outlive her romantic partner by several years at least. That’s life. And if you have children they will be off living their own lives for the most part. So cultivate friendships, take care of your finances and embrace independence, regardless of relationship status.
Hey Vogue, can I write a feature? Unlike Lena I won’t use my public platform to accuse a young Black woman of lying about rape.
She seems stuck in puberty.
I really can’t stand Dunham. Watching Girls made me feel uncomfortable being a woman but I did read this essay ’cause I wanted to see what her writing is like. It’s OK. And having gone through that like any person in their 30′s it was a OK read. I guess she still stands as a “voice of a generation” or something so that’s the Vogue angle. It wasn’t bad. She still sucks in my book though.
I suspect the island of aloneness is populated by people trying to get away from her essay, and if so, I think I’m headed in that direction with some tequila.
I would be fine with never seeing a post about her again…
I agree 100%.
Cant she just take the $$ she made off that awful Girls show and go away?
Still don’t see how she became so wealthy/famous with her low level of talent. Ugh.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
“Why does Lena Dunham still get so many chances to write for major publications and speak as if she’s still “the voice of a generation”? ”
Like I said: She wont disappear because of the White Women in Media Club. Its really not different from the old boys networks.
Her essay about her health didn’t get much notice at all.
No one cared that she was at the Met Gala.
So now she’s pulling this.
People of color should brace themselves, because when this essay fails to generate any interest, she’ll probably pull some racist bs for attention.
She is so boring to me. I mean, even this breakup story is boring. And she’s so full of self-importance, which is amazing considering I can’t really find anything “special” about her.
Lena is the result of parents who tell their offspring how brilliant and special every thing they do is.
It’s amazing to me how in touch TV is but Vogue is so out of it. I can read TV with no issues but Vogue makes me want to gouge my eyes out
It’s such a shame. She is so talented, but was much less grating until fame changed her and she crawled up her own ass and now stinks of pretention and self-importance.
Wintour and Dunham should go away, stay away and not to heard from again.
